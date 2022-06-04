Finance
Solutions for Poverty
What is Poverty?
It is a siion where people’s basic needs for food, clothing and shelter are not being met. Poverty is generally of two types. Absolute Poverty occurs when people cannot obtain adequate resources to support a minimum level of health. It means about the same everywhere and can be eradicated as demonstrated by some countries. Relative Poverty occurs when people do not enjoy a certain minimum level of living standards as determined by Government that vary from country to country, sometimes within the same country.
Poverty in Pakistan
According to reports, 39 percent of people of Pakistan are in Multidimensional poverty. This is because the higher rates of poverty in FATA and Balochistan. People of Pakistan are very poor only because of their non-seriousness. In Pakistan 20 percent of the country’s income is paid to country itself. Remaining 80 percent goes to Government/Political parties. From that 10 percent of that paid income (20 percent of country) is paid to Music Industries Movie Industries and to rich families. In 10 percent, they consider to make this country successful plus they make donations for charities, student’s education and hospitals.
Perfunctoriness is not the only reason of this poverty. It depends on then Government and leaders but besides this, everyone has rights to enjoy his/her life. Live happily with no worries but make sure you work hard, too. Like there’s saying:
“The world is a dangerous place not because of those who do evil but because of those who look on & do nothing”.
– Albert Einstein
Percentage of Poverty in World
At least, 80 percent of humanity lives on less then $10 a day. More than 80 percent of the world’s population lives in countries where income differentials are widening. The poorest 40 percent of the world’s population is paid 5 percent of global income. The richest 20 percent is paid three-quarters of world income.
According to UNICEF 22,000 children die each day due to poverty. And they die quietly in some of the poorest villages on earth and no-one know about that. Thank God, we are blessed with Abdul-Sattar Edhi, James Harrison, Gino Starda and many more heroes like them who saved many lives.
Heroes
People who worked really hard and saved so many lives are known till the last day. We always appreciate these kind of people.
Vicente Ferrer helped millions of people and saved so many lives. He helped so many poor people by providing health care and rural development.
Abdul-Sattar Edhi was the name of mercy. He established a network of 1,800 minivan ambulances by his private donations. Edhi Foundation is a network of humanity. By the time of his death, Edhi was registered as a parent/guardian of nearly 20,000 children.
Fight Against Poverty – Solution
To fight against the poverty, work is our main and important weapon. Support the poor ones. Ongoing support is needed to ensure that we can support and we can do it only by helping each other not by fighting with each other. Please consider making a donation, no matter how small.
Finance
How to Sell to the Board of Directors: Three Keys to Successful Board Level Selling
When you are selling big projects, even the Chief Executive Officer has a purchase limit beyond which they need to get board level approval. Read on to discover three keys to selling to the board of directors.
What are the Mission Priorities?
The first key is understanding the organization’s mission priorities. The mission is what the company is tasked to accomplish by the board of directors. The priorities are the order in which tasks are accomplished; it’s about sequence and timing.
The board of directors pays attention to these elements, focusing on what will be accomplished, why it will be accomplished, and when it will be accomplished. They will also look at potential and real risks and ways to mitigate them or eliminate them. But they won’t go in depth about the methods to accomplish the mission; they don’t go deep into the how. They hire people to take care of the details and that’s what you’re selling them; the how to get the outcome they desire.
You need to know the board members’ priorities and concerns. Then you can show how you’ll contribute to those priorities and address those concerns.
The board makes decisions based on their confidence in the plan, in the people, and and the process. Expect to present proof that you can deliver in these three areas.
What are the Success Metrics?
The second key to selling to the board of directors is to understand how they’ll measure success. How will they know to pay executive bonuses?
Success metrics frequently include revenue, profit, or growth targets. But success criteria can also be market share, new market access, or competitive success. You’ll need to identify their criteria and be able to illustrate how you can substantially contribute to those outcomes.
Every board member will have a slightly different view of what constitutes success and what defines risk, so do your homework or be able to quickly adapt to their individual views.
How Do You Get to the Board of Directors?
The third key is to get board-level access. In most cases you won’t get it in person. But your proposals and reports will if the CEO believes in your plan.
So you have to get excellent at creating board-level proposals and writing presentations that others will make on your behalf. They must include all of the elements listed in this article. Your executive sponsor will help you with other material required to persuade the board to go your way.
Over time, as you grow your personal brand and establish credibility with the board, you may be invited to present in person. And when you do, you’ve become one of the top sales professionals on the planet.
Finance
How to Make a Car Donation to Your Favorite Charity
Thinking of making a car donation to your favorite charity, but don’t know how to go about doing it? This article will tell you the basics of the process so that you get a tax deduction while helping others in need.
Most of the well-known charities have some sort of car donation program in place. However, if you want to be sure you can get your tax deduction, you need to do a little research first. Qualified organizations are defined in IRS Publication 526. Information about specific charities that qualify is outlined in IRS Publication 78. You should check out these government publications if you have any questions before you donate your vehicle.
Next, you will need to gather certain information before you begin the donation process such as the year, make, model, approximate mileage, vehicle identification number (VIN) and overall condition of your car. You also must have an original title to the vehicle and make sure that it is in your name and clear from any liens on it. Armed with these basics, you are ready to donate your car.
Tax laws determine how much you are allowed to deduct for the donation. Simply put, if the charity to which you donate the vehicle, sells the vehicle for more than $500, and uses the proceeds from the sale to help their mission, you may deduct the sales amount for the vehicle. If, however, the charity gives the vehicle to a recipient to use as its means of helping that individual, or the vehicle sells for less than $500, you may deduct the fair market value of the vehicle.
Among the best known car donation programs run by the charities themselves are the following:
1. The National Kidney Foundation – Call 1-800-488-CARS
2. The Salvation Army – Call 1-877-SA3-AUTO and you can make arrangements for your vehicle to be picked up at no charge to you, or to drop it off at a Salvation Army location near you.
3. The Breast Cancer Society – Call 1-866-923-7512
4. Easter Seals – Call 1-888-631-6833 or go to their website
Car Donation Programs accept vehicle donations, sell the cars, and then give a percentage of the proceeds to a charity. In this kind of donation, you would be able to deduct the sales amount only.
One of the programs that gives a donated vehicle directly to a needy recipient is 1-800-Charity-Cars. You can call them at 1-800-242-7489. If your vehicle meets their established criteria, it will be given directly to an individual or non-profit organization. If not, it will be sold and the proceeds will be used for their charitable missions.
Another option to donate your car is to contact the local charity of your choice directly and find out if they accept vehicle donations and their process. Be sure to find out how they will use the donation, and the process they use to provide you with the certification needed for your tax deduction.
Donating your car to charity is one way that you and the charity can both come out winners.
Finance
Things To Consider When Choosing Mortgage Companies
Mortgage companies are indispensable because many people need to borrow money in order to buy items such as property. Mortgages are in fact usually used to finance large scale projects. They also extend over quite a long repayment period, sometimes as long as forty years.
There are several lenders who can provide a range of loans as after all borrowers will have varying needs. It is important to consider various aspects before choosing a lender. After all we are talking about money, and besides the borrower and the lender are practically entering into a relatively long-term agreement until the loan is paid off.
Nowadays the internet facilitates our search and our choice. One can easily browse online so as to check out what different companies offer. Since there are quite a few banks and financial companies on the market which offer loans, one can safely say that the competition is quite healthy in many countries. This is beneficial to the borrowers as they can find more advantageous deals.
However, this does not mean that one should simply select the first lending company s/he finds. It is imperative to make some research and to ask around. If you know a friend or relative who has recently acquired a mortgage you can ask him/her about the experience, whether s/he is satisfied, and also see what s/he has to say about the trustworthiness of the company.
Thanks to the internet one can also access a number of lenders’ websites. Nowadays practically all such companies will have an informative site where they advertise their loans, and often provide extensive information about their terms, conditions and offers.
One can therefore read through and make a list of the most appealing deals. There are various factors to take into account. The main ones include the reputation of the company, the repayment period and the interest rates.
Nowadays most lenders will provide the facility to apply online. This includes requesting a quote, or submitting an application to be considered for a loan. Online applications will request you to enter some basic information and sometimes you will need to fax or email scanned documents. Others may request you to call at the office so as to finalize the application.
A mortgage calculator is also provided on most sites. This is a valuable tool for a prospective borrower as it helps him/her to calculate key aspects with regards to the mortgage, such as the repayment period, the interest rate applicable, and the repayment amounts.
Most companies will ask for a security, so as to have some protection in case the borrower fails to pay in time. Often, a life insurance policy is indispensable in order to be approved for a mortgage. The approval process is usually a bit time consuming. The company will ask you to submit your personal information, along with important documents, such as evidence of employment and recent pay slips or profit and loss account in case you run a business.
The lending company will take the time to make a background check on the applicant. The credit rating of the borrower is a key aspect. Some mortgage companies may not approve your application in case you have a negative credit rating, or if you are unemployed.
Solutions for Poverty
Orioles placing Jahmai Jones on unconditional release waivers is a reminder that nothing is given in a rebuild | ANALYSIS
Den of Thieves (2018): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
How to Sell to the Board of Directors: Three Keys to Successful Board Level Selling
How to Make a Car Donation to Your Favorite Charity
The Cuba Libre Story On Netflix: What Is It About? Should You Stream Or Skip It?
Long Slow Exhale Season 2: Will It Ever Happen Or Is It Just Speculation?
ApeCoin Community Votes on Migration or Stay With Ethereum Blockchain
Things To Consider When Choosing Mortgage Companies
You’ve Got Mail (1998): Where To Watch It Online? What Is The Storyline?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile