Top 3 Gainers of the Day: ISTEP, VAI and NFTB

iStep is up 177.04% in the last 24 hours.

NFTb is a forward-thinking marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

iStep (ISTEP)

iStep is a lifestyle app on the BSC ecosystem that combines parts of both GameFi and SocialFi. It wants to attract as many people as possible who share the enthusiasm for living a healthy lifestyle. IStep allows its members to get the benefits of a wide range of outdoor activities and a steady and appealing passive income.

According to CMC, the iStep price today is $0.048446 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,923,566 USD. iStep is up 177.04% in the last 24 hours.

Vai (VAI)

Venus-powered Vai asserts to be the first Binance Smart Chain stablecoin backed by a basket of stablecoins and other crypto assets that is not controlled by a single party or entity. Vai can provide its customers with a fast, low-cost money market. There are three types of people that may mine the Venus protocol’s XVS token: liquidity providers, protocol borrowers, and stablecoin miners.

According to CMC, the Vai price today is $0.954480 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,604.14 USD. Vai is up 0.64% in the last 24 hours.

NFTb (NFTB)

On the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), NFTb is a forward-thinking marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The marketplace will be available on additional blockchains in the future. It is possible for anybody around the globe to join the NFTb community to make, sell, or exchange digital art at a fraction of what it would cost on the open market.

According to CMC, the NFTb price today is $0.032859 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,730,866 USD. NFTb has been up 26.20% in the last 24 hours.