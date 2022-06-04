News
St. Paul man pleads guilty to online sextortion scheme targeting more than 500 girls
A St. Paul man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to carrying out over five years an online sextortion scheme that victimized at least 500 girls across the U.S. and elsewhere.
Yue Vang, 31, appeared before U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud in St. Paul on two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of possession of child pornography and interstate communications with intent to extort. The judge ordered Vang to remain in detention pending his sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
The parties disagree over how to calculate the guideline sentence, but prosecutors are seeking 72 years in prison. The two most serious charges carry mandatory minimums of 15 years in prison.
Vang was charged May 24 by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed not to charge him with additional counts he pled to and also with transportation, receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to court documents, Vang used web and social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Kik and Skype, to perpetuate his sextortion scheme from at least early 2015 through September 2020. Vang created fake female profiles to prey on girls he met online in order to entice and coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him.
Vang knew the girls were under 16 years of age because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him, the charging document states.
He collected more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on his electronic devices that showed minors between approximately 12 and 17 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the plea agreement.
Vang threatened to disseminate sexually explicit images of them to their family members, friends and classmates unless they created and sent him additional images and videos of themselves nude or engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the document states.
Prosecutors say federal authorities have identified more than 500 girls who Vang “sextorted” during his scheme and that there are another 300 girls who are unidentified.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Minnesota is encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Vang’s offenses or who has information about the case to go to Justice.gov/usao-mn/child-sextortion-victim-information.
More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates.
Last month’s gain reflects a resilient job market that has so far shrugged off concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises interest rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate remained 3.6%, just above a half-century low, the Labor Department said Friday.
The job growth in May, though healthy, was the lowest monthly gain in a year. But it was high enough to keep the Fed on track to pursue what’s likely to be the fastest series of rate hikes in more than 30 years. Stock market indexes fell Friday after the government released the jobs report, reflecting that concern.
Businesses in many industries remain desperate to hire because their customers have kept spending freely despite intensifying concerns about high inflation. Americans’ finances have been buoyed by rising pay and an unusually large pile of savings that were accumulated during the pandemic, particularly by higher-income households.
“Given all the talk we’ve heard about recession and economic headwinds, it was very reassuring to see a solid jobs number,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo.
One encouraging sign, Vitner said, was that hiring was broad-based across most of the economy.
“When the economy loses momentum,” he said, hiring tends to occur in just a few sectors, “and that’s not what we’re seeing today.”
Nearly every large industry added workers in May. One major exception was retail, which shed nearly 61,000 positions. Some large retailers, including Walmart and Target, have reported disappointing sales and earnings. Last month, Walmart said it had over-hired and then reduced its head count through attrition.
Construction companies added 36,000 jobs, a hopeful sign for Americans who have bought new homes that aren’t yet built because of labor and parts shortages. Shipping and warehousing companies, still struggling to keep up with growing online commerce, added 47,000 jobs. Restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues hired 84,000.
Last month, Friday’s report showed, more Americans came off the sidelines of the workforce and found jobs, a sign that rising wages and plentiful opportunities are encouraging people to look for work. Still, the proportion of people who either have a job or are looking for one remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Rising prices might also have led some to take jobs: The number of people ages 55 or over who are working rose last month, suggesting that some older Americans are “unretiring” after leaving their jobs — or being laid off — during the pandemic and its aftermath.
Average hourly wages rose 10 cents in May to $31.95, the government said, a solid gain but not enough to keep up with inflation. Compared with 12 months earlier, hourly pay climbed 5.2%, down from a 5.5% year-over-year gain in April and the second straight drop.
Still, more moderate pay raises could ease inflationary pressures in the economy and help sustain growth.
Workers, in general, are enjoying nearly unprecedented bargaining power. The number of people who are quitting jobs, typically for better positions at higher pay, has been at or near a record high for six months. Layoffs are at their lowest level on records dating back 20 years.
Yet there are signs that some companies, facing rising costs for parts and labor, are starting to think twice about demands for higher pay.
One such executive is Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town, a chain of doggie daycares with 30 locations in 14 states. Bondanza said people are applying for jobs at the company’s headquarters in Ronkonkoma, New York, who don’t necessarily have relevant experience yet are demanding high salaries.
“People are coming in demanding 30% more,” she said. “We can’t afford to overpay for somebody.”
Even so, Bondanza plans to keep hiring to support the company’s expansion. Hounds Town, which expects to open 50 new franchised outlets in the next 18 months, is seeking to fill three jobs, including a training director and a marketing director. The company now has 17 employees at its corporate office, up from five a year ago.
Inflation, she said, has yet to discourage most customers from seeking the company’s services, which include daily care for dogs and boarding.
“We are seeing more dogs in our facilities than some of our stores know what to do with,” Bondanza said.
Tom Gimbel, chief executive of the LaSalle Network, a staffing firm in Chicago, said his client companies are still eager to hire and to offer solid pay to new employees. But they’re also being choosier about job applicants as a result.
After making clear to companies in the aftermath of the pandemic that they would have to pay more, he said, his firm is now starting to warn job seekers that they may not secure the huge raises they’re seeking, given the higher costs many companies are struggling with.
“We’re now getting to a more normalized, healthy place,” Gimbel said.
A report Friday by Reuters said that Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, was considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, causing its shares to tumble. Musk also expressed concern about the economy in an email to executives in which he said to “pause all hiring worldwide.”
By contrast, on Thursday Ford Motor Co. said it planned to add 6,200 jobs in three states over the next several years as part of its expansion of electric vehicle production.
Nationally, the strength of the nation’s job market is contributing to inflationary pressures. With wages continuing to rise across the economy, companies are passing on at least some of their increased labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices. The costs of food, gas, rent and other items – which fall disproportionately on lower-income households — are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years.
Inflation had begun surging last year as spiking demand for cars, furniture, electronic equipment and other physical goods collided with overwhelmed supply chains and parts shortages. More recently, prices for such services as airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have jumped as Americans have shifted more of their spending to those areas.
To try to cool spending and slow inflation, the Fed last month raised its short-term rate by a half-point, its biggest hike since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%. Two additional half-point rate increases are expected this month and in July. And some Fed officials have suggested in recent speeches that if inflation doesn’t show signs of slowing, they could implement yet another half-point increase in September.
The Fed’s moves have already sharply elevated mortgage rates and contributed to drops in sales of new and existing homes. The rate hikes have also magnified borrowing costs for businesses, which may respond by reducing their investment in new buildings and equipment, slowing growth in the process.
___
This story has been updated to read that Hounds Town is based in Ronkonkoma, New York, not Garden City, New York.
Vikings DE Kenny Willekes reverts to injured reserve after clearing waivers
For the second time in three years, Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes is in position to sit out an entire season because of injury.
A day after Minnesota waived Willekes with an injury designation, he cleared waivers and reverted Friday to injured reserve. The team has not disclosed the nature of his injury.
A seventh-round draft pick in 2020 out of Michigan State, Willekes sat out his rookie season due to a knee injury. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but did get into six games and had 2 1/2 sacks as a key reserve. He missed some time last year due to COVID-19.
To take Willekes’ spot on the roster, the Vikings signed defensive end Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal on Thursday. Bullard is a six-year veteran who started four of the nine games he played last season with Atlanta. The Vikings are shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, and Bullard has experience in the 3-4.
BOYD PREFERS NEW STAFF
Count cornerback Kris Boyd among those happy that the Vikings have a new coaching staff.
Appearing on “All Things Covered,” a podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, Boyd said this year’s staff is much more relaxed than last year’s. Head coach Mike Zimmer was fired after last season and replaced by Kevin O’Connell.
“I love the vibe,” Boyd said. “I love where (O’Connell is) going with the whole team, the mindset that he has and what he’s trying to instill into us. … With the last staff, they were like, whatever they were dealing with or were scared of, I don’t know. … They would walk around with their (butts) like tight. (They) would always be strict about everything. Like any time you messed up, it’s like the world ended.
“(O’Connell) and them, they way more chill, way more relaxed. Whatever we got to get fixed, we’re going to fix it. We’re going to keep rolling. … (The new staff has changed) the whole vibe, everybody’s way more relaxed.”
REDUCED MINICAMP
The Vikings have reduced next week’s mandatory minicamp from three days of practice to two. Next Thursday’s practice has been canceled, meaning the team only will have workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to cancel the last day of minicamp as a reward for a team performing well in spring drills. Zimmer did it twice in his eight seasons coaching the team.
The Vikings concluded organized team activities on Friday with their 10th practice over the past three weeks.
Jeff Sommer: Fossil-fuel shares lead the stock market. How awkward.
It is no secret that the stock market has been rocky since the start of the year. Tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon have been no help at all. Their shares have all had double-digit percentage declines.
So far in 2022, the S&P 500 is down more than 12%, and it briefly dipped more than 20% below its peak, putting stocks in bear market territory. Dismal as the stock market may be, the situation looks even worse if you are worried about the future of the planet. The fact is that only one broad stock sector has provided consistent returns over the past year: old-fashioned fossil fuel, and the companies that extract, refine, sell and service it.
In fact, when I looked at a performance table of the top companies in the S&P 500 for 2022, I found that 19 of the top 20 spots belonged to companies connected, in one way or another, with fossil fuel. The best performer was Occidental Petroleum, with a gain of 139%.
This isn’t just a U.S. phenomenon. Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, is vying with Apple for the distinction of being the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. For much of the past year, the rising price of oil has outpaced the value of businesses based on silicon chips.
If you are paying attention to science, this is awkward in the extreme. To cite just one recent, important report, a body of experts convened by the United Nations and known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, found in February that the world’s cities, farms and coastlines are insufficiently protected from the dangers that climate change has already wrought, including increasingly severe droughts and rising seas. Incessant burning of fossil fuels, the report found, will make matters much worse.
Yet, for short-term investors, energy is looking better than ever.
Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the mounting Western sanctions are improving prospects for fossil fuel, Bank of America noted in a report to clients Thursday. “Our commodity strategists expect that a sharp contraction in Russian oil exports could trigger a full-blown 1980s-style oil crisis,” with energy prices rising much higher, the report said. “Not owning energy is becoming more costly,” it said. “With China reopening, peak driving season and favorable positioning/valuations, we see more upside” for energy prices.
Two conflicting goals
This poses a classic dilemma for investors who want to follow the guidance of much academic research and be fully diversified. I try to do this by putting my money into low-cost index funds that track the entire stock and bond markets. These funds are marvelous in many ways. They reduce the risks of specific stock selection — owning the wrong stock at the wrong time — and of emphasizing the wrong sectors at inopportune moments.
There is an important catch, though. Complete diversification means owning all sectors and companies, and, in the current environment, that definitely includes traditional fossil fuel companies.
What should you do if you accept the findings of science and, furthermore, want to follow the dictates of your conscience? Suppose your main concern is having clean hands, which means, to you, not profiting personally from fossil fuels. One thing you can do is exclude fossil-fuel shares from your portfolio. It is increasingly easy to accomplish, even in 401(k)s and other retirement plans, assuming your workplace plan has a “sustainable” or “socially responsible” investing option.
But in excluding fossil fuels from your investments, you will be missing the market’s best-performing part.
One simple way of seeing this cost is by comparing two S&P 500 index funds — the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, a plain vanilla fund that tracks the S&P 500, and the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The second fund excludes the high-performing but climate-warming fossil-fuel companies.
The difference shows up in their returns this year. The plain vanilla S&P fund fell 12.1%, while the fossil-fuel-free fund fell 13.7%. Ouch!
These performance discrepancies aren’t the end of the world, you might say, while untrammeled use of fossil fuels may well be. You might add that when energy prices have been lower, portfolios free of fossil fuels have sometimes outperformed the more inclusive index. That disparity may widen at some point in the future — one in which fossil fuels are no longer a central part of the global energy mix. Still, there is undeniably a cost if you avoid fossil fuels.
Aside from the benefits of diversification, there is an argument for owning the entire market even if you are troubled by investments in fossil-fuel companies. It is that through stock ownership, you can try to use your voice to ensure that the companies in which you invest behave in ways you can accept.
That is easier said than done. As I’ve pointed out, the vast majority of shareholders — those with a stake through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds or their pension plan — can’t vote directly in the policy and boardroom fights that take place every year in corporate America. Fund managers vote on their behalf, and, until recently, those managers didn’t bother to ask what shareholders preferred.
Voting experiments
That has begun to change in an experiment involving Engine No. 1, an activist hedge fund that took on Exxon Mobil and won a wildly successful battle.
Last June, a coalition of investors led by Engine No. 1 managed to replace three directors on the board of Exxon in an effort to push the company to transition intelligently to a future based on sustainable energy.
In an interview Tuesday, Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio said it had won the Exxon fight in no small part because the battle had been couched as being about money, not ethics or social preferences.
“Fossil fuels are still needed — we know that,” she said. “But we also know that a good company will allocate capital appropriately, moving toward a transition to sustainable energy. Exxon Mobil didn’t have the right people on the board of directors to do that.”
Ultimately, a company that does not factor in the costs of dealing appropriately with climate change will not prosper, Grancio said. Those arguments persuaded BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, the big index fund companies that are the largest shareholders in Exxon Mobil and most other publicly traded companies, to side with Engine No. 1.
Now, with the help of Betterment, an asset management platform, and Tumelo, a British financial technology company, Engine No. 1 has been asking investors in its S&P 500 index fund, with the provocative ticker VOTE, how they would like their votes to be cast.
One question selected by Tumelo and Betterment asked whether fund shareholders supported a resolution calling on Exxon to complete an audited report on the financial implications of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“We received those poll results from Betterment and took them under consideration,” Grancio said. “And we voted in favor of that proxy,” as did BlackRock and other investors. It passed, although several other resolutions aimed at curbing carbon emissions at energy companies have not been successful.
‘Just a start’
This is still light-years away from the direct voting by mutual fund investors that I think is needed. Still, of such fledgling steps is progress made: asking shareholders what they want and respecting their preferences.
“I think the future is that people will have a real voice in these issues,” said Tumelo CEO Georgia Stewart. “This is just a start.”
The Securities and Exchange Commission has introduced regulations that would require companies to disclose climate-related risks as a matter of course. Many proxy campaigns undoubtedly provided the impetus for the new rules, which some business groups are resisting. The Labor Department is also considering regulations that would protect retirement plan investors from climate-change risk, while some lawmakers in Washington and state governments controlled by Republicans have begun to fight climate-change disclosure.
These issues aren’t going away.
I think they are critical for millions of people for whom diversification by owning the total market through index funds makes financial sense. But it is difficult to recommend holding shares in fossil-fuel companies if the costs of climate change are not fully reflected in the price of energy.
Coming to grips with companies’ contributions to climate change will probably require an active role by investors with the will and the ability to monitor companies and exert voting power in internal corporate fights. But it will also take plenty of citizens who wield influence on these issues in the wider political arena.
Shareholder campaigns to mold the behavior of corporations can go only so far. There are no proxy campaigns at all directed at Saudi Aramco or other state-controlled entities that extract energy abroad. Nor are proxy votes possible at the private companies that have increasingly moved into the energy business in the United States and Canada.
“Climate change is a massive planetary problem that is going to take sustained efforts for decades,” said Boris Khentov, head of sustainable investing at Betterment. “These issues are complicated, and the solutions are going to be complicated. To put the entire onus for changing the world on your investing portfolio is a fundamentally problematic premise.”
There is no cure-all here, and no easy answer for investors. But at least there are some signs of progress, at a moment when there are all too few of them.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
