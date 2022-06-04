Finance
Napoleon In His Time
In the history of the world there have been great empires that have risen only to fall. Human history is the history of the great empires that have ruled though the ages. It has always been that throughout the history of civilization, man has tried to win land and in their unending quest for land, they have either suffered humiliating defeats and annihilation or have built the greatest empires of their age. In ancient times the Macedonian Empire of Alexander the Great, the Nauryan Empire of Asoka and the Roman Empire all were made by the ruthlessness of man in their quest for power, control, and wealth. By the late 1700’s on to the world’s stage came Napoleon Bonaparte.
” Power is my mistress” the man whose ego collided with destiny. An ego that grew to the size of Mount Everest with each military victory much like that of Alexander the Great before ruled all of Europe for over a decade. In all of history there has always been those who were born destined to reshape the world and leave a lasting legacy. Alexander the Great, Caesar, Charlemagne, and Washington are at the top of the list of individuals who changed the course of history. Napoleon Bonaparte was such an individual. Like Alexander the Great, was one of history’s greatest military generals. He was a risk taking gambler, a workaholic genius but so often a short term planner that at times led to disastrous results. A temperamental tyrant some have called him, but none can doubt his military amplitude and his ability to seize the moment when opportunity came along.
A mathematical prodigy, whose intellect catapulted him into fame and glory for his remarkable military skills at the height of the French Revolution. A renowned reformer but also a ruthless military commander who used the best tactics not only from studying other campaigns from history but utilized his own innovations like the placement of artillery in key locations that proved to be decisive in winning battles. Even today his military tactics are studied at all military schools all over the world. Aside from all his military achievements, like Charlemagne, is remembered for his reforms. The establishment of the Napoleonic Code is the basis that French law is still used today was one of many reforms that Napoleon implemented.
Some historians considered him one of histories enlightened despots but others now consider his accomplishments in a much better light. But, none the less his vision of a unified Europe where France ruled would never become a reality in his own time. The constant rivalries between Europe’s competing powers, such as Great Britain, France, Germany and Russia that would erupt into two world wars a hundred years later always prevented Napoleon’s dream. Eventually after years of conflicts the pursuit of the European Union would emerge. There are some today attribute this to Napoleon’s vision, which included a common infrastructure and a common legal code. Unlike Hitler in the second World War Napoleon and Charlemagne both had a vision of a unified Europe where reforms in place would benefit all.
It was the French Revolution had alienated the government from the Catholic Church. One of Napoleon’s remarkable skills in diplomacy occurred when he negotiated the Concordat of 1801 with the Pope to bring religious and social peace to France. Napoleon appointed several members of the Bonaparte family and close friends of his as monarchs of countries he conquered and as important government figures (his brother Lucien became France’s Minister of Finance). He demanded total loyalty and expected nothing less from those around him. Although their reigns did not survive his downfall, a nephew, Napoleon III, ruled France later in the nineteenth century.
Napoleon was one of the greatest military commanders in history. He has also been portrayed as a power hungry conqueror. Napoleon denied those accusations. He argued that he was building a federation of free peoples in a Europe united under a liberal government. But if this was his goal, he intended to achieve it by taking power in his own hands. However, in the states he created, Napoleon granted constitutions, introduced law codes, abolished feudalism, created efficient governments and fostered education, science, literature and the arts.
When Napoleon became Emperor he again proved to be an excellent civil administrator. One of his greatest achievements was his supervision of the revision and collection of French law into codes. The new law codes, seven in number incorporated some of the freedoms gained by the people of France during the French revolution. These, including religious toleration and the abolition of serfdom. Napoleon also centralized France’s government by appointing prefects to administer regions called departments, into which France was divided.
While Napoleon believed in government “for” the people, he rejected government “by” the people. His France was a police state with a vast network of secret police and spies. The police shut down plays containing any hint of disagreement or criticism of the government. The press was controlled by the state. It was impossible to express an opinion without Napoleon’s approval.
Napoleon’s own opinion of his career is best stated in the following quotation:
“I closed the gulf of anarchy and brought order out of chaos. I rewarded merit regardless of birth or wealth, wherever I found it. I abolished feudalism and restored equality to all regardless of religion and before the law. I fought the decrepit monarchies of the Old Regime because the alternative was the destruction of all this. I purified the Revolution.”
Between 1799 and 1815 the fate of France and Europe was in the hands of Napoleon Bonaparte, the man described by Chateaubriand as the “mightiest breath of life which ever animated human clay’. Napoleon’s ultimate downfall was due to the forces that the Revolution had unleashed and Napoleon accelerated.
Napoleon Bonaparte was born on the island of Corsican who first became an officer of artillery, an unfashionable branch of the army at the time. He did however was able to make the right connections. During the Terror, his friendship with Robespierre’s brother, and his skilful use of artillery at Toulon in September 1793 helped him rise to the rank of brigadier. His cool head during the Vend miaire revolt and his friendship with Barras carried him even further. His marriage to Barras’ ex-mistress, Josephine de Beauharnais in October 1796 put him into the center of fashionable circles. This made it all the more accessible to literally network his way into the French nobility that got him the command of the 30,000 men of the Army of Italy.
Napoleon was very image conscious and had a great flair for publicity much like General Douglas McAuthur did during the Second World War. His published battle reports and his ordres de jour’ attracted popular attention. He once said that “moral force wins more victories than mere numbers.” He also was an excellent actor who could at strategic times appeal to the deepest loyalties’s of his soldiers: “The military are a free masonry and I am their grand master’. “
After the failed Russian invasion the fortunes of Napoleon turned sour. Mainly because of his reluctance to grasp the dimensions of the high casualty rates had on the moral of his army and the French populace growing tired of war which continued to drain the economy. This, while other nations were becoming more fearful of his military threats. Sure, Napoleon was extremely lucky but by 1812 his luck was running out. Due to the inadequacies of his planning in the Russian campaign where over 3/4 of his army perished and the collapse of the treaties that were signed earlier enabled his enemies to regain a counter offensive to once and for all stop Napoleon from achieving complete dominance in all of Europe.
By 1814 after reclaiming power the forces that would ultimately crush Napoleon were already gathering. On the battlefields of Waterloo the great destiny fell. All that Napoleon gained was lost in the heat of the battle of Waterloo. Nowhere in the annals of history has an empire built by one man came crashing down so swiftly and decisively. Who knows what the world would be like today if Napoleon had actually won one of history’s most influential battles.
Even if you think the French leader as more of a despot in the long line of kings in Paris who ruled France, then, who established his family on the seats of European thrones, he actually was different. Even if Bonaparte did not champion all of the ideals of the French revolution. He was still a man of honor. Napoleon was a warrior, but also a man of ideals and law. He believed in the ideals of the French revolution, at least to some degree.
When Napoleon landed on the shores of France after his first exile, the soldiers sent to arrest him openly weep. When Napoleon ripped open his shirt and said either shoot me now or accept me as your general exemplifies the mystic that Napoleon had not only with the military but with most of the French population. This is why many people silently route for him. If Napoleon had defeated Wellington there would have been no world wars in the 20th century. Many historians conclude that fact today. History is what it is though. Napoleon will be forever linked to one of histories greatest military commanders and empire builders.
Renter’s Insurance – Rip Off or Rewarding?
An often pondered, yet rarely considered device that may or may not be a good idea – Renters Insurance is surely a phenomena once uttered in your presence. All too often, it is regarded as if applicable to all or none, with no middle ground. “Renters insurance is a good idea”… or “renters insurance is a rip off;” heard either one? Thought so. Oh, how generalities plague market demand.Anyhow,I will take an unusual approach, showing how to determine if renters insurance is a good or bad idea for YOU….specifically.
A brief overview: What is it?
Insurance of the renter exists to protect the belongings of inhabitants who do not own the dwellings in which they reside. Additionally, it diverts the financial risks of liability to the insurance company, meaning if an accident occurs on your rented property for which you are legally liable, the financial damage will be incurred by the insurer (the company). Examples here include, but are not limited to, someone tripping over your rug and breaking an arm, leaving a bathtub running and destroying the property of those in an apartment beneath you, or even shooting off fireworks indoors and burning down your entire building, including all of your neighbors possessions (anyone?).
Back to personal property loss: here are the 17 types of perils that result in loss to your property that will be covered by renters insurance:
- Electric surge damage
- Ice, snow, and sleet damage
- Water damage from utilities
- Fire and lightning
- Falling objects
- Volcanic eruption
- Loss resulting from glass or any glazing material considered part of the building
- Theft
- Smoke
- Vandalism and mischief
- Riot
- Hail and wind
- Aircraft
- Explosion
- Vehicles
Nationwide, the most widely considered prospects of property loss to renters are Theft and Fire. Depending on your area and location of dwelling, flooding may also be an issue; however, flood insurance is not included on a standard policy, requiring an extra rider to be included. Regardless, for our purposes today, we will focus on theft, fire, and liability. There are two types of policies: Actual Cash Value coverage and Replacement Cost coverage. The first (ACV coverage) covers only the depreciated value of your items, not the cost of actually replacing your items; for this, RC coverage is required. We will get into recommendations between the two in just a bit.
Here is the process of rough calculation that we suggest to assist in deciding whether renters insurance is a worthwhile purchase. Keep in mind, most insurance policies carry annual costs between $150 and $300 with some sort of deductible.
Step 1.) Analyze your risk of liability damages
- Those living on the second floor or higher have a higher propensity to be liable for property damage to neighbors, considering people are directly underneath. Waterbeds can ruin your life; if it pops, be ready to cover the damage of those living beneath you.
- Do you have a dog? If so, renters insurance will provide protection in the event the animal releases its testosterone on your neighbors or visitors. Be especially cautious if there are small children living near by.
- Those with frequent visitors are more likely to have a non-inhabitant incur some type of injury in the residence in question. Careful.. never know when a buddy will get litigious on your butt.
If you consider your home to be high risk, it’s an automatic trigger to start insurance shopping. If not, dig deeper and let’s analyze the value of your property and potential loss.
Step 2.) Asses the value of your total possessions, segregate the “steal-able” possessions
- “Steal-able” possessions are items likely and available to be stolen in the event of burglary: TV’s, DVD players, computers, jewelry, or even cash typically kept on hand amongst other things. This is to asses the potential damage incase you are the victim of burglary, as it is unusual that all possessions are lost.
- Total possessions: include everything here from your shoes all the way to your hair dryer. Estimates are exactly as said, estimates. Simply imagine losing everything and consider the costs of getting it all back. This is necessary to asses your loss in the event of catastrophe such as fire in which everything is lost.
Step 3.) Estimate your risk of loss
- There are 105 million homes in the U.S., and there are around 350,000 fires for which a Fire Dept. is required to cease the flames, so based on history, there is nearly a.3% chance of a catastrophic fire in your home. Although not all these fires will destroy everything, it’s worthwhile to keep the odds of complete destruction at.3%, as it helps to accommodate for obscure risks such as falling objects or vehicle damage.
- For Burglary, check out Neighborhoodscout to look up crime rates in your state and even your specific area. We’re gonna use the state of Georgia as an example in which there are 46 burglaries per 1000 people per year (4.6%).
Step 4.) Put it all together
–I now know that my risk of total loss is around.3%, and my risk of burglary is 4.6%. If my total possessions are worth $25,000 and I gauged my “steal-able” stuff to be worth $5,000, than here is how to calculate what the risk of annual loss is worth to me.
(.003 * $15,000) + (.046 + $5,000) = $275
– Essentially this takes 3% of your $15,000 in total items and adds it to the 4.6% of your $5,000 “steal-able” items… add them together, and you’ve got what the risk to cover potential property losses should be worth to you on an annual basis. Also, if your domicile is, by your estimate, considered “risky” in terms of liability, than a quote from an insurance company of $275 annually isn’t half bad.
Next, let’s be clear on who should definitely look into renters insurance:
- Families with children (this is a must)
- Those who run businesses from their dwellings – everything worked for could be lost.
- Dog Owners
- And, my favorite, those with water beds on the second (or higher) floor
Keep in mind even if you live in a house of friends, a negligent act on your behalf that results in property loss to a room mate leaves your checkbook on the hook. To track back a bit, when deciding between ACV (actual cash value) coverage and RC (replacement cost) coverage, you must truly consider what it would cost to replace your items. ACV will simply take the depreciated value of your items and give you whatever you stuff is worth. However, it may actually cost you more to replace said items, as you will be troubled to find similar items for the money you received. If your stuff is aging, get replacement cost coverage (a little more expensive, but worth it). If your stuff is relatively new, you can probably slide with the less expensive ACV coverage, as your stuff has not had much time to depreciate.
On a final note, it’s important to know exactly why you are purchasing renters insurance and what items you are actually protecting. In this way, you truly understand whether or not it is worth your time and money to sign up. Monthly costs can come down by increasing your deductible or simply taking precautionary measures to prevent catastrophe (fire extinguishers, bolt locks etc.). If you have a few extra bucks to spare, and the quote from Senor insurance broker seems to be a good deal, than go for it, but if it just simply doesn’t add up… you shouldn’t be ashamed to turn the other cheek to insurance. It’s your world, protect it as you see fit. Bada bing, bada BOOM…….. Salloum. Until next time.
Information on Pubg Mobile iOS
Description
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS goes mobile – the original Battle Royale game is now available on your device!
1. Official PUBG on Mobile
100 players parachute onto a remote 8×8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown. Players have to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a graphically and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. Get ready to land, loot, and do whatever it takes to survive and be the last man standing!
2. High-quality Graphics and HD Audio
The powerful Unreal Engine 4 creates a jaw-dropping visual experience with rich detail, realistic gameplay effects and a massive HD map for Battle Royale. Feel like you’re in the thick of the action as you play with high-quality audio, immersive 3D sound effects and 7.1 channel surround sound.
3. Realistic Weapons
A constantly growing lethal arsenal of firearms, melee weapons, and throwables with realistic ballistics and travel trajectories gives you the option to shoot, beat down, or incinerate your adversaries. Oh, and you like the pan? We’ve got the pan.
4. Travel in Style
Commandeer a variety of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats to hunt down your enemies, race them to the play zone or make a swift escape.
5. Team Up with Friends
Survive the battle with your friends. Invite and team up with your friends, coordinate your battle plan through voice chat and set up the perfect ambush.
6. Fair Gaming Environment
Powerful anti-cheat mechanisms ensure a fun and fair environment for all PUBG MOBILE players.
Not Just A Game. This Is Battle Royale.
* Requires a persistent internet connection.
* Recommended specs for PUBG MOBILE: iPhone 6s or later and iOS 9 or above.
Supports most iOS devices, including but not limited to: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6s.
What’s New
Jul 24, 2018
Version 0.7.0
What’s New
Arcade Mode – War
– A new, faster-paced variation of Arcade mode.
New Weapon
– Added the SLR Sniper Rifle.
– Added Light Foregrip, Half Foregrip, Thumb Foregrip.
– Parameters for Vertical Foregrip and Angled Foregrip have been adjusted.
Achievements
– Added many entertaining and challenging long-term objectives. Complete difficult objectives to get titles and outfits.
Titles
– Added titles to the game. Players can select one to display by their name.
Clans
– Players can now create or join Clans, which unlocks Clan insignia, missions, and the Clan Shop.
Regions
– Check out the regional rankings to see who’s the best.
First Person Perspective
– Now supported in custom rooms.
Chat System
– Added a team channel for finding teams.
– Added a community system where players can find topics that interest them by tags.
LIKE Feature
– Players can now give one another LIKEs after a match. Number of LIKEs received will be displayed on a player’s profile page.
New Animations
– Characters now have different poses on the results screen based on performance.
– Added new idling animation for female characters.
Main Menu UI Redesign
– Main UI redesigned for players to enter different modes quicker.
Shop UI Redesign
– Simplified shop UI.
Multiple Crate Purchases and Batch Dismantle
– All crates can now be purchased 10 at a time.
– Extra items in inventory can now be dismantled in batch.
Crate Coupons
Crates can now be opened by coupons, which are created by combining coupon scraps.
Miscellaneous
– Added new vehicles, helmets, backpack finishes and new character faces.
Other Improvements
– Messages can now be marked as read instantly.
– Players can see friends recommended by the system.
– Added more ways to share.
– Room owners now have access to more room parameters.
– Friends list has been improved to fix an issue where data errors occurred when having too many friends.
– Added weapon information to spectator mode.
– Added an instant refuel button so that vehicles low on fuel can be refueled instantly.
– Custom controls: sprint button, pick-up list.
Print Media Advertising – Do the Dollars Make Sense?
The two most common aspects of print media advertising are ads in newspapers and magazines.
Newspapers vary in size of their circulation from the the local small town or trade paper to the nationally read newspapers like The Wall Street Journal or The Washington Post. Trade newsletters and publications are also considered print media advertising and should not be disregarded.
When considering advertising in a newspaper there are three important criteria to be considered; size, distribution and readership. Because of vast demographic it is hard to reach only the specific target costumers but it can be narrowed down by using these three elements.
Print media advertising costs vary drastically. Newspapers have an advertising rate cards that are public and available online. Gaebler has the rate card broken down to size, placement and number of printing
An ad in The Washington Post can cost about $100,000 for a full page. The Wall Street Journal will cost $164,00 for a full page ad. The L.A Times will charge only only $70,000 and in Milwaukee it will cost you $15,000 for the same space.
There is no shortage in magazines as well. The advantage of magazine advertising is obvious; you can pinpoint your print media advertising to your target customers.
The cost of a magazine ad is much more steep. The quality and the workmanship that goes into producing a magazine ad makes it expensive. The lead time can be anywhere between 1- 6 months before the ad is published. On the flip side a magazine is viewed more than once and doesn’t get discarded like a newspaper.
The advantage of the print media advertising is that it is usually read off work, when potential customers are ready to take a break and relax. Newspapers add to the credibility and respect of the product you are selling. Advertising in a magazine allows for better colors, graphics and pictures.
