Finance
Nothing Is Impossible! How Sidney Weinberg Went From Janitor to CEO.
Sidney Weinberg was born into a large Jewish family in 1891, being one of 11 children. His father was a struggling wholesale liquor dealer originally from Poland. Sidney didn’t even reach 10th grade and left school with zero qualifications. His nickname was kewpie doll due to his small stature. Basically, his background was not the traditional Wall Street employee, let alone CEO.
At the age of 16 and after days of asking if any of the brokerage firms at Wall Street wanted him, Sidney finally managed to bluff himself into an assistant janitor job paying $3 per hour at a small brokerage firm. That firm was Goldman Sachs.
His responsibilities? Cleaning the mud off the partner’s overshoes and the dust off their hats.
However, he would not last long in this position. One of Sidney’s qualities was being very likeable. One day he was asked to go to the Sach’s family house and the door was opened, both physically and metaphorically, by the grandson of the founder; Paul Sachs.
Thus began the rapid ascesnion of Sidney Weinberg.
Sidney was quickly promoted to the mail room which was completely reorganized by him. His potential was recognized and Sachs sent him to Browne’s Business College to learn penmanship.
In 1925, through sheer grit and hard work, Sachs bought him a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, an unparalleled event.
By 1927 he was made partner and in 1930 he was promoted to senior partner.
From that point on Sidney Weinberg was the leader of Goldman Sachs until 1969, guiding it from the point of bankruptcy to the strongest investment bank in the world.
Lessons
Sidney was not a financial magician – he didn’t even graduate from junior high! What chance did he have of becoming CEO of a financial superpower?
But he did it.
“Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”Francis of Assisi
It would’ve been easy for Sidney to accept his fate, janitor for a brokerage firm was actually pretty respectable for someone of his background. But he didn’t settle. Sidney flat out refused. No excuses.
So how can this apply to your life? What can we learn from Sidney Weinberg?
If he was there in the room with you now and you were explaining to his why you couldn’t do something or your “reasons” for giving up, what would he say?
Sidney the Janitor.
ADHD
Sidney started off as a janitor at Goldman Sachs but worked his way up to the position of CEO. Dude didn’t even pass 10th grade and left school with zero qualifications. Still, he dragged himself up through the ranks. Impossible? Probably. But he did it.
Finance
The Holiday of Halloween
Halloween on the 31st of October has its roots in Irish tradition. The following day, the 1st of November is the official All Saints’ holiday. In the USA, Halloween is the second most popular decoration festival, after Christmas.
Halloween was regarded, by many, as the Celtic New Year. A period when animals were traditionally killed and supplies stored up for the long cold winter ahead. This night was also known as the ‘festival of the dead.’ The night when the boundary between the living and dead becomes blurred. Some however, believed the dead causes problems for the living, such as sickness or crop damage.
It was originally known as All Hallows Day, the eve of All Saints’ Day. The two holidays used to be celebrated on the one day. The name was then shortened to Halloween.
Symbols of Halloween:
The jack-o’-lantern has its origin in the Irish legend of a greedy, gambling, hard-drinking old farmer, named Stingy Jack. He fooled the devil into climbing a tree and trapped him by carving a cross into the tree trunk. In revenge, the devil placed a curse on Jack, condemning him to wander the earth at night for ever. The only light Jack had was a candle which he placed inside a hollowed out turnip.
North America transferred the turnip into the larger and more easily available pumpkin. This was placed on the doorstep so as to ward off superstitions.
From nearly a century of filmmakers we have the imagery of ghosts, witches, owls, crows, vultures, black cats, spiders, goblins, zombies, mummies, skeletons and demons all added to the Halloween paraphernalia.
Trick-n-Treat:
When you went outdoors is was prudent to wear a costume so as to blend in with all the ‘spirits’ of the night. This eventually evolved into trick-n-treat, where children, knocking on neighbour’s doors would ask for sweets, nuts and fruit for the Halloween feast. The children had salt sprinkled in their hair to protect them against the evil spirits powers.
In England and Wales you would either receive a treat of food or money, or you would perform a trick. This often involved such things as removing the gate from its hinges and carrying it away to dump in a local pond. Unfortunately, this has led to antisocial behavior among older teenagers. In 2006 police surveillance of the festival had to be stepped up so as to keep law and order.
The Food:
As Halloween follows at the close of the annual apple harvest, apples also became a symbol of the festivity. Apples which had been rolled in sugar syrup and nuts, making candy apples, were commonly given to the children.
In Ireland it is the time of the King Cake, or barmbrack, which is a light fruit cake baked in a ring in which coin and lucky charms are placed before baking. Anyone getting a ring from the cake will find their true love in the coming year.
UNICEF
In 1950 UNCIEF began a program of distributing small boxes to schools, or through some stores, for the trick-or-treaters. The children were asked to solicit small change donations from the houses they visited.
It is estimated the children have collected in the vicinity of $119 million for UNICEF. Sadly, the program has been canceled in certain parts of the world, due to concern for the safety of the children.
Television
The evening of October 31st is the traditional night to sit and view horror, or ghost movies. Perhaps this year, financial crisis and Wall Street has already provided enough horror stories for this year.
Finance
5 Qualities of a Reliable Freight Forwarding Company
Freight forwarding companies are firms that specialize in arranging storage and shipping of goods on behalf of their clients. They usually provide a wide range of services which include preparation of shipping and import/export documents, tracking inland transportation, warehousing, freight consolidation, negotiating freight charges, booking cargo space, shipment insurance, and filing of insurance claims.
These companies have established significant importance in the import and export industry because of the big role they play in ensuring the smooth and fast shipment of goods in a global scale. Because of their growing importance, a myriad of companies are now offering freight forwarding services. This makes finding a reliable logistics partner a rather difficult task.
The key to a smooth and successful shipment of goods is choosing the right forwarder. But how will you know which company is reliable enough to meet your shipping requirements efficiently? There are certain criteria that you should establish in hiring the perfect logistics partner. Here are some of the top qualities that you should look for in a forwarder.
1. Highly organized and adept in the documentation process of shipping goods in and out of the country. A good forwarder is able to provide accurate and efficient services to their clients because in this kind of business mistakes can be very costly. This is why in freight forwarding there is hardly any room for mistakes such as an error in documentation or delivery of cargo to the wrong country. Although there are insurances for such circumstances, processing the requirements for claiming the insurance could be a waste of time and resources. After all, all you wanted was to have your goods shipped to their right destination without delay.
2. Provides good packing service. Whatever mode of shipment you choose for your goods, whether by land, air or sea, shipping conditions can sometimes be tough and may damage your shipment if they are not packed properly. A good forwarder has an efficient and reliable packing system for various kinds of products especially for fragile goods. When choosing a forwarder knowledge and experience on the proper shipment and handling of your particular type of product should also be a top consideration.
3. Has a reliable network of customs brokers and forwarding agents in the origin and country of destination. This ensures that all information concerning your shipments will seamlessly flow back and forth without delay and reduces the possibility of your shipments being held up in ports. Any delay down the line can be very expensive.
4. Offers a high level of communication and accurate tracking system. When shipping goods overseas, it very important to establish a good line of communication between the forwarder and the shipper. This will allow you to know the real-time progress or exact location of your shipments, giving you peace of mind and assurance that your shipment will arrive in a timely manner.
5. Good insurance coverage. It is equally important to hire a company that has a high level of cargo insurance to cover your products and shipments to ensure that any damage or loss in shipment or warehousing is properly compensated.
Finance
Things to Consider If You Want to Sell LPs Online
The music industry has grown, but the way music is delivered has shrunk over the years. People with old album collections who want to sell LPs online can do it themselves, or get the assistance of dealers, who can make the process much easier and still quite profitable. Resellers know how to price records, and they’re got more experienced in selling them online than the average person.
But before taking your records to a reseller and thinking you’re going to make a ton of money, consider several things. First, what condition are your albums in? While most people today don’t own turntables, there are plenty who still do, and they aren’t going to pay very much for scratched and played-out albums. You don’t want to try to sell LPs that are damaged.
On the other hand, if you have kept your albums in decent or excellent condition, you have the type of albums that people want to buy. Many collectors, thinking ahead, bought albums 20, 30 and 40 years ago and never even opened them. These people sell LPs online – by themselves or through dealers – and often receive top dollar for them.
Another thing to consider is who are the artists and what are the songs on your albums. This will affect the price. Vague artists or bands that hardly anyone heard of “back in the day” and nobody at all knows today will not bring a high price. However, if you have albums in your collection that were (and maybe still are) popular and contain songs that were once hits, you’re in a better position to make more money when you sell LPs online.
One advantage of selling your music to a reseller rather than directly over the Internet is the dealer will have experience and know the value of your records. When you sell LPs on your own, what will you use to determine the price? Likely you’ll either over-price, in which case you won’t sell much, or you’ll under-price and let go of records for a fraction of what you could have gotten for them.
Like with any collectibles, dealers can look at two similar albums and immediately know there’s a huge value-difference between them. Inexperienced people who want to sell LPs online usually don’t know this difference.
To sum up, just because you can’t play your records any longer doesn’t mean that others can’t. If you want to sell them and make some cash, a qualified dealer/reseller can help you and also give you a fair price that you might not get if you sell LPs on your own.
Nothing Is Impossible! How Sidney Weinberg Went From Janitor to CEO.
The Holiday of Halloween
Disappearance At Clifton Hill Cast
Best Places To Visit In July In India 2022 For A Monsoon Getaway
As the Crow Flies On Netflix: What Is It About?
5 Qualities of a Reliable Freight Forwarding Company
Things to Consider If You Want to Sell LPs Online
The Thief, His Wife, And The Canoe (2022): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Ira Winderman: It is time for Tyler Herro to spread his Heat wings?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile