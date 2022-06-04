Tokyo Vice Season 2: Will HBO Renew It For Another Season In 2022?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Tokyo Vice is the latest series that has been making headlines the past few days. It seems people love crime dramas for which abundant such series are made to cater to the taste of the audience. It has been fabricated by J. T. Rogers and draws its source from Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan by Jake Adelstein.

Its chief two producers are Ralph Winter and Satch Watanabe. Several production companies are associated with it which are, Gerson Saines Productions, Grisbi, SRO Productions, Boku Films, Forward Pass, Wowow, and Endeavor Content.

The series was released this month only, on 7th April 2022 and there is already the question arising, is there going to be season 2 soon?

Will HBO Renew It For Another Season in 2022?

One can assume that there is going to be another season of Tokyo Vice. But no such official statement is released by HBO Max. Quite a several people are already in love with the series. But the main thing is, the first season has not yet been streamed to everyone since the finale episode was released recently.

The second season will highly depend on the reviews as well as how the audience reacted to all the episodes of the first season, so since it has not yet ended, it is too early to ask for a second season from now.

Tokyo Vice Season 1

The story of Tokyo Vice revolves around an investigative reporter who develops himself gradually to a great extent. He now works for the Yomiuri Shimbun which is the most famous as well as biggest newspaper. He covers all news about the evils going on in society and as he goes on, he uncovers the evil truth of one of the most powerful crime bosses.

Cast

Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein, Ken Watanabe as HirotoKatagiri, Rachel Keller as Samantha, ShoKasamatsu as Sato, Ella Rumpf as Polina, Rinko Kikuchi as Eimi, Shun Sugata as Ishida, Takaki Uda as Trendy, Kosuke Tanaka as Tin Tin, Nobushige as Gen, Hideaki Ito as Jin Miyamoto, Masato Hagiwara as Duke, Ayumi Tanida as Tozawa, Eugene Nomura as Kobayashi, Kazuya Tanabe as Yabuki, NoemieNakai as Luna, Eita Okuno as Yuta, Koshi Uehara as Taro and more.

Is It Worth Streaming?

Tokyo Vice is worth streaming and that is why the demand for an upcoming season has paved its way. It has got a rating of 8.3/10 from IMDb and 86% from Rotten Tomatoes. This is enough to say that this series has already started impacting the audience a lot.

Most of the reviews as of now are also positive. Have you streamed any episode yet? Jake Adelstein’s journey is going to be incredible as is already evident from a few episodes. His courage to highlight the evil aspects of society is worth watching. Start streaming it and share your views, whether you liked it or not.

