The Thief, His Wife, And The Canoe (2022): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
The miniseries The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe is based on one of the most startling modern-day fraud incidents. The series is a fictional adaptation of journalist David Leigh’s memoir. On ITV, the series “The Thief, the Wife, and the Canoe” is broadcast for four days in a row. The first episode of the series premiered on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 9 p.m. On the fifth day, ITV aired a documentary on real-life occurrences.
What Is It About?
The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe are based on the Hartlepool couple who were found guilty of fraud; in 2008; after John attempted to claim life insurance money by pretending to die. After journalist David Leigh tracked down John’s wife, Annie, just as she was about to start a new life with John in Panama, the true story of his faking death was revealed.
Chris Lang is the writer of the fictional rendition of the series. The miniseries “The Thief, his wife, and the Canoe” plot details the circumstances that prompted John and Annie to commit the heinous act of defrauding an insurance company without alerting their families.
The plotline of the series depicts a family’s grief after losing a loved one—the family’s angry responses after knowing the truth about the incidents and the father’s fake death. The miniseries is about emotional family drama and the discovery of dark and terrible family secrets.
Cast
Eddie Marsan takes on the character of John Darwin, while Monica Dolan takes on the role of Annie Darwin. Mark Stanley and Dominic Applewhite played the parts of the couple’s sons. David Fynn, Alice Harding, Francesca Knight, Colin R. Campbell, Karina Fernandez, Karl Pilkington, Andrew Lancel, Lois Chimimba, Carrie Cohen, Ellis Jones, Freddie Davies, Ze Bernardino, Eddie Arnold, Goncalo Botelho, Deka Walmsley, Tom Bonington, Marilyn Nnadebe, and others play supporting roles in the film.
Where To Watch
The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe, a brief crime drama series directed by Richard Laxton; premiered on ITV on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 9 p.m. The series’ next episode will be air over the next three evenings. Based on the actual incidents, the documentary will also release on Thursday, April 21, at 9 p.m. Those who missed the airing can watch the entire series on ITV Hub and BritBox. Subscribers can enjoy the series after logging in with their credentials.
Why Watch?
The audience must see the series “The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe” to experience the fantastic tale full of suspense and exciting turns. As well as seeing the biddable and skeptical work by Eddie Marson and Monica Dolan in the series The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe. The audience that loves whole family drama with plot twists and turns should watch this.
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
A one-eyed boy, a kidnapping witnessed, a girl with questions, and decades chased by a vague memory, Disappearance At Clifton Hill, a 2019 movie, has it all, the perfect blend of suspense and mystery to keep the audience hooked and eyed glued for the whodunnit moment.
The movie follows the story of Abby, who in her childhood had seen a kidnapping of a one-eyed boy and now is haunted by the resulting questions. Years later, when she returns to her hometown at Clifton Hill, she vows to find answers.
CAST
The movie has a commendable cast to carry out the plot.
It stars Tuppence Middleton as Abby (grown-up version) the key character, Hannah Gross as Laure, the elder sister of Abby, Marie-Josée Croze as Ms Moulin, a magician along with her husband and the mother of the one-eyed boy. Eric Johann Johnson as Charlie Lake, the son of the wealthy Lake family and a suspect in the boy going missing. David Paul Cronenberg as Walter, a local historian and podcaster, and Elizabeth Saunders as Bev Mole, a worker with the Magnificent Moulins as key characters of the movie. Andy McQueen as Singh, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos as Gerry, Dan Lett and Noah Reid are in supporting roles.
PLOT
Abby had grown up in tourist disctrict of Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, Ontario where her mother owned an Inn called Rainbow Inn. As a girl of seven, Abby had gone picnicking with her family in the nearby woods where she wandered about alone when she saw a teen boy with a gouged eye being taken away by two people, a woman and a man into a vehicle. The one eyed boy as she called him had told her to hush and not speak of this to anyone.
She went back to the picnic spot, did not tell her parents but told her elder sister,Laure later about it who did not believe her as she was a compulsive liar.
However this incident had an indelible impact on her mind and this memory troubled her through the decades.
In the present at the age of 32, she has returned to her hometown on her mother’s death and the memory though vague now still troubles her. She gets a little assistance from a local historian , Walter who like herself doesn’t believe that the boy died by suicide. He believed that Charlie Lake, of the influential family of the area was behind the missing boy.
Ferreting information here and there, she comes to know that the missing boy was Alex Moulin, son of the magician duo, The magnificent Moulins and the people she saw taking him were Bev Mole and Gerry , assistants to them. She also cam eto know about the accident with the tiger act that had injured the boy.
In quest to find the answers she lured Bev Mole to her Inn where she comes to know Everything.
Charlie however claims innocence and that he saved Alex rather than killing him. The case gets vast media attention.
THE TWIST IN THE TALE
It is only in the last scene that Abby on returning to work in the Inn, meets a man who has one eye and is of the same age as Alex would have been if he would have survived.
He tells her he lived in Vancouver and has come back to tell that Charlie is innocent.This is how the mystery that had haunted Abby since childhood.
The open ending hereby leaves the viewers with the freedom to contemplate about the semantics and work their imagination to sort out the specifics.
WHERE TO WATCH THE MOVIE?
Originally premiered at The Toronto International Film Festival back in 2019 , the movie is now available on Netflix and is currently topping the charts as a viewers’ favourite on the platform.
Ira Winderman: It is time for Tyler Herro to spread his Heat wings?
The thought was simple and straightforward.
“I would like to start,” Tyler Herro said in the wake of the Miami Heat’s season ending with their loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. “I think it’s my fourth year, so hopefully I’ve earned it, and we’ll see what happens.”
And, yes, next season will be the fourth for the guard selected out of Kentucky in the 2019 first round.
Until now, playing Herro off the bench has created a comfort zone for Erik Spoelstra’s handling of the Heat roster.
Through three seasons, Herro has started only 33 of his 175 regular-season appearances, five of his 40 playoff appearances.
That has allowed Spoelstra to feature a 3-point specialist in his starting lineup, position Herro defensively against opposing reserves, and balance his rotation.
But at some point, even with all the Heat Culture mantra about sacrifice, a player also earns the right to spread his wings.
In this case, the butterfly effect could be significant.
Based on the current Heat mix, if Herro starts, it would . . .
– Move Max Strus to the second unit.
– Which therefore would make it even more difficult to create playing time for Dunson Robinson, as Robinson enters a season when he will earn $16.9 million.
– All but eliminate the possibility of Victor Oladipo gaining an NBA starting role with the Heat, which likely stands as his next goal amid his arduous rehabilitation process from May 2021 quadriceps surgery.
– And, unless Oladipo nonetheless stays or a similar replacement is added, remove a shot creator from a reserve rotation that could otherwise feature Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and perhaps Omer Yurtseven, none of whom are off-the-dribble threats.
Then again, if Herro gets an extension that is projected to fall into the Jaylen Brown range, it would be difficult not to shift an eventual $25 million player into the starting lineup.
For the Heat, a slow play could provide the simplest answer.
Kyle Lowry has two seasons remaining on the three-year, $85 million contract he signed last August. So with patience, Herro could slot into the first team when Lowry, 36, reaches his contract expiration.
But that would require asking for two more years of patience for the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
In recent seasons, winners of the award have remained cast in such roles. Jordan Clarkson, the 2021 winner, started only one game this past season. Montrezl Harrell, the 2020 winner, has started only four since. And perennial winners Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams have remained career reserves.
So there is a history of leaving well enough alone.
Which raises the questions of: Is that good enough for the Heat with Herro? And is that good enough with Herro?
As a reserve, Herro led the Heat in minutes this past season, finished a close second to Jimmy Butler in scoring average (21.4 to 20.7). His 1,122 shots were 293 more than anyone else on the roster.
It’s not as if Herro was treated as an afterthought while cast as sixth man.
So perhaps the argument becomes that simple for Spoelstra.
Ain’t broke. Don’t fix. And fire away.
But Herro has been about making a splash since suiting up for that 2019 NBA draft.
Appearances seem to matter plenty.
In the wake of an uneven postseason compounded by a groin strain, Herro noted, “I think people forget that I just turned 22 and it’s still only my third playoffs.”
So perhaps while asking for patience, he can remain patient.
Then the Heat get to start Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker (if he opts in or returns in free agency), Butler, Lowry and the best available shooter.
For Adebayo, the wait to start was a two-season delay behind Hassan Whiteside.
For Butler, there also was a two-season apprenticeship as a reserve, in his case with the Chicago Bulls.
For Lowry, it wasn’t until after four seasons that he became a starter with the Houston Rockets.
But as the Heat have shown with some who have started ahead of Herro, from Kendrick Nunn to Robinson to Strus, it’s not solely about putting your best five front and center.
To Spoelstra what matters is get better, be better.
“It might not happen exactly on the timeline that a player or a team may want it,” Spoelstra said of Herro’s ascension to the next level. “But eventually, you just can’t contain that kind of skill.”
IN THE LANE
THE MAX FACTOR: For all of his chiding of the Heat during the playoffs, including correctly predicting the Celtics would win the Eastern Conference finals, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the piling on about Max Strus’ shooting struggles was over the top, considering all Strus had contributed while playing for the league minimum of $1.7 million. “I feel bad for guys like Max Strus, who has done an incredible job of solidifying himself as an NBA player,” Green said on his podcast. “He may not quite be a starter on a conference-final team [in terms of pedigree], and then get judged by that? But let’s not forget this guy makes what, $2 million or something like that a year? Like, people want to judge him in comparison with the guys who are making thirty or forty million dollars. Like that guy, what he has done in his career is absolutely incredible. And I think some of the judgment that is being cast on him, due to their roster, I think is a bit unfair. And I wanted to throw that out there, because I see the slander about Max Strus.”
FIX IS IN: No less than comedian and podcaster Bill Burr, the Boston-area native and fervent Boston sports fan, questioned some of the whistles during Heat-Celtics. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, which is also carrying the NBA Finals, Burr offered his theory. “I also think the NBA is sort of low-key rigged,” he said. “Why does that surprise any NBA fan? I don’t know how many times you can watch a game: A team goes up by 20, right? And then all of a sudden, ticky-tack foul, ticky-tack foul, they’re in the penalty, the other team is going to the line. Their job is to get it down to about five to seven at halftime. And then an ESPN talking head then comes on and goes, ‘I’ll tell you right now, I’m really concerned about that team that used to be up 20 and is now only up by five.’ ” He continued, “First half of the third quarter is for the players, and then the referees assess what they need to do and make it come down to the final two minutes.” Of the Celtics advancing, Burr quipped, “We fit the script this year.”
HIS SCHEDULE: Like Heat forward Udonis Haslem, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala said any decision on retirement will come on his schedule. Iguodala, 38, is back with the Warriors and back in the NBA Finals after spending a season and a half with the Heat. “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” Iguodala, who left the Heat in August in free agency, told NBA.com. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.” Of Iguodala’s impact this season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr quipped, ”He does it in a way only Andre can, with humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging.”
ANOTHER CHANCE: Perhaps it was the influence of Heat icon Dwyane Wade as a member of the Utah Jazz ownership group, but among the 18 free agents the Jazz brought in this past week for tryouts were former Heat guard Tyler Johnson and former Heat forward Chris Silva. Johnson, 30, last played in the NBA on a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs in January, amid their COVID outbreak. Silva, 25, last was in the NBA on his Heat emergency 10-day contracts in January, amid their COVID personnel shortages. Silva finished the season in the G League with the Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate.
DOUBLE DUTY: Already named the Sacramento Kings’ next coach, Mike Brown first is finishing off the playoffs as a Warriors assistant. Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who was coached by Brown on Nigeria’s Olympic team last summer, is a fan of the Kings’ move. “Absolutely,” said Vincent, who started his pro career with Sacramento’s G League affiliate. “I know that’s something that he wanted to do and was working towards. So I’m happy for him getting an opportunity there, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
NUMBER
10. Consecutive playoff series the Heat had won when up 2-1. That streak ended after taking a 2-1 lead against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals and falling 4-3. The last time the Heat had lost a series in such a situation was the 2011 NBA Finals against Dallas, which they lost 4-2.
()
Rustin On Netflix: When Is Netflix Planning To Release The Movie It In 2022?
Colman Domingo starring Rustin will be coming to Netflix soon, and the complete guide for this upcoming film has been covered in our article.
George C. Wolfe, the award-winning director, has directed it, and Dustin Lance Black wrote the screenplay. Dustin Lance Black, George Scarles, Bruce Cohen, Priya Swaminathan, and Tonia Davis have produced Rustin’s film.
Wolfe is famous for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He has also worked on Big Love and Faking It. This drama film is also in the talks as Barack Obama produced it. This film is a part of the deal between Obama and Netflix to make multiple TV series and films. Michelle Obama’s production company – Higher Ground Productions, is behind it.
Updates About Release Date Of Rustin
An official release date for Rustin hasn’t been announced yet. However, the film is expected to come on the streaming platform Netflix this year itself. The excellent news for the audience is that the filming was completed for Rustin in December 2021 itself.
So, since then, it has been in post-production. There is a high possibility that the film has already been edited and is just waiting for the arrival of its release date. A movie like Rustin will most likely take three or five months in its post-production.
Currently, we are expecting that Rustin will come this summer. The best guess about its possible release date is in this summer itself. It is quite possible that Netflix can make the film wait until fall. Once Netflix gives an update about the release date of Rustin, we’ll update the article.
Cast Of Rustin film
The cast of Rustin is magnificent as it has many well-known actors in it. So, it is evident that the audience expects outstanding performances from them.
As per the reports from Deadline, the cast of Rustin includes Colman Domingo playing the role of Bayard Rustin, Glynn Turman in the part of A. Philip Randolph, Chris Rock in the role of Roya Wilkins, Audra McDonald in the role of Ella Baker, Gus Halper, Aml Ameen in the role of Martin Luther King Jr., Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts in the part of Cleveland Robinson, CCH Pounder in the role of Anna Arnold Hedgeman, Carra Patterson, Bill Irwin in the role of A. J. Muste, Adrienne Warren, Jeffrey Wright, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Grantham Coleman, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Lilli Kay, Jakeem Dante Powell, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, and many others.
Expected Plot Of Rustin
Deadline has also provided the interested audience with the synopsis of the film Rustin. The film tells us the story of Rustin and how he overcame obstacles and changed the course of American history. He organized a march in 1963 in Washington, which changed things for good. Bayard Rustin is gay and a civil rights activist. Netflix across the globe will distribute the film.
Trailer Of The Drama Film Rustin
The official trailer for Rustin hasn’t been released yet. Once it gets released, we’ll share it with our readers.
