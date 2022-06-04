News
Timberwolves tab Matt Lloyd as senior vice president of basketball operations
Tim Connelly has his first major hire since taking over the Timberwolves’ basketball operations department in place.
Minnesota is set to hire Matt Lloyd as senior vice president of basketball operations, a move first reported by ESPN.
Lloyd has worked for the Orlando Magic since 2012. Prior to last season, Lloyd was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in Orlando. With the Magic, he oversaw the organization’s scouting departments, while also assisting with roster management.
He figures to serve in a similar role in Minnesota. Connelly’s background is in scouting, so it only makes sense he’d want to tab someone he’s familiar with to head that front for the Wolves.
Lloyd appears to slot in just under executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta in Minnesota’s front office. Along with Connelly, those three now appear to be the major voices within the Timberwolves’ basketball operations department.
St. Paul man pleads guilty to online sextortion scheme targeting more than 500 girls
A St. Paul man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to carrying out over five years an online sextortion scheme that victimized at least 500 girls across the U.S. and elsewhere.
Yue Vang, 31, appeared before U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud in St. Paul on two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of possession of child pornography and interstate communications with intent to extort. The judge ordered Vang to remain in detention pending his sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
The parties disagree over how to calculate the guideline sentence, but prosecutors are seeking 72 years in prison. The two most serious charges carry mandatory minimums of 15 years in prison.
Vang was charged May 24 by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed not to charge him with additional counts he pled to and also with transportation, receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to court documents, Vang used web and social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Kik and Skype, to perpetuate his sextortion scheme from at least early 2015 through September 2020. Vang created fake female profiles to prey on girls he met online in order to entice and coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him.
Vang knew the girls were under 16 years of age because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him, the charging document states.
He collected more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on his electronic devices that showed minors between approximately 12 and 17 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the plea agreement.
Vang threatened to disseminate sexually explicit images of them to their family members, friends and classmates unless they created and sent him additional images and videos of themselves nude or engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the document states.
Prosecutors say federal authorities have identified more than 500 girls who Vang “sextorted” during his scheme and that there are another 300 girls who are unidentified.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Minnesota is encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Vang’s offenses or who has information about the case to go to Justice.gov/usao-mn/child-sextortion-victim-information.
More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates.
Last month’s gain reflects a resilient job market that has so far shrugged off concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises interest rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate remained 3.6%, just above a half-century low, the Labor Department said Friday.
The job growth in May, though healthy, was the lowest monthly gain in a year. But it was high enough to keep the Fed on track to pursue what’s likely to be the fastest series of rate hikes in more than 30 years. Stock market indexes fell Friday after the government released the jobs report, reflecting that concern.
Businesses in many industries remain desperate to hire because their customers have kept spending freely despite intensifying concerns about high inflation. Americans’ finances have been buoyed by rising pay and an unusually large pile of savings that were accumulated during the pandemic, particularly by higher-income households.
“Given all the talk we’ve heard about recession and economic headwinds, it was very reassuring to see a solid jobs number,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo.
One encouraging sign, Vitner said, was that hiring was broad-based across most of the economy.
“When the economy loses momentum,” he said, hiring tends to occur in just a few sectors, “and that’s not what we’re seeing today.”
Nearly every large industry added workers in May. One major exception was retail, which shed nearly 61,000 positions. Some large retailers, including Walmart and Target, have reported disappointing sales and earnings. Last month, Walmart said it had over-hired and then reduced its head count through attrition.
Construction companies added 36,000 jobs, a hopeful sign for Americans who have bought new homes that aren’t yet built because of labor and parts shortages. Shipping and warehousing companies, still struggling to keep up with growing online commerce, added 47,000 jobs. Restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues hired 84,000.
Last month, Friday’s report showed, more Americans came off the sidelines of the workforce and found jobs, a sign that rising wages and plentiful opportunities are encouraging people to look for work. Still, the proportion of people who either have a job or are looking for one remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Rising prices might also have led some to take jobs: The number of people ages 55 or over who are working rose last month, suggesting that some older Americans are “unretiring” after leaving their jobs — or being laid off — during the pandemic and its aftermath.
Average hourly wages rose 10 cents in May to $31.95, the government said, a solid gain but not enough to keep up with inflation. Compared with 12 months earlier, hourly pay climbed 5.2%, down from a 5.5% year-over-year gain in April and the second straight drop.
Still, more moderate pay raises could ease inflationary pressures in the economy and help sustain growth.
Workers, in general, are enjoying nearly unprecedented bargaining power. The number of people who are quitting jobs, typically for better positions at higher pay, has been at or near a record high for six months. Layoffs are at their lowest level on records dating back 20 years.
Yet there are signs that some companies, facing rising costs for parts and labor, are starting to think twice about demands for higher pay.
One such executive is Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town, a chain of doggie daycares with 30 locations in 14 states. Bondanza said people are applying for jobs at the company’s headquarters in Ronkonkoma, New York, who don’t necessarily have relevant experience yet are demanding high salaries.
“People are coming in demanding 30% more,” she said. “We can’t afford to overpay for somebody.”
Even so, Bondanza plans to keep hiring to support the company’s expansion. Hounds Town, which expects to open 50 new franchised outlets in the next 18 months, is seeking to fill three jobs, including a training director and a marketing director. The company now has 17 employees at its corporate office, up from five a year ago.
Inflation, she said, has yet to discourage most customers from seeking the company’s services, which include daily care for dogs and boarding.
“We are seeing more dogs in our facilities than some of our stores know what to do with,” Bondanza said.
Tom Gimbel, chief executive of the LaSalle Network, a staffing firm in Chicago, said his client companies are still eager to hire and to offer solid pay to new employees. But they’re also being choosier about job applicants as a result.
After making clear to companies in the aftermath of the pandemic that they would have to pay more, he said, his firm is now starting to warn job seekers that they may not secure the huge raises they’re seeking, given the higher costs many companies are struggling with.
“We’re now getting to a more normalized, healthy place,” Gimbel said.
A report Friday by Reuters said that Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, was considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, causing its shares to tumble. Musk also expressed concern about the economy in an email to executives in which he said to “pause all hiring worldwide.”
By contrast, on Thursday Ford Motor Co. said it planned to add 6,200 jobs in three states over the next several years as part of its expansion of electric vehicle production.
Nationally, the strength of the nation’s job market is contributing to inflationary pressures. With wages continuing to rise across the economy, companies are passing on at least some of their increased labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices. The costs of food, gas, rent and other items – which fall disproportionately on lower-income households — are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years.
Inflation had begun surging last year as spiking demand for cars, furniture, electronic equipment and other physical goods collided with overwhelmed supply chains and parts shortages. More recently, prices for such services as airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have jumped as Americans have shifted more of their spending to those areas.
To try to cool spending and slow inflation, the Fed last month raised its short-term rate by a half-point, its biggest hike since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%. Two additional half-point rate increases are expected this month and in July. And some Fed officials have suggested in recent speeches that if inflation doesn’t show signs of slowing, they could implement yet another half-point increase in September.
The Fed’s moves have already sharply elevated mortgage rates and contributed to drops in sales of new and existing homes. The rate hikes have also magnified borrowing costs for businesses, which may respond by reducing their investment in new buildings and equipment, slowing growth in the process.
This story has been updated to read that Hounds Town is based in Ronkonkoma, New York, not Garden City, New York.
Vikings DE Kenny Willekes reverts to injured reserve after clearing waivers
For the second time in three years, Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes is in position to sit out an entire season because of injury.
A day after Minnesota waived Willekes with an injury designation, he cleared waivers and reverted Friday to injured reserve. The team has not disclosed the nature of his injury.
A seventh-round draft pick in 2020 out of Michigan State, Willekes sat out his rookie season due to a knee injury. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but did get into six games and had 2 1/2 sacks as a key reserve. He missed some time last year due to COVID-19.
To take Willekes’ spot on the roster, the Vikings signed defensive end Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal on Thursday. Bullard is a six-year veteran who started four of the nine games he played last season with Atlanta. The Vikings are shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, and Bullard has experience in the 3-4.
BOYD PREFERS NEW STAFF
Count cornerback Kris Boyd among those happy that the Vikings have a new coaching staff.
Appearing on “All Things Covered,” a podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, Boyd said this year’s staff is much more relaxed than last year’s. Head coach Mike Zimmer was fired after last season and replaced by Kevin O’Connell.
“I love the vibe,” Boyd said. “I love where (O’Connell is) going with the whole team, the mindset that he has and what he’s trying to instill into us. … With the last staff, they were like, whatever they were dealing with or were scared of, I don’t know. … They would walk around with their (butts) like tight. (They) would always be strict about everything. Like any time you messed up, it’s like the world ended.
“(O’Connell) and them, they way more chill, way more relaxed. Whatever we got to get fixed, we’re going to fix it. We’re going to keep rolling. … (The new staff has changed) the whole vibe, everybody’s way more relaxed.”
REDUCED MINICAMP
The Vikings have reduced next week’s mandatory minicamp from three days of practice to two. Next Thursday’s practice has been canceled, meaning the team only will have workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to cancel the last day of minicamp as a reward for a team performing well in spring drills. Zimmer did it twice in his eight seasons coaching the team.
The Vikings concluded organized team activities on Friday with their 10th practice over the past three weeks.
