Solutions for Poverty

What is Poverty?

It is a siion where people’s basic needs for food, clothing and shelter are not being met. Poverty is generally of two types. Absolute Poverty occurs when people cannot obtain adequate resources to support a minimum level of health. It means about the same everywhere and can be eradicated as demonstrated by some countries. Relative Poverty occurs when people do not enjoy a certain minimum level of living standards as determined by Government that vary from country to country, sometimes within the same country.

Poverty in Pakistan

According to reports, 39 percent of people of Pakistan are in Multidimensional poverty. This is because the higher rates of poverty in FATA and Balochistan. People of Pakistan are very poor only because of their non-seriousness. In Pakistan 20 percent of the country’s income is paid to country itself. Remaining 80 percent goes to Government/Political parties. From that 10 percent of that paid income (20 percent of country) is paid to Music Industries Movie Industries and to rich families. In 10 percent, they consider to make this country successful plus they make donations for charities, student’s education and hospitals.

Perfunctoriness is not the only reason of this poverty. It depends on then Government and leaders but besides this, everyone has rights to enjoy his/her life. Live happily with no worries but make sure you work hard, too. Like there’s saying:

“The world is a dangerous place not because of those who do evil but because of those who look on & do nothing”.

– Albert Einstein

Percentage of Poverty in World

At least, 80 percent of humanity lives on less then $10 a day. More than 80 percent of the world’s population lives in countries where income differentials are widening. The poorest 40 percent of the world’s population is paid 5 percent of global income. The richest 20 percent is paid three-quarters of world income.

According to UNICEF 22,000 children die each day due to poverty. And they die quietly in some of the poorest villages on earth and no-one know about that. Thank God, we are blessed with Abdul-Sattar Edhi, James Harrison, Gino Starda and many more heroes like them who saved many lives.

Heroes

People who worked really hard and saved so many lives are known till the last day. We always appreciate these kind of people.

Vicente Ferrer helped millions of people and saved so many lives. He helped so many poor people by providing health care and rural development.

Abdul-Sattar Edhi was the name of mercy. He established a network of 1,800 minivan ambulances by his private donations. Edhi Foundation is a network of humanity. By the time of his death, Edhi was registered as a parent/guardian of nearly 20,000 children.

Fight Against Poverty – Solution

To fight against the poverty, work is our main and important weapon. Support the poor ones. Ongoing support is needed to ensure that we can support and we can do it only by helping each other not by fighting with each other. Please consider making a donation, no matter how small.