Rapper Snoop Dogg To Open Bored Ape NFT Theme Based Dessert Restaurant

In the spring of this year, a new fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles named Bored & Hungry launched, the first to be inspired by a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Rapper and NFT fanatic Snoop Dogg have joined with the people behind the first NFT-themed restaurant to establish a second one.
When it comes to desserts, Snoop Dogg and Food Fighters Universe have revealed plans to establish Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration, an “immersive retail dessert experience” based in Los Angeles.
Bored Ape Fever Around the Globe
Calvin Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg, has given his Bored Ape Yacht Club avatar the nickname Dr. Bombay. One of Ethereum’s most popular NFT collections, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, has 10,000 different avatars of bored cartoon apes. The secondary market trading volume created by NFTs exceeds $2.1 billion.
The Yuga Labs-created Bored Ape Yacht Club allows its NFT holders permission to use their photographs for commercial purposes. As a result, Bored Apes have appeared in many things, from clothing to beer and marijuana packaging to virtual band endeavors and forthcoming film and television productions.
It’s not an “official” Bored Ape eatery, but Snoop may use his trademark NFT logo to promote his dessert restaurant since he owns the trademark. In this scenario, the digital picture of an ape, an NFT, serves as evidence of ownership and access to a community of other owners, commercial rights, and other benefits. Unlike the impending dessert store, Bored & Hungry doesn’t go overboard. Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, owned by the restaurant’s founders, influenced the restaurant’s logo and design.