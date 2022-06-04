The Holiday of Halloween

Share Pin 0 Shares

Halloween on the 31st of October has its roots in Irish tradition. The following day, the 1st of November is the official All Saints’ holiday. In the USA, Halloween is the second most popular decoration festival, after Christmas.

Halloween was regarded, by many, as the Celtic New Year. A period when animals were traditionally killed and supplies stored up for the long cold winter ahead. This night was also known as the ‘festival of the dead.’ The night when the boundary between the living and dead becomes blurred. Some however, believed the dead causes problems for the living, such as sickness or crop damage.

It was originally known as All Hallows Day, the eve of All Saints’ Day. The two holidays used to be celebrated on the one day. The name was then shortened to Halloween.

Symbols of Halloween:



The jack-o’-lantern has its origin in the Irish legend of a greedy, gambling, hard-drinking old farmer, named Stingy Jack. He fooled the devil into climbing a tree and trapped him by carving a cross into the tree trunk. In revenge, the devil placed a curse on Jack, condemning him to wander the earth at night for ever. The only light Jack had was a candle which he placed inside a hollowed out turnip.

North America transferred the turnip into the larger and more easily available pumpkin. This was placed on the doorstep so as to ward off superstitions.

From nearly a century of filmmakers we have the imagery of ghosts, witches, owls, crows, vultures, black cats, spiders, goblins, zombies, mummies, skeletons and demons all added to the Halloween paraphernalia.

Trick-n-Treat:



When you went outdoors is was prudent to wear a costume so as to blend in with all the ‘spirits’ of the night. This eventually evolved into trick-n-treat, where children, knocking on neighbour’s doors would ask for sweets, nuts and fruit for the Halloween feast. The children had salt sprinkled in their hair to protect them against the evil spirits powers.

In England and Wales you would either receive a treat of food or money, or you would perform a trick. This often involved such things as removing the gate from its hinges and carrying it away to dump in a local pond. Unfortunately, this has led to antisocial behavior among older teenagers. In 2006 police surveillance of the festival had to be stepped up so as to keep law and order.

The Food:



As Halloween follows at the close of the annual apple harvest, apples also became a symbol of the festivity. Apples which had been rolled in sugar syrup and nuts, making candy apples, were commonly given to the children.

In Ireland it is the time of the King Cake, or barmbrack, which is a light fruit cake baked in a ring in which coin and lucky charms are placed before baking. Anyone getting a ring from the cake will find their true love in the coming year.

UNICEF



In 1950 UNCIEF began a program of distributing small boxes to schools, or through some stores, for the trick-or-treaters. The children were asked to solicit small change donations from the houses they visited.



It is estimated the children have collected in the vicinity of $119 million for UNICEF. Sadly, the program has been canceled in certain parts of the world, due to concern for the safety of the children.

Television



The evening of October 31st is the traditional night to sit and view horror, or ghost movies. Perhaps this year, financial crisis and Wall Street has already provided enough horror stories for this year.