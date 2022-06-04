The Cuba Libre Story On Netflix: What Is It About? Should You Stream Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Cuba Libre Story is a documentary series that is the directorial work of Kai Christiansen, Emmanuel Amara, and Florian Dedio. The series has been produced for LOOKS film by Regina Bouchehri, Birgit Rasch, Louis-David Delahaye, and Olga Zatulkina whereas Gunnar Dedio, Igor Prokopenko, and Grégory Schnebelen have executively produced it.

The show was previously available on Netflix for streaming but was removed in December last year. The show has made its comeback once again. And we are here to tell you whether you should be investing your time in it or not and what the series is all about. So let’s find out.

What Is The Plot Of The Cuba Libre Story?

The mini-series focuses on the history of the country of Cuba, the country which faced invasion by foreigners, and the struggle of the freedom fighters to attain freedom against the backdrop of the Cold War. The documentary was created by interviewing many Cuban experts and witnesses of the time. They were either the supporters or opponents of Fidel Castro and Fulgencio Batista.

Where To Watch The Cuba Libre Story?

The documentary series can be enjoyed exclusively on Netflix as of now. The mini-series became available on April 22, 2022. However, the show originally arrived on the streaming platform in December 2016. But got removed thereafter last year. It has been released again this year and will be available to stream on the service.

The basic subscription plan of the streamer begins at $9.99 per month.

Should You Stream Or Skip The Cuba Libre Story?

The Cuba Libre Story has an IMDb rating of 7.6. The show forms a good watch for those interested in political and historical genres. The show closely focuses on the uproarious history of Cuba and gives an entire view of the events that occurred thereafter.

But somehow the narrative at times seems to be portrayed from the perspective of one side. This makes it go downhill from there. But the viewers have had a mixed bunch of reviews for the series. Many totally praised the overall narrative of the documentary; while others just blamed it to be a one-sided tale. Whatever the case might be, this limited series definitely gives an insight into the country to those who have not been aware of its historical events and struggles and nails in doing it.

So you should stream the series at least once, to have knowledge as to what the country faced in its history and the famous names involved in it. So watch it on Netflix exclusively!

How Many Episodes Are There In The Cuba Libre Story?

The limited series has a total of eight episodes to its credit. The duration of each episode is roughly around 52 minutes. The subtitles for the same will also be available in multiple languages.

The episodes are titled- “Breaking Chains”, “War and Sugar”, “Gangster’s Paradise”, “A Ragtag Revolution”, “Making Heroes”, “Of Soviets and Saviors”, “And secrets and Sacrifices” and “Moments of Transition” in respective order.

The post The Cuba Libre Story On Netflix: What Is It About? Should You Stream Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.