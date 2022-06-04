Finance
The Tailgate Party and Liability
We’re only a few weeks away from the fall football season. Millions of rabid football fans will throw food and beverages into their favorite vehicle and head for the football stadium parking lots. When they arrive, the barbecue grills will come out, tables and chairs will be set up, team flags and banners will go up, and the ice chests will be filled with great beverages.
Now, why would I spoil that festive party atmosphere with an article about liability?
That’s simple, my friends. I want to warn you about some very serious issues that could not only spoil your tailgate party, but drastically affect your financial future.
I’ll be talking about tailgate parties thrown by both individuals and businesses because some of the potential problems are the same.
Problem Number One: is your legal liability at the football venue. You are parked in a public parking lot. You may be parked in a private lot. But either way, someone else owns the ground on which you sit. So, they could be found legally liable in case a guest gets injured on their premises. The problem arises when your participation is included. If you are taking up space with your truck, camper, motor coach or tent, along with tables, chairs, grilles, and such, you are adding to the number of things that could cause a personal injury. Chairs collapse, people trip on things, grilles blow up…and the personal injuries would not have occurred but for your tailgate party.
Problem Number Two: is injury to others from tainted food. Many times, tailgate parties go on for many hours. Food sits out on tables waiting for guests to load up their plates. But if someone gets food poisoning from food they ate at your tailgate party, you could be found liable for their injury, medical costs, loss of income from missing work, or even death.
To minimize your tainted food risk, be careful to keep your hot foods hot and your cold foods cold. Use covered dishes and throwaway plates and utensils. And refrain from serving foods that have a reputation for going bad, like potato salad or seafood.
Problem Number Three: is your legal liability for serving alcoholic beverages. If a guest gets injured at the tailgate party, or in the football stadium, or while driving home, or injures others because he is determined to be drunk, you could be found legally liable for furnishing the alcoholic beverages to him.
If you feel you must furnish alcoholic beverages, consider a drink voucher system to limit the number of drinks served. Or, serve alcohol for only a short period.
Serve plenty of non-alcoholic beverages: water, sodas, juices, coffee, tea.
Arrange transportation for intoxicated guests if they are leaving the tailgate party with some of your booze in their belly. Call a cab, use designated drivers, or get them home in your vehicle.
Don’t sell alcoholic beverages at the tailgate party. No cash bar, no cash contribution jar displayed on the table. If an individual host sold booze at the tailgate party, he would have likely violated state liquor laws.
So, does the individual tailgate party host have any liability coverage for the party?
NO YOU DO NOT!! If you have a Homeowners Insurance Policy, you have no liability coverage built in for off-premises activities like a tailgate party. In Section II, Exclusions, E. Coverage E, 4. “Insured’s Premises Not An Insured Location: “Bodily injury or property damage arising out of a premises rented to an insured.” It could be argued that if you paid for parking, you rented the space you occupy in the parking lot. But the exclusion still stands.
An individual throwing a tailgate party should buy a one-day event liability insurance policy to protect their assets.
Does a business throwing a tailgate party have any liability coverage for the party?
YOU MAY HAVE COVERAGE depending upon the liability policy you carry. In the Commercial General Liability Coverage Form CG0001, the “coverage territory” is defined as the United States of America. That protects you at off-site locations.
Businesses – Remember that even if you carry adequate insurance — called “host liquor liability insurance coverage” – it will not apply, and will not protect your business if alcoholic beverages are being sold at your party. You should purchase additional liquor liability insurance coverage before the party.
A business throwing a tailgate party should consider hiring a separate bartender or caterer to serve alcohol. He will know better when to say ‘No’ to a guest who’s had one too many. The hired bartender should have his own liability insurance and provide you a copy of his insurance certificate BEFORE the party. Instruct the bartender/caterer to notify an appropriate event manager if he finds someone who’s had too much to drink.
In closing, don’t look at this article as a “buzz kill.” Consider that I’m the lighthouse on the shore, alerting you to the rocks and shoals. Avoid them, and your tailgate party will be a rousing success!!
Finance
Black Dog Trading System
Amongst the many purposes of using a trading system, the most important ones are that they provide a set of rules and parameters and work on trends, indicate when and when not to do a trade.
Black dog trading system is one which has all the basic qualities of a trading system and much more. The key features of this system that distinguish it from the other systems is its versatility as it gives the choice of trading many different financial instruments without restriction of timeframe in an easy and understandable way which is suitable even for those new at trading.
The Black Dog trading system allows you to trade financial instruments like Forex stocks, Currencies, e-minis and also gold. Although it is a relatively new system, it is gaining popularity with its clear and understandable indicators, versatility and by providing many distinct features at a low price accompanied by many facilities which are for free.
It also gives you free real-time charting software for your charts besides describing the important techniques and methods.
It is versatile because it leaves it to you to choose a timeframe you want and you can even do your chores in that time. When a situation arises that requires your attention, an audio alarm will reach you and then the decision to trade is yours.
You can either do all the trading in one time frame or set up the system for several signals in a day. The black dog system offers its support all along and you can get notifications and free updates through e-mail, on Skype and even your phone whichever suits you.
Finance
How To Beat The Mutual Fund Companies At Their Own Game
You’d have had to be living on a desert island with no TV, newspaper or internet connection to have missed hearing about the great mutual fund scandal of 2003.
The issue was that some mutual fund companies allowed certain hedge funds to engage in after-hours trading, sometimes incorrectly referred to as market timing. Unfortunately, some companies have used the confusion about the term “market timing” to further their own cause. How?
They have used this issue to pretty much ban all forms of trading their funds, and some companies are imposing hefty short-term redemption fees–penalties for all intents and purposes–in the name of avoiding impropriety. But the real idea behind it all is: Buy our fund and never sell it!
These companies advocate a stubborn Buy & Hold philosophy despite the devastating effects that approach had on investors’ portfolios during the recent bear market. Performance is immaterial to them–they want your money in their fund whether it’s going up or down.
With all of the negative press over the months you’d think that mutual fund companies would have cleaned up their act and started giving more consideration to the individual investor. Not so.
This was brought home to me when a fund manager of an $800 million mutual fund called me to see what my plans were in respect to holding our positions with his fund (about $2 million).
I explained my trend tracking methodology and he got very angry when he heard I would protect my clients’ accumulated profits by selling his fund if it were to drop 7% off its highs.
His blustering made it quite clear that he did not like anyone managing for the benefit of their clients; he only cared about what was best for him and his company.
So, what can you do to prevent being taken advantage of? For one thing, do what your mutual fund company does — not what they tell you to do. Adopt a strategy for following trends, such as I do, and use the mutual fund manger’s superior stock picking ability to your advantage by buying and holding only as long as the fund is performing well.
Remember, the fund manager has one big disadvantage over you: He always “has to” be invested so that the public can purchase shares in his fund. You don’t!
If market conditions dictate that you are better off in the safety of a money market account because we are in a severe downtrend, then you can take your money and run for cover. He can’t. He is constantly trying to adjust his portfolio to ever-changing economic conditions so that his potential losses are minimized. At the same time you are being told that his fund is the investment for all seasons. Don’t fall for it!
You as an individual investor are really in the driver’s seat. Unfortunately, you have probably been conditioned to think that Buy & Hope is a good investment strategy, when in fact it is a losing proposition.
Bottom line is, use a well performing mutual fund during strong up trends and get over to the sidelines during trend reversals. (That’s exactly what I did for my clients in October, 2001, and we retained the lion’s share of their profits while Buy & Holders kept insisting the emperor was wearing new clothes.) Pretty soon you will feel that you are in charge of your financial destiny and any chosen mutual fund is merely a tool to bring you closer to your goals of maximizing your gain and minimizing your losses.
Finance
Is It Time for Your Community Association to Audit Its Governing Documents?
In other posts we have discussed a homeowner association’s governing documents. Many communities were established 20-40 years ago with governing documents that worked well for the developer, and for the most part the community association. However, many of these governing documents are outdated. Virginia and federal laws pertaining to community associations have changed substantially. If your board of directors has not engaged in an audit of your communities governing documents in the past 5-7 years, it should.
What is an “audit” of our governing documents?
An “audit” of your documents is an in-depth review by your HOA’s board of directors in conjunction with your association attorney. The Board reviews each document noting any sections that lack clarity, are no longer enforced, appear to not apply to your community, protect a long-gone developer, or do not provide the association with adequate remedies. The Board prepares a list of concerns or issues facing the community, such as homes that are not being maintained, large amounts of delinquent assessments, or enforcement capabilities of the association. The Board provides this information to the association attorney.
When should documents be amended?
Although there are many reasons for amending documents, these 7 reasons are the most common:
1. The documents do not comply with Virginia or federal law.
The board of directors for a community association are volunteers. Documents that do not comply with the law create difficulties an expense for a community association. Board members read the documents and determine that they should be enforcing a covenant, only to find out that the covenant has been preempted by a change in the law. Rather than require constant attorney involvement to interpret and advise the association on whether provisions of the documents have been changed by new legislation, amended documents that comply with the law permit a board to fulfill its duties without continued and constant attorney involvement.
2. The documents include declarant/developer language.
Once the developer/declarant period is over, the board should consider removal of the provisions regarding developer/declarant rights. Most of the provisions containing developer/declarant rights are likely no longer relevant and may cause confusion among owners. Removal of these provisions provides clarity in the document and often can result in a substantial decrease in the number of pages of your documents.
3. The documents contain high quorum percentages for meetings or difficult requirements for amending the documents.
Many associations are faced with apathetic owners. Reducing quorum requirements permits an association more flexibility in conducting business. Reducing quorum requirements encourages owner participation because the owner who wants to vote “no” on an issue can choose not to come to a meeting, and effectively, the “no” vote is exercised by not participating. Increased quorum requirements make it necessary for the owner to participate in the meeting in order to register their “no” vote. Amending documents should not be a daunting process. Communities need to be prepared for change. Amending documents should be efficient and possible. Reducing the percentage required to approve an amendment makes our communities more viable for the future.
4. The documents require approval by mortgagees.
Although this requirement is still necessary for condominium communities to permit financing through government guaranteed loans, single-family communities no longer require mortgagee approval. In our ever-changing mortgage world, non-condominium communities who want to consider removing mortgagee requirements may also want to consider authorizing the board of directors to make changes to the documents if necessary for government guaranteed loans.
5. The documents only permit the association to enforce the covenants and rules by filing a lawsuit.
Filing a lawsuit is the most expensive enforcement remedy available to an association. Amending the documents to permit assessing charges in accordance with Virginia’s Condominium Act or the Property Owners’ Association Act permits less-expensive enforcement by the association. Associations should also consider adding provisions that permit the association to “self-help” in certain situations. Abandoned homes that are neglected and in disrepair have plagued some communities. Permitting the association to correct the deficiency and assess the costs against the owner is more efficient and less expensive than a lawsuit.
6. The documents include unrealistic caps on increases in assessments.
All communities want to keep the assessments low. However, the reality for some communities is that they are unable to pay necessary operating expenses and adequately fund reserve accounts because the documents restrict how much assessments can be increased. Amending the documents permits the association to remove antiquated caps and replace it with a cap that permits appropriate budgeting by the association.
7. The documents include strict limitations on the types of construction materials permitted in the community.
Construction materials of today have changed. Providing flexibility in the documents to permit the use of new materials is not only owner-friendly but also may provide a substantial cost savings to the association for its responsibilities.
The Tailgate Party and Liability
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged
Rosedale Center parking ramp closed after section of concrete falls onto roadway
Solana Below $40 Amidst Network Outage, Are The Bears Back?
Nestor Cortes accepts apology from Jim Kaat over ‘Nestor the Molester’ comment: ‘We all make mistakes’
Nestor Cortes gets apology from Jim Kaat over ‘Nestor the Molester’ comment: ‘We all make mistakes’
Chicago White Sox place Vince Velasquez on the IL — as Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman return from the restricted list
Column: Caleb Kilian’s MLB debut Saturday should give Chicago Cubs fans a brief glimpse into the future
El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bonds A Second Time, Here’s Why
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile