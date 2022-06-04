News
They Call Me Magic On Apple TV+ Review: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Magic Johnson’s name is associated with the NBA’s heyday. The trailblazing player redefined the point guard position while guiding the “Showtime”-period Los Angeles Lakers to five victories in the 1980s and ushering the game into a new age of wealth and fame.
We get an opportunity to inspect the professional and the personal lives of both Magic Johnson and Earvin Johnson, Jr., the actual person behind the legend. In the documentary for Apple TV+, They Call Me Magic.
Who Is Magic Johnson?
On August 14, 195, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. was born. He is a retired NBA player from the United States and the former head of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Johnson, widely considered the best point guard of all time, spent 13 seasons with the Lakers and was named one of the NBA’s 50 Best Players in 1996.
Magic Johnson’s career was the greatest in the world from the start. His dramatic NCAA final match against future NBA rival Larry Bird at Michigan State and Indiana State was the top basketball game ever played in television history.
There was this coin flip due to which he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the Chicago Bulls; which altered the paths of both clubs. In his first season, he joined a solid but unstable Lakers team that was either set to vie for a champions league or burn out drastically.
Magic? Johnson has become a spokesperson for HIV/AIDS awareness and safe sex since his retirement; and a businessman, philanthropist, broadcaster, and public speaker. In 1991, he publicly revealed his HIV-positive status, which helped to remove the misconception. He handled it all with a seamless smile and incredible ease.
The Show
There is a distinction between Magic and Earvin, as many of the prominent persons featured in; They Call Me Magic is happy to point out. This documentary series is eager to tell all the tales of the two men, Earvin and Magic, living in the same body.
They Call Me Magic is a narrative about overcoming challenges, but Johnson does it effortlessly that little drama arises. In Lansing, Michigan, he grows up in an honest, blue-collar household, with his mom serving in a school cafeteria and his dad working full time in a car plant. Earvin Johnson Jr, who honed his basketball abilities in pickup games against older men, quickly has resellers swapping passes outside his high school matches. He is nicknamed “Magic” and goes effortlessly to the collegiate level. There he leads Michigan State to the 1979 NCAA championship. The haze of his humble origin lifts.
Because of Johnson’s influence, the creators of They Call Me Magic can virtually get whomever they want to appear; giving the program a rich, luxurious air. The Lakers superfan rejoicing in how the team brightened life in his rough LA neighborhood? Snoop Dogg. They Call Me Magic is a concise documentary journey; an enjoyable retelling told through the words of those who were there.
Stream It Or Skip It?
STREAM IT. They Call Me Magic is a fascinating look back at one of the NBA’s greatest athletes and characters. The first chapter is crucial for genuine Lakers fans since it quickly covers memories from Johnson’s childhood; and time at Michigan State University before moving on to his initial years with the team. People present at the time, including the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, talk about Johnson’s contributions to the organization fondly.
The second part of “They Call Me Magic” is significantly more powerful because it introduces viewers to a Magic who is more candid than we’ve ever seen. The third chapter is nearly exclusively on his Illness and what were its implications for his job, family, and future. The series concludes with a look at what he’s achieved as an entrepreneur, husband, and father since retiring from basketball.
How To Watch The Show?
They Call Me Magic is a miniseries for Apple TV Plus. Those who wish to stream it will need to sign up for a membership. The streaming platform now charges $4.99 per month for a membership.
The Survivor On HBO Max: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
The Survivor is a biography film based on Harry Haft’s survival story in the Auschwitz concentration camp. This movie came out in 2022 on HBO MAX, introducing Justine Juel Gillmer as its writer and Barry Levinson as the director. Along with direction, Barry Levinson also served as one of the producers with Aaron L. Gilbert, Scott Pardo, Jason Sosnoff, and Matti Leshem. Creative Wealth Media, Bron Studios, Endeavor Content, New Mandate Films, and USC Shoah Foundation have distributed this biographical drama.
In 2018 Ben Foster and Barry Levinson joined the film The Survivor as the actor and director, respectively. In the initial days, the makers decided to name the movie Harry Haft, but before filming the film in February 2019, they renamed the film The Survivor.
What Kind Of Opinion Did The Critics Have About The Survivor?
The movie earned 6.9 ratings out of 10 from IMDb. Rotten Tomatoes rated it 76%, whereas Metacritic graded The Survivor with 68%. The movie has acquired mixed reviews from critics. The analysts have concluded the film is a little mess as the makers have failed to build a well-established structure for the movie. However, some also explained that the scenes seem to be a little clumsy and fail to provide a fresh feeling to them.
However, Ben Foster has gained several appreciations from the critics because of putting all his appreciable acting skills into the character. Eventually, the viewers did not have any such complaints about The Survivor movie. They have provided positive assessments of the film.
When And Where Did The Creators Release The Movie The Survivor?
Before appearing in front of the world, the producers have decided to premiere the first glimpse of The Survivor at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on 13th September 2021. However, later on, on 27th April 2022 in HBO Max, the movie premiered in Canada after HBO gained the airing rights of the film The Survivor in October 2021.
What Is The Movie The Survivor All About?
The story of the movie is about Harry Haft. Haft was very well-known for his boxing skills, which landed in Auschwitz. Over there, he has been forced to take part with his prison mates in a gladiatorial boxing event.
Who Were All There In The Movie The Survivor?
Ben Foster has played the lead character in the film as Harry Haft. With him, Vicky Krieps as Miriam Wofsoniker, Peter Sarsgaard as Emory Anderson, Billy Magnussen as Dietrich Schneider,
John Leguizamo as Pepe has accompanied the cast list of The Survivor. Danny DeVito as Charlie Goldman, Saro Emirze as Perez Haft, Kingston Vernes as Alan Haft, Dar Zuzovsky as Leah, and others was also there.
What About The Trailer?
When the trailer hit social media, the spectators comprehended it. However, their eagerness toward this movie was visible in their response.
Although The Survivor gained mixed reviews from the critics, the acknowledgment of the onlookers made it a successful one. Above all, it is clear that the viewers like it when the makers come up with some true story from the back.
Monkey Man On Netflix: When Is Netflix Planning To Release It In 2022?
Monkey Man is an upcoming American action thriller film that made headlines after Netflix won a $30 million deal for the film; beating out all other bids. Monkey man is the directorial debut project of Dev Patel, who amazes the audience with his phenomenal acting in the movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.
Netflix intends to premiere the film in 2022, although the exact date is unknown to the general public. According to rumours, the film is now in post-production, and a trailer for the film will be come shortly.
About Movie
The movie Monkey Man is written by Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, the writer of “Keith Lemon: The Film”, and older collaborator John Collee, who co-wrote “Hotel Mumbai”. The film’s plot is around a guy who is freed from prison and finds himself stranded in a world of corporate greed; and declining spiritual values, seeking vengeance on the wrongdoers who took everything from him many years ago.
The film’s director, Dev Patel, shared the remarks with the press and explained that filming during the epidemic was difficult. Due to the epidemic, the initial filming was done in Indonesia from its original location in India.
Cast
The movie cast has many great performers who already have stunned the audience with their performances. The cast includes Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Shobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher with Pitobash, Brahim Chab, Vipin Sharma, Nagesh Bhonsle, Joseph J.U. Taylor, Adithi Kalkunte, Anup J. Patel. The movie cast also has a few new faces, including Reva Marcellin, Pehan Abdul, Andres Levi, Alona Vykydanets, Fahad Scale, Jeremy Tauziac, and Dayangku Zyana.
When Is Netflix Planning To Release It?
According to the report, the movie is completed and is in post-production from March 12, 2021. Post-production usually takes six to eight months, but this didn’t always work. Depending on the level of special effects, it may take longer. The trailer isn’t yet released on the Netflix platform, but the audience can expect it to be released soon.
The movie Monkey Man is set to premiere in 2022, but Netflix does not yet announce specific dates. The audience can expect it to be released around June or July or during the last quarter of 2022. For the specified dates, the audience has to wait for the official announcement by Netflix.
What To Expect From The Movie?
The audience can expect a good amount of action and significant effects in the movie Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel. Audiences can see action-packed performances from experienced stars who are hailed and earned praised for their commendable work in earlier projects. Presence of a solid heavy action theme in the movie; it would be interesting to watch how Dev Patel can amaze the audience.
It will be most interesting to watch Dev Patel be able to do justice to his work as a director; writer, and the protagonist of the movie Monkey Man.
Slow Horses Season 2: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?
“Slow horses” is a thriller series directed by James Hawes. The series is based on a novel of the same name written by Mick Herron. However, the series is slightly modified and written more compellingly by Will Smith, Mark Denton, and Jonny.
Slow Horses season 1 was aired on April 1, 2022, and it received a significant breakthrough. Season 1 has 6 episodes, each with a run time of around 40 to 55 minutes. The fans of the series already can’t wait for season 2 and are waiting for the updates.
If you are one of the die-hard fans waiting for an update on season 2, you have landed on the right page. Here is everything you need to know.
What Are Slow Horses About?
Slow Horses is a spy series that encompasses thrilling storylines as well. River Cartwright, a British secret agent, is sent to the Slough House after a miserable failure in his training. The Slough house is a place for all the failed agents given tedious work.
Jackson Lamb, the house boss, assigns River with spy work. However, things start to fall out of his hands, and River is also put in a situation to prove himself and return to his original job.
Meet the Cast
In the cast, we have Jack Lowden, who plays the role of River Cartwright, Gary Oldman plays the role of Jackson Lamb, boss of River in the slough house and Olivia Cooke plays Sid, the colleague of River in Slough House, and the duo is assigned the same task. We also have Kristin Scott, who plays Diana, the Deputy Director-General of MI5, Paul Hilton, who plays Journalist Robert Hobden, and a few others.
Review On Slow Horses
Slow Horses was released on April 1, 2022, and has bagged positive reviews. The thriller sequences and the way the scenes logically connect are awe. Slow Horses has been rated a whopping 94% by Rotten Tomatoes, 7.8/10 by IMDb, and 5/5 by Common Sense Media.
People who follow the works of Mick Herron have also stated that the novel has been beautifully fabricated into a series with good cast selection, cinematography, and scripts.
Slow Horses Season 2 – Is It Just Speculation?
I know this part of the article that you’ve all been waiting for. There were speculations about a sequel to slow horses right from the beginning. People who liked the series have also expressed their reviews about a need for season 2.
The crew has also confirmed that Slow Horses Season 2 will happen. In fact, during the announcement of the release date of the first six episodes, the band mentioned that the next 6 episodes are also under construction. Hence, it is not just Speculation. Season 2 is happening.
In February 2022, the sequel to Slow Horses Season 1 was confirmed, and it will be based on the sequel, Dead lions. It seems like the crew already had plans to come up with another season.
Slow Horses Season 2 – When Will It Release?
Unfortunately, we do not have any official information about the release date. However, there are speculations that the next season will be ready by 2022.
Slow Horses – Where To Watch?
The Slow Horses series is exclusively made available on Apple TV+. Similarly, the second season will also be telecasted by the same network.
Conclusion
Slow Horses is pure success, and the cast and crew are happy with the reviews the series has received. We hope they will soon come up with an update to the second season as the series is about to end. Slow Horses Season 2 is happening, and we are waiting to share the updates once they are officially available.
