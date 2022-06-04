News
The Cuba Libre Story On Netflix: What Is It About? Should You Stream Or Skip It?
The Cuba Libre Story is a documentary series that is the directorial work of Kai Christiansen, Emmanuel Amara, and Florian Dedio. The series has been produced for LOOKS film by Regina Bouchehri, Birgit Rasch, Louis-David Delahaye, and Olga Zatulkina whereas Gunnar Dedio, Igor Prokopenko, and Grégory Schnebelen have executively produced it.
The show was previously available on Netflix for streaming but was removed in December last year. The show has made its comeback once again. And we are here to tell you whether you should be investing your time in it or not and what the series is all about. So let’s find out.
What Is The Plot Of The Cuba Libre Story?
The mini-series focuses on the history of the country of Cuba, the country which faced invasion by foreigners, and the struggle of the freedom fighters to attain freedom against the backdrop of the Cold War. The documentary was created by interviewing many Cuban experts and witnesses of the time. They were either the supporters or opponents of Fidel Castro and Fulgencio Batista.
Where To Watch The Cuba Libre Story?
The documentary series can be enjoyed exclusively on Netflix as of now. The mini-series became available on April 22, 2022. However, the show originally arrived on the streaming platform in December 2016. But got removed thereafter last year. It has been released again this year and will be available to stream on the service.
The basic subscription plan of the streamer begins at $9.99 per month.
Should You Stream Or Skip The Cuba Libre Story?
The Cuba Libre Story has an IMDb rating of 7.6. The show forms a good watch for those interested in political and historical genres. The show closely focuses on the uproarious history of Cuba and gives an entire view of the events that occurred thereafter.
But somehow the narrative at times seems to be portrayed from the perspective of one side. This makes it go downhill from there. But the viewers have had a mixed bunch of reviews for the series. Many totally praised the overall narrative of the documentary; while others just blamed it to be a one-sided tale. Whatever the case might be, this limited series definitely gives an insight into the country to those who have not been aware of its historical events and struggles and nails in doing it.
So you should stream the series at least once, to have knowledge as to what the country faced in its history and the famous names involved in it. So watch it on Netflix exclusively!
How Many Episodes Are There In The Cuba Libre Story?
The limited series has a total of eight episodes to its credit. The duration of each episode is roughly around 52 minutes. The subtitles for the same will also be available in multiple languages.
The episodes are titled- “Breaking Chains”, “War and Sugar”, “Gangster’s Paradise”, “A Ragtag Revolution”, “Making Heroes”, “Of Soviets and Saviors”, “And secrets and Sacrifices” and “Moments of Transition” in respective order.
Long Slow Exhale Season 2: Will It Ever Happen Or Is It Just Speculation?
Long Slow Exhale is a sports drama series created by Pam Veasey. The direction has been done by Anton Cropper while along with him, Pam Veasey, Casey Haver, Bruna Papandrea, and John Dove have executively produced it.
This basketball drama series has finished its first season, and the audience, as well as the critics, are praising it for a good storyline and phenomenal acting by the stars. So if you are wondering whether the show will be out with its season 2 or not, then this article will help you solve your dilemma to an extent. So give it a read till the end.
Will Long Slow Exhale Season 2 Happen Or Is It Just Speculation?
The foremost season of Long Slow Exhale premiered on April 2nd this year and concluded on April 25th on Spectrum Originals and BET. This 12-episode long season 1 was liked by the audience and gained positive feedback from everywhere.
But when it comes to season 2 of the show, we have no sure answer to it. The creators have not shared any renewal or cancellation news of the show as of now. But looking at the positive reception of the show, it can be likely that the show can make a return with a new season.
To add to it, the show has enough material to work upon and creators can come up with a new season easily. So let’s be hopeful that the show comes out with a brand new season really soon. Till then we will have to take this information with a pinch of salt!
When Will Long Slow Exhale Season 2 Release?
If the creators decide to give season 2 of Long Slow Exhale a green flag, then we can expect them to share the news as soon as towards the end of summer this year. And if everything goes well, with finalised scripts, casting and location for shooting, then the show should land on our screen anytime in 2023.
But yes, this is just a wild probability we are talking here about and will have to wait for the official announcement to be certain of. So let’s hope for the best.
Who All Can Be There in Long Slow Exhale Season 2?
If we get a season 2 of Long Slow Exhale, we can likely see Rose Rollins reprising her role of J.C Abernathy, along with Ian Harding as Eddie Hagan, Lyriq Bent as Garrett, Shalini Bathina as Emily Fisk, Jazmine Stewart as Verdelle, Gabrielle Byndloss as Vivian, Isabella LaBlanc as Elfrida, Brittney Elena as Corrine Porter and Enya Flack as Jillian making their likely comeback for the new season.
However, new members can also be added to the list in place in order to keep up with the new storyline.
What Can Long Slow Exhale Season 2 Be About?
The new season, if likely to happen, will pick from where the previous one ended. Towards the end of season 1 we saw J.C. be able to solve the sexual allegation scandal but the accusition of the murder of Hillman gets focused on her and her husband Garrett. The new season will likely see J.C. and Garrett trying their best to solve the chaotic situation they have landed in along with new names among the University’s faculty come up in Hillman’s killing.
However, the makers can also decide to put a new story arc with twists and turns and some unexpected revelations. All this will only be confirmed once we get the official announcement. So till then all we can do is wait patiently.
You’ve Got Mail (1998): Where To Watch It Online? What Is The Storyline?
You’ve Got Mail is an American film falling under the genres of romance and comedy. It has been directed by Nora Ephron who is also its penman along with Delia Ephron. Based on Miklos Laslo’s Parfumerie, it has been jointly produced by Lauren Shuler Donner and Nora Ephron. It was a massive hit in those days. The film aired on 18th December 1998 and is 119 minutes.
You’ve Got Mail had a mere budget of $65 million but was able to have a box office collection of $250.8 million easily. The plot is highly interesting, all about online love, a topic with which people now can relate easily. Know every detail about it in this article.
Where To Watch It Online?
Are you yet to watch the film? It is an old film, yet is remembered till now. If you want to watch it, just stream it on Netflix or Tubi, and even on Prime Video. There are a lot of ott platforms available so start streaming it now.
What Is The Plot?
Online love is a very common thing nowadays but back in the 1990’s people thought it won’t work. The idea was a new one that was able to attract a lot of audiences and their attention. The story is of Kathleen Kelly, a boutique bookseller, and Joe Fox. The duo hates each other in real life but of course, do not know about their real identity of each other when they chat online.
Almost from every dimension, the duo fights in reality and there are ample scenes where it is clear that love between the two is never possible. However, the care, affection, and love they show towards each other are great. Will they be able to overcome the hate and fall in love in reality as well?
The Cast Of You’ve Got Mail
The stars featuring in this film are as follows, Tom Hanks as Joe Fox, Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly, parker Posey as Patricia Eden, Jean Stapleton as Birdie, Dave Chappelle as Kevin, Dabney Coleman as Nelson Fox, Greg Kinnear as Frank Navasky, Heather Burns as Christina, John Randolph as Schuyler Fox, Deborah Rush as Veronica Grant, Halleehirsh as Annabel, Sara Ramirez as Rose, Cara Seymour as Gillian Quinn, Jeffrey Scaperrotta as Matt, Kathryn Meisle as Cecilia Kelly and Reiko Aylesworth as a guest.
Is It Worth Streaming?
The topic might seem a very common one nowadays but during that time, online chat was new. This movie clearly shows how relationships did develop gradually on those online platforms however, the identity of one another never got revealed. It was a great topic during that day which made it a massive hit and worth watching.
It has got a rating of 6.7/10 from IMDb, 69% from Rotten Tomatoes, and 57% from Metacritic. If you want to see how things were back then or to know what ultimately happened to the couple, this film is a must-watch and is definitely worth watching. Stream it as soon as you can and share your thoughts with us.
Tokyo Vice Season 2: Will HBO Renew It For Another Season In 2022?
Tokyo Vice is the latest series that has been making headlines the past few days. It seems people love crime dramas for which abundant such series are made to cater to the taste of the audience. It has been fabricated by J. T. Rogers and draws its source from Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan by Jake Adelstein.
Its chief two producers are Ralph Winter and Satch Watanabe. Several production companies are associated with it which are, Gerson Saines Productions, Grisbi, SRO Productions, Boku Films, Forward Pass, Wowow, and Endeavor Content.
The series was released this month only, on 7th April 2022 and there is already the question arising, is there going to be season 2 soon?
Will HBO Renew It For Another Season in 2022?
One can assume that there is going to be another season of Tokyo Vice. But no such official statement is released by HBO Max. Quite a several people are already in love with the series. But the main thing is, the first season has not yet been streamed to everyone since the finale episode was released recently.
The second season will highly depend on the reviews as well as how the audience reacted to all the episodes of the first season, so since it has not yet ended, it is too early to ask for a second season from now.
We hope that fans will get the good news soon, but till then, follow us and get updates.
Tokyo Vice Season 1
The story of Tokyo Vice revolves around an investigative reporter who develops himself gradually to a great extent. He now works for the Yomiuri Shimbun which is the most famous as well as biggest newspaper. He covers all news about the evils going on in society and as he goes on, he uncovers the evil truth of one of the most powerful crime bosses.
Cast
Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein, Ken Watanabe as HirotoKatagiri, Rachel Keller as Samantha, ShoKasamatsu as Sato, Ella Rumpf as Polina, Rinko Kikuchi as Eimi, Shun Sugata as Ishida, Takaki Uda as Trendy, Kosuke Tanaka as Tin Tin, Nobushige as Gen, Hideaki Ito as Jin Miyamoto, Masato Hagiwara as Duke, Ayumi Tanida as Tozawa, Eugene Nomura as Kobayashi, Kazuya Tanabe as Yabuki, NoemieNakai as Luna, Eita Okuno as Yuta, Koshi Uehara as Taro and more.
Is It Worth Streaming?
Tokyo Vice is worth streaming and that is why the demand for an upcoming season has paved its way. It has got a rating of 8.3/10 from IMDb and 86% from Rotten Tomatoes. This is enough to say that this series has already started impacting the audience a lot.
Most of the reviews as of now are also positive. Have you streamed any episode yet? Jake Adelstein’s journey is going to be incredible as is already evident from a few episodes. His courage to highlight the evil aspects of society is worth watching. Start streaming it and share your views, whether you liked it or not.
