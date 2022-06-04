Mack Wrestles (2019): Where To Watch It Online In 2022? What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Mack Wrestlers is a Short Sports Documentary. The story follows the life of Mach Beggs. What makes his life story so interesting is that Mach is a Trans man. But the powers that preside over the sport refused to let him compete in the category he identifies in. But he was forced to compete in the gender category he was born with. His journey is very skillfully portrayed in this 30 for 30 documentary short film. The documentary lead to a full-length feature film titled Changing the Game. The short film lets us in on the struggles athletes like Mach have to go through on a regular basis. The system is clearly flawed and biased and is not equipped to be fair to everyone. Why no one realizes it boggles the mind.

Where to Watch the Film

The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language there must be several voice-over & subtitle options available based on your geographical location. You may be able to stream the short on the 30 for 30 section on the ESPN Official Website. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.

If you wanted to watch the movie Changing the Game. You can use Hulu or Amazon Prime. Furthermore, the films have IMDB ratings of 5.2 /10 and 5.8 / 10 respectively. Changing the game has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100% while Mack Wresteleres has no Rotten Tomatoes rating. The short film has a duration is 25 minutes while the Changing the Game has a duration of 1h 28m and a TV-14 rating. The Short film premiered in 2019 same year as the full-length movie.

What is the Movie about?

The movie is about Mack Beggs. A transgender man and how he was denied competing in the men’s section of the competition. And therefore he competed in the women’s section and won. Which led t further controversy as Mack was taking small doses of testosterone. Some of the wrestlers protested about the advantage one might get from taking testosterone over his female competitors.

However, Mack took hormone blockers to prevent any supposed advantage he would get from Testosterone. As in, he decided to delay his transformation just so his competition won’t feel like he had an unfair advantage. That speaks volumes about the sportsmanship he had. Which cannot be said for most or all of his peers. Even though it was under unfair circumstances Mack came out at the top. He truly is an inspiration for transgender men everywhere.

Should You Watch It?

The show offers a sneak peek into how unfair the world is to people who don’t fit into what “Normal” is. No matter if you are a regular joe or an accomplished athlete. Even though he was met with several hurdles he was able to clear them and come out on top. Even though he was made to compete in the Women’s section he did his best. Gaining him the Championship. He repeated his success again in 2019 when he won against the same opponent again.

