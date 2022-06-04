Readers and writers: An innovative novel, a George Floyd biography and an autism story

If you need some brain food after those Memorial Day burgers, we’re offering an innovative novel, a deep look into the life and legacy of George Floyd, and a short recollection of life as a personal-care assistant for an autistic boy.

“If An Egyptian Cannot Speak English” by Noor Naga (Graywolf Press, $16)

The boy from Shobrakheit wanted an in-betweener. A foreigner would be too obvious a symbol of Empire, come in crop top to colonize his body; she’d be out of his league, historically humiliating. To sleep with her would be treasonous at best. On the other hand, a real Egyptian doesn’t work either. Self-loathing bleeds out beyond his self until the idea of taking a compatriot lover feels paradoxically beneath him, a waste of his potential — he’d be selling short. With me, he gets the cream of both worlds. I am Egyptian — recognizable but also improved by Western inflection, carrying in my fashion sense and orthodontically straight teeth the whiff of opportunity, opulence, and pride.

Winner of the Graywolf Press African Fiction Prize, this involving experimental debut novel by a teacher at the American University in Cairo takes on issues of race, colonialism, disappointment at a failed revolution, and sex as a weapon.

The protagonists have no proper names. She calls him “the boy from Shobrakheit” (a village in Egypt). She’s “the American” to him. They meet at a cafe in Cairo in the aftermath of the Arab spring. He was a photographer of the revolution but now is unemployed and addicted to cocaine, wearing his useless camera around his neck all day. She is daughter of immigrants “returning” to a country she’s never been to, teaching English and living in a light-filled flat.

They fall in love and he moves in with her, but the relationship falls apart. He is filled with self-doubt and some loathing that comes out in his physical attacks on her. She takes the abuse for reasons that bring to the foreground their different expectations, social status and cultural norms.

The first part of the novel is made up of questions such as, “If a city is actively trying to kill you, should you take it personally?” The answers move the story forward with glimpses of the two characters’ lives as children.

There is no direct dialogue. The village boy and American girl express themselves in alternating chapters. She is at the most disadvantage because she doesn’t speak Arabic well enough to tell him her feelings. He is comfortable in his own country; she is not. When she is robbed, she admits that in Cairo she wants to blend in: “I spend the rest of the day canceling credit cards over the phone, wondering if I have been robbed because I look like a foreigner, or robbed because I don’t look enough like one.”

When a tragedy occurs in her apartment, the American girl has to question her assumptions and her life.

Award-winning Nigerian writer A. Igoni Barrett. who judged the fiction prize competition, said in his winner’s statement that Naga’s writing is “fearless, virtuosic, and pithy with aphorism, her sentences honed to dagger point, thrumming with swag.”

An interesting part of this book is at the end, in which a writing class is critiquing Noor’s book. She can only listen and not defend herself. As her classmates question her plot, characters and handling of domestic violence, it’s as though the author is answering questions in her own mind.

If you want a new and different reading experience, make it a point to meet this village boy and American girl who are part of the 21st-century generation of young people who will learn about themselves as they meet in new places.

“His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa (Viking, $30)

Like those of anyone else, Floyd’s actions were informed by his circumstances. Growing up, his environment had been such a vital part of his identity, but as he got older, he learned that his status as a poor Black man meant he could not pick up an entirely new lifestyle by osmosis. Right before him in suburban St. Louis Park, Floyd encountered so many White neighbors who where his age and thriving — nice homes, pets, kids who were not terrified of the police. He could never fully enter the new world. And he could never fully leave the old one behind … And in that world, men around Floyd’s age were beginning to die.

Washington Post writers Samuels and Olorunnipa interviewed more than 400 people who were in George Floyd’s life to write this heartbreaking story of a big Black man whose aspirations to “become someone” were consistently knocked down by the effects of growing up in poverty in Houston’s Third Ward, his encounters with police in Texas and Minnesota, where he would die, and his drug addiction.

The authors reference the help they received from fellow Washington Post journalists who produced “George Floyd’s America,” the award-winning six-part series published in the Post.

For Minnesotans, parts of this story have seeped into our culture, since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and we lived the aftermath of protests that led also to burning of buildings along University Avenue in St. Paul. We watched the trial of the Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis.

“The picture that emerged from the series and our subsequent year of reporting,” the authors write, “is that of a man facing extraordinary struggles with hope and optimism, a man who managed to do in death what he so desperately wanted to achieve in life: change the world.”

It isn’t possible to write about George Floyd, or any Black man in America, without telling the long, ugly story of police harassment and brutality against African American communities and the dangers of being Black in this country. As the book’s subtitle indicates, this is the shameful reality that underlies Floyd’s death on Memorial Day in 2020.

The authors trace Floyd’s journey from Texas, where he was in prison, to Minneapolis, where he thought he had a better chance of getting off drugs so he could get custody of his beloved daughter.

He carried his drug addiction north with him but still he tried to fulfill his big dreams. He was in a relationship, hoping to get a job, when he was killed by Derek Chauvin, known in the Minneapolis police force as a cowboy who used rough tactics, like kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes while Floyd cried that he couldn’t breathe and “I’m dead.”

The last part of the book is about Chauvin’s trail in Minnesota, when he was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He is serving a 22-1/2 year sentence.

When Floyd was a boy he talked about “being someone.” That’s what happened to him in death; his name setting off protests and calls for police reform around the world.

Publishers Weekly, in a starred review: “(the authors) deliver an impeccably researched biography of George Floyd … interwoven with the biographical details are incisive sketches of the political and historical events that have shaped life for Floyd’s family and other Black Americans. This multifaceted and exceptionally informative account is both a moving testament to Floyd and a devastating indictment of America’s racial inequities.”

“Traveling the Bumpy Road: Inspired by a true autism story” by J. Hines (Independently published, $15)

You may find the experiences that I had with Justin interesting and maybe even humorous — many were — but many were also challenging, frustrating, scary, dangerous, embarrassing, endearing and sometimes costly for me and Justin’s parents both financially and emotionally …This book shows the reader what it was like for Justin to live with his autism and seizures daily, but more importantly, what his family went through because of it.”

Jerry Hines of White Bear Lake worked with kids for 35 years with the St. Paul public schools. When he retired in 2006, he accepted a part-time job as Personal Care Attendant (PCA) for Justin, who was 10 at the time. The boy had high functioning autism as well as epilepsy that led to seizures.

Hines (who’s called Gary in this bittersweet book) became one of Justin’s favorite people over several years of having fun together. He “got” Justin’s behaviors, from his signature “Tell me about it GAAAry. I want to know,” to his need to ride his bike the same route every day. The two friends swam, laughed, and sometimes averted danger, as when Jerry had to pull the boy away from water. As Justin got older and stronger, he became more of a challenge to Jerry and his parents. Eventually, the young man’s father died by suicide after years of trying to navigate a job and a difficult son who didn’t know he was difficult. At the end, Justin is happy in a group home, still calling Jerry sometimes to talk about his life.

Hines has written another memoir, an adult suspense novel, and two young reader chapter books.