Man in 40s found fatally shot in St. Paul senior living apartment
Police are investigating a shooting in a St. Paul senior living apartment building as a homicide.
Officers were called to the Dayton’s Bluff building just before 7 p.m. Friday on a request to check a person’s welfare and found a man, believed to be in his 40s, dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.
“Initially, it was unclear to the officers if the injury was self-inflicted or caused by someone else, but after members of the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and our forensic services unit responded and gathered more information and evidence, it became clear that someone had shot the man,” police said in a statement.
No one was under arrest as of Saturday morning. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, which they said didn’t appear random, and police are seeking surveillance video that might point to what happened.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
The police department will release the identity of the man after it’s confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.
The homicide was the 19th of the year in St. Paul.
New effort aimed at helping threatened wood turtles in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan
Sometimes, if you want to help a threatened species recover, you have to do more than count them. Sometimes you have to dig deep and help them fight off their enemies.
Take the wood turtle in the Northland. A threatened species in Minnesota and Wisconsin now being considered for federal protections under the Endangered Species Act, wood turtles have been declining in number for years.
“Some populations are dominated by older adult turtles with little evidence of juvenile recruitment,” Minnesota’s 2020 conservation plan for wood turtles notes. “Overall, populations are generally small, isolated and at risk for extirpation.”
June is an especially deadly time for all turtles, with females on the move to nest.
“The nesting season is a really tough time to be a turtle mother. Many are removed from the population by car collisions on roads, while some protected species are illegally taken from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade,” said Andrew Badje, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist.
Because it can take some female turtles 12-20 years before they can reproduce, saving even one turtle can make a difference in local turtle populations for some troubled species like wood and Blandings turtles.
Wood turtles were once common in most of eastern Minnesota, from St. Louis County in the north to the Iowa border, and across Wisconsin. They thrived in areas with sandy shorelines along waters with plenty of forest nearby. But wood turtles spend more time on land than most other Minnesota turtles, and that makes them more vulnerable to humans. Adult female wood turtles spend a good portion of their summer and fall on land eating berries, worms, mushrooms and insects, sometimes miles from their favorite river.
They face a barrage of problems. Because they like to lay their eggs in sandy or gravelly soil near water, their nests are prone to floods, which are increasing due to climate change. The sand bars and beaches on waterways also are where people like to build cabins and play.
“The kind of places where people love to recreate happens to be just where the wood turtles plan to make their nest,’’ said Gaea Crozier, nongame species specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Roadways also are an issue not just because they cross wood turtle migration paths but because the sandy, gravelly soils along rural roads would be great places to lay eggs — if cars and trucks weren’t driving past. Turtles also are drawn to sand and gravel pits, where truck traffic can be a death sentence.
But it’s more than just a people problem. Even if turtles find a place away from people and trucks, predators are scooping up and eating their eggs at a rate that’s unsustainable for wood turtles to survive. One study found fewer than 10 percent of wood turtle nests are successful, with eggs actually hatching. Ravens, foxes, raccoons and skunks all are taking their toll. (Many of those predators seem to increase in number when people move into an area.)
And in Northeastern Minnesota, there’s been a surprise predator: Badgers. One study using trail cameras found badgers ate 85 percent of the wood turtle nests that had been destroyed.
And not only are there fewer wood turtles making it to adulthood but more adult turtles are dying, and researchers aren’t sure why. Surveys conducted from 2016 to 2018 found a “substantial decrease in the number of individuals at eight monitoring sites coinciding with a large number of dead turtles of unknown cause found at the same sites.”
The estimated number of wood turtles at those eight sights in eastern Minnesota plummeted from 247 in 2016 to just 88 by 2018. It’s still not known what caused the sudden die-off of adult turtles.
NESTING HELP PROJECT
The good news is that people can help wood turtles, too. Electric fencing around wood turtle nests raised the success rate to nearly 50 percent. But electric fencing is expensive and time consuming, and needs to be adjusted often.
Enter a nest protection box or cage that Wisconsin biologists developed and used to successfully protect wood turtle nests. The cages are set down into the sand, but above the usual high-water mark, along sandy rivers. The cage has a small, four-inch-wide opening that allows adult female wood turtles to enter but which will keep nearly all major predators out.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded a $1 million grant to wood turtle restoration efforts in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, with each state getting $250,000. Crozier said Minnesota will use its money — with added help from the state’s Nongame Wildlife Program — to conduct long-term, extensive monitoring of turtle numbers along key rivers in the Northland but also to build and install nest protection devices to increase turtle numbers.
“That’s the goal, to see if we can actually make a difference in the local populations, to see more turtles,’’ Crozier said.
The effort is similar in Wisconsin. Badje said nest protection devices are being placed near areas where wood turtles have been frequently killed on roadways this time of year, indicating their nests are probably close by. If the devices help keep the females from laying eggs near roads, more turtles should survive, he noted.
Sometimes, even protected nests don’t do well, likely because of cold or wet spring weather, Badje noted. “But we shouldn’t stop trying to protect as many as we can.”
And even if the eggs hatch, many turtles never make it past their first birthday.
“It’s a tough life out there for a young turtle,’’ Badje noted. But wood turtles can live for 50 or more years. If they aren’t eaten or run over. “Protecting adult females, and turtle nests in the wild, are the best ways to conserve turtle populations in Wisconsin.”
IT’S JUNE: TIME TO GIVE TURTLES A HAND
Most turtle species in Minnesota and Wisconsin make seasonal movements, and many of them are on the move the most in June, seeking out places to lay their eggs and then spend their summer.
In some cases female turtles seek out the loose sand and gravel that’s along roadways to build their nest in June, making them even more vulnerable to being hit by vehicles. Highway mortality is considered a major reason several species of turtles are seeing declining populations.
Helping turtles safely across roads, particularly females with eggs, is vital to the preservation of regional populations. So both the Wisconsin and Minnesota departments of natural resources are asking people to give turtles a break on the road and, if possible, give them a helping hand across the road.
Here’s how you can help:
Slow down. Drive with caution in June on all roads near creeks, rivers, ponds and lakes.
Move the turtle off the road. Don’t put yourself or others in danger: Simply pulling off the road and turning on your hazard lights may alert other drivers to slow down. Be aware of your surroundings and traffic before rushing to help.
Avoid excessive handling and maintain direction of travel: Always move turtles in the same direction they were traveling in when encountered. Turtles should always be moved across roadways in as direct a line as possible. Don’t, for instance, take them to the nearest lake. That may not be where they were going.
Allow them to cross on their own if possible: When turtles can safely cross roads unaided due to a lack of oncoming traffic allow them to do so. Observe from a distance and avoid rapid movements that may cause turtles to change direction, stop, or seek shelter within their shells.
Handle gently, beware of pee: If necessary to pick them up, all turtles except snappers and softshells should be grasped gently along the shell edge near the midpoint of the body. Many turtles empty their bladder when lifted off the ground, so be careful not to drop them if they should suddenly expel water.
Don’t handle snappers or softshell turtles: These two species can and will bite you and can be very aggressive. Either gently prod them off the road (again, in the direction they were headed) with a stick or keep watch nearby until they have safely crossed.
Document your turtle find: Send a photo along with your location information. In northern Minnesota, you can report your sightings to the regional nongame wildlife program staff. In northeastern Minnesota, send the information to [email protected] In northwestern Minnesota, email [email protected] Elsewhere in Minnesota, report turtle crossings and turtles deaths at herpmapper.org/register. In Wisconsin, go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/HelpHerps.html.
If you know turtles are nesting on your property, consider installing a nest protection device. It can be as simple as an old milk crate turned upside down to keep predators from digging up the turtle eggs. The Wisconsin DNR offers plans for a home-built turtle nest protector. Follow these instructions and watch a step-by-step video on how to build a nest cage that keeps predators out and allows hatchlings to exit on their own.
Report turtle poaching. There is still an active, illegal trade in protected turtles sold for pets. If you see suspicious activity contact a warden by calling the Minnesota TIP Line at 800-652-9093 or Wisconsin TIP Line at 1-800-847-9367.
For more information on turtles: In Minnesota, go to dnr.state.mn.us/reptiles_amphibians/helping-turtles-roads.html. In Wisconsin, go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/HelpHerps.html.
Mike Lupica: Buck Showalter is the perfect man for this moment with the Mets
At the beginning with the Mets the manager, Casey Stengel, was the headliner because the Mets were so historically bad. All this time later Buck Showalter is one of the headliners for this Mets season because the Mets are good again. And are going to be good for a long time.
Showalter says all the time that nothing ever gets easier. We’re seeing it now the way the Dodgers series, and this West Coast trip, began. The Mets aren’t going to roll people in June and July the way they have in April and May. And may get rolled on this trip. They still don’t know when they’re getting Max Scherzer back, or Jacob deGrom. Is there a sense that the rest of the league better get the Mets before Scherzer and deGrom do get back? Sure. It doesn’t make the schedule get any softer until they do.
But we have already seen that the team can take a punch, or a pitch to the head as the case has sometimes been. We have already seen, again and again, that they have taken on the flinty character of their manager. We used to read and hear about the Same Old Mets. They may be the oldest team in baseball. What they most definitely are not is the Same Old Mets.
This has a lot to do with the owner, Steve Cohen, and the new general manager, Billy Eppler. They both deserve credit, in different ways, for the Mets being this fun again, and this interesting. But the manager has been a star. All this time after he and Gene Michael made the Yankees matter again in the early ‘90s, the same is happening with Buck and a Stick Michael disciple, which means Eppler. Eppler comes out of Brian Cashman’s front office with the Yankees. You go back further and get to Stick, one of the most important front-office figures in the history of the Yankees.
“There was a time when Stick and Billy were connected at the hip,” Showalter was saying from Los Angeles the other night, and the beginning of a grueling 11-day trip to Southern California, starting with these four games against the Dodgers. “He embraces the same values that Stick and I embraced. Let’s just say that a lot of guys Billy brought in would have been high on any list I made up before I got here.”
It is easy to look at the Mets now, and the way they built the big lead they took West with them; the way they don’t give away a single at-bat and act as if it’s a baseball felony to give up an extra 90 feet or lose an extra 90, and see what a perfect fit Showalter is for them and they for him; as if it was perfectly obvious that he was the man for this moment on the Queens side of New York baseball.
But you never know. Showalter said as much from L.A. on Thursday night. He had waited three years to find what he considered the right fit — you have to know that he was interviewing the Mets during the hiring process as much as they were interviewing him — and then he had to wait a little more in the spring for the lockout to end.
“That part of it was tough for me, the anxiety of knowing what a short spring it was going to be once the lockout ended,” he said. “If anything it forced me to focus on what mattered, and overlook things I might not have if we’d all had more time.
“But it gave me less time to gain their respect, and let the players who’d been here to know that I respected them, too, and what they’d accomplished in the past. And what I discovered pretty quickly was that we had a roomful of baseball players. It’s Lindor, but it was Travis Jankowsky, too. It’s Alonso, but it’s also [Luis] Guillorme. All pulling together.”
Showalter paused. You could hear in his voice how much he missed being part of a team. Being back in that room he was discussing.
“The beauty of this game is that it’s the epitome of a team sport,” he continued. “You can’t get a ball hit to your best fielder just because you want to. You can’t send up your best hitter when you want to. It’s a step-up game. The load gets passed around. Every single day is filled with new challenges.” He laughed. “As we keep finding out.”
There were more new challenges were waiting for them when they got to L.A. Mets got hit again as soon as they got here. So you fall back on more perspective from the manager of the new Mets. Something his father told him, a line I first heard from him a couple of weeks ago. Jobs that don’t come with problems usually don’t pay very much.
JKSSB Sub Inspector Results, Expected Cut Off – Check Here
JKSSB on Saturday Declared Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-(Home Department), advertised vide Inspector Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021
Expected Sub Inspector Cut Off as per initial estimation
OM @99.841
RBA @92.256
SC-92, ST-86
other categories-75-90
This Estimates are Generated by JKUpdates and are not Official
JK Police Sub Inspector Result Declared – Download Direct PDF
