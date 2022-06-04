Peaky Blinders Season 6: How Can You Watch It For Free In Your Country?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The famous British crime drama series Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight, is out with its last season. Season 6 has already finished airing in the UK, where it premiered on February 27, 2022, on BBC.

But if you are someone who is outside the UK and are worried about when you will be able to watch the show and where we will tell you exactly what to do. So if you are from the proper Peaky Blinders fan club and want to know when the series lands on Netflix or where you can find the show for free in your country, we have got you covered, so read it till the end!

How To Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 For Free In The United Kingdom?

The show has finished its airing in the region via BBC. But if you are someone who has not caught up with the last season, you can do it easily using BBC iPlayer. The platform is free to use in the region. So it would not be a challenging task to decide on any subscription plan.

You will be able to easily access all the six episodes of the British crime drama on the platform! You can also watch all the previous five seasons on the forum to add to it.

How To Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 For Free in The United States Of America And Canada?

If you are someone residing in North America, you might have to wait for a while for the show to become available in the region. The reason is that all the drama episodes will be landing on Netflix on June 10, 2022.

Thus, the fans in the USA or Canada will be able to watch the show with all the episodes from the previous date on Netflix. But since the platform no longer has a free trial policy, you will have to purchase a subscription to enjoy the show. The basic one begins at $9.99 or CAD$9.99 a month.

How To Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 For Free in Australia?

The case is the same with audiences in Australia, as Netflix will be the only platform where they will be able to enjoy the final season of the crime drama. All the six episodes can be caught after their release on June 10 this year on the streaming giant.

What Is Peaky Blinders Season 6 About?

The last season will begin from where the previous installment ended. We will see the lead, Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy, who planned to assassinate the politician Oswald Mosley. But, due to its failure, he is now in a complicated situation.

The audience eagerly wants to find out who likely was the one to betray Tommy, and the suspect in this regard can be Michael Gray. We will also most likely be able to see the American family of Gina Gray in the current season. And not to forget that the finale will be full of unexpected twists and turns, as stated by creator Steven Knight, and will be worth the wait.

