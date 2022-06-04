Share Pin 0 Shares

Lincoln Lawyer Ending Explained

Lincoln Lawyer has left their fans confused with their not-so-clear ending. Fans are already wondering if a second season will take place. Mickey Haller has made quite the recovery throughout the series, but you can’t change a person completely. Haller may win cases in the outside, but inside, everything in his life is a total mess. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has given yet another outstanding performance. The latest Netflix hit has got worldwide popularity, and is one of the most popular shows in Netflix in latest releases.

But what happened in the end?

What is Lincoln Lawyer about?

Lincoln Lawyer is the latest Netflix legal drama is based on the novel The Brass Verdict by Michael Connelly. It follows the life of a defense attorney, Mickey Haller, who works in a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Twon Car. Haller also happens to be a recovering addict. He has just completed his 18-month rehab, but things are difficult with the large gap in his resume. Luckily and unfortunately, a legal acquaintance of his is murdered and all the clients start coming in.

On the other hand, his personal life is a complete mess, as it should be for a guy who has divorced twice. Things become more complicated when his second ex-wife, Lorna, is his legal aide, and his first ex-wife, Maggie is a criminal prosecutor. Mickey and Maggie also have a daughter. Lorna will be moving to law school soon and go away with his boyfriend. Things are uncertain between Michael and Maggie with their on-and-off chemistry.

The main plot revolves around the mystery of a double-murder. The video game owner, Trevor Elliot, has been convicted for the murder of his wife Laura, and her boyfriend. The case went to Haller after the lawyer Jerry died and he was left the firm.

We surf along the humongous waves the story brings, with once thinking that Trevor’s college roommate, now a Russian mob head might be the killer.

What happened in the end?

In the3 finale, a lot of things happened. With the testimony of Laura’s friend, Haller realizes that Laura was the reason Trevor was making so much on money. He finally realizes that Trevor is indeed his wife’s and her lover’s killer. He planned the murder perfectly by disposing off his clothes by a drone. To bypass suspicion, he even involved the Russian mob so that they would take the hit. Even though Trevor was released, as fate would have it, he was killed soon enough by Carol Dubois.

We also see Maggie finally taking down the head of the human trafficking ring. The case was on the verge of being dismissed but she gained success with a state attorney.

Judge Mary Holder was arrested too for the murder of Jerry. She hired a goon named Sweeney to do the job, and had confessed to Mickey over the wire.

The finale brings us to the previously unsolved case of Haller. Apparently, the key witness had to back off for the police department. Her testimony finally revealed that Jesus is innocent, but the killer with the arm-tattoo is still out.

