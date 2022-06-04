The Survivor On HBO Max: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Survivor is a biography film based on Harry Haft’s survival story in the Auschwitz concentration camp. This movie came out in 2022 on HBO MAX, introducing Justine Juel Gillmer as its writer and Barry Levinson as the director. Along with direction, Barry Levinson also served as one of the producers with Aaron L. Gilbert, Scott Pardo, Jason Sosnoff, and Matti Leshem. Creative Wealth Media, Bron Studios, Endeavor Content, New Mandate Films, and USC Shoah Foundation have distributed this biographical drama.

In 2018 Ben Foster and Barry Levinson joined the film The Survivor as the actor and director, respectively. In the initial days, the makers decided to name the movie Harry Haft, but before filming the film in February 2019, they renamed the film The Survivor.

What Kind Of Opinion Did The Critics Have About The Survivor?

The movie earned 6.9 ratings out of 10 from IMDb. Rotten Tomatoes rated it 76%, whereas Metacritic graded The Survivor with 68%. The movie has acquired mixed reviews from critics. The analysts have concluded the film is a little mess as the makers have failed to build a well-established structure for the movie. However, some also explained that the scenes seem to be a little clumsy and fail to provide a fresh feeling to them.

However, Ben Foster has gained several appreciations from the critics because of putting all his appreciable acting skills into the character. Eventually, the viewers did not have any such complaints about The Survivor movie. They have provided positive assessments of the film.

When And Where Did The Creators Release The Movie The Survivor?

Before appearing in front of the world, the producers have decided to premiere the first glimpse of The Survivor at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on 13th September 2021. However, later on, on 27th April 2022 in HBO Max, the movie premiered in Canada after HBO gained the airing rights of the film The Survivor in October 2021.

What Is The Movie The Survivor All About?

The story of the movie is about Harry Haft. Haft was very well-known for his boxing skills, which landed in Auschwitz. Over there, he has been forced to take part with his prison mates in a gladiatorial boxing event.

Who Were All There In The Movie The Survivor?

Ben Foster has played the lead character in the film as Harry Haft. With him, Vicky Krieps as Miriam Wofsoniker, Peter Sarsgaard as Emory Anderson, Billy Magnussen as Dietrich Schneider,

John Leguizamo as Pepe has accompanied the cast list of The Survivor. Danny DeVito as Charlie Goldman, Saro Emirze as Perez Haft, Kingston Vernes as Alan Haft, Dar Zuzovsky as Leah, and others was also there.

What About The Trailer?

When the trailer hit social media, the spectators comprehended it. However, their eagerness toward this movie was visible in their response.

Although The Survivor gained mixed reviews from the critics, the acknowledgment of the onlookers made it a successful one. Above all, it is clear that the viewers like it when the makers come up with some true story from the back.

