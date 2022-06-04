Lifetime’s Driven to Murder: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Driven to Murder is directed by Doug Campbell. Its release date was on 27th February 2022. The movie casts include Justin Berti, Philip Boyd, and Angela Nicholas. The movie is contained with full of Thrilled themes, if it isn’t apparent enough from the title of the film.

This movie is an American movie; the film is scheduled to be available on Lifetime in September 2022. The movie’s total run time is quoted as 1 hour and 30 minutes. The one unique thing about Lifetime is that they always select real good films, and so the guess is that Driven to Murder is one among them.

As thriller movies are known for taking the audience right into the film, the viewers should be complete involvement for the entire duration of the movie.

About The Movie

The movie begins with a young woman named Sarah, who takes a lift late at night, unfortunately in the back seat of a murderer. Things get bad while she is in the car with him, as he runs over a homeless man and blames Sarah for the Murder. Sarah was frightened, and somehow she managed to escape him and found another rideshare.

Phew, she escaped! But that’s not it, another accident takes place, and somehow Sarah seems to be trapped in that case as the psychotic murderer has spun a web of lies to trap Sarah. How is she going to survive her future? Does she have a lot? Will she have to fight for it? Will she succeed in it?

Stream It Or Skip It?

I vouch for streaming it, as it is a thriller movie, and everybody loves a little bit of excitement and terror, and the feeling of not knowing what might happen is always an element of a good film. We do have watched a lot of movies that have a murderer who plays a significant role in devastating a lot of people’s lives, but a murderer who is consistent in destroying only a one person’s life woo an absolute stranger is adding a lot of confusion and a lot of fear in each and everyone’s minds.

As mentioned in the plot of the movie, Sarah does manage to escape from the situation created in the car. However, the murderer remembers her and manages to spin a web of lies to trap her in another accident that has no relation to her.

This situation would put anyone in despair as there is no idea of what to do next, to either give up and be the prey for the murderer or fight for one’s survival as it is your life and do not want any murderer spoiling it for you.

Where To Watch It?

The movie can be watched on Fubo TV. The film can also be watched on Philo, available for a seven-day trial period; the show can also be viewed on the cable channel America, Lifetime. Lifetime is owned by Hearst Communications and the Walt Disney Company.

