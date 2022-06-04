Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 7: June 6 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Welcome to Wedding Hell is a Korean romantic drama TV series about the insanity that is marriage. The series, which stars Lee Jin-uk, Lee Yeon-hee, and Song Jin-woo, as well as other cast members, focuses on the lives of Jun-hyeong and Na-eun, who have been in a relationship for two years. Na-eun, who is successful and confident, desires to marry since it appears to be the natural next step in their relationship. However, the road to wedded happiness is not as simple as she had hoped. Will she and Jun-hyeong be able to overcome their own barriers and live happily ever after?

Netflix will air the show on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday every week. The first season consists of 12 episodes, each lasting around 30 minutes.

Plot

Following the completion of Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 6, Welcome to Wedding Hell Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be released the following week.

In Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 4, we watched Jun-Hyeong prepare a bridal shower for Na-Eun as a surprise.

In Welcome to Wedding Hell 5, we saw Jun-Hyeong and Na-Eun arguing about which wedding location would be best for their wedding.

Finally, in Welcome to Wedding Hell 6, we witness Jun-family Hyeong’s exchanging extravagant gifts with Na-family. Eun’s

Hello and welcome to Wedding Hell. Episodes 7, 8, and 9 are expected next week, and they will provide additional problems for the couple as they prepare for their wedding.

Wedding Hell Episodes 4, 5, and 6 were both humorous and emotional, and it is predicted that Wedding Hell Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be the same and will not fail us.

Recap Of Welcome To Wedding Hell Episode 6: “Expensive Gifts”

Jun-Hyeong and his mother are seen shopping for wedding gifts in Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 6.

As a result, in the following episode, Jun-mother Hyeong’s intended to raise the stakes in order to set a good example for the Hyeong family name.

She decides to preserve the price tag of the Mink Coat she bought for Na-Eun after purchasing pricey gifts for Na-Eun and her parents.

Jun-Hyeong appears bearing all of the gifts. Na-Eun and her parents appear to be overjoyed with all of the presents at first, but when Na-mother Eun’s notices the price tag on the Mink Coat, she gets suspicious as to why Jun-mother Hyeong’s sent such a costly gift and why she kept the price tag on the coat. Was it to show off their wealth?

Na-Eun tries to calm her mother down by saying that it may be a mistake from the shop that they delivered the price tag together with the Mink Coat, and Jun-mother Hyeong’s is not the kind to flaunt their wealth via presents.

Later, Na-Eun talks about it with her best friend, Hui-Seon.

She also informs her that the reason might be that Jun-mother Hyeong’s is anticipating expensive presents from Na-Eun and her family, which is why she retained the price tag on the mink coat, indicating the minimum expenditure they should do on Jun-family Hyeong’s gifts.

Then, at the end of Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 6, we witness Na-Eun personally thanking Jun-Hyeong for the excellent presents.

What Happens Next?

During the brief conversation between Na-Eun and Jun-mother Hyeong’s in the bedroom at the time, Na-Eun first brought up the subject of Jun-preferences Hyeong’s mother’s so that she could arrange a lovely present for her with Jun-father Hyeong’s and Jun-Hyeong.

During their brief conversation, Jun-mother Hyeong’s asked Na-Eun whether she mind the price tag on the Mink Coat since she was thinking of retaining the price tag so that if the coat didn’t suit Na-Eun, she could return it.

Also, towards the end, Jun-mother Hyeong’s noticed her juvenile behavior of keeping the price tag on the coat to display their rich gifts and family status.

She ultimately apologized to Na-Eun, and everything was OK.

Back in the hall room, Jun-Hyeong noticed a text from Hui-Seon on Na-phone. Eun’s Na-Eun had discussed the gifts with her before.

She texted Na-Eun that the entire amount of presents received from the Na-Eun family was close to 80 Million WON, which is a substantial sum of money.

Jun-Hyeong is now considering if Na-Eun will mind and what she will do with the gifts next.

