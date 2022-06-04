Finance
Print Media Advertising – Do the Dollars Make Sense?
The two most common aspects of print media advertising are ads in newspapers and magazines.
Newspapers vary in size of their circulation from the the local small town or trade paper to the nationally read newspapers like The Wall Street Journal or The Washington Post. Trade newsletters and publications are also considered print media advertising and should not be disregarded.
When considering advertising in a newspaper there are three important criteria to be considered; size, distribution and readership. Because of vast demographic it is hard to reach only the specific target costumers but it can be narrowed down by using these three elements.
Print media advertising costs vary drastically. Newspapers have an advertising rate cards that are public and available online. Gaebler has the rate card broken down to size, placement and number of printing
An ad in The Washington Post can cost about $100,000 for a full page. The Wall Street Journal will cost $164,00 for a full page ad. The L.A Times will charge only only $70,000 and in Milwaukee it will cost you $15,000 for the same space.
There is no shortage in magazines as well. The advantage of magazine advertising is obvious; you can pinpoint your print media advertising to your target customers.
The cost of a magazine ad is much more steep. The quality and the workmanship that goes into producing a magazine ad makes it expensive. The lead time can be anywhere between 1- 6 months before the ad is published. On the flip side a magazine is viewed more than once and doesn’t get discarded like a newspaper.
The advantage of the print media advertising is that it is usually read off work, when potential customers are ready to take a break and relax. Newspapers add to the credibility and respect of the product you are selling. Advertising in a magazine allows for better colors, graphics and pictures.
Flights to Kingston Are The First Step Towards Joining Home of International Reggae Day Festival!
Reggae is an annual international media festival. It is held to celebrate Jamaica’s rich culture, history of quality music and its global cultural impact as well. Overseas media including radio and Internet radio from Africa to America, Asia to Australia, Europe to Latin America, and the Caribbean participated in this year’s event. If you are interested in Reggae music and take flights to Kingston to join this music fare it will enhance your love and passion for Jamaican music and introduce you to the many flavors of global Reggae culture. Andrea Davis, the founder and producer of this music festival stated that this virtual media festival is intended to use the power of music, media and technology to link people around the world, and in fact millions of people take cheap flights to Kingston Jamaica to join this event while other listen to this show on internet.
This festival not only depicts Jamaican culture but also highlight the global reggae culture grown out of Jamaican culture. This event is in fact a charity show sponsoring few Jamaican social welfare organizations including; Alpha Boys’ School, Bob Marley Foundation, Shaggy Foundation and Toots Foundation. This festival has got much popularity with the passage of time that crowds of visitors take with cheap flights to Kingston to attend this fare and learn about Jamaican culture. This year’s festival was a fantastic one and people were allowed to participate by playing reggae and drinking Red Stripe beer, planting a tree and donating to a Jamaican charity. This event was first celebrated in 1994.
This is not the only festival you can enjoy by taking cheap flights to Kingston Jamaica. Kingston celebrates festivals throughout the year. These festivals feature entertainment, music, culture, and spectacle hours of other entertainment activities. Its interesting thing to know that each month a new event is celebrated in Jamaica. The festivals visitors taking cheap flights to Kingston from UK like to attend include; The National Festival of the Arts, Jamaican Independence Day Celebrations, Port Antonio International Fishing Tournament, and Jonkanoo festival. Whatever is your interest you will get something to enjoy there.
All About Seychelles
Seychelles a land of pristine beauty and a luxury destination which lies in the western part of the Indian Ocean. An archipelago of 115 islands, the island nation is known for its exquisite natural beauty, spectacular beaches, and luxury resorts. It is home to the world’s oldest ocean islands and largest raised coral atoll.
The island is blessed with a warm climate throughout the year making it a hotbed for water activities such as diving and snorkelling in its clear turquoise waters. It is also a hub for ecotourism and endemic wildlife spotting offering an incredible variety of flora and fauna with some of the most exotic trees, birds and marine life.
The entire population is concentrated in the inner part region which consists of three islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue. Together these islands form the economic, cultural and tourism hub of the country. Do not miss out on the chance of exploring the Seychellois Creole cuisine and the country’s capital Victoria, a city that can be explored entirely on foot in less than a day.
Due to its remote location, the island nation is unlike any other island getaway. This tropical paradise provides an aura of seclusion marked by soft white powdery sands and spectacular turquoise waters.
INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT SEYCHELLES
Name: Republic of Seychelles
Name Origin: Jean Moreau de Sechelles (King Louis XV’s finance minister)
First Seychelles explorer: Joao de Nova (1501) discovers the Farquhar Islands
Population: Roughly 97,871 people (2019) & 90% of the population live on the main island of Mahe
Total island: 115 Islands (42 Granite island & 73 Coral islands ) a total of 455 km² (175 sq. miles) in size
Climate: Tropical with constant temperature and high humidity.
Main seasons: Northwest Monsoon from December to March & South east monsoon from May to October
Time Zone: GMT/UTC +4
Calling Code: +248 or (00248)
Language: Seychellois Creole, English, French,
National Currency: 1 Seychellois Rupee=100cents
National Day: 18 June
National Flower: Orkid payanke
National Tree: Coco-de-Mer Palm
National Animal: Giant Tortoise
National Bird: Black Parrot
National Motto: “Finis Coronat Opus” (“The End Crowns the Work”)
Seychelles Fauna: 13 species of amphibians, 30 reptiles, 220 bird species and more than 1,000 species of invertebrates
Seychelles Endangered birds: Seychelles paradise flycatcher, Seychelles warbler, Seychelles magpie robin, Seychelles white eye, Seychelles scops owl, Seychelles black parrot
Indian Ocean Flightless Bird: White-Throated Rail from Aldabra Island.
Agricultural Products: Coconuts, cinnamon, sweet potatoes, Cassava (tapioca) and exotic fruits.
Food and dishes: Coconut Curry, Ladob, Salted Fish, Shark chutney, Grilled Fish or Octopus etc
Coral reef area: around 600,000 km² (230,000 sq. miles)
Highest mountain: Morne Seychellois’, with 905m or 2,969ft.
Seychelles Pirate Hideout: Anse Forbans (Pirate’s Cove) on Mahe and Cote d’Or on Praslin. It is believed that famous pirate Olivier Levasseur hid a treasure worth more than $160,000 that remains unfound.
Forest Conservation: Around 50% of its landmass is occupied by national parks and reserves
Marine Conservation: By 2020, 410,000 sq km or 30 per cent of Seychelles’ waters are Marine Protected Areas
UNESCO world heritage sites: Vallee de Mai (Praslin island) and the Aldabra atoll
Earth Rarest Trees in Seychelles: Jellyfish trees in Mahe island & Coco-de-Mer palm in Praslin island
World’s second-largest coral atol: Aldabra atoll (Also World largest raised coral atol) Area: 155.4 km²
First marine park in the Indian Ocean: The Sainte Anne Marine National Park, 1973.
Oldest oceanic islands on earth: Seychelles’ granitic islands
Smallest capital in the world: Victoria, The capital of Seychelles.
Largest seed in the world: Coco de mer seeds or Love nut in Praslin island (about 20 Kgs)
Largest arthropod in the world: Coconut crab (Robber crab or the palm thief) in Seychelles
World largest colonies of Lesser Noddy Seabird: Aride Island.
World largest Tortoises Population: Aldabra Atoll 152,000+ giant tortoises (that’s more tortoises than there are humans in Seychelles!)
World’s heaviest land tortoise: Esmeralda, he’s a guy, 363 Kgs, 170 years old living in Bird Island
Furniture Removal Tips to Save Money
Any furniture removal can be an intimidating process no matter what the location of your new home or office. If moving interstate, the need to figure out how interstate back loading works and whether or not you should backload is crucial for a successful interstate move.
The most important thing to do is to plan everything ahead of time and to get the right information from qualified professionals. Time is money and making the time to map out how you’ll spend your money will mean bigger savings.
This list contains some money saving moving tips that you might consider when undertaking a furniture removal:
Make a Budget and Don’t Deviate
It is absolutely essential to stick to a budget once you have itemized all your expenses. Write down a list of predictable expenditures such as packing supplies, professional movers, takeout food, hotel stays, fuel, etc. Include a buffer in your budget so that if unforeseen expenditures arise, you’ll be prepared.
Employ Professional Furniture Removalists
Interview several removalists and get quotes. Moving expenses are normally calculated depending on the volume or the number of rooms, the distance between the two start and end locations, efforts exerted in packing as well as access, and the time of year. Peak moving times include the summer, weekends, and holidays so they will cost you more than if you were to move on other days.
Remember that just because one company gave the lowest price estimate, it doesn’t necessarily mean that is the best arrangement. The quality of your moving service is important, so remember to look at the policies concerning damaged items (while in the process of moving).
Use Affordable Packing Methods and Supplies – If You are on a Tight Budget
Do the packing and unpacking yourself. You’ll save a lot more money this way. Hunt for good deals on packing supplies. Sometimes, friends and families have these items saved up from their own moves. Get free boxes from your workplace or a local supermarket. There are plenty of ways to get cheap moving supplies. Investigate – you’ll sure find something that’ll be useful for your move.
Lessen Your Travel Weight
The less goods you have, the less there is to move, and the less you pay your movers. In many cases, professional movers will charge based on the volume of your possessions. So try, whenever possible, to eradicate unnecessary items. You can get rid of them via a garage sale or donate them to charity. Many things can be sold quite easily on eBay now, so don’t rule that option out when you’re ready to sell.
Switch Off the Utilities
Call the utility companies (and cable company) ahead of time to ensure that your service has ended on your moving day.
Switch off the water heater and turn down the heating. Be certain that all lights are not on. Lock and seal any openings such as windows and doors so that the house’s contents are protected.
Moving can be intimidating, but if you plan everything and start early, you’re sure to have a successful move. And always remember to ask when in doubt – checking a professional furniture removalists background and feedback can make or break your move. Enjoy these budget-friendly tips so that your moving won’t cost you too much.
