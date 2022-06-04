News
Walker Season 3: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?
Fans are waiting eagerly for Walker’s third season. After Walker’s season 2 ended, fans have been in a dilemma about whether they will see more of The CW’s Superhit web series or not. So the answer to this question is yes. The CW has announced the date for Walker’s third season and fans will not have to wait for a long time as Walker’s first episode will air on July 21, 2022.
So if you want to recap it again, now is the best time. The show, which is a mixture of action, drama, and crime shows, first captivated the audience on January 21, 2021. Since then, it has fascinated tons of teenagers and has a huge fan following. Only 34 episodes have been released thus far, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 8 p.m. The credit for making such a prodigious show goes to Jared Padalecki (executive producer) and Anna Fricke (developer).
What Is It About?
After the shocking ending of season 2, fans will be expecting a lot from the show, and fans have already made theories and assumptions about what will happen in season 3, but as far as we know, the plot will be like this: When his wife was killed, Walker wanted to get rid of the feeling when his wife was killed. He uses his job as a distraction and spends 11 months working on a secret file. During these 11 months, he cut off contact with the house, and his daughter did not know how to cope with such a disgusting attitude of her father toward her.
Due to this neglectful behavior of her dad, Stella felt like she was an orphan, as her dad voluntarily forgot her as a part of his terrible past. When a man returns, he is told that he must undergo recertification. But will Stella’s dad prove to everyone that he hasn’t changed and that he is still disciplined, stress-resistant, and psychologically well? Colleagues have noticed in the past that he can’t be harsh with those who are close to him. Even if friends steal vehicles and break the law, they can get away with it very easily.
Cast
Keegan Allen will play Liam Walker, Violet Brinson will play Stella Walker, Kale Culley will play August Walker, Mitch Pillegi will play Bonham Walker, Molly Hagan will play Abeline Walker, Jeff Pierre will play Trey Barnett, Coby Bell will play Captain Larry James, and Odette Annable will play Geraldine “Geri” Broussard.
Conclusion
It is expected that, like the previous two seasons, this season will be a blockbuster that will not only enthrall fans but also make headlines and attract new viewers to fall in love with the story and binge-watch the show. It is a must-watch show for teenagers/ adults who love the thriller genre. In such a short period of time, the show has made such a big name for itself and it can be seen that as the days go by we will see more people joining the fan base.
Red Dawn (1984): Where To Watch It Online In 2022?
Red Dawn is a 1984 American military film directed by John Milius and co-written by Milius and Kevin Reynolds. Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen join Patrick Swayze as well as C.T.H. Howell, Lea Thompson, and Thompson. It was the first picture in cinema history to be released with the MPAA classification of PG-13.
In 1993, a sequel to Red Dawn (based on the original) was in the works but was shelved when the Cold War ended.
A Red Dawn remake was launched on November 21, 2012.
Cast
Jed Eckert, played by Patrick Swayze
C. Thomas Howell as Robert Morris
Erica Mason, played by Lea Thompson
Charlie Sheen as Matt Eckert
Daryl Bates is played by Darren Dalton.
Toni Mason is played by Jennifer Grey.
Brad Savage as Danny Bates
Doug Toby as Arturo “Aardvark” Mondragón sPowers Boothe as Lt. Col. Andrew “Andy” Tanner, USAF
Tom Eckert is played by Harry Dean Stanton.
Ron O’Neal as Col. Ernesto Bella
Strelnikov, William Smith Vladek Sheybal, Bratchenko, Vladek Sheybal
Mr Jack Mason is played by Ben Johnson.
Roy Jenson as Mr Samuel Morris
Pepe Serna as Mr Mondragón
Lane Smith as Mayor Bates
Radames Pera as Sgt. Stepan Gorsky
Movie Summary
The Start
Several European states depart from NATO, putting the United States at a strategic disadvantage in the film Red Dawn from 1984. The Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact allies take advantage of this to increase their power. Elsewhere, the Ukrainian wheat crop collapses as a communist coup d’etat takes over Mexico.
On a sunny September morning, in the hamlet of Calumet, Colorado, a local high school teacher witnesses Soviet paratroopers landing in a neighbouring field. The paratroopers commence fire on the instructor. Chaos erupts as people escape the invasion. Downtown, Cuban and Soviet forces strive to restore order for their takeover.
The KGB is instructed by a Cuban Colonel called Bella to acquire ATF Form 4473 sales data from a local sporting goods business. A list of gun owners and their addresses is included.
Robert Morris, Danny and Daryl Bates, and Arturo “Aardvark” Morgan, together with Jed and Matt Eckert’s pals, purchase survival gear at the sporting goods company owned by Robert Morris’ father. They then go and hide in the wilderness.
While attempting to ascend the mountains, they encounter a Soviet barrier, but an American Army UH-1 helicopter gunship intervenes to free them. They spend a few weeks in the jungle until they slip back down into town. Jed and Matt see their father at a re-education centre where they visit him. He tells his sons that their mother has already died and that they must revenge on her…and his own.
What happens next?
First-hand information about their location behind enemy lines in an occupied America is shared with the youngsters during their visit to the Masons. Robert’s father was hanged for the missing merchandise from his business. The Masons ask Jed and Matt to take care of their two grandchildren, Toni and Erica.
The gang murders three Soviet troops in the woods, and they launch an armed rebellion against their captors; dubbing themselves the Wolverines. As a kind of retaliation after every Wolverine assault, the occupying troops begin by massacring civilian populations. During one of these executions, they take the lives of the fathers of Jed, Matt, and Aardvark. Daryl’s father, Mayor Bates, works with the invaders and tries his best to placate the new rulers. However, even with the vengeance murders, the occupation troops come nothing close to halting the Wolverines.
Lt. Col. Andrew Tanner, an American pilot, is discovered by the Wolverines. The city of Washington, D.C., among others, was completely devastated by nuclear attacks, as he claims. Additionally, the Strategic Air Commands were disabled by Cuban saboteurs, and paratroopers were dropped from fictitious commercial airliners to occupy vital sites in preparation for an invasion by Mexicans and Alaskans later on.
Closing Scene
They have won control of all of middle America, but U.S. counterattacks have stopped Soviet advances near the Rocky Mountains and the Mississippi River. Tanner joins the Wolverines to arrange many attacks against the Soviets.
KGB officials compel Daryl to ingest a tracking device and then release him to rejoin the Wolverines. Spetsnaz proceeds into the mountains with portable triangulation equipment, but the Wolverines attack them first. They follow the signal until they find Daryl, who admits to carrying the transmitter. He begs for them not to murder him, but Robert kills him and a captured Soviet soldier nevertheless.
Robert and Toni are killed by Mi-24 helicopter gunships as they ambush the surviving Wolverines. Jed and Matt assault the new Soviet headquarters in Calumet to allow Danny and Erica time to escape. The scheme succeeds, but Jed and Matt end up gravely injured. For reasons of decency, Colonel Bella does not shoot the brothers when he finds them. The brothers reach a seat in the park they grew up in. They die holding each other. Danny and Erica can reach the border of Free America.
In the last shot, a plaque is inscribed with an American flag fluttering nearby. According to the inscription on the plaque:
… In the early days of World War III, insurgents — primarily youngsters – inscribed the names of their lost atop this rock. To ensure that “this country will not vanish from the face of the world,” they fought and died here alone.
Where to watch?
Right now, you can stream “Red Dawn” on fuboTV, Showtime Amazon Channel, Showtime Roku Premium Channel, Showtime, Max Go, DIRECTV, and Spectrum On Demand. You can also buy “Red Dawn” on Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Redbox, AMC on Demand as a download or rent it on Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, AMC on Demand online.
How Did Lebron James Become A Billionaire?
James has around $900 million through sponsorships and business activities. His billionaire status derives from real estate, investments, and The Spring Hill Company, which he co-founded with Maverick Carter.
Michael Jordan was the first basketball player to attain a 10-figure net worth, over a decade after retiring. James’ success as an athlete and in business has defied expectations. Despite his lengthy, nearly superhuman career, his route to billionaire status is more modest than one would think.
What’s The Gig All About
LeBron James has several athletic records, but he’s also a millionaire.
According to Forbes, the 37-year-old Lakers great is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. Michael Jordan became a millionaire after retiring, according to Forbes.
There are 700 billionaires in the U.S., including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. James’ NBA revenues and interests in land and companies gave him ownership holdings in significant clubs like the Boston Red Sox.
James has said being a billionaire is his “greatest milestone.”
He responded, “I want to enhance my company.” “If I become a billionaire athlete, ho. YAY! I’ll be very delighted.”
James invested $385 million from the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers and $900 million from sponsorships and other business interests, according to Forbes.
The article details James’ fortune.
More Than $500 Million In Cash And Investments Combined.
According to Forbes, this makes up the largest percentage of James’ fortune. The publication states that his lavish lifestyle incurs significant costs for a large number of staff and workers including agents, managers, and attorneys.
These investments resulted from stakes in Beats by Dre, which was acquired by Apple for $3 billion in 2014, and shares in Beachbody, which in 2020 acquired the sports nutrition company that James co-founded with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Beats by Dre was sold to Apple in 2014. Beachbody acquired those shares in 2020.
Three Hundred Million Dollars For The SpringHill Company
The SpringHill Company comprises three different companies operating under the same roof. These companies include James’ Robot Company, a marketing firm, and SpringHill Entertainment, a company that has sponsored movies such as “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” in which James starred.
According to Forbes, he sold a share in the company to investors, including Nike and Epic Games last year, at which point the company was valued at $725 million. According to the journal, James continues to be the firm’s single greatest shareholder, despite the fact that it is thought that his present interest in the company is less than 50 percent.
90 Million Dollars For The Fenway Sports Group
Forbes reports that James owns around one percent of Fenway Sports Group, which is the parent company of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, and Liverpool F.C., a soccer club that competes in the English Premier League.
Real Estate: $80 million
According to Forbes’ estimations, the total value of James’s real estate holdings is around $80 million. These are the following:
He paid close to $37 million for the Beverly Hills property he purchased. However, in order to construct his own luxurious estate, he had the previous residence demolished.
A house he constructed for $10 million not far from Akron, Ohio, which is his hometown.
Blaze Pizza: $30 million
According to Forbes, James is claimed to have purchased a ten percent ownership in the pizza business in 2012 for less than one million dollars. Since then, the chain has expanded to more than 300 sites throughout North America. According to the magazine’s calculations, his share of the ownership is worth around $30 million.
Lifetime’s Secret Lives of Housewives: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
The series named Secret Lives of Housewives is a show that revolves around crime and thriller arising out of the situations our protagonist goes through. The leading lady in the front faces her lover’s tragic death, and now she has to deal with grief.
Unfortunately, she can not display her grief to others as she is married, and she prefers to keep her marital status the same. The series is telecasted on Lifetime at 10:00 p.m. EST and is available on online platforms like Amazon Prime.
The Plot Of Secret Lives Of Housewives
The world is filled with infidelity among lovers of all ages, especially married couples. Can you imagine being a woman and the essence of falling in love with a younger man? Boy, it’s such a taboo, especially when society expects women to always go for older men.
Oh, the horror, the shame. Our Leading lady, the protagonist, is a married woman who loses her young lover, and then she has to hide the grief from her husband. And if you think this was not enough for our protagonist in the story of Secret Lives of homemakers, there is more to make it miserable.
Where To Watch Secret Lives Of Housewives
The Secret lives of homemakers is a crime thriller running since 2005 on Lifetime at 10 p.m. EST and is now available on major OTT platforms for binge-watching. The Secret Lives of homemakers is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and probably on Netflix.
Being a crime thriller and revolving around the Secret Lives of American homemakers, this series gained popularity among its audience pretty soon. The show also has the capability of keeping you on your toes and making you wonder what the next move will be for these women.
The Cast Of Lifetime’s Secret Lives Of Housewives
The series named Secret Lives of homemakers have been in the running for a very long time, and every season we come across new characters and a new cast who has a different dimension to the storyline. But some of the most prominent personalities who have been in the story since season 1 are Sheila Head and Nikita Cash.
These fantastic actresses shaped the story of The Secret Life of homemakers, but they have also shown how women in solid roles can act if given the opportunity.
Final Verdict: Watch It Or Skip It?
Do you want to know about the final verdict on this show named Secret Lives of homemakers? Well, you will not have to double guess it. The judgment is going to be a yes from us. This is a fantastic show which has a perfect blend of thriller, crime, romance, and comedy at the same time. To come across combinations like this these day is a rare thing. And it is always better to see the opportunity when you have it.
The Secret Lives of Housewives has been running on Lifetime since 2005. It has been more than 10 years since this crime thriller ran, and its fans have grown exponentially. This show has shown the potential to attract the attention of several audiences and keep them ongoing throughout. Apart from Lifetime, this issue is available for binging on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Apple TV. Happy binging.
