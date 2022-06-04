News
Lifetime’s Secret Lives of Housewives: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
The series named Secret Lives of Housewives is a show that revolves around crime and thriller arising out of the situations our protagonist goes through. The leading lady in the front faces her lover’s tragic death, and now she has to deal with grief.
Unfortunately, she can not display her grief to others as she is married, and she prefers to keep her marital status the same. The series is telecasted on Lifetime at 10:00 p.m. EST and is available on online platforms like Amazon Prime.
The Plot Of Secret Lives Of Housewives
The world is filled with infidelity among lovers of all ages, especially married couples. Can you imagine being a woman and the essence of falling in love with a younger man? Boy, it’s such a taboo, especially when society expects women to always go for older men.
Oh, the horror, the shame. Our Leading lady, the protagonist, is a married woman who loses her young lover, and then she has to hide the grief from her husband. And if you think this was not enough for our protagonist in the story of Secret Lives of homemakers, there is more to make it miserable.
Where To Watch Secret Lives Of Housewives
The Secret lives of homemakers is a crime thriller running since 2005 on Lifetime at 10 p.m. EST and is now available on major OTT platforms for binge-watching. The Secret Lives of homemakers is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and probably on Netflix.
Being a crime thriller and revolving around the Secret Lives of American homemakers, this series gained popularity among its audience pretty soon. The show also has the capability of keeping you on your toes and making you wonder what the next move will be for these women.
The Cast Of Lifetime’s Secret Lives Of Housewives
The series named Secret Lives of homemakers have been in the running for a very long time, and every season we come across new characters and a new cast who has a different dimension to the storyline. But some of the most prominent personalities who have been in the story since season 1 are Sheila Head and Nikita Cash.
These fantastic actresses shaped the story of The Secret Life of homemakers, but they have also shown how women in solid roles can act if given the opportunity.
Final Verdict: Watch It Or Skip It?
Do you want to know about the final verdict on this show named Secret Lives of homemakers? Well, you will not have to double guess it. The judgment is going to be a yes from us. This is a fantastic show which has a perfect blend of thriller, crime, romance, and comedy at the same time. To come across combinations like this these day is a rare thing. And it is always better to see the opportunity when you have it.
The Secret Lives of Housewives has been running on Lifetime since 2005. It has been more than 10 years since this crime thriller ran, and its fans have grown exponentially. This show has shown the potential to attract the attention of several audiences and keep them ongoing throughout. Apart from Lifetime, this issue is available for binging on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Apple TV. Happy binging.
Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin: Are They Good Friends After Divorce?
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are giving their audience serious after-divorce goals. They teach us that you can be friends even after being separated. They finished their 13 years of marriage in 2016.
Although they are still good friends and take their parenting very seriously. They do vacations together and make time for their children. They support each other’s new relationship. They have left the past behind and accepted the present as a new beginning.
How Did Paltrow And Martin Meet?
The two of them met at a Coldplay show in 2002. Not before long they begin dating and got hitched in 2003.
Any Children?
They have two kids. They invited their little girl Apple in May 2004 and their son Moses in April 2006.
Their Divorce
Why did they divorce? Gwyneth had told that they were having a rough time after their marriage. They tried settling it out but nothing worked. She also affirmed that they didn’t fit as a couple. So, after a mutual decision, they decided to end their marriage after 13 years in 2016.
Are They Still Friends?
Yes, Paltrow and Martin are still good friends. The proof can be seen when they went on vacation together or on social media. In December 2018, Gwyneth invited Chris and her wife Dakota Johnson on her honeymoon in the Maldives with her partner Brad Falchuk. The four of them were also seen together in August 2019 in Hamptons.
They both support their children and give their undivided attention to them. The proof of which can be seen on social media when they posted a picture of their daughter Apple’s graduation.
Also, Gwyneth stated in an interview that she is happy to Chris with Johnson. They also said that after divorce life and relation is better than before.
Any Official Statements?
Although they got divorced in 2016, the controversy is raising again because of Anna Faris’ podcast. In a recent podcast of that, Paltrow stated that she has learned a lot from this divorce. Although she never wanted to get divorced from Chris yet she learned the most from it.
Her current life partner Brad Falchuk is opposite her. She is a person who ends the fight by walking away from him. Like I’m done and I’m going to leave the room now. While, Falchuk is a person who will say no, absolutely not. You are not leaving the room until we settle this out.
This way she has learned a lot from this divorce. She had done things she never would have thought that she will do. She found a better version for herself.
Their Current Partners
Gwyneth who is known for playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel series married Brad Falchuk in 2018. They met on the set of Glee. Brad was the producer there. They unveiled their most memorable appearance as a team in 2015 at RDJ’s 50th birthday celebration party. Chris Martin started dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 who is known for the movie series 50 Shades of Grey and they both are still together ever since. Chris, the British Coldplay singer, and songwriter met Dakota through a mutual friend.
A Very British Scandal On Amazon Prime: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
A Very British Scandal is a drama series released on 26th December 2021, falling under the historical drama genre. It has been penned by Sarah Phelps and directed by Anne Sewitsky. The producer of this series is Chris Ballantyne. The production companies associated with creating this series are Blueprint Pictures, BBC, and Amazon Studios.
It has only 3 episodes that portray the events surrounding the marriage of Margaret Campbell and Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, and how the media was involved during their divorce that eventually led to a famous scandal. This is an adult documentary and has provided several adultery scenes as well.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say
If you are into history and what to know more about some facts and events, then do not skip it. The scenes are pretty accurate and relevant, and it shows the causes and reactions of people regarding the duo’s separation.
This series and the plot have been executed perfectly. It has left no story hidden and has a lot of accusations, cases, violence, drug scenes, and bribery, which justify the overall level.
Such a tension impacted society and politics and influenced the attitudes towards women. This series might be short, but it had a lot to take in.
Who Are The Stars Of This Series?
The actors and actresses in this series are Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell, Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell, Julia Davis as Maureen Guinness, Richard McCabe as George Whigham, Sophia Myles as Louise Campbell, Phoebe Nicholls as Helen Whigham, Amanda Drew as Yvonne MacPherson, Jonathan Aris as John Wheatley, Oliver Chris as George Emslie QC, Richard Goulding as Charles Jauncey, Timothy Renouf as Diana Napier, Sophie Ward as Janet Kidd, Miles Jupp as Dr. Ivos Griffiths and many more.
Plot
England has a lot of chaos and struggles within the royal family, and that is what this series highlights. Any battle between two famous personalities is bound to become famous or even a scandal, which happened when the Duke and Duchess of Argyll parted ways.
Media was also highly benefitted and did their best to exaggerate things and sell out their names in the market. However, no woman had the audacity in the royal family to be this outspoken or dared to be this bold and part ways. Still, the Duchess of Argyll did it, which is why society’s stereotypical thinking towards women changed completely from then onwards.
Ratings
This series is a hit series having a rating of 90% as per Rotten Tomatoes, 7/10 as per IMDb, and 70% as per Metacritic. It has got both positive and negative reviews, but the story depicted here is mostly true and accurately portrayed.
This is a story that had been unknown to most people, and it is believed that both of them were guilty equally. It was not the fault of a single person solely. Watch it out and tell us what you think about it.
Jamie Foxx: What New Project Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?
Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop. He was born on 13 December 1967 in Terrell, Texas, US. His father’s name is Darrell Bishop and his mama’s name is Louise Annette Talley Bishop. He is an American Actor-singer comedian and is the recipient of various honors.
His Early Career
He started his work by joining the cast of In Living Color in 1991. Following this role, he starred in the Comedy Drama sitcom Roc. Step by step he then starred in his own sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001. Furthermore, he produced through this company Foxx Hole Production.
He steps into the films with the comedy Toys 1992, the first dramatic role in Any Given Sunday by Oliver Stone in 1999. Like this many, more music albums, stand-up comedy shows, and films with diverse roles captivate his career.
Awards
There is a long list of Jamie’s achievements that can be understood by his awards Academy Awards, British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. These
are a few of his awards. He won awards in 2000, for Best Breakthrough Performance In Any Given Sunday, in 2005 for Best Male Performance in Ray, and in 2013 for Best Jaw-Dropping Moment (with Samuel L. Jackson) Django Unchained.
What Is His Upcoming Project?
Presently he is working on a project Amazon Prime movie named “the Burial“. It is based on the largest civil case of Mississippi that bestowed $500 million to a Bilox funeral Service in the mid-1990s. This film is produced by Jamie himself and directed by Maggie Betts and composed by Doug Wright.
Moreover, a few days back his upcoming movie Day Shift got a release date. Day Shift is a horror movie. It is based on the story of a blue-co ar pool cleaner dad who is a Vampire hunter. It is directed by J.J Perry from a Screenplay composed by Shay Hatten and Tyler Tice.
The story is of a dad who just wants to give his eight-year-old daughter. He is a blue-collar pool cleaner, which is just a show for the world but in actual reality, he is a Vampire Hunter and this job is his real source of income. The film Day Shift is released on August 12, 2022, on Netflix. His fans don’t have to wait for long.
It’s going to be very exciting. One film is going to be released in a few weeks and there is news about these new films’ preparations. The announcement of the release date of Day Shift was a happy moment for fans and followers and now the news of the making of the new film boosts their happiness and excitement to another level.
So we will get to see Jamie Foxx in his upcoming movie Day Shift and also in a project he is presently working on.
