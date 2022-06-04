Finance
What’s Covered? How to Use Medicare’s Website to Understand Original Medicare Coverage Better
Many people want to know how Original Medicare will cover a specific health condition, treatment, service, etc. Luckily for me, as an agent, and for you, as a Medicare beneficiary, the Medicare.gov website lets you easily search for this. For example, I am going to search how Original Medicare covers Kidney Dialysis. First, I go to medicare.gov. On the homepage, you will see a search field. This is where you can type the service you’d like more info on. Once I have typed Kidney dialysis, I hit “GO”, and within a few seconds, a list of services pops up, dialysis services and supplies being the first. I click on the link, and am led to a detailed summary of coverage. It discusses inpatient coverage versus outpatient, training for home dialysis, support services, equipment and supplies, and certain drugs for home dialysis that are covered under Original Medicare. In addition to a list of what is covered is a brief mentioning of what is not. Medicare does not pay for aides to assist with home treatment, any lost pay during self-dialysis training, a place to stay during your treatment, and blood or packed red blood cells for home self-dialysis unless part of a doctors’ service. The page then details how much Medicare will pay for the coverage offered, which in this case seems to be an 80/20 split for just about everything. This is where Medicare Supplements step in to help you with out-of-pocket costs. As you can see, with Original Medicare alongside a Supplement, your coverage will be quite comprehensive.
Medicare.gov also explains, in broader terms, what Parts A and B cover. There is a link to “What Part A Covers” as well as a link to “What Part B Covers.” I truly love Medicare’s website, I think it is so well done, and I urge you to explore it more!
Just as I discussed with Kidney Dialysis earlier, Medigap policies fill in the gaps of Original Medicare’s coverage for different services and treatments. For example, Medicare pays for the first 60 days of a Hospital Inpatient Stay (there is a deductible that has to be met before they pay anything), but from days 61-90 you pay coinsurance every day, which is $304/day. All Medigap Plans cover this hospital donut hole, and this is good news, because the coverage gets even worse the longer you stay in the hospital. Days 91-150 include a $608 daily coinsurance. A Medigap plan will cover this, and you won’t have to worry about these gaps in coverage with Medicare. In fact, Medicare Supplement hospital coverage will go up to an additional 365 days in coverage past what Original Medicare will help cover!
A quick note: there have been stories in the news lately concerning the labeling of hospital patients as outpatient instead of inpatient and making sure you know your classification. This is another important factor in whether Medicare will cover the costs; how they label you can determine whether Medicare will pay. Part A (which covers hospital stay) will pay if you are labeled an inpatient, and Part B (which does not cover hospital stay) will pay if you are an outpatient. I am going to write a blog about this soon; keep on the lookout for more detailed information!
The list below should help to give you a foundation in understanding what is covered and what is not covered by Original Medicare (and therefore Medicare Supplements):
1. Dental and Vision
2. Nothing cosmetic is covered.
3. If it is routine, preventative, and a yearly sort of deal-you will most like get help with it, although it is always good to check with Medicare.
4. If your doctor is a Medicare provider and accepts Medicare Assignment.
My fourth point in the ground rules list is important to understand. After making sure that your provider works with Medicare, your next question should be whether or not they accept Medicare Assignment. This is a term used to describe the price per service that Medicare is willing to pay. For example, if Medicare pays $1,200 for a certain surgery, if the doctor accepts Medicare Assignment, he is accepting this amount as payment for the surgery. Doctors who work with Medicare are allowed to charge an additional 15% above the Approved Amount (the $1,200), which means they are not accepting Medicare Assignment although they work with Medicare. Now you see why it is imperative that you ask both of these questions before receiving any service from a provider. Medicare Supplement Plans F and G covers this 15% “Excess Charge” for Part B services.
There are many nuances like the one above, but the ones in this article are the major players in the game. I hope this article gave you a better understanding of what is covered by Original Medicare and how Medicare Supplements work alongside Parts A and B.
I have also made a YouTube video that will give you a visual to this article, and also introduce you to my website, which has more information on how Medicare Supplements work with Parts A and B. The link for that video is below!
Tips To Get Great Courses In Stock Market Buying And Selling
People these days are becoming very familiar with the ways of how shares are bought and sold throughout the world. But for those who have never had any experience of this kind of work, some learning is a definite must if fortunes are not to be lost from simple errors of judgment. With this in mind individuals should look for some stock market technical analysis lessons online so that they do not lose their hard-earned cash. Any stock trading system is a place where money can be made, but more often than not, it is where money goes down the drain too.
The main thing that people must learn is how to work out which shares are likely to bring some profit eventually. It may only be a few cents per share, but multiply this by several thousand shares and the profit goes up significantly. Also to this should be added the amount of dividend that will be paid once or twice a year and the whole thing starts to get more attractive of course.
But another good thing that people must cultivate, if they are to be successful in this rather volatile pastime, and that is patience. Although we all like to believe that millions are made every day, not many achieve this ultimate goal unless they are risking millions at the same time. For us lesser mortals, putting a few thousand dollars at risk is probably all that we are willing to play with, particularly when we are at the very beginning of our lessons in this trade.
It is obvious that most companies do good one day, and not so good the next and this is where the avid watcher will begin to learn how to buy and sell at the right time. With the recent downturn in the global economy, many people lost fortunes literally overnight because their shares lost so much all at once before they could sell. However, for those who are made of sterner stuff, they started to buy up all the shares that hit rock bottom and are now beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.
The great thing about these types of courses is that they explain in detail every term that is used by the more experienced buyer. Teaching how to read a company and its profile adds some depth to the decisions that have to be made and makes people much more confident in what they are doing. It is from courses like these that entrepreneurs are born who learn to trust their instincts when viewing a new share on the market. Indeed, there have been millionaires created from learning this clever trade, but on the other hand, millionaires have been ruined too so they must learn their lessons well if disaster is to be avoided.
As with all things in life, there are ups and downs when buying shares. What the more successful person will do is buy and sell somewhere in the middle of these peaks and troughs to make a decent profit for his endeavors.
10 Absolute Steps To Close A Real Estate Deal With Ease
Technically, the ‘closing’ of a deal occurs when you sign the papers that make the property yours. But before that can happen, there are some things that you need to know. A little working knowledge on how the real estate transactions work can go a long way.
1. Walk Through The Property
Better safe than sorry! Inspect the house once more to ensure that it is in a proper condition as agreed upon by all parties. During the walk through, make sure that all the conditions required by the agreement like appliances and furnishings, have been met.
2. Secure The Required Insurance Policies
In order to obtain a mortgage, most lenders require the buyer to purchase a homeowners’ insurance policy. A homeowner’s insurance policy protects both the buyer and the lender, in case something happens to the house in the future.
3. Open An Escrow Account
An escrow account is an account that is held by a third party on behalf of the two parties in a transaction. This makes things easier and more comfortable, as there are many activities required to complete a home sale. Moreover, an escrow account is the best way to prevent either the seller or the buyer from any kind of fraud, as the money and related documents are with a neutral third party.
4. Lock Your Interest Rates
Since interest rates are unpredictable and fluctuate multiple times a day, you need to monitor the interest rates and lock them if you haven’t done that already. Keep an eye on the market, and lock your interest when the rates are at the lowest, and most affordable.
5. Get Pest Inspection Done
A pest inspection involves a specialist who ensures that your home does not have any wood-destroying insects like termites or carpenter ants. Even a small termite problem can spread and destroy the entire house. So, treat any minor pest problem immediately, if it exists.
6. Obtain Title Insurance
A title insurance policy is a policy that protects the buyer and the lender when there are problems with the land after the sale closes. While obtaining a title insurance policy, learn which policy offers the best protection for the least amount of money.
7. Consult An Attorney
It is difficult to create legal documents and confirm the laws relating to the real estate market. Hiring an experienced attorney will make things easier, and will aid you with the closing documents.
8. Renegotiate Your Offer
If your inspection reveals any defects or flaws in the property, you may want to reconsider the offer to reflect the cost of any repairs you may need to make.
9. Finalize Your Finances
Prior to closing the deal, sort out all your finances and make sure that you have the money you need to pay the closing costs and your down payments.
10. Schedule And Attend The Closing
Sign the towering paperwork, and see to it that both parties are present for the closing. Also, make sure that the interest rate on the papers is correct and there is no prepayment penalty. If you have hired an attorney, then he/she should be present at the venue with you, to ensure that all the paperwork is completed successfully.
Closing a real estate deal can be tedious business, but once the deal is closed, you can heave a sigh of relief. If you ever are unsure about what you are doing, then consult a real estate expert or an attorney to help you out.
YouTube and the Classroom
Peter Drucker, author of Managing the Future observed: “We live in a very turbulent time, not because there is so much change, but because it moves in so many different directions.” (Drucker, 1993) Effective college and university instructors have to be ableto recognize and run with opportunity to learn, and to constantly refresh the knowledge base.” The complexity of rapidly changing teaching technology makes it a critical objectives for practitioners to learn about the latest tools to enhance presentations in the classroom. YouTube has proven in the last two year to be an emerging technology withstrong potential for enhancing classroom discussions, lectures and presentations.
The following paper discusses the history of YouTube, the impact of YouTube ontoday’s public speaking audience, and the use of YouTube to enhance public speaking curriculum. As part of the research 77 undergraduate students taking the introductoryspeech course at Daytona Beach College (DeLand, Florida campus) were surveyed about the use of YouTube technology in the classroom.
History
YouTube, the latest gift/threat, is a free video-sharing Web site that has rapidly become a wildly popular way to upload, share, view and comment onvideo clips. With more than 100 million viewings a day and more than 65,000 videos uploaded daily, the Web portal provides teachers with a growing amount if visual information share with a classroom full of young multimedia enthusiasts. (Dyck, 2007) Based in San Mateo, YouTube is a small privately-funded company. The company was founded by Chad Hurley and Steven Chen. The company raised over $11 million of funding from Sequoia
Capital, the firm who also provided initial venture capital for Google, The founders initially had a contest inviting the posting of videos. The contest got the attention of the masses and Google, Inc. In October 2006, Google acquired the company for 1.65 billion in Google stock.
Since spring of 2006, YouTube has come to hold the leading position in online video with 29% of the U.S. multimedia entertainment market.YouTube videos account for 60% of all videos watched online . . . The site specializes in short, typically two minute, homemade, comic videos created by users. YouTube serves as a quick entertainment break or viewers with broadband computer connections at work or home. (Reuters, 2006)
In June (2006), 2.5 billion videos were watched on YouTube. More than 65,000 videos are now uploaded daily to YouTube. YouTube boasts nearly 20 million unique users per month, according to Nielsen/NetRatings. (Reuters, 2006) Robert Hinderliter, Kansas State University developed an interesting video history of YouTube.com. The segment can be found on the YouTube.com website.
Impact of YouTube in the classroom
“The growing adoption of broadband combined with a dramatic push by content providers to promote online video has helped to pave the way for mainstream audiences to embrace online video viewing. The majority of adult internet users in the United States (57%) report watching or downloading some type of online video content and 19% do so on a typical day. (Madden, 2007). Daytona Beach College students surveyed indicated that a majority of the students watch videos on a weekly basis. College instructors can capitalize on the surge in viewing online videos byincorporating their use in the classroom.
Communication research on using visuals as an enhancement to presentations is supported by early researchers including Aristotle. “Although ancient orators weren’t aware of our currently research on picture memory, they did know the importance of vividness. They knew that audiences were more likely to pay attention to and be persuaded by visual images painted by the speaker. In his Rhetoric (Book III, Chapters 10-11) Aristotle describes the importance of words and graphic metaphors that should “set the scene before our eyes.” He defines graphic as “making your hearers see things.” (Hamilton, 2006)
“Today’s audiences expect presentations to be visually augmented, whether they are communicated in the guise of a lecture, a business report, or a public speech. What’s more, today’s audience expects the speaker to visually augment such presentations with a level of sophistication unheard of even 10 years ago.” (Bryden, 2008)
The use of visuals increases persuasive impact. For example, a University of Minnesota study found that using visuals increases persuasiveness by 43 percent (Simons, 1998). Today’s audiences are accustomed to multimedia events that bombard the senses. They often assume that any formal presentation must be accompanied by some visual element. . . Presenters who used visual aids were also perceived as being more professional, better prepared, and more interesting than those who didn’t use visual aids. One of the easiest ways you can help ensure the success of a speech is to prepare interesting and powerful visual aids. Unfortunately, many speakers either don’t use visual aids or use ones that are overcrowded , outdated or difficult to understand. (Ober, 2006)
“The saying “A picture is worth a thousand words” is usually true. A look at right brain/left brain theory explains why visuals speed listener comprehension. While the left hemisphere of the brain specializes in analytical processing, the right hemisphere specializes in simultaneous processing of information and pays little attention to details. Speakers who use no visual aids or only charts loaded with statistics are asking the listeners’ left brains to do all the work. After a while, even a good left-brain thinker suffers from information overload, begins to make mistakes in reasoning, and loses interest. In computer terminology, “the system shuts down.” The right brain, however can quickly grasp complex ideas presented in graphic form.” (Hamilton, 2006)
“Most people process and retain information best when they receive it in more than one format. Research findings indicate that we remember only about 20 percent of what we hear, but more than 50 percent of what we see and hear. Further we remember about 70 percent of what we see, hear, and actually do. Messages that are reinforced visually and otherwise are often more believable than those that are simply verbalized. As the saying goes, “Seeing is believing.” (O’Hair, 2007) The majority of students surveyed at Daytona Beach College indicated a preference for audio/visual supplements to oral presentations.
YouTube videos can speed comprehension and add interest. Effectively integrateing a YouTube video can assist in audience understanding and comprehension of topics under discussion. YouTube videos can also improve audience memory. Communication research findings indicate that visual images improve listener recall. YouTube videos can decrease your presentation time. An effective use of a YouTube video can help audience members to understanding complex issues and ideas. Utilizing YouTube can also add to a speaker’s credibility. Professional looking visuals can enhance any verbal presentation.
Curriculum Enhancement
“YouTube” allows users to post videos on the site for anyone to view. Most of the material on the side is entertaining or just odd, but some important videos havefound their way onto this site. YouTube is a great source for finding video material for use in speech or as background material. . . Just as with Wikipedia and other sources where the content is not screened for accuracy, the videos you find on YouTube are only as valid as the original source (Bryden, 2008)
All too frequently beginning speakers fail to consider the details of using video in a speech. Simply because they have access to a means of showing video, beginning speakers should consider the following issues:
*Cueing video segment before beginning the presentation
*Checking room lighting, visual distance, and acoustics
*Evaluating the time it takes to introduce, show, and integrate the video segment with the remaining content of the presentation
The value of YouTube technology for public speaking courses falls into three categories: lecture presentations, integrated use in student speeches, and sample speech evaluation.
YouTube has value for enhancing lecture discussions of various public speaking topics and issues. 74% of the students surveyed indicated that they prefer to watch a video during a presentation. Public speaking instructors struggle to find timely examples and illustrations. I recently utilized a speech found on YouTube that was delivered to Columbia University students by Lee Bollinger, the president of the university. President Bollinger gave speech introducing the President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on September 24, 2007. I utilized this YouTube speech as a case study to analyze speech ethics. President Bollinger was involved in a number of ethical issues in the selection of a controversial speaker for the university and his use of vitriolic language in his presentation introducing the Iran’s president. My classes enjoyed a lively discussion about speech ethics following his presentation.
YouTube has value for integration in student speeches. Daytona Beach College students were asked: “What is the greatest value of using an internet video during a speech? Summary responses included the following:
*It gives the audience a better visual and can help them relate to the topic.
*It makes the audience more interested.
*Some audiences need visuals to understand the topic.
*It helps you to connect to the audience.
*puts some “umph” into the speech..
*its good for proving arguments.
*can say something better than you can.
Students are required in basic public speaking classes to utilize visuals to enhance the quality of information shared and to capture the attention of their audience. A brief YouTube segment can enhance the quality of a presentation. For example, I recentlylistened to a speech on global warming. The student speaker located a brief segment on YouTube from Al Gore’s well known video “An Inconvenient Truth.” The video segment helped to audience to visual the impact of global warming on our environment.YouTube has video segments on a wide array topics from Affirmative Action to Zoology.
YouTube also has value for sample student speech evaluation. It is challenging for public speaking instructors to located timely sample student speeches. Some publishers provide instructors with DVD/CD speech samples. But these samples become outdated quickly. YouTube has recent speeches delivered by students for online college public speaking courses. Also, YouTube features speeches delivered by many business professionals and educators. For example, last semester my public speaking classes viewed a speech by the Toastmasters International World Champion, Darrin LeCroix. The speech is more than entertaining. The speech provided my students with insight into effective oral delivery.
Bill Gates observed: “The really interesting highway applications will grow out of the participation of tens or hundreds, or millions of people, who will not just consume entertainment and other information, but will create it, too. (Gates, 1995). YouTube is providing educators an opportunity to apply this technology to improve classroom instruction.
Conclusion
The recent Pew Foundation Internet and American Life Project observed: “Online video has been a central feature in a growing discussion about the impact of user-driven “Web 2.0″ technologies. YouTube and other video sharing sites are often held up as powerful examples of both the social and monetary value of applications built around user contributions. And as users have realized the unlocked potential of online video, a new channel of interactive mass communication has started to emerge in daily life.” (Madden, 2007).
YouTube technology can assist both students and educators in developing effective presentations. This technology can also provide college instructors with timely information and examples. Gardner Campbell, a professor of english at the University of Mary Washington concluded: “We’re witnessing not just the now routine Internet phenomenon of major new resources but also massively and unpredictable scaled repositories of public domain materials that are vital information resources for ourselves and our students. As the information abundance spreads, and if we are brave and curious enough to embrace it, we will find our own serendipity fields dramatically expanded. (Campbell, 2007)
