Predicting The Price Of Gold Is A Fool’s Game
It is frustrating at times to see the attention focused on predictions for the price of gold. The more sensational and spectacular the price forecast, the greater the cacophony.
It is worth taking a look back at a few of these predictions to help put things in perspective.
HEADLINE: Gold Forecast $6000, And Gold Mining Analysis Through Visualisation 23Jan2012
Quote: “If the current gold bull market was to follow the timing and extent of the 70s bull market, the gold price would reach $6000 before 2014.”
Gold price on 23Jan2012: $1679.00 per oz.
Gold price on 14Mar2014: $1382.00 per oz.
Gold price on 31Dec2014: $1181.00 per oz.
How far off base can a price prediction be? Not only did gold not reach the target price, it went in the opposite direction – beginning that same month – and proceeded to decline by thirty percent over the next two years, ending at $1205.00 per ounce on December 31, 2013.
The problem is not the plausibility of $6000.00 gold. It is very plausible, and possible; maybe even likely. However, the prediction was specifically time oriented and horrendously misjudged in terms of direction and timing.
All that is excusable. Unless you are the proprietor of a subscription service and/or making investment recommendations to others, or dispensing trading advice.
HEADLINE: JPMorgan Forecasts Gold $1,800 By Mid 2013 01Feb2013
Quote:“JPMorgan Sees Gold At $1,800 By Mid 2013 As South Africa “In Crisis” And “Escalating Instability” In Middle East J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. said gold will rise to $1,800 an ounce by the middle of 2013, with the mining industry in South Africa “in crisis,” according to Bloomberg.“
The price of gold on the date the headline appeared was $1667.00 per ounce. Five months later on June 29, 2013, the price of gold was $1233.00 per ounce.
The call for $1800.00 gold was a ‘safe’ prediction. Only an eight percent increase from the existing (then) level of $1667.00 would have resulted in a gold price of $1800.00.
But, as in the previous example, the price went south with a vengeance; this time dropping twenty-six percent in five short months.
HEADLINE: Trump Win Signals $1,500 Gold… 10Nov2016
Quote: “A Trump US presidential victory signals US$1,500 an ounce for gold… in the intermediate term.”
Gold price on 10Nov2016: $1258.00 per oz.
Gold price on 31July2017: $1268.00 per oz.
Apparently gold did not see the ‘signal’ since its current price is nearly identical to its price on the day the prediction appeared in print just after the elections last November.
And what does the writer mean by “intermediate term”? The longer the time frame, the less value in the prediction. The projected dollar increase amounts to twenty percent. If it takes two years, that amounts to roughly ten percent annually. In that case – or if it takes longer than two years – is it worth the bold-face headline?
HEADLINE: Trump to Send Gold Price to $10,000 10Nov2016
Gold prices and dates are the same as in the above example. With gold right where it was ten months ago, when might we expect some progress towards that price objective?
The more outlandish price predictions usually center around a breakdown or collapse of the monetary system. The breakdown occurs as a result of complete repudiation of the U.S. dollar after decades of value depreciation. People simply refuse to accept and hold U.S. dollars in exchange for their offered goods and services.
Now suppose at that time you own gold. Would you sell it? At what price? For how many worthless U.S. dollars would you part with an ounce of gold?
If someone offered you one billion monopoly dollars for an ounce of gold today, would you take it? How about ten billion?
Okay, so what if we see a precipitous decline in the value of the U.S. dollar over the next several years? Lets say that decline amounts to a loss in purchasing power for the dollar of fifty percent from current levels. This would equate to a gold price of approximately $2500.00 per ounce, a doubling from current levels.
This is valid if gold and the U.S. dollar are at equilibrium currently (I think they are). In other words, the current price of gold at $1250/60 is an accurate reflection of the cumulative decline in the value of the U.S. dollar since 1913.
The fifty percent decline in the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar would be reflected in higher prices for other goods and services; a pattern which has become all too familiar over the past one hundred years.
If there is a functioning market, and assuming you sell some gold and take profits, how much more will it cost for whatever else you might decide to buy? Do you really think you will be able to buy other items of value at ‘discounted’ prices at that time?
Gold, in 1913, was $20.00 per ounce. Currently it is $1260.00 per ounce. That is an increase of more that sixty-fold. But it does not represent a profit. Because the general price level of goods and services today – generally speaking – is sixty times higher than it was in 1913.
There are times when you can profit from sharp moves in gold in short-term situations. Generally, these are just before major movements in its U.S dollar price that reflect a realization of the cumulative decline in purchasing power of the dollar. And, to a lesser extent, recognizing when the expectations of others take the gold price well beyond equilibrium vs. the U.S dollar.
In 1999/2000 gold hit price lows of $250-275.00 per ounce. Soon thereafter it embarked on a decade long run culminating in a peak price of close to $1900.00 per ounce in 2011.
After its peak in 2011, gold declined over the next five years to a low of just above $1000.00 per ounce. A short-lived rebound in early 2016 brought it back to near current levels ($1250-1350.00) where it has generally remained without breaking either up or down to any significant degree.
Where were all these ‘experts’ in 1999/2000 and what were they predicting then?
And since 2011/2012? They have been saying pretty much the same thing over and over again. Buy now! Buy more! Before it’s too late!
One day, it will be too late. But it is more a matter of financial survival now than ever before. The obsession with profits, predicting and trading has obscured the real fundamentals.
And one way or another, most people’s profits are likely to go up in smoke before they do anything meaningful with them.
Gold – physical gold – is real money. It is real money because it is a store of value. And its value is constant. The U.S. dollar’s value continues to decline over time. The constantly declining value of the U.S. dollar and people’s perception of it, as well as their expectations for it, determine the price of gold.
Florida Adjuster License: Decoding the 5-20, 6-20, and Other FL Adjuster Licenses
For Florida residents interested in obtaining or learning more about the Florida adjuster license, it may be helpful to unpack and simplify the multitude of license categories and types that are available. This will help ensure the most efficient path to getting precisely what you want by the most direct means available.
At the broadest level, there are three general Florida adjuster license categories – the 6 series, the 5 series, and the 3 series.
The 6 Series – Company Adjuster Licenses
The 6 series refers to license types that are held by Company adjusters. What is a Company adjuster? The Florida Dept. of Financial Services defines a Company adjuster as “any person employed on an insurer’s staff of adjusters or wholly owned subsidiary of the insurer”. In other words, an employee of an insurance company – a “staff “adjuster as the position is sometimes called. And in order to qualify for this license type, you will obviously need to be employed by a company. The following 6 series types, which will be discussed at length below, are available – 6-20, 6-44, 6-21, 6-24.
The 5 Series – Independent Adjuster Licenses
The 5 series refers to license types that are held by Independent adjusters. Independent adjusters are adjusters who are “self-employed or associated with or employed by an independent adjusting firm or other independent adjuster”. Note that an independent adjuster may be an employee, but as long as you are an employee of an adjusting firm rather than an insurance company directly, you are still considered to be an independent. Most adjusters interested in handling that particularly lucrative type of claims resulting from catastrophic events (e.g. Hurricane Wilma), would be seeking one of the 5 series licenses. Also noteworthy, unlike the 6 series, you do not need to be employed or contracted for work at the time you apply for the license. Like the 6 series, the following types are available – 5-20, 5-44, 5-21, 5-24 (detailed explanation of each below).
The 3 Series – Public Adjuster License
The 3 series refers to license types held by Public adjusters. Public adjusters are categorically different from either Company or Independent adjusters in that they represent the insured rather than the insurer. FLDFS defines a Public adjuster as follows:
…any person who for money, commission, or any thing of value, prepares, completes, or files an insurance claim form for an insured or third-party claimant or who for money, commission, or any other thing of value, acts or aids in any manner on behalf of an insured or third-party claimant in negotiating for or effecting settlement of a claim or claims for loss or damage covered by an insurance contract or who advertises for employment as an adjuster of such claims, and also includes any person who, for money, commission, or any other thing of value, solicits, investigates, or adjusts such claims on behalf of any such public adjuster.
Public adjuster licensing and license compliance is handled differently than Company and Independent licensing and, notably, requires you to be bonded prior to licensure. At the time of this writing, you must complete a year long Apprenticeship (license type T31-20) and then pass the state exam to earn a full 3 series license.
As the 3 series of licenses are a different breed, we’ll deal exclusively from here on with the 5 and 6 series adjuster licenses. Let’s look at the types:
All-Lines: 6-20, 5-20
The 6-20 and 5-20 are both All-Lines licenses. All-Lines is exactly what it sounds like – each and every line of insurance. The 5-20 Independent and 6-20 Company All-Lines licenses qualifies you to handle the full range of claims for Auto, Property & Casualty, & Workers Compensation.
Property & Casualty: 6-44, 5-44
The -44s refer to the Property & Casualty adjuster license types. Property & Casualty would include residential and commercial property and liability claims but would exclude Auto, Health, and Workers Comp.
Auto: 6-21, 5-21
The -21s refer to Auto and specifically Motor Vehicle Physical Damage and Mechanical Breakdown. If you plan to focus exclusively on handling claims for damage done to vehicles due to accidents and weather events (e.g. hail), then this is your license.
Workers Comp: 6-24, 5-24
The -24s refer to Workers’ Comp claims adjusting. Workers’ Comp adjusters determine benefits to be awarded to employees injured in the workplace.
Which Florida License Should You Get and How?
First, determine the series. If you’ve just joined an insurance company as a salaried employee, then simply follow their lead for which 6 series license to apply for. If, however, you are looking to break into the independent side and either are or are not employed or contracted to work as such, look for something in the 5 series. There is no reason not to apply for your 5-20 adjuster license as its just as easy to obtain as the 5-44, 5-21, or 5-24. It gives you the greatest flexibility to find your claims niche without limitation.
If you first obtain a 5 series license and then obtain full-time employment status with an insurance company, you will be able to switch your license status to the 6 series through a relatively simple process that does not require further examination or coursework.
Bottom Line: Whichever of the 5 or 6 series licenses you choose to pursue, there are several Florida approved Designations (online or classroom) that allow you to immediately obtain licensure without further testing or coursework. Such Designations will typically represent the quickest and surest means to get the right Florida adjuster license for you.
Why is it Illegal to Drive Without Auto Insurance?
Now this is a question that people have been asking for quite a while; why is it illegal to drive without any type of auto insurance at all? The answer to this question is very simple at first; but is also very complex as well. The main reason that you cannot legally drive without any type of auto insurance coverage is that there is nothing and no one that is there and able to pay for the damages done to other vehicles and the occupants of those vehicles as well as paying the medical bills of those who are injured.
That is the simplest explanation and reason that you cannot drive a vehicle without any insurance coverage. Another part of the answer to this question is that there will be no records of payments (for repairs and medical expenses) made to anyone else involved in the collision(s)/wreck(s) that you have created if you do not have any type of auto insurance coverage. Without these records and the insurance company’s paperwork you might be facing more legal trouble that you even know what to do about.
Another reason that you are not allowed to drive any vehicle without proper auto insurance coverage is that it is just plain irresponsible to do this. Not only are you leaving yourself wide open to traffic tickets galore, but you are also leaving yourself wide open to being sued by the other driver, the municipal/ local police and any other authority that find out that you have broken the law. There are very few, if any areas, in which you do no need auto insurance to be able to legally drive a car. The main reasons there is the cost of medical care, also of repairs to any structures that get damaged and of the injuries that could be inflicted by careless driving on your part.
Missing ID!
Her name is Pamela Williams.
Her story begins on a cold winter day in the beginning of January – the kind of day you wish you could stay at home, sipping cups of hot chocolate and just lounging around. That cold January day it was certainly not to be, though. It was the day of Pamela and Jason’s five-year old son’s doctor’s appointment.
The pediatric allergy specialist the Williams family had been instructed to see was located close to Manhattan. The consultation went well. They left the office, satisfied, but with certain reservations about whether or not to go fully along with the regiment of medicines prescribed for Johnny’s skin rashes.
Being so close to Jason’s business associates gave them good reason to further their adventure into Manhattan’s commercial district. They parked in a city lot, and took the long, cold trek to the man’s office. Pamela and Johnny marveled at the diversified characters making up the hordes of crowds on the walkways. As thrilling as it was, it left them with an unusual sense of chaos and disorder.
Jason, acting as the guide seemed in control. He steered Pamela and Johnny through the maze of humanity skillfully. Finally they reached the building of their destination. Up the elevator, down the corridor, through the security doors. They had finally made it.
While Jason conferred with the gentleman of the office, Pamela busied herself in the anteroom conversing with Johnny. All seemed to go pleasant enough.
The hour turned late as the threesome left the grey office building. As impossible as it seemed, the stark reality was that the throngs on Manhattan’s streets and sidewalks had increased at least double- fold. Stay together, stay together, Pamela thought as the panic started to rise.
Pamela and Johnny half-ran, half-walked to keep up with Jason’s quick pace. Pamela held onto Johnny’s hand tightly. The crowds made it impossible to walk in one row all the time, but they vigilantly kept sight of each other. At last, they reached the busy post office. Together they entered. Together they went down the steps towards the post boxes. Jason took his key, opened the box and retrieved the mail. They braced themselves for another encounter with the mad rush of human mass.
As they exited the building, Pamela recognized a certain uncomfortable lightness. Something was not right. Pamela instinctively reached for her pocketbook. It wasn’t there!
“Where’s my pocketbook?” Pamela’s voice took on an artificial high tone. Quickly she rummaged through the bag of miscellaneous that she had brought lunch in. No pocketbook!
As the masses swarmed by, Pamela felt the sweat pour and the panic escalate. Jason’s face mirrored the emotions.
They retraced their steps. No, the post office security had no idea of a missing pocketbook. No sign of it on the floor, or on the ledge. No pocketbook anywhere. The crowds surged by in an unending torrent.
Suddenly, it registered in Pamela’s mind! She had left the pocketbook – IN HER HUSBAND’S ASSOCIATE’S OFFICE! Pamela’s body heat turned a degree lower. Yes, she was almost sure of it… She had placed the pocketbook on the floor next to her chair while doling out lunch to Johnny… UNLESS… Pamela knew she had escorted Johnny a few times to… THE BATHROOM!
Hurriedly, they made their way back to the office building. The entrance was locked. No sign of any security guard. Pamela was certain, though. Her pocketbook was in there, hopefully, innocently positioned on the floor in the anteroom of the office on the 5th floor. The one thing gnawing at her brain was the thought that maybe – just maybe – she had left it in the ladies’ rest room, accessible to anyone…
Pamela pushed the unpleasant thought aside. They surged on through the crowds, stopping for a few moments to put one particular credit card on hold. The rest would have to wait. Pamela wasn’t sure of which credit cards she had in her wallet and – besides – she had a feeling, albeit a slightly quivering one, that all would prove well in the morning.
They traveled towards home, making light conversation and avoiding the dread that was warily creeping up.
That night honestly did pass uneventfully.
The next morning Pamela anxiously anticipated the joyous news of a lonely pocketbook being found on the floor of her husband’s associate’s office. Unfortunately, the joy never came. In its place an awful sensation of intense dread took hold of her heart.
“He didn’t find it? Are you sure? Did he look all over?”
Yes, he apparently had. Persuading him to enter and search the ladies room had not met with too much success but Jason had got him to at least recruit a female to scout it out. The results: NIL! NOTHING!
Pamela felt like passing out that moment. There in the recesses of her pocketbook were credit cards, her passport, her green card, her birth certificate (ever since she’d needed it for travel overseas she hadn’t had the chance to put them away- how irresponsible, she told herself now) her checkbook, her health insurance card, her social security card, her kids’ social security cards… Pamela’s head took on a very serious form of an ache.
The phone calls began.
“Yes, I am canceling, ” Pamela heard herself tell the customer service of each of the umpteen credit cards she thought were lost. The odd thing about her inquiries regarding whether any recent purchases had been recorded was that again and again she was told – no. Why, she thought, why would a thief not use an irresistible credit card? She knew that a lost credit card in the hands of an unscrupulous character was like candy in the hands of a child. The same thing held true of her checking account. No recent transactions. Strange…
Then it dawned on Pamela.
Her entire ‘self’ was in that pocketbook. Pamela envisioned her Canadian passport, her social security card, the all-too numerous forms of ID dancing mockingly before her eyes. How foolish she had been to walk around with it all when others lock documents such as these under lock and key!
As Pamela placed the calls to the different agencies involved with identity theft her mind played real-life videos of a vile terrorist walking the streets under the guise of a woman with a very Anglo-Saxon sounding name.
Pamela anxiously attempted to make a police report about her lost (or – gulp – stolen) pocketbook. It became obvious that a police report would require a visit in person to the precinct most close-by to the loss. Getting herself to Manhattan again was not going to be an easy matter.
And as the seriousness of the situation took hold of Pamela, she came to understand that getting a replacement for a social security card involved presenting the authorities with a form of ID, like a license, a birth certificate, a green card, a passport… and that getting a replacement for the myriad of other documents she had lost ( or- gulp- been stolen) involved presenting… the same various forms of ID. Pamela was lost in a sea, grappling for lifebuoys that were not there!
Suddenly it hit Pamela like a ton of bricks. She was a non-entity! A nobody! Without the documents attesting to her existence, Pamela Williams officially did not exist. It was a thought that almost swept me her off her feet. Suddenly she was not supposed to drive, not permitted to leave the country,… What if she was needed by her parents in Montreal? What if there was some emergency? What if?…
Pamela’s mind refused to wander any further. She frantically went to work on getting a birth certificate. That, she figured would be a start to a passport, onto a U. S. green card, a social security card, a license… Would the list finally end?
It seemed that all the applications also required a fee. A substantial one at that.
As the list of fees came to Jason’s attention, he came to the conclusion that they should wait – just a little longer. Perhaps the pocketbook would still show up in the office. Perhaps someone had found it and would still report it in. No one had used the credit cards, no one had attempted to withdraw money from the bank…
It was a glimmer of hope, but a weak one in light of the fact that now Pamela had nightmares of a dark clandestine figure with her identity making her (or – could it be a him?) sinister rounds in the dingy nightclub spots where other terrorists meet to plot.
Pamela put off applying for the green card for the narrow time-being. Her task in retrieving her Canadian birth-rights though went on. Enlisting her former teacher’s help who now was principal of the school that she had attended, she succeeded in getting a letter stating that she was Pamela Williams, known as such for x amount of years. The precious letter waited on Pamela’s dining room table along with the all-too-many various other applications she had acquired. It waited. For the time being.
Life took on a different form. It evolved around Pamela’s predicament. She got up in the morning to the dread of being in trouble with her identity. She sent the kids off to school with that same dread. While doing the laundry, Pamela dreamed of being rescued by a hero who had located her pocketbook. And while shopping, she resolved herself to living in the shadow of an alien that had her precious documents. Although life was joyously dancing around her in the form of health and family life, she was missing the full beat. Not only, it seemed, had Pamela’s identity papers been taken away, but with it, her inner happiness had been snatched.
Life went on. One morning as Pamela was ready to send off the application that would be the catalyst for others once it was processed – her birth certificate – she picked up the ringing phone.
“Hello. “
“Pamela?” Jason sounded more cheerful than usual.
“Yeah, How are you?” Pamela answered in the monotone that had recently taken over her voice.
“I have good news,. ” he said.
“Good news? What is it?” she asked.
“Guess, ” he said.
“Guess? I can’t guess now, ” she said. ” I’m so busy – what is it?”
“Just guess, ” he pressed. What would be good news now?”
“Who won the playoffs? I really don’t have time for games now. What is it?”
“It’s not an about games, ” Jason said. “It’s about something you lost. “
There was a long silence as Pamela paused to digest his prodding.
In a very small voice, almost in a whisper, she said, “My pocketbook? Someone found my pocketbook?”
“They found it in the office. Just sitting there, Pamela. “
“Wow. ” she said quietly. “They really found it. Thank goodness! But – I don’t understand. Why did it take three full weeks to discover my pocketbook sitting plainly in the corner on the floor?”
There was quiet from the other end.
“Wow!” she kept on repeating. “I feel as if a heavy weight has been lifted off my heart. Thank you. “
Pamela put the receiver on its cradle and sat down. Three long weeks had passed since her pocketbook had been missing. Three weeks filled with apprehension and dread. Pamela wanted to dance, to celebrate – to sing. Instead, she sat pensively and just relished her new-found relief.
Life has indeed taken on a new refreshing wave. Since that heavy time of Pamela’s life, she’s learned to be much more careful with her personal data. Her passport and documentation are safely locked away. Credit cards and Internet are treated with reverence. And she’s even added identity theft coverage to her NJ homeowners insurance policy.
Incidents in relation to life’s panorama are nothing less than awesome. It takes small but important changes to acquire the priceless gift of peace of mind.
