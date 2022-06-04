What Was The Best Episode Of Saturday Night Live Season 47 In 2022?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Saturday Night Live has been a television entertainment show for nearly half a century, and this NBC’s late-night sketch show had its 47th season on 2nd October 2021. The show is a great watch, even though you are waiting to watch its latest episode or its most viral or classic clips on YouTube. This show is bound to make you laugh till your tummy hurts.

The show was created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol, and this show was first premiered on NBC on 11th October 1975. Since the show has been aired for four decades, this show has bagged many prestigious awards, including 86 Primetime Awards, 6 Writers Guild of America Awards, and 2 Peabody Awards.

Best Episode Of SNL Season 47

According to the fans and critics, the best episode of Saturday Night Live was the 15th episode aired on 12th March 2022. In this episode of Saturday Night Live, Zoe Kravitz was the host, and the best sketches of the show were “Amazon Go,” “Please Don’t Destroy We Got A Cat,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’ (Marching Band).”

The Amazon sketch was a masterpiece because the show did a fake commercial for Amazon Go, and when we walk into an Amazon Go store, even though shoppers pay for their products, they feel that they are shoplifting. The act lifted when it defied the cold start.

The show’s climax of the act was when it showed the short-sightedness of Amazon Go, which stuck to its product premise and quickly escalated to a horror twist as Redd shouted, “Alexa! Search Amazon Go store Black Man trapped.” The act was a comedy masterpiece because it did not rely on the stereotypes, and the technological advancement experience for Black man can be more than a simple ‘Grab and Go.”

Release Date

Saturday Night Live airs a new episode every week on Saturday nights. The show has a traditional air time of 11:30 P. M. on the East Coast, but due to different time zones across the USA, it has separate air times – such as 10:30 P. M. Central, 9:30 P. M. Mountain, and 8:30 P. M. Pacific Time Zone.

Where To Watch?

The fans of the show have many options to watch the show, and they can watch it on cable or OTT platforms. Firstly, the fans can watch the show on the NBC channel. However, if you do not get time to watch the show on your television, you can watch it on multiple OTT platforms that feature a Live TV, be it a traditional streaming package such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, or Fubo TV.

Moreover, Peacock users can also stream Saturday Night Live. In my opinion, the best streaming service would be Peacock, as it features the previous 46 seasons of the show, and the newest episodes of the show are made available by Sunday morning. And the best clips from the show will be uploaded on the show’s official channel shortly after the show is aired.

Cast Of The Show

Saturday Night Live has featured many fan-favourite comedians as their show’s hosts: Bill Murray, Chris Rock, Will Ferell, Mike Myers, and Eddie Murphy are just a few names. The fans should expect the same from the 47th season of the show, as well as it is also stuffed with fan favourites.

The official cast of this season’s Saturday Night Live: Aristotle Athari, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chole Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Kate Mc Kinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Moony Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Sarah Shearman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, and Bowen Yang.

