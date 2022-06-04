News
Mets bats manage just 5 hits against Dodgers in second-straight loss
LOS ANGELES – At this point, it would be a surprise if the Mets are able to flee town with a series split.
For the second straight night, Mets bats went ice cold against yet another powerful Dodgers starting pitcher, resulting in a 6-1 loss on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Tyler Anderson did to the Mets what he’s been doing in his past couple of starts: throwing shutout outings. The southpaw fired six scoreless innings effortlessly against the Mets lineup, striking out five and allowing just three hits. Anderson wasn’t too pleased when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took him out after 81 pitches, but Pete Alonso loved that decision.
The first baseman led off the seventh inning by cranking his 14th home run of the year on the first pitch he saw from a Dodger reliever. Though Alonso cut the Amaizin’s deficit to 4-1 and, in doing so, ensured they would avoid getting shut out for a second consecutive night, the rest of the Mets lineup continued to struggle at Chavez Ravine.
The Mets (35-19) scattered just eight hits combined in the first two games of a four-game set at Los Angeles. Even the boss being in attendance on Friday night didn’t change their luck. Steven Cohen made a special cross-country trip to watch what he thought was going to be an exciting series. Instead, he was treated to a snoozefest.
Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.74 ERA) allowed a pair of two-run home runs to the Dodgers in just his second career start against them. A fielding error by the typically sure-handed Eduardo Escobar in the fourth inning wound up hurting the club when, moments later, designated hitter Zach McKinstry parked a two-run shot off Bassitt. The Mets right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and recorded eight strikeouts across six innings and 110 pitches.
News
Rally falls short as the Chicago White Sox drop their 4th straight, losing 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays
Davis Martin got a call around 2 p.m. Thursday.
He wouldn’t be starting that evening for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. He would be rejoining the big-league club.
Martin started Friday after the Sox placed Vince Velasquez on the injured list with a left groin strain.
The right-hander recovered from a rocky first inning to keep the Sox close. But the team couldn’t come through in late opportunities, falling 6-3 in front of 8,930 at Tropicana Field.
The Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but reliever Colin Poche struck out Luis Robert to end the game. The Sox lost their fourth straight and have dropped seven of their last nine.
“No one is packing it in here but we’re in the results business,” Sox left fielder AJ Pollock said. “We know we have to scratch out some wins.”
Friday had the makings of a quick night for Martin, who surrendered four runs in the first.
Ji-Man Choi had a sacrifice fly. Harold Ramirez drove in a run with a single and scored on Randy Arozarena’s two-run homer.
Martin bounced back, at one point retiring eight straight, and didn’t allow a run the rest of his outing.
He exited after 5⅓ innings, allowing the four runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks.
“(I) started mixing in some other pitches, kind of getting some quick outs,” Martin said.
Martin’s changeup and curveball were particularly effective.
“Early I think we were fastball-slider heavy,” Martin said, “and then mixing in those two pitches both sides (of the plate) I think helped a lot.”
Martin (0-2) allowed one run on five hits in five innings in his debut May 17 in the second game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. He said he took a lot away from his second big-league start.
“Statistically, (Friday) wasn’t a great outing, but I think I learned a lot about how to pitch today,” Martin said. “I learned a lot of adjustments that are going to help me down the road with the help of (pitching coach Ethan) Katz and (catcher Yasmani) Grandal.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa liked what he saw from Martin.
“He made the adjustment,” La Russa said. “You get behind like that and a lot of bad things happen sometimes. You get distracted, you start doing less or more. And he just pitched. That’s impressive.”
The Sox scored once in the third and got within 4-2 with a solo home run by José Abreu in the sixth. Abreu went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.
Rays starter Shane McClanahan (6-2) exited after allowing the two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings. He turned it over to Rays bullpen, which worked out of several jams.
The Sox had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Matt Wisler got a grounder for a force out and struck out Andrew Vaughn in a nine-pitch at-bat.
The Rays made the most of their chances in the bottom of the inning, scoring twice to push the lead to 6-2.
Robert and Grandal had back-to-back singles for the Sox with two outs in the eighth. Jake Burger grounded to shortstop for the inning’s final out.
The Sox got a run in the ninth and brought one of their more dangerous hitters to the plate in Robert. But Poche made the big pitches to continue the Sox slide.
“What I look at is we got down by four and kept playing until the end,” La Russa said. “All that gets a lot of high points from me.”
The Sox had 11 hits, but left 11 on base.
“You don’t know when it’s going to turn but if you do the right things, they’ll turn,” Pollock said. “We just need to play good baseball. String together some good at-bats. It would be nice to have a 10-run game and just blow somebody out. But that’s like saying I’m going to go 4-for-4. It’s tough.”
News
Francisco Lindor not concerned about fractured finger, returns to Mets lineup against Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Francisco Lindor is not touching the sliding double doors in his West Hollywood hotel room again.
Lindor returned to the lineup and played shortstop against the Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, even though he received bad news about his injury just the day prior.
The shortstop underwent X-rays on his right middle finger on Thursday, which revealed a fracture. Lindor said he wasn’t surprised by the result of the X-rays. But neither Lindor nor the Mets were concerned about the break in the tip of his middle-finger bone enough to sideline him for a second straight day against the best team in the National League.
“It’s not the same as it was three days ago,” Lindor said. “But it’s good enough.”
Lindor fielded a few ground balls and made some throws to the Mets’ satisfaction before their second game against Los Angeles on Friday. He said the fractured finger impacts him more when he’s throwing rather than when he’s hitting.
Though Mets manager Buck Showalter had previously considered plugging in Lindor as designated hitter, and giving him another day before he got back in the field, ultimately the shortstop was back in the diamond.
“If they’re having me throw, I don’t think it’s concerning,” Lindor said.
Lindor accidentally jammed his finger between the sliding double doors in his hotel room on Wednesday night. He was in immediate pain, shouting and running around his hotel room, only to look at his bloated finger and discover that it was black and blue. Lindor was out of the lineup in the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.
As far as another attempt at closing his hotel double doors, Lindor said no thanks.
“My door is still open right now,” he said. “I ain’t touching that door. It’ll stay open. I’ll deal with the sun.”
MEGILL SET FOR REHAB START
Tylor Megill successfully completed his routine bullpen on Friday at Citi Field, which gave him the clearance to get ready for his next important step: a rehab start.
Megill will make his first rehab outing on Sunday with Double-A Binghamton, Showalter said. Since he completed three innings in his live batting practice session earlier this week, he is scheduled to throw four innings for Binghamton this weekend. It is likely Megill will require two total rehab outings before he can rejoin the Mets rotation.
The right-hander has been on the injured list for nearly three weeks with right biceps tendinitis. With Max Scherzer injured with an oblique strain, and Jacob deGrom still rehabbing the stress reaction on his right scapula, the Mets are looking forward to getting their Opening Day starter in Megill back on the mound for them.
News
Manny Banuelos finally gets his Yankee Stadium moment: ‘This is amazing’
Manny Banuelos wasn’t shy about the moment. It took him 14 years to get to that mound, he stood there and took it all in. Jose Trevino met him there, in the middle of Yankee Stadium, and recognized what this meant to the lefty, with his wife and daughters in the stands, and everyone else who knew the story. Signed as a 16-year-old out of Mexico, one of the most hyped prospects in recent Yankee history, injuries got in the way of him having this moment years ago.
But Friday night, he made it.
“Hey, man, welcome home,” Trevino told him before jogging back behind the plate. Banuelos pitched two scoreless innings after Gerrit Cole flirted with a perfect game for 6.2 innings in the Yankees’ 13-0 win over the Tigers Friday night. They were afterthought innings to most in the Stadium, but to Banuelos and most of the people who have heard his story in baseball it was huge.
“To pitch here in Yankee Stadium with this uniform on, this is amazing,” an emotional Banuelos said. “Trust me. I don’t know if somebody else has this history, but I don’t think so. I think everybody knows about me about what happened 10 or 12 years ago, as I said before, it’s been a long journey and to make this goal it’s amazing.”
Banuelos was one of the top prospects in baseball and along with Dellin Betances and Andrew Brackman was supposed to be the cornerstone of a new Yankee Era. They were the “Killer B’s.” Instead, Banuelos was hurt and then traded in 2015. Instead of Yankee pinstripes, he debuted as a Brave. He’s made 23 major league appearances, 14 starts over the last decade, but having grown up a Yankee fan he always had the goal of getting back here.
After a really strong winter in the Mexican League, Banuelos signed with the Yankees as a minor league free agent. He was invited to spring training and pitched really well. He also spent time talking to younger pitchers, very open and honest about the story of his journey. He impressed manager Aaron Boone and the big league clubhouse with his still joyful personality and earned their respect with his work and perseverance.
“It’s emotional in there,” Boone said of the clubhouse. “He’s just such a great dude. To see him realize this, maybe later than expected, but never giving up and never losing sight of this being what he wants to do and where he wanted to do it. To see people persevere through a lot of difficult things, it’s special to witness that.”
Banuelos gave up a hit and struck one batter out in two innings, but he also made a huge impact.
“Stories like that go a long way not only for the guys, but for kids around the world. Like maybe you aren’t where you’re supposed to be right now, but later on doesn’t mean that you can’t come back home,” Trevino said. ” So I think that’s big just for baseball in general.”
