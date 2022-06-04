Top 3 Gainers in Solana Ecosystem in Last 24H: STEPN, GST and ICHI

- STEPN aims to revolutionize the market of fitness applications by incentivizing millions.
Let us look at the top 3 gainers in the Solana ecosystem in the last 24 hours.
STEPN (GMT)
STEPN is a self-styled “Web3 lifestyle app” with GameFi elements on the Solana blockchain. It combines aspects of a play-to-earn game with a fitness app to create a new category coined “move-to-earn.” Users buy NFT sneakers, which they can use to earn in-game currency while walking, running, or jogging. STEPN aims to revolutionize the market of fitness applications by incentivizing millions of users to follow a healthier lifestyle. The app solves several problems like “proof of movement” – proving that users exercised – and a functioning GPS.
According to CMC, the STEPN price today is $1.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $528,077,009 USD. STEPN is down 2.74% in the last 24 hours.
Green Satoshi Token (GST)
Green Satoshi Token (GST) is the game token of STEPN — a Web 3.0 lifestyle app with in-built fun social elements and gamification design. STEPN is the first move-to-earn NFT game where players earn GST tokens by walking, jogging and running outdoors while wearing NFT Sneakers. GST tokens can also be used to level up and mint new Sneakers, and players can sell/rent their NFT sneakers on the App Marketplace.
According to CMC, the Green Satoshi Token (SOL) price today is $0.899239 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,145,170 USD. Green Satoshi Token (SOL) has been down 3.90% in the last 24 hours.
ICHI (ICHI)
ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many other communities to govern their own in-house stablecoin (ICHI oneToken). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc., in exchange for protocol governance rewards. The ICHI token is hard-capped at 5M tokens.
According to CMC, the ICHI price today is $9.68 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $237,089 USD. ICHI has been up 2.06% in the last 24 hours.