Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 8: June 7 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Season 1 begins with an introduction to the pair of See Jun-Hyung and Kim Na-Eun, who have been dating for two years. The to-be-groom appears to have overlooked the issue after receiving continuous marriage-related signals when the latter tries to chat about it with the former. It was later discovered, however, that the man had arranged a lovely marriage proposal for his lady in order to make the gesture spectacular. As they become engaged, the episodes detail the process, from meeting the parents to worrying about bills and saving money. Season 1 has had six episodes released so far out of a total of twelve, with the most recent being the sixth, which was released on June 1st, 2022.

Recap

Welcome to Wedding Hell, Episode 6 begins with a buying spree. Jun-Yeong goes with his mother to buy wedding gifts and suspects her of going overboard to show off their wealth. She says she isn’t, but while he isn’t looking, she instructs a store employee to place a tag on a gift.

Na-buddies eun’s accompany her to her parents’ home. Their talk shows that Jun-mother hyeong’s insisted on sending the first round of wedding presents, despite the fact that this is typically done by the bride’s family. Hui-seon warns Na-eun to start reading between the lines if she doesn’t view this as a threat.

Jun-hyeong arrives with the presents, and Na-eun and her parents unwrap one after the other. Na-eun is just moved by her mother-in-generosity. law’s

When Hui-seon and Su-Yeon say their goodbyes, Hui-seon shoves Su-Yeon into a cab. Su-Yeon looks out the back window, perplexed, and sees Hui-seon getting into a car with an unknown man.

On his way home, Jun-hyeong contacts his mother. She inquires about the reaction of Na-family eun’s to the presents.

Na-eun and her parents are overjoyed until they notice a tag on a mink coat. It says 20,000,000 won on it. Na-mother eun’s is certain that the sarcastic remarks Jun-mother hyeong’s made about wedding presents during their meeting were not a mistake.

The next morning, she hands Na-eun a bank book with a balance of 50,000,000 won and instructs her to spend it all on wedding gifts.

Na-eun meets with Hui-seon to get her feedback. Hui-seon may have dismissed it as an accident if the tag hadn’t been on the mink coat, the price of which is generally kept strictly confidential.

What Happens Next?

Na-eun pays a visit to Jun-parents’ hyeong’s home. Na-eun is concerned about what Jun-mother hyeong’s says, recalling Hui-admonition seon’s about reading between the lines. Jun-hyeong notices a text from Hui-seon to Na-eun that estimates the entire value of the wedding presents she got to be 80 million won when she follows her to the kitchen for a minute alone.

Jun-mother hyeong’s senses Na-discomfort, eun’s, and we flashback to her stopping her call with Jun-hyeong the night before and berating herself for acting so childishly. She claims that the price tag was not meant to have the price still on it and urges Na-eun not to worry.

The weight on Na-shoulders eun’s does not lighten, and Jun-countenance hyeong’s is weird as he reads the letter.

What Can Be Expected?

Finally, in Welcome to Wedding Hell 6, we witness Jun-family Hyeong’s exchanging extravagant gifts with Na-family. Eun’s

Hello and welcome to Wedding Hell. Episodes 7, 8, and 9 are expected next week, and they will provide additional problems for the couple as they prepare for their wedding.

Wedding Hell Episodes 4, 5, and 6 were both humorous and emotional, and it is predicted that Wedding Hell Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be the same and will not fail us.

Predictions For Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 7

Na-eun’s wedding planning becomes increasingly urgent as her plan to give her boyfriend and his family the perfect present falls through. Their conflicts and miscommunications intensify as she refuses to communicate her difficulties with Jun-hyeong, leaving both unsatisfied with the entire process.

After the release of Episode 7, we will be able to predict what can happen next on the show.

When To Watch?

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 of Welcome to Wedding Hell will be released next week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The release dates are June 6th, 7th, and 8th, 2022.

The post Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 8: June 7 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.