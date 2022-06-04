Lifetime’s Secret Lives of Housewives: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The series named Secret Lives of Housewives is a show that revolves around crime and thriller arising out of the situations our protagonist goes through. The leading lady in the front faces her lover’s tragic death, and now she has to deal with grief.

Unfortunately, she can not display her grief to others as she is married, and she prefers to keep her marital status the same. The series is telecasted on Lifetime at 10:00 p.m. EST and is available on online platforms like Amazon Prime.

The Plot Of Secret Lives Of Housewives

The world is filled with infidelity among lovers of all ages, especially married couples. Can you imagine being a woman and the essence of falling in love with a younger man? Boy, it’s such a taboo, especially when society expects women to always go for older men.

Oh, the horror, the shame. Our Leading lady, the protagonist, is a married woman who loses her young lover, and then she has to hide the grief from her husband. And if you think this was not enough for our protagonist in the story of Secret Lives of homemakers, there is more to make it miserable.

Where To Watch Secret Lives Of Housewives

The Secret lives of homemakers is a crime thriller running since 2005 on Lifetime at 10 p.m. EST and is now available on major OTT platforms for binge-watching. The Secret Lives of homemakers is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and probably on Netflix.

Being a crime thriller and revolving around the Secret Lives of American homemakers, this series gained popularity among its audience pretty soon. The show also has the capability of keeping you on your toes and making you wonder what the next move will be for these women.

The Cast Of Lifetime’s Secret Lives Of Housewives

The series named Secret Lives of homemakers have been in the running for a very long time, and every season we come across new characters and a new cast who has a different dimension to the storyline. But some of the most prominent personalities who have been in the story since season 1 are Sheila Head and Nikita Cash.

These fantastic actresses shaped the story of The Secret Life of homemakers, but they have also shown how women in solid roles can act if given the opportunity.

Final Verdict: Watch It Or Skip It?

Do you want to know about the final verdict on this show named Secret Lives of homemakers? Well, you will not have to double guess it. The judgment is going to be a yes from us. This is a fantastic show which has a perfect blend of thriller, crime, romance, and comedy at the same time. To come across combinations like this these day is a rare thing. And it is always better to see the opportunity when you have it.

The Secret Lives of Housewives has been running on Lifetime since 2005. It has been more than 10 years since this crime thriller ran, and its fans have grown exponentially. This show has shown the potential to attract the attention of several audiences and keep them ongoing throughout. Apart from Lifetime, this issue is available for binging on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Apple TV. Happy binging.

