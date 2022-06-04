News
Manny Banuelos finally gets his Yankee Stadium moment: ‘This is amazing’
Manny Banuelos wasn’t shy about the moment. It took him 14 years to get to that mound, he stood there and took it all in. Jose Trevino met him there, in the middle of Yankee Stadium, and recognized what this meant to the lefty, with his wife and daughters in the stands, and everyone else who knew the story. Signed as a 16-year-old out of Mexico, one of the most hyped prospects in recent Yankee history, injuries got in the way of him having this moment years ago.
But Friday night, he made it.
“Hey, man, welcome home,” Trevino told him before jogging back behind the plate. Banuelos pitched two scoreless innings after Gerrit Cole flirted with a perfect game for 6.2 innings in the Yankees’ 13-0 win over the Tigers Friday night. They were afterthought innings to most in the Stadium, but to Banuelos and most of the people who have heard his story in baseball it was huge.
“To pitch here in Yankee Stadium with this uniform on, this is amazing,” an emotional Banuelos said. “Trust me. I don’t know if somebody else has this history, but I don’t think so. I think everybody knows about me about what happened 10 or 12 years ago, as I said before, it’s been a long journey and to make this goal it’s amazing.”
Banuelos was one of the top prospects in baseball and along with Dellin Betances and Andrew Brackman was supposed to be the cornerstone of a new Yankee Era. They were the “Killer B’s.” Instead, Banuelos was hurt and then traded in 2015. Instead of Yankee pinstripes, he debuted as a Brave. He’s made 23 major league appearances, 14 starts over the last decade, but having grown up a Yankee fan he always had the goal of getting back here.
After a really strong winter in the Mexican League, Banuelos signed with the Yankees as a minor league free agent. He was invited to spring training and pitched really well. He also spent time talking to younger pitchers, very open and honest about the story of his journey. He impressed manager Aaron Boone and the big league clubhouse with his still joyful personality and earned their respect with his work and perseverance.
“It’s emotional in there,” Boone said of the clubhouse. “He’s just such a great dude. To see him realize this, maybe later than expected, but never giving up and never losing sight of this being what he wants to do and where he wanted to do it. To see people persevere through a lot of difficult things, it’s special to witness that.”
Banuelos gave up a hit and struck one batter out in two innings, but he also made a huge impact.
“Stories like that go a long way not only for the guys, but for kids around the world. Like maybe you aren’t where you’re supposed to be right now, but later on doesn’t mean that you can’t come back home,” Trevino said. ” So I think that’s big just for baseball in general.”
()
News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Saint Joseph’s Jordan Hall
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 210 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 6-foot-9
2021-22 averages: 14.1 points (39.3% from the field — 42% on 2s, 36.2% on 3s), 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 31
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the Wednesday deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Hall was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team after averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his first season with the Hawks. He ranked 11th in assists per game among Division 1 players. Hall participated in the G League Elite Camp in mid-May.
Scouting report: Point forward whose size, handle and vision make him a dangerous distributor in multiple situations. Patient ballhandler who processes the floor and passing lanes quickly. Manipulates help defenders well as a ball handler. Good on catch and shoot 3s, and his range extends a few feet from beyond arc, allowing him to play off the ball. Solid on pull-up 3s, too. Can mismatch hunt in the post and crafty in the mid-range.
Struggles with getting to the rim because of his lack of burst, even against bigs. Defensively, his effort is present but he struggles with man-to-man defense because of his technique and lack of quickness. Turnover prone (3.5 turnovers per game), some of which can be attributed to being the main ball handler in college.
Fit: Hall isn’t projected to be drafted. Although he’s a wing who can shoot, he mainly operates as a ball handler and would have a hard time getting consistent usage with Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner on the roster. His skillset at that size could make him an interesting option for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price wins Masterton trophy
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.
The league announce Price as the winner of the Masterton on Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final between the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Price backstopped the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago before losing to Tampa Bay.
Price didn’t play between Game 5 of the 2021 final in July and April with two weeks left in the 2021-22 regular season. After undergoing knee surgery last summer, he entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program in October and said not long after it was to help a substance problem he developed.
“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price said in a statement in November. “Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.”
Despite Montreal being near the bottom of the league standings, Price worked his way back and made his season debut April 15. He played five games, losing his first four before making 37 saves in a 10-2 victory in Montreal’s season finale.
“It means everything to us,” forward Cole Caufield said at the time about Price getting the win. “He’s the backbone of our team, he’s the guy you want to play for. To have him in the room every day, it was just something special and you just feel the energy he brings no matter if he’s excited or not.”
Price’s future is uncertain. He turns 35 in August and despite having four years left on his contract at $31.25 million, there’s a real possibility the British Columbia native walks away from hockey.
Veterans Patrick Marleau and Zdeno Chara were the other finalists for the Masterton as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Marleau announced his retirement last month after a 23-year career, and Chara could also hang up his skates at age 45.
News
Owner Steve Cohen on first place Mets: ‘I will never feel satisfied’
LOS ANGELES — The comebacks. The grit. The discipline at the plate. The “phenomenal job” by GM Billy Eppler, the head honcho in the front office. The manager who is “perfect for New York.” Those are just a handful of the elements that have led Mets owner Steve Cohen to refuse to turn the TV off — even when it’s late at night, even when the Mets are trailing, even when he has to wake up early the next morning and get back to his day job.
Cohen hopped on his private plane to Hollywood on Thursday night and arrived at Chavez Ravine on Friday afternoon to watch the remaining three games between the Mets and Dodgers in what he described as a test for his players.
“Just watching them come back,” Cohen said of the most enjoyable part of the season so far. “How much fun is that? You’re never out of it. The real problem is I can’t turn the TV off because I gotta stay up and watch. Before you could turn the TV off and say, ‘They’re not going to come back.’ Now I leave the TV on.”
Despite the early success the Mets have enjoyed this year — they opened June with a double-digit lead in the NL East, they lead the majors with a .290 batting average with runners in scoring position, they have the third-best winning percentage in MLB — Cohen said he will always want more and expect nothing but the best for his organization.
“I will never feel satisfied. That’s not who I am,” Cohen said Friday in front of the visitor’s dugout at Dodger Stadium. “I’m always trying to figure out where else we can go next. I’m always in a state of constant improvement, and that’s the way I want this organization to work.”
So, what’s next? Will Cohen make a splash at the trade deadline and take the Mets over a $300 million payroll?
“Either I will or I won’t,” he quipped. “There’s only two possibilities: 299.9 or 300.1. Maybe I will do the 300.1 just for fun.”
Forget the 9.5-game lead the Mets currently have over the defending champion Braves, Cohen said. What has stood out to Cohen is how the club is playing the game. After firing off an infamous tweet last season, in which Cohen called out his hitters for having an undisciplined approach at the plate, he has thoroughly enjoyed the patience the Mets are showing with just over 30% of the season completed.
It’s simple for Cohen: “This is different” than his first year owning the team, he said. But, as a lifelong Mets fan, he knows no matter how well the Mets are playing now, to keep his expectations in check. It’s still early and he’s not going to get excited. Cohen said he’ll save his excitement for August.
“I still have a lot to learn,” said Cohen. “I think I’m a little more seasoned this year, and … three years from now, I’ll probably feel a little wiser than I do today. I’m surrounded by, I think, quality people today, which is really helpful. They make me look really good. Surrounding myself with the right people goes a long way. We’ve made significant progress as far as rebuilding the franchise.”
Cohen, who will turn 66 on June 11, is in his second year owning the Mets. The hedge fund guru, estimated by Forbes to possess a net worth of $17.4 billion, bought the club for $2.4 billion in November 2020. The Amazin’s finished his first season spending the majority of the year in first place, only to collapse in August, finish in third with a 77-85 record, and miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.
Then he flipped the organization on its head. After a long and dramatic search for a general manager, Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson landed on Eppler to lead the front office. Then the Mets brought veteran skipper Buck Showalter out of the shadows — he hadn’t managed since he was dismissed by the Orioles following the 2018 season. Finally, Cohen declared the Mets to be a win-now team by committing $130 million on free agent and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. That monumental splash set the expectations for the 2022 Mets: they immediately became on-paper contenders.
“Another workhorse, detailed guy on top of everything,” Cohen said of Eppler. “Really informative. Gets me answers when I need them. I can’t be happier as far as really doing the job. Buck and him are getting along great, so I really think it’s a step up.”
All of which has resulted in the Mets really playing like contenders. No matter that Scherzer is currently sidelined on the injured list with a moderate-high grade oblique strain. No matter that Jacob deGrom, who has been rehabbing from a stress reaction on his right scapula since April 1, hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since July 7, 2021.
Cohen said, if someone had told him back during spring training that deGrom and Scherzer will at best make around eight starts each in the rest of the regular season, he would’ve expected that to be a problem. But, as the following months unfolded, acquired players Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and others all adapted to their new team. The people he appointed to lead the Mets showed him they’re capable of navigating the challenges. And those are just a couple of the reasons Cohen on Friday was relaxed about the state of his organization. Of course, winning helps.
“I’m doing this for the fans,” Cohen said. “I’m enjoying this. I can’t not enjoy it. Because when it’s not going well, it’s frustrating. So when it’s going well, you gotta let yourself enjoy it. But it’s still early in the season. I’m not getting excited. I’m trying to stay disciplined, measured, allow it to occur. We’ll see where it goes. The goal is to get into the playoffs. When we get into the playoffs, then we’ll see what happens.”
()
Manny Banuelos finally gets his Yankee Stadium moment: ‘This is amazing’
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Saint Joseph’s Jordan Hall
Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price wins Masterton trophy
Owner Steve Cohen on first place Mets: ‘I will never feel satisfied’
Walz, legislative leaders grope for an elusive agreement on $8B budget surplus
Bruce Zimmermann’s struggles continue as Orioles drop series opener to Guardians, 6-3
Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system
Twins wallop Blue Jays with five home runs in series opener
Gerrit Cole flirts with perfection, Aaron Judge crushes another homer as Bombers blast the Tigers
The Tailgate Party and Liability
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile