Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting
By ACACIA CORONADO and JAY REEVES
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday.
Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Seventeen more people were injured.
Authorities have not said how Arredondo was communicating with other law enforcement officials at the scene, including the more than a dozen officers who were at one point waiting outside the classroom where the gunman was holed up. Arredondo heads the district’s small department and was in charge of the multi-agency response to the shooting.
He has not responded to multiple interview requests from AP since the attack, including a telephone message left with district police Friday.
The apparently missing radio is the latest detail to underscore concerns about how police handled the shooting and why they didn’t confront the gunman faster, even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go inside. The Justice Department has said it will review the law enforcement response.
Focus has turned to the chief in recent days after Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Arredondo believed the active shooting had turned into a hostage situation, and that he made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.
Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, complained Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside a classroom where the gunman had holed up. The Democrat called it a “system failure.”
Police radios are a crucial source of real-time communication during an emergency and, according to experts, often how information from 911 calls is relayed to officers on the ground. It’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls. Uvalde police did not respond to questions about the calls Thursday.
The news emerged amid tensions between state and local authorities over how police handled the shooting and communicated what happened to the public.
The gunman in Uvalde, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside the school, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed by law enforcement, according to an official timeline.
Ramos slipped through an unlocked door into adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at 11:33, authorities said. He rapidly fired off more than 100 rounds.
Officers entered minutes later, exchanging fire with Ramos, and by 12:03 there were as many as 19 officers in the hallway outside the classroom, McCraw said. Authorities have not said where Arredondo was during this period.
Officers from other agencies urged the school police chief to let them move in because children were in danger, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.
A U.S. Border Patrol tactical team used a school employee’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman around 12:50 p.m., McCraw said.
Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.
Gutierrez said Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him that the Uvalde-area district attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, had directed the agency to not release more information about the shooting investigation to the senator or the public.
The Department of Public Safety on Friday referred all questions about the shooting investigation to Busbee, who has not returned telephone and text messages seeking comment.
Gutierrez said Thursday that many people should shoulder some blame in the Uvalde shooting, including the Texas governor.
“There was error at every level, including the legislative level. Greg Abbott has plenty of blame in all of this,” he said.
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Coronado reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas; and Mike Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A wildlife agency that lost key court rulings over its denial of petitions to protect Yellowstone National Park bison will undertake a comprehensive study over whether the animals should be covered under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Friday.
The decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. U.S. District Court Judge Randolf Moss of Washington, D.C., said the agency did not give a reason for its decision to rely on some scientific studies while rejecting others.
The January ruling was the second time a federal judge said the agency wrongly denied petitions seeking to have Yellowstone bison listed as threatened or endangered.
Under findings that are scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the petitions — first filed in 2014 — present substantial, credible information that the sought-after protections may be needed based on reductions of the animal’s range, the lack of tolerance to bison outside the park, and loss of habitat and genetic diversity.
The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine whether protections are necessary, the draft notification said. The agency is asking for people to submit any new information concerning the status of, or threats to, Yellowstone bison or its habitat to be considered during the review.
Bison in and around Yellowstone National Park are managed under a federal-state agreement to maintain wild bison while preventing the spread of brucellosis — a bacterial infection that can cause animals to abort their young — to cattle in Montana. The Interagency Bison Management Plan calls for capturing bison, testing them for brucellosis and sending some to slaughter when they leave the park. Bison can also be hunted outside the park.
There have been no documented cases of bison transmitting brucellosis directly to cattle, but there have been many occasions where elk transmitted brucellosis to cattle, the National Park Service says.
Buffalo Field Campaign and the Western Watersheds Project have been fighting to have Yellowstone’s bison declared endangered or threatened based, in part, on studies that show the park has two genetically distinct herds of bison.
Biologists argue the herds need to have 2,000 to 3,000 members to avoid inbreeding. In 2021, the park’s Central herd had 1,300 to 1,500 members, according to the National Park Service. The Northern herd has an estimated 5,000 to 5,400 members.
How the Mets are approaching their big test against the Dodgers
LOS ANGELES – The Amazin’s woke up in the City of Angels on Friday morning with the second-best winning percentage (.660) in the National League, and the third-best percentage in the majors. The only NL team in front of them was their opponent this weekend: the mighty Dodgers.
“That’s a team that you have to go out there and you have to battle every single inning,” Starling Marte said. “They play the game hard and that’s what we strive to do. We have to match that same intensity, inning by inning, when we play them.”
So one can understand if the narrative engulfing these two teams as they play a four-game set at Chavez Ravine is one that presents a big test for the Mets, who are the underdogs in this matchup despite entering the series with a double-digit first place lead in their own division.
But the Mets’ overall approach to the Dodgers series, they say, is just like their attitude to any other matchup. Players say that much of that mentality, which has been omnipresent for the club no matter who they’ve played this season, derives chiefly from manager Buck Showalter. The skipper, somewhat predictably, said Thursday that their series against the Dodgers is no bigger test than any of the other challenging teams the Mets have faced this season.
“I don’t get into the litmus test,” Showalter said. “That’s somebody else’s terminology. It’s a competitive situation every night.”
But the 48,018 fans in attendance at Dodger Stadium for the series opener on Thursday night and the pomp and circumstance surrounding the much-anticipated matchup say otherwise. Whether the Mets want to publicly admit it or not, their first look at the Dodgers this weekend is a good indication of how a potential National League Championship Series between these two strong teams may play out. And that’s why everyone, including the Dodgers and Mets, knows that this series is a big test.
Even Steve Cohen hopped on his private plane and flew to Los Angeles to watch his Mets this weekend.
Besides the obvious excitement surrounding the series, the billionaire Mets owner has a particular affinity for the Dodger organization and how the team has built itself into a perennial playoff contender. When Cohen first bought the Mets in Nov. 2020, he was asked in his introductory press conference which sports franchise, whether its baseball or not, he’d like to model the Mets.
“I like what the Dodgers are doing,” Cohen, a lifelong Mets fan, responded with no hesitation. “They have a really strong farm system, they take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace for free agents and trades. I think they run a pretty good business operation too. So I think that’s one team that easily seems to make the mark in the type of places that I want to do the same.”
As big of an assessment this weekend represents for the Mets, who lost the series opener on Thursday, nothing gets decided in June. As such, it’s important to put in perspective the context that surrounds the Amazin’s during their first look at the Dodgers.
Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are both on the injured list, expected to return before or around next month’s All-Star break. If those future Hall of Fame arms can stay healthy by the time the Mets play a possible NLCS in Los Angeles, then the outlook between these teams will be completely different than what it is now, in early June with just over 50 games of the 162-game schedule accomplished. The Dodgers are also missing Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy, two keys to their potential playoff success.
As such, the Mets are not wrong to approach this Dodger series like they would any other. The Amazin’s are not bringing the same team they hope to bring to October baseball, and that’s coming from a club that is currently dominating the NL East and is ranked in the top three in the majors. In truth, the Mets are likely feeling a mix of emotions as they face the Dodgers this weekend.
“We don’t want to come in here and think, ‘We’re facing the Dodgers! Oh my gosh, we’re facing the Dodgers!’ We know it comes with the territory,” said J.D. Davis. “It’s like going to Yankee Stadium. It’s like going to Chicago. This is Market A, and they’ve been one of the best teams for the past decade.
“Is it a test in a way? Sure. But then again, we’re not even at full strength either. … It’s more like, how are you going to pitch to us? How are you going to be strategic? If we’re fortunate to be in the playoffs, in the NLCS, then we have an idea now. But at the same time, you still want to bring your A game because it is the Dodgers.”
Vikings place DE Kenny Willekes on injured reserve
For the second time in three years, Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes is in line to sit out an entire season due to injury.
Minnesota on Friday placed Willekes on injured reserve with an undisclosed condition. He was waived on Thursday with an injury designation and cleared waivers on Friday.
After being a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Michigan State, Willekes sat out his rookie season due to a knee injury. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but got into six games and had 2 1/2 sacks as a key reserve. He did miss some time last year due to COVID-19.
To take Willekes’ spot on the roster, the Vikings on Thursday signed to a one-year deal defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a six-year veteran who started four of the nine games he played last season with Atlanta. The Vikings are shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, and Bullard has experience in the 3-4.
BOYD PREFERS NEW STAFF
Count cornerback Kris Boyd as among those happy to see the Vikings have a new coaching staff.
Appearing on “All Things Covered,” a podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, Boyd said this year’s staff is much more relaxed than the one last year. Head coach Mike Zimmer was fired after last season and replaced by Kevin O’Connell.
“I love the vibe,” Boyd said. “I love where (O’Connell is) going with the whole team, the mindset that he has and what he’s trying to instill into us, … With the last staff, they were like, whatever they were dealing with or were scared of, I don’t know. … They would walk around with their (butts) like tight. (They) would always be strict about everything. Like any time you messed up, it’s like the world ended.
“(O’Connell) and them, they way more chill, way more relaxed. Whatever we got to get fixed, we’re going to fix it. We’re going to keep rolling. … (The new staff has changed) the whole vibe, everybody’s way more relaxed.”
MINICAMP CUT DOWN
The Vikings have reduced next week’s mandatory minicamp from three days of practice to two. Next Thursday’s practice has been cancelled, meaning the team only will have workouts Tuesday and Wednesday.
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to cancel the last day of minicamp as a reward for a team having done well in spring drills. Zimmer did it twice in his eight seasons.
The Vikings on Friday concluded organized team activities with their 10th practice over the past three weeks.
