News
Vikings place DE Kenny Willekes on injured reserve
For the second time in three years, Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes is in line to sit out an entire season due to injury.
Minnesota on Friday placed Willekes on injured reserve with an undisclosed condition. He was waived on Thursday with an injury designation and cleared waivers on Friday.
After being a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Michigan State, Willekes sat out his rookie season due to a knee injury. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but got into six games and had 2 1/2 sacks as a key reserve. He did miss some time last year due to COVID-19.
To take Willekes’ spot on the roster, the Vikings on Thursday signed to a one-year deal defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a six-year veteran who started four of the nine games he played last season with Atlanta. The Vikings are shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, and Bullard has experience in the 3-4.
BOYD PREFERS NEW STAFF
Count cornerback Kris Boyd as among those happy to see the Vikings have a new coaching staff.
Appearing on “All Things Covered,” a podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, Boyd said this year’s staff is much more relaxed than the one last year. Head coach Mike Zimmer was fired after last season and replaced by Kevin O’Connell.
“I love the vibe,” Boyd said. “I love where (O’Connell is) going with the whole team, the mindset that he has and what he’s trying to instill into us, … With the last staff, they were like, whatever they were dealing with or were scared of, I don’t know. … They would walk around with their (butts) like tight. (They) would always be strict about everything. Like any time you messed up, it’s like the world ended.
“(O’Connell) and them, they way more chill, way more relaxed. Whatever we got to get fixed, we’re going to fix it. We’re going to keep rolling. … (The new staff has changed) the whole vibe, everybody’s way more relaxed.”
MINICAMP CUT DOWN
The Vikings have reduced next week’s mandatory minicamp from three days of practice to two. Next Thursday’s practice has been cancelled, meaning the team only will have workouts Tuesday and Wednesday.
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to cancel the last day of minicamp as a reward for a team having done well in spring drills. Zimmer did it twice in his eight seasons.
The Vikings on Friday concluded organized team activities with their 10th practice over the past three weeks.
News
Orlando Magic executive Matt Lloyd expects to depart for Timberwolves
After 10 years with the the Orlando Magic, vice president of basketball operations Matt Lloyd is on his way out.
A league source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel ESPN’s Friday report that Lloyd is finalizing a deal to become the Minnesota Timberwolves’ senior vice president of basketball operations.
Lloyd was promoted to Orlando’s vice president of basketball operations in October 2021.
He’s been an assistant general manager since being hired by former Magic general manager Rob Hennigan in June 2012. Lloyd also served as interim general manager during the 2017 offseason after Hennigan was fired and before Jeff Weltman and John Hammond, the Magic’s president of basketball operations and general manager, were hired in May 2017.
Lloyd is responsible for overseeing the Magic’s professional, college and international scouting departments, as well as assisting with roster management and development.
The Magic won the NBA draft lottery last month and hold the No. 1 pick June 23.
He’ll be Tim Connelly’s most significant hire since he left the Denver Nuggets to become Minnesota’s president of basketball operations in late May.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
While headlines surround Tua through Dolphins’ minicamp, the run game could be just as vital
As much hype as there is around Tua Tagovailoa and whether the Miami Dolphins quarterback’s arm strength has improved this offseason, what may be of greater importance for this offense is if new coach Mike McDaniel will transform the team’s run game.
The Dolphins have been among the bottom four teams in rushing yards per attempt each of the past three seasons, and McDaniel’s background leading a rushing attack with the San Francisco 49ers will have to flip that script.
Along with installing his outside-zone scheme, McDaniel revamped the backfield upon arriving in Miami, bringing in the speedster Raheem Mostert, the dynamic Chase Edmonds and the between-the-tackles rusher Sony Michel to tack on to Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, who return from last season.
The full stable hasn’t yet been on display in practices that have ranged from two weeks of organized team activities to this past week’s two-day mandatory minicamp, with one more week of OTAs to follow, but that’s expected to change by training camp in late July. The Dolphins also should have free agent left tackle Terron Armstead, a run-blocking bulldozer, participating in team drills by then.
And even amid Tagovailoa’s expected third-year strides and the receiving corps upgrade that Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. bring, McDaniel’s offense still projects to be run-first. An effective ground game can open up the passing game and play-action pass for Tagovailoa.
While the run game will mostly be comprised of new pieces, that’s not to say there’s a lack of familiarity surrounding it. McDaniel brought in Mostert, who has all 1,610 of his career rushing yards in his system in San Francisco after being a journeyman tailback with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and even the Dolphins. Armstead can play the Trent Williams role from that group’s pounding offensive line.
Even Edmonds has watched McDaniel’s rushing attack do what it does from the sideline twice a year while an NFC West rival with the Arizona Cardinals.
“I’ve played against it for the last four years,” said Edmonds following Wednesday’s minicamp session where he showcased his speed. “It’s something special with how they disguise everything, the window dressing to make everything look the same. It really confuses the defense and holds the defense to be disciplined and have gap integrity.”
Edmonds is predominantly accustomed to working in the inside zone, going back through high school, college and in the NFL with the Cardinals, so it’s still an adjustment for him.
“Just getting used to the wider tracks, and the cuts are going to be at different angles and the lanes are going to be at different angles,” Edmonds said. “The flow of the [line]backers are different because, in inside zone, it’s more slow to fast, where I can pitter-patter my steps. Outside zone here, it’s kind of like you’re riding a wave. Once you hit that wave, you’ve got to hit it and go. I’m getting used to that. I’m getting my feet under me. I’m taking pride in that journey, that challenge, of fine-tuning it.”
Edmonds said the system is primarily why he came to Miami, along with his belief in McDaniel being able to highlight his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
The Dolphins’ tight end group will also be instrumental with their run blocking in the outside zone. McDaniel said it was a process for him and his staff to decide this offseason to keep last year’s unit of Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter together.
“We knew fully that we’d be asking these guys to do some different things than they’ve done in the past,” McDaniel said. “After really deep-diving and watching all of the guys, it felt like not only did they put some good stuff on tape, but there was a lot of room to grow.”
Probably foremost in the “room to grow” category was Gesicki’s run blocking, while presenting the dynamic, tall, long pass-catching target able to line up in multiple spots that he is.
“He’s been as impressive as any player on the team in terms of going after a challenge,” McDaniel said. “Three-point [stance] wasn’t his primary position, and he’s been working diligently in the run and pass game to do things that this offense can feature without taking away the stuff that has made him who he is.
“He’s really attacked it with full vigor and has done a great job of working on his footwork in the run game. I’m hoping that carries over to pads when that happens in whatever month that is.”
McDaniel also will incorporate the fullback position into the Dolphins’ run game. Enter Alec Ingold to fit the mold of the 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk in recent years. Connor Williams, a guard the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, appears set to anchor the offensive line at center after coming over to Miami in free agency.
Everything involving the run game to this point in the offseason still cannot be accepted at face value until those pads come on following the first few practices of training camp.
“It doesn’t count with no pads,” Edmonds said. “That’s my opinion. You separate the men from the boys once the pads get on.”
News
Brennen Davis — the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization — has back surgery
The back injury to Chicago Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis is more serious than initially thought.
Davis had back surgery in Los Angeles Thursday, sources told the Chicago Tribune. The 22-year-old outfielder went on the Triple-A Iowa injured list May 12 after he had been bothered by low back stiffness that traces back to spring training. The surgery revealed a cluster of blood vessels that caused back and leg pain. The vascular malformation pushed against a nerve, not dissimilar to sciatica.
The blood vessels were cauterized during the surgery, and Davis has a follow-up appointment with the surgeon next week. It’s a best-case scenario given the situation for Davis, who does not have any disc or structural issues in his back.
He is expected to make a full recovery. However, there is no timetable for when Davis will return to baseball activities. It is too soon to say how much of his season will be impacted by the surgery.
The ailment initially manifested as a back injury, but the pain migrated to his legs. Davis received an epidural, which was expected to help resolve the issue. The pain, though, continued to worsen through his back and legs. Going into Thursday’s surgery, the thought was Davis had been dealing with a potential disc issue in his back.
Davis had a .195/.286/.299 slash line with two doubles and two home runs in 22 games at Triple A before landing on the injured list. Heading into the season, he was a candidate to join the Cubs at some point this season. That is now on pause as he works back from the surgery.
