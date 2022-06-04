News
Newborn daughter recovering from surgery, Dolphins’ Duke Riley energized by fatherhood and his new contract for a second season in Miami
The words “live once” are tattooed over the knuckles of both of Duke Riley’s hands.
It’s a mantra that illustrates how the animated and charismatic Miami Dolphins linebacker chooses to live his life.
After the birth of his daughter, River, the phrase took on a whole new meaning for him and his fiancée Julieanna Marie Goodard, a popular social media influencer commonly known as YesJulz.
River was born with gastroschisis, a condition in which the baby’s intestines are outside the body, creating issues for digestion and requiring surgery. River spent her first month of life in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Before the birth, however, Riley and Goodard were posed with a difficult decision.
“Usually when people have [gastroschisis], you know beforehand it’s gonna happen, and some of the doctors here give you the option to abort the mission,” Riley said. “We didn’t.”
She’s fine now, home with her parents, whose difficult challenge these days is getting her sleep trained. Riley has drawn inspiration from the resiliency that River has shown in her two months of life.
“Honestly, one of the best things we could have done was fight through it and kept going.” Riley said. “I mean, she’s been through more stuff in her life than I feel like I have already. … She’s home. She’s beautiful. She’s everything I imagined.”
This is a new stage of fatherhood for Riley, who already had two sons.
He lit up as he explained what it was like to become a girl dad.
“I got two boys, and I just had my little girl, and she honestly changed my world,” he said. “I feel like home. I feel complete. My sons are everything to me. It’s a blessing. That’s all I ever wanted was boys, and it all changed when I had my little girl. She just does something different for me.
“It’s a blessing to have someone that I care for again more than myself.”
River’s birth isn’t Riley’s only motivation. He’s committed to making the Dolphins’ front office look wise for re-signing him this offseason, committing to pay the six-year veteran a one-year deal that could be worth $3 million if he plays every game in 2022.
As the team went on its seven-game win streak last season, Riley became a more prominent figure, a key piece in the linebacker rotation. One of his most significant performances came in the team’s Nov. 28 win over the Carolina Panthers, when he blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.
As a journeyman, the former LSU standout taken in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons knows how difficult it is to earn and keep an organization’s trust.
At the end of last season, Miami’s decision-makers told Riley they hoped to bring him back. When coach Brian Flores was fired, however, Riley wasn’t sure if that stance would change.
“[The decision to bring me back] was really important for me,” said Riley, who spent last year laying roots in Miami. “I‘ve been in this league long enough to know that sometimes people say things that they don’t really mean, and I didn’t want that to happen. They wanted to have me back, and I appreciate [general manager] Chris Grier and everybody making that happen, all the coaches and staff.
“I’m showing him how much I appreciate him everyday by coming out here, being a pro every single day from the moment I step in to the moment I leave, building a standard.”
During Thursday’s minicamp practice, Riley was leading the first team defense part of the time, , and during the first 11-on-11 series he delivered three impactful tackles.
One of the players who has witnessed Riley’s fire and professionalism up close is offensive lineman Connor Williams, a newcomer to the Dolphins, who is amazed by Riley’s motor.
“The biggest thing is energy. The man is full of energy,” Williams said. “He’s a great engine, a great motivation, and he comes out every day and works.”
With a fresh contract in hand and enough motivation to fuel a truck, Riley is excited about the next phase of his career and beyond.
Moving forward he hopes to stay true to himself and show his children that he lives his life and plays the game he loves the only way he knows how, to the fullest.
“When [River] gets older, she’s going to appreciate the fact that I’m her father, and I feel like that’s what I want to do is be a great father to my kids,” Riley said. “Every time I go out there and step on the field, that’s my edge as well, knowing that my kids one day are going to watch me play. They’re gonna say, ‘That’s my dad.’
“I want to show them the way that I play is I give effort, energy and I left it all out there.”
Jace Frederick: Andrew Wiggins’ success shows how much situation matters
Andrew Wiggins was never a bust. He has always been too productive of an NBA player to carry that harsh designation. Still, it was fair to consider his time in Minnesota with the Timberwolves to be a disappointment.
The were some highs, but also a fair number of lows. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was consistent in that he was almost always available, but the effort with which he played certainly fluctuated.
The Timberwolves reached the playoffs just once in Wiggins’ five-plus seasons in Minnesota — and that postseason appearance had far more to do with Jimmy Butler than anyone else.
Wiggins never proved to be the transcendent superstar Minnesota needed him to be to lift the franchise out of the mud. In that way, he came up short. But his current success in San Francisco — where the Golden State Warriors will play Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against Boston — displays ways in which the Timberwolves also didn’t deliver on their end of the bargain.
Wiggins has proved in these playoffs that he is indeed capable of contributing at a high level for a championship-tier team. He’s averaging 16 points and seven rebounds a game in this postseason run, including four double-doubles over Golden State’s past nine game. All while often guarding the other team’s top player.
This after the 27-year-old was named to his first all-star team during the regular season.
Detractors will attribute much of Wiggins’ success to the organization and talent around him. In their eyes, it’s all a product of the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr. Who can’t flourish when surrounded by that kind of cast?
But the opposite was so often true in Minnesota. Players like Wiggins were asked to elevate a downtrodden franchise without the proper support — from coaching to teammates to general organizational structure — to do so. Who could flourish when surrounded by that kind of cast?
From purely a roster perspective, it makes total sense that Wiggins would shine in a lineup flush with shooters, which allows him space to attack gaps and use his athleticism to crash the offensive glass.
Yet in his time in Minnesota, the Timberwolves used first-round draft picks on the likes of Kris Dunn, Justin Patton, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver. Not surprisingly, the lane was permanently clogged.
Players succeed when surrounded with legitimate talent. That’s been evident in the play of Karl-Anthony Towns, whose two best seasons to date have come when he’s been surrounded by his two best rosters. It’s held true for Wiggins, as well.
Sure, Wiggins didn’t always play with full force and effort — and that’s a legitimate gripe. But the reality is it’s a knock of many NBA players over the course of an 82-game season. Ideally, a team is good enough that it can overcome that. The Timberwolves were never that.
What matters more to competent franchises is can you bring it when needed most? Wiggins is answering that question with a resounding “Yes.” That’s why the Warriors are so happy with him at the moment, why they’re competing for a title and why they’ll be more than happy to pay the wing the $33.6 million he’s owed next season.
Because, as good organizations do, Golden State has taken a clearly talented, productive player, asked him only to play to his strengths and watched him flourish. That’s the formula for success not just for players, but franchises as a whole.
The stark contrast between who Wiggins was in Minnesota versus who he is in Golden State is a reminder of something to consider moving forward — players, and their performances, are often a product of their environment.
Is it Andrew Wiggins’ fault he didn’t deliver on his promise in Minnesota? Absolutely.
But the Timberwolves deserve their fair share of blame, too.
Need a bike? 500 bicycles selling for charity June 18 in Apple Valley
Cycling enthusiast Rick Anderson will offer up nearly 500 refurbished bikes at his 14th annual sale for nonprofits June 18 in Apple Valley.
Anderson and his team of volunteers work all year refurbishing donated bikes for the sale, with all proceeds going to Kids’ n Kinship and DARTS. Nearly $375,000 has been raised over the years, including $102,000 from the past two sales.
His first bike sale was in the driveway of his Apple Valley home. The sale eventually grew and in 2017 was moved to Superior Service Center, which Anderson likes because the big parking lot allows kids to take bikes on test rides.
The bikes are priced to move, Anderson said, and include all types for all ages and skill levels.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Superior Service Center, 14580 Glenda Drive.
More information is available at ricksbikesale.com.
