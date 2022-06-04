News
Walz, legislative leaders grope for an elusive agreement on $8B budget surplus
Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on Friday walked away from a meeting without agreeing to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass the bulk of an $8 billion deal.
Without a path forward, the vast budget surplus could remain in the state’s coffers. Meanwhile, stakeholders who’ve spent months asking the state for help and taxpayers who sought relief wouldn’t get any additional help.
Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, on Friday met for the first time since the Legislature closed out the legislative session on May 23 without finishing much of their work.
While the DFL governor said he’d hoped to chart a path for a special session, the leaders came up short of that during the virtual meeting. But Walz said they’d agreed to have a handful of committee chairs return next week.
The lawmakers were tasked with writing roughly $4 billion in spending bills for education, public safety, transportation and health and human services. But in the final hours of the legislative session, they disagreed on the details of those proposals.
That prevented the package of other government spending bills, a local jobs and projects bill and a $4 billion tax relief plan from making it across the finish line.
By next Friday, lawmakers should be able to make those compromises and forge the path to a special session, Walz told reporters at the Capitol.
“It’s my hope that they’ll find common ground and what will really happen is we button-up that final deal, have that special session and get everything done,” Walz said. “I’m optimistic.”
But that plan could hit a snag if Republicans refuse to take up the issues in a special session or if Democrats and Republicans at the Capitol remain at an impasse.
Immediately after the legislative session closed, Walz and Democratic leaders at the Capitol said lawmakers should go into overtime to hammer out specifics in each of the bills and pass them.
Meanwhile, Republicans said they missed their deadline and expressed doubt that the divided Legislature could find deals on the $8 billion in new proposals.
Senate Majority leader Miller didn’t issue a comment following the Friday meeting. But in his most recent public statement, he said lawmakers failed to pass the proposals before their deadline and now should take direction from their communities about what comes next.
“I’m always willing to listen to a special session proposal, but it’s important we spend some time outside the isolated bubble of the Capitol, go home to our districts, and get a better sense of what people want with the surplus,” Miller said in a statement on May 27.
Advocacy groups representing educators, mental health providers, long-term care organizations, people with disabilities, public trades unions and others voiced frustration over the last two weeks about lawmakers’ failure to wrap up key spending bills.
And they said without additional funds, hundreds of long-term care facilities could close before next year, the state could lost out on millions of dollars in federal transportation funds and vulnerable Minnesotans could see health and work programs dwindle.
Minnesota operates on a two-year budget cycle and lawmakers approved a budget last year, so there is no threat of a government shutdown if lawmakers don’t come back.
Historically, the Legislature approves a local jobs and projects bill in even years, along with a supplemental budget bill. Small supplemental spending plans for mental health, agriculture, drought relief and veterans support programs passed before the deadline but the biggest ticket items did not.
Lawmakers didn’t make public or pass a bonding bill before they adjourned last month.
News
Bruce Zimmermann’s struggles continue as Orioles drop series opener to Guardians, 6-3
Bruce Zimmermann walked back to the dugout during the sixth inning and straight to the bench. He put a white towel beneath him and sat down leaning forward, his head looking straight to the ground.
It’s maybe the worst stretch of the Orioles’ left-hander’s young big league career, and his best pitch isn’t working.
Doing damage off Zimmermann’s change up, the Cleveland Guardians got to him quickly Friday night with five runs in the first three innings to beat the Orioles, 6-3.
Two months ago, Zimmermann pitched brilliantly as the starter for the Orioles’ home opener. It started a wave of momentum for the Baltimore native in his home ballpark. In his first six starts, Zimmermann had a 2.67 ERA, striking out 30 and allowing just one home run.
In his five starts since, Zimmermann has registered a 7.62 ERA over 26 innings. He’s allowed as many home runs as batters he’s struck out (12). It’s been a steep decline after a season that began with such promise. The Orioles (22-32) went 4-2 in his first six starts. They’ve gone 1-4 in the five since.
Zimmermann is a changeup pitcher, with nearly an even split on the season between that pitch and his fastball. On Friday, he threw his changeup just 29% of the time, but it’s the pitch the Guardians jumped on early and often. Six of the 10 hits Zimmermann allowed came against his change up, all of which were hit hard, with exit velocities over 84 mph. Cleveland second baseman Owen Miller had run-scoring base hits off the pitch in the first and third innings.
Of 17 swings against Zimmermann’s change up, the Guardians didn’t whiff once. He only induced five overall on 48 Cleveland swings, and he finished the night with 10 hits and five earned runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings.
Baltimore, meanwhile, struggled to get anything going against one of the American League’s best pitches in Shane Bieber, who threw 5 2/3 no-hit innings before designated hitter Trey Mancini singled to left. The right-hander retired 14 straight Orioles during a stretch between the second and sixth frames and finished with three hits allowed and 11 strikeouts.
Mancini also broke up the shutout. He laced a two-out, two-RBI double in the eighth, and right fielder drove him in on the next pitch to cut the deficit in half to 6-3. Austin Hays, who entered the game with the American League’s longest hitting streak, struck out to end the rally — and end his streak.
Nick Vespi returns to the big leagues
No one wanted to send Vespi back down to Norfolk, especially after the way he pitched in his only MLB appearance.
He got his chance on May 20 in his big league debut and threw two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three and ultimately was credited with the win that day.
“My first outing out here was super exciting,” Vespi said. “It was everything I ever wanted it to be.”
Yet, after he’d pitched so well, he was sent down for a fresh arm in Mike Baumann and to make room for first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s return from the injured list. His first time with the Orioles gave Vespi confidence, and in turn motivated him to get back to Baltimore.
“When I went back down, I was looking forward to this day again, and hopefully we can stay for a while,” Vespi said.
Friday, with right-hander Joey Krehbiel headed to the disabled list, Hyde brought Vespi back.
“As we just start getting more talented at your upper level, start getting more talent in the big leagues, start making tougher decisions,” Hyde said. “But as well as having talented guys at Triple-A to call up. So we’re excited to bring him back up as a bullpen option.”
Around the horn
- In addition to calling up Vespi, the Orioles also recalled infielder Tyler Nevin.
- Infielder Chris Owings was placed on the bereavement list.
- Right-hander Joey Krehbiel was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Krehbiel said before Friday’s game the injury is nothing serious and he did not get an MRI. He said it “sucks” in the short term, but being careful now is better in the bigger picture.
- Infielder Jahmai Jones was placed on unconditional release waivers.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system
By STEPHEN GROVES
A man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin on Friday and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Wisconsin’s attorney general said.
Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” They were found in a residence that a neighbor and public records said belonged to a retired county judge.
Investigators don’t believe any one else is at risk any longer, but an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing, Kaul said during a news conference.
“The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases,” Kaul said.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two shots were fired at a home in New Lisbon at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The caller had fled the home where the gunman had entered and made the call from another nearby home.
Donna Voss, a neighbor, told The Associated Press local police on Friday morning instructed her to stay in her home. She said she heard law enforcement on a loudspeaker telling the man to surrender and leave the home.
The Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that law enforcement officers outside tried to negotiate with the gunman, but after that failed they entered the home shortly after 10 a.m. The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team found the 68-year-old homeowner dead and a 56-year-old man in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a medical facility.
Kaul said the man is in critical condition.
For Voss, the shooting came as a shock in a usually quiet neighborhood where houses sit alongside farmland and wooded lots, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Madison.
“It’s unbelievable and really freaky,” she said.
News
Twins wallop Blue Jays with five home runs in series opener
TORONTO — Minutes after the Twins were shut out in their second straight game on Wednesday night, Kyle Garlick expressed faith things would turn around soon. Hitting comes and goes in waves, he said, and at that point, Garlick said the Twins were at the bottom of it.
Two nights later, on Friday, Garlick sure was riding high atop those waves. So, too, was teammate Jose Miranda. The duo each hit two home runs, and Byron Buxton added his first since May 15 in the Twins’ 9-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at the Rogers Centre.
Garlick, in the heart of the Twins lineup to mash a lefty — in this case Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi — did just that. The outfielder hit a two-run home run to give the Twins a first-inning jolt.
After Twins starter Chi Chi González, called up to fill in for Sonny Gray, who is on the injured list with a pectoral strain, gave that lead right back in the bottom of the first, rookie Jose Miranda planted a ball beyond the left field wall, giving the Twins the lead back for good.
An inning later, Garlick hit his second home run, and in the sixth, Miranda hit his second, too. Byron Buxton, who recorded his first multi-hit game since May 2, also contributed a two-run home run. Buxton finished a triple shy of the cycle.
While most of the Twins’ offense came via the longball, their seventh run couldn’t have come in a more different fashion — Nick Gordon was hit by a pitch, advanced on a balk, stole third and came around to score on a Luis Arraez infield hit that ticked off pitcher Andrew Vasquez’s glove.
Those nine runs, combined with a stellar collective effort out of the bullpen, was more than enough to snap the Blue Jays’ eight-game winning streak. With three members of the bullpen — Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill — on the restricted list, unable to join the Twins in Canada because of their vaccination status, a collection of relievers stepped up, delivering six scoreless innings in a game that was closer than the final score indicated for most of the way.
Jovani Moran followed González into the game, striking out the first three batters he faced. When he ran into trouble walking the first two batters of the fifth, Jharel Cotton came in and bailed him out by retiring the next three batters in order.
Cotton, added to the roster on Friday, twirled two scoreless innings. Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith and Griffin Jax each tossed a scoreless frame in the win.
Walz, legislative leaders grope for an elusive agreement on $8B budget surplus
Bruce Zimmermann’s struggles continue as Orioles drop series opener to Guardians, 6-3
Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system
Twins wallop Blue Jays with five home runs in series opener
Gerrit Cole flirts with perfection, Aaron Judge crushes another homer as Bombers blast the Tigers
The Tailgate Party and Liability
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged
Rosedale Center parking ramp closed after section of concrete falls onto roadway
Solana Below $40 Amidst Network Outage, Are The Bears Back?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile