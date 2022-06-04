Rustin On Netflix: When Is Netflix Planning To Release The Movie It In 2022?

In the month of July monsoon picks up pace in India, the best way to enjoy the rains is by sipping a cup of coffee at your home or getting ready to travel to enjoy the fresh earthy smell of the first drops of rain, the greenery, and overflowing waterfalls. We are going to share some of the best places to visit in July in India to enjoy the monsoon to the fullest.

Here are some of the best places to visit in July for a perfect monsoon getaway, and most places in India charge low during monsoons!

1. Nubra Valley and Leh Ladakh

If you want to witness stunning Tibetan Buddhist monasteries(Gompas), fluttering prayer flags, intricate murals, and red-robed monks, then Ladakh is one of the best places in India to visit in July. With little rainfall, The beautiful Pangong Lake is truly a sight to behold. The picturesque landscapes with little rainfall are stunning. To beat the crowd during the peak season from June- September you can visit Leh and Nubra Valley, located on a former trading route that is connected to eastern Tibet. The valley experiences pleasant weather during summers and monsoons although it is cold throughout the year.

Things to Do in Leh Ladakh:

Sightseeing

Festivals, Food & Cultural Exploration

River Rafting

Adventure activities like Trekking, Mountain Biking, Jeep Safari

Motorcycle Road Trip

2. Coorg

Coorg is Karnataka’s little paradise, which is beautiful throughout the year. However, Coorg is one of the prettiest places to visit in India in July. The mountains and valleys cover themselves with various shades of green during the monsoon season with little sprouts of vibrant flowers. Take a walk in the misty valleys and enjoy the mesmerizing place to the fullest as Coorg is one of the places to visit in July in south India.

Things to do in Coorg:

Elephant Ride

River Rafting

Coffee & Spice Shopping

Food & Cultural Exploration

Adventure activities like Trekking, Camping, Boating, Angling

Bird Watching, Jeep Safari, Sightseeing

3. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

The Valley of Flowers is located in Uttarakhand, approximately 300 km to the north of Rishikesh. The entire valley is carpeted by numerous exotic flowers in the month of July like Wild roses, saxifrage, blue corydalis, and geraniums to name a few.

Things to do in Valley of Flowers:

Witness the picturesque landscapes full of blooming flowers

Trek to the valley

Nanda Devi National Park

4. Spiti Valley

Unforgettable glimpses of snow-crowned mountains with long winding roads welcome you to Spiti Valley. The thick Himalayan snow cuts Spiti off from the rest of the country for around 6 months a year, the place is directly accessible during the summer months, though there are several tour operators who organize winter Spiti expeditions.

Scantily populated, with a number of trekking trails to choose from Spiti is a paradise for the adventure junkies. All of these treks start from Kaza (Spiti’s capital) to peaks from where you can get panoramic views of the Himalayan mountains.

Things to do in Spiti:

Camping, Motorcycle Roadtrip, River Rafting, Spotting Snow Leopards

Local Tea Shopping, Yak Safari, Fossil Hunting Expedition

Trekking, witnessing the Milky Way, Food & Cultural Exploration

5. Jog Falls, Karnataka

These magnificent falls are a major tourist attraction in Karnataka and the highest waterfall in India. During the monsoon the beauty of this place is enhanced, the area around jog falls stays cold and breezy. The water falls from a height of 830 feet from the Sharavathi River. Jog falls is the best place to visit in India July for every monsoon lover as it adds beauty to the place.

6. Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Mount Abu is well known as the only hill station in Rajasthan, the quaint little hill station attracts many tourists during the monsoon. The diverse flora and majestic mountains are the views every nature lover’s eyes crave for. The place is rich in history and architecture, with ancient buildings to explore. Mount Abu is one of the best places in India to visit in July for an experience you won’t forget.

Things to do in Mount Abu:

Boating, Hiking, Trekking

Shopping and Sightseeing

Rock Climbing, Camping

7. Malshej Ghat

This place is near Mumbai which is surrounded by green hills and innumerable waterfalls in monsoon. A hill station in the mighty Sahyadri ranges is also home to various flora and fauna, and placid lakes. It is known that flamingos come here all the way from Europe during the monsoons! Also, a must-visit place to visit in India in July for adventure and outdoor activities like hiking, trekking, and bird watching. You can also chill at some good resorts to relax and rejuvenate if it’s raining outside.

Things to do in Malshej Ghat:

Birdwatching, Trekking, Rock Climbing

Shopping and Sightseeing

8. Panchgani

Panchgani is a popular hill station near Mahabaleshwar that derives its name from the five hills surrounding it. This place is famous for its picturesque valleys and various sunset/sunrise points. You will rarely receive heavy downpours in Panchgani, so it makes it the best place to visit in India July. One can easily explore the city if they are fully prepped for the frequent light showers that Panchgani receives. The major attraction are the strawberry farms in Mahabaleshwar.

Things to do in Panchgani:

Trekking, Paragliding

Strawberry Shopping

Sightseeing and more

9. Agumbe, Karnataka

Agumbe is a tiny village located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, also referred to as the “Cherrapunji of South India”. This place receives the highest rainfall in south India and the second-highest annual rainfall in India. A picturesque beauty coupled with trekking trails and gushing rainfalls. Visiting Agumbe is an enriching experience as it is one of the last surviving lowland rainforests. The famous fictional town Malgudi in the TV serial Malgudi Days, this beautiful place served as the set. Visit Agumbe to see the famous sunsets over the Arabian Sea that can be witnessed from this region.

Things to do in Agumbe:

Cultural Exploration

Sightseeing

10. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’. During monsoons, Shillong is a great place to be visited as it attracts fewer tourists and has plenty of rainfall which makes it a perfect place to visit in India in July if you want to avoid the crowd and explore on your own pace. The high waterfalls, lush misty hills, and full lakes add to the charm of this place.

Things to do in Shillong:

Boat Ride, Angling, Trekking,

Mountain Climbing

Butterfly Museum

Shopping & Cultural Exploration, and Sightseeing

So, these are one of the best places to visit in July in India. So, plan your trips, pack your bags, and get going!

