The Bachelorette Season 19: Where Is It Being Filmed And When Will It Premiere In 2022?

Season 19 seems like it is following the path set by The Bachelor as it is filming within and outside the mansion. Due to COVID-19, in the last couple of years, many precautions are being followed. The contestants and the leads were both placed in quarantine in a resort and were regularly tested.

This was obviously not the best-case scenario but it was tried best that this can work as there were no other options. In The Bachelorette’s upcoming season by Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, things will be the same as they had been.

So, where will the filming be done for this season of The Bachelorette? It might be in a romantic European location or somewhere international. The possibilities are endless and let’s know what the exact location will be.

Location Where The Bachelorette Season 19 Is Being Filmed

According to Reality Steve, the first three episodes of Season 19 of The Bachelorette are scheduled to be filmed at the Bachelor’s mansion. After the schedule for that place is wrapped up, the cast, leads, and production will head to Paris. This sounds amazing as Paris is also the city of love.

Since the season in which we saw Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette didn’t get a chance to get filmed in Europe. So, this news is very exciting for the fans. If Clayton’s hint is taken into consideration, Paris won’t be the last stop for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. There are many other beautiful cities near Paris which means that the production might have something other beautiful planned.

This season of Rachel and Gabby has already grabbed a lot of attention because of its historic nature as there will be two Bachelorettes this time. The formal of the show’s nineteenth season hasn’t been made clear yet but, we can only hope that the two women aren’t made to turn against each other.

Is Season 19 Of The Bachelorette Under Filming Right Now?

Yes! The show has begun its filming and Gabby and Rachel have already handed out their first roses. Fleiss shared several images of this duo onset on March 26 and they were seen wearing sparkling dresses for one night on the show. This was filmed at the Bachelor mansion.

Will The Hometown Dates Be Filmed In Season 19 Of The Bachelorette?

If Clayton’s season is considered then, this season of Gabby and Rachel might include hometown dates. It will come in place of the bubble version that was mostly seen after the mid-pandemic seasons.

Where Is Rachel Recchia Of The Bachelorette From?

Rachel is from Chicago and she moved to Clermont, Florida when she was a teen. Rachel warned Clayton about the creatures that live in the area and despite that, Clayton went with her swimming while they were in her hometown and on a date. She warned him earlier that it is not only the alligators and spiders that live in the area. She also warned him about her father who never liked anyone she brought home.

Where Is Gabby Windey Of The Bachelorette From?

Gabby Windey belongs to Colorado and was born and raised in O’Fallon, Illinois. She is an ICU nurse and an ex Denver Broncos cheerleader. Windey’s family was liked very much by the viewers of the show and many tweets were posted in their support.

