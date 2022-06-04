Finance
The 8 Biggest Severance Pay Package Mistakes
Severance Pay Mistake #1
“There is no law which requires a severance pay”. True, but then why do all companies pay a severance?
There is no law which states that severance pay must be provided, but all companies provide severance pay because the alternative is far worse for them. Keep reading…
Severance Pay Mistake #2
“I’m an at-will employee so I cannot get severance pay”.
At-will employment simply means that you are employed for an unstated duration, not a fixed period of time. It means you can leave at any time, and, your employer can terminate your employment at anytime, but a termination must be for legal reasons and a layoff must be performed legally! Being in an at-will employment state, or having an at-will employment contract, does not mean you cannot obtain severance-pay and a great severance package because you have leverage…
Severance Pay Mistake #3
“I have no leverage to get severance pay and I don’t want to ‘burn bridges’ with my company”.
Whether you were fired for poor performance, laid off, outsourced, or you have resigned, your employing company is fearful of negative publicity, complaints from former employees to board members, the possibility of being sued and the disruptive time and expense of litigation, and anyone speaking ill of the company. Companies want you to go away quietly and stop any possible controversy. All companies expect to negotiate severance packages in exchange for a Separation and Release Agreement, so you will be leaving not only on ‘good terms’, but also on your own terms!
Severance Pay Mistake #4
“My company is bankrupt or is being acquired, so no severance pay”.
Most severance packages are provided when companies have no money, file bankruptcy, or simply cut costs through layoffs. In fact, severance packages provided during these unfortunate events are usually more generous.
Severance Pay Mistake #5
“My severance package is not negotiable and must be signed right away”.
Human Resources and your boss will push you to take the check they’ve already cut and sign a release agreement right away. Don’t do it as no employment situation is ‘take it or leave it’. Tell them you need to think this situation over. They will not, and cannot, withdraw the severance offer-even if you ask for more! In fact, there are federal laws which require them to give you three weeks or up to 60 days to consider the agreement-more than enough time to negotiate a better severance package.
Severance Pay Mistake #6
“I can negotiate a severance package by myself”.
People who do this always underestimate their own value, what their company has in the past provided to others, and, what their company will provide for them in a severance package. In addition, they leave out compensation, benefits and legal protections which can be negotiated and should be included in all severance packages.
Severance Pay Mistake #7
“I can review and understand the legal language within the Separation and Release of Claims Agreement my company wants me to sign in exchange for my severance package.”
All Separation and Release Agreements state that you should consult with an attorney and have the attorney review the release of rights prior to signing it. This is for your protection, as you may not understand or even see the hidden restrictive covenants within the separation/release agreement and within your original employment agreement. An experienced Employment Attorney with a Human Resources background is best qualified to review a separation/release agreement, not your family or business contracts attorney.
Severance Pay Mistake #8
“I will hire an attorney to represent me”.
Severance pay packages are created and implemented by your friendly Human Resources Department. But, if you hire an attorney to represent you to negotiate a severance deal, your friendly HR Department MUST, and will, turn you and your attorney over to its corporate Legal Department and its attorneys. You will have a tough time negotiating a severance as corporate attorneys always take a tough stance against opposing attorneys. Your matter will be legally escalated into a battle of attorneys. And, it’s another story if you launch a lawsuit. The best severance deals come from HR departments.
To avoid these mistakes, you need both legal AND human resources experts on your side to assist you in getting the best severance package!
Get what you’re worth,
Get what you’ve earned,
Get what you’re legally entitled to receive,
Get Career Protection-Your advantage in employment negotiations.
At Career Protection®, we’re on your side to protect your career and financial future. Get Career Protection-Your advantage in employment negotiations. ®
Free Consultation! Call us to see if we can assist you.
(877) HRLAW-4U
(877) 475-2948
Finance
5 Reasons You Should Invest In A Good RO Water Purifier
Today, the use of water purifiers is quite common. Since there are tons of water purification technologies, you may feel it difficult to make a choice. Among all of these systems, reverse osmosis water purifiers are on top of the list of popularity. Basically, this water purification process involves a permeable membrane in order to get rid of harmful particles, unwanted molecules, and ions from drinking water. In this article, we are going to talk about 5 reasons why you may want to consider an RO water purifier. Read on to find out more.
1. Removes various Contaminants
In India, more than 70% of households use tap water and the rest of them depend on groundwater. According to experts, the sources of water may contain different types of microbiological contaminants, such as parasites, fungus, bacteria, and viruses.
Due to these contaminants, your drinking water may not be fit for regular consumption. If you consume this type of water, you may suffer from different types of waterborne diseases, such as typhoid, diarrhea, and cholera.
Therefore, you may want to invest in a quality RO water purifier to protect the health of your family. After all, you want to protect yourself against these life-threatening contaminants.
2. Improves the Taste of Water
Different types of impurities in your tap water may affect the flavor and taste of whatever you cook in it. If your tap water does not taste good, we suggest that you consider an RO water purifier. As a matter of fact, if your tap water has a high level of contaminants and minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium, you should know that this type of water is not fit for your health.
An RO water purification system can help you remove these total dissolved solids and make sure water tastes good.
3. Filters Different Types of Heavy Metals
According to many studies, since your tap water may contain heavy metals, it may not be safe for your regular consumption. Some of the heavy metals include pesticides, nitrates, and nitrides. Taking in these heavy metals may have serious health impacts. As a matter of fact, they can damage your nervous system, liver, and kidneys.
Therefore, if you want to remove these heavy metals, we suggest that you invest in a quality reverse osmosis water purification unit. With these units, you can remove fluoride, chlorine, arsenic, mercury, lead, and iron from your tap water.
4. Quite Effective
Apart from this, the reverse osmosis unit can provide an additional layer of protection unlike other types of filtration technologies. Besides, these systems can also remove even the smallest quantity of chemical contaminants. Other units may not be able to provide this level of filtration.
If you combine UV filtration systems and reverse osmosis systems, you can rest assured that your drinking water will be free of these contaminants.
5. Provides a Lot of Health Benefits
If you drink purified water, you can enjoy a lot of health benefits. For example, purified water can improve your digestive tract, boost your kidney function, improve your skin, and energize your body.
In short, these are just some of the reasons you may want to install a good reverse osmosis water purification system to cover your needs.
Finance
Navy SEAL Workouts Burn Belly Fat, But Are They For You?
Navy SEAL workouts are superior for burning belly fat and building functional strength. However, the knock against them is that they do not build muscular size. To me, this is NOT a legitimate gripe.
Last week, some friends and I finished our workout at they gym and were discussing what we could do to improve our strength. One of the guys suggested chipping in a couple of bucks each, and buying a Navy SEAL workout dvd to get some ideas for putting together a routine. This seemed like a great idea to me, but our other buddy said, “Those SEAL workouts aren’t good for anything but getting you in shape.”
Say what? Isn’t that what we wanted to do? What he was getting at was that, though, is that we would get stronger, we would burn belly fat, we would get more defined…but we would not get BIG.
Right there is the crux of polarized opinion and the two resolving arguments for using (or not using) Navy SEAL workouts in your personal fitness program.
Exactly what are the Navy SEALs…and what do they do?
The United Sates Navy SEALs are an elite commando fighting unit that engages in covert combat operations. SEAL is an acronym for Sea, Air, Land…the three environments where these small teams gather intelligence, destroy targets, and make rescues, all without being detected. Their missions include small unit patrolling, high speed boat operations, combat swimmer operations, urban warfare, SDV and dry deck operations (using small mini-subs to launch from a main submarine), and even winter warfare operations. They work in small units from two men, up to a platoon of 16, in harsh elements of heat and cold.
How are Navy SEAL workouts focused in their training programs?
These special forces are trained in extreme environments of heat and cold. Their conditioning takes place in jungles, deserts, and urban environments. It is all centered on their mission objectives of Unconventional Warfare, Counter Terrorism, Special Reconnaissance, Foreign Internal Defense, and Direct Action. In a nutshell, Navy SEAL fitness is geared to maximizing mission-related performance. They must be able to transport a substantial amount of equipment, plus two weapons and ammunition, over varied, rugged, and unforgiving terrain. (Loads of 70 lbs – 80 lbs per man are about standard.) Scramble over fences, walls and blown out buildings. Swim long distances with and without fins. Handle heavy equipment underwater and on land, and climb up and down rope cargo nets or caving ladders.
What are the main components of their workouts?
Running, swimming, and body weight exercises are the staple of conditioning for this elite combat unit. Volume sets (such as 10×30 push ups, 10×20 dips, or 10×10 pull ups) are the backbone of maintaining and increasing functional strength. Long distance swimming and running are combined with sprint interval training in both. Exercise is continuous with relatively short breaks of recovery.
How do Navy SEAL workouts fit for you?
The conditioning routines followed by Navy SEALs expend a huge amount of calories. They want to be as lean and strong as possible to complete the arduous tasks of their missions. If your focus in your personal training program is on benching 300 lbs, dead lifting 400 lbs, or gaining 15 pounds in weight over a 6-month period, this workout program would only frustrate you. However, if you are intent on burning belly fat, increasing your muscular endurance, and elevating your functional strength, committing to Navy SEAL workouts will be worthwhile.
Finance
Are Stock Options Risky?
Warren Buffet routinely makes use of stock options to reduce risk in stock and to acquire stock at a reduced cost. If he is using stock options, they must be lower risk than just owning stock. You can even trade stock options in your IRA. That is the simple answer, but continue reading to learn why this is true.
On a dollar for dollar basis, stock option trading is less risky than stock trading over a given period of time. For example, if you thought Microsoft was going to increase in value over the two months after release of Vista, you could has either bought the stock for around $29.50 per share or bought a $30 strike price Jan ’07 call for $0.70 per share. Since a stock option covers 100 shares, the option cost is $70.00 to control 100 shares versus $2950.00 to own 100 shares. If the stock goes up to $30.00 per share the option will be at about $0.92. You can calculate this using a stock option pricing calculator. That small movement in the stock results in a 30% return on the stock option and a 1.7% return on the stock. This is called leverage and is a hallmark of stock options trading. On the third Friday in Jan ’07, Microsoft was up to $31.11 per share. Using your call, you can buy the stock at $30.00 or you can just sell your call for $1.11 per share, generating a 58% return on the stock option.
What if Microsoft drops? If it drops by $5.00 to $24.50, you have lost $5.00 per share on the stock but the most you loose on call stock option is the amount you paid or $0.70 per share. That is much less risk than owning stock if you are wrong and the stock goes down.
When you are long (buy) a stock option your risk is always limited to how much you paid and is always much less risk than owning the stock. The high risk in stock option trading occurs when you short (sell) options and you do not own the stock for a call option you sell or have the cash for a put option you sell. There is no need to do this.
Did you know you could even eliminate the need to forecast whether a stock is going to move up or down? You can use direction neutral stock option trading, such as straddle trading, to generate income if the stock moves either up or down. The risk in these trades is limited to your initial cost. Sometimes you can even setup some direction neutral stock option trades at no cost.
Stock options can also be used to reduce your risk in stock ownership. If you own a stock that is not moving, something that most stocks do about 80% of the time, you can sell a call option against it at a strike price higher than your stock cost. For example, assume you paid $25 per share for stock and sell a $27.50 strike call option for $0.50 per share. If the stock goes to $27.50 at expiration of the option, you have to sell the stock at $27.50. You would make total of $3.00 per share ($2.50 on stock and $0.50 on option). If the stock goes down or does not move above $27.50 by expiration, you get to keep the stock and the amount you were paid when you sold the call option. That is like generating your own $0.50 per share dividend. Also it reduces your cost in the stock by $0.50 per share. Therefore the most you can lose on that stock is 24.50, not the original $25.00.
So to answer the question, stock option trading done correctly is much less risk than stock trading. Stock options allow you to diversify much better with same amount of capital. The risk in stock option trading that is not present with stock trading is their limited lifetime. Stock options do expire. This means your forecast for the stock movement has to happen within the time frame of the options you use. This can range from 1 day to almost 3 years.
