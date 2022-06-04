News
While headlines surround Tua through Dolphins’ minicamp, the run game could be just as vital
As much hype as there is around Tua Tagovailoa and whether the Miami Dolphins quarterback’s arm strength has improved this offseason, what may be of greater importance for this offense is if new coach Mike McDaniel will transform the team’s run game.
The Dolphins have been among the bottom four teams in rushing yards per attempt each of the past three seasons, and McDaniel’s background leading a rushing attack with the San Francisco 49ers will have to flip that script.
Along with installing his outside-zone scheme, McDaniel revamped the backfield upon arriving in Miami, bringing in the speedster Raheem Mostert, the dynamic Chase Edmonds and the between-the-tackles rusher Sony Michel to tack on to Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, who return from last season.
The full stable hasn’t yet been on display in practices that have ranged from two weeks of organized team activities to this past week’s two-day mandatory minicamp, with one more week of OTAs to follow, but that’s expected to change by training camp in late July. The Dolphins also should have free agent left tackle Terron Armstead, a run-blocking bulldozer, participating in team drills by then.
And even amid Tagovailoa’s expected third-year strides and the receiving corps upgrade that Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. bring, McDaniel’s offense still projects to be run-first. An effective ground game can open up the passing game and play-action pass for Tagovailoa.
While the run game will mostly be comprised of new pieces, that’s not to say there’s a lack of familiarity surrounding it. McDaniel brought in Mostert, who has all 1,610 of his career rushing yards in his system in San Francisco after being a journeyman tailback with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and even the Dolphins. Armstead can play the Trent Williams role from that group’s pounding offensive line.
Even Edmonds has watched McDaniel’s rushing attack do what it does from the sideline twice a year while an NFC West rival with the Arizona Cardinals.
“I’ve played against it for the last four years,” said Edmonds following Wednesday’s minicamp session where he showcased his speed. “It’s something special with how they disguise everything, the window dressing to make everything look the same. It really confuses the defense and holds the defense to be disciplined and have gap integrity.”
Edmonds is predominantly accustomed to working in the inside zone, going back through high school, college and in the NFL with the Cardinals, so it’s still an adjustment for him.
“Just getting used to the wider tracks, and the cuts are going to be at different angles and the lanes are going to be at different angles,” Edmonds said. “The flow of the [line]backers are different because, in inside zone, it’s more slow to fast, where I can pitter-patter my steps. Outside zone here, it’s kind of like you’re riding a wave. Once you hit that wave, you’ve got to hit it and go. I’m getting used to that. I’m getting my feet under me. I’m taking pride in that journey, that challenge, of fine-tuning it.”
Edmonds said the system is primarily why he came to Miami, along with his belief in McDaniel being able to highlight his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
The Dolphins’ tight end group will also be instrumental with their run blocking in the outside zone. McDaniel said it was a process for him and his staff to decide this offseason to keep last year’s unit of Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter together.
“We knew fully that we’d be asking these guys to do some different things than they’ve done in the past,” McDaniel said. “After really deep-diving and watching all of the guys, it felt like not only did they put some good stuff on tape, but there was a lot of room to grow.”
Probably foremost in the “room to grow” category was Gesicki’s run blocking, while presenting the dynamic, tall, long pass-catching target able to line up in multiple spots that he is.
“He’s been as impressive as any player on the team in terms of going after a challenge,” McDaniel said. “Three-point [stance] wasn’t his primary position, and he’s been working diligently in the run and pass game to do things that this offense can feature without taking away the stuff that has made him who he is.
“He’s really attacked it with full vigor and has done a great job of working on his footwork in the run game. I’m hoping that carries over to pads when that happens in whatever month that is.”
McDaniel also will incorporate the fullback position into the Dolphins’ run game. Enter Alec Ingold to fit the mold of the 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk in recent years. Connor Williams, a guard the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, appears set to anchor the offensive line at center after coming over to Miami in free agency.
Everything involving the run game to this point in the offseason still cannot be accepted at face value until those pads come on following the first few practices of training camp.
“It doesn’t count with no pads,” Edmonds said. “That’s my opinion. You separate the men from the boys once the pads get on.”
()
News
Brennen Davis — the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization — has back surgery
The back injury to Chicago Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis is more serious than initially thought.
Davis had back surgery in Los Angeles Thursday, sources told the Chicago Tribune. The 22-year-old outfielder went on the Triple-A Iowa injured list May 12 after he had been bothered by low back stiffness that traces back to spring training. The surgery revealed a cluster of blood vessels that caused back and leg pain. The vascular malformation pushed against a nerve, not dissimilar to sciatica.
The blood vessels were cauterized during the surgery, and Davis has a follow-up appointment with the surgeon next week. It’s a best-case scenario given the situation for Davis, who does not have any disc or structural issues in his back.
He is expected to make a full recovery. However, there is no timetable for when Davis will return to baseball activities. It is too soon to say how much of his season will be impacted by the surgery.
The ailment initially manifested as a back injury, but the pain migrated to his legs. Davis received an epidural, which was expected to help resolve the issue. The pain, though, continued to worsen through his back and legs. Going into Thursday’s surgery, the thought was Davis had been dealing with a potential disc issue in his back.
Davis had a .195/.286/.299 slash line with two doubles and two home runs in 22 games at Triple A before landing on the injured list. Heading into the season, he was a candidate to join the Cubs at some point this season. That is now on pause as he works back from the surgery.
()
News
Newborn daughter recovering from surgery, Dolphins’ Duke Riley energized by fatherhood and his new contract for a second season in Miami
The words “live once” are tattooed over the knuckles of both of Duke Riley’s hands.
It’s a mantra that illustrates how the animated and charismatic Miami Dolphins linebacker chooses to live his life.
After the birth of his daughter, River, the phrase took on a whole new meaning for him and his fiancée Julieanna Marie Goodard, a popular social media influencer commonly known as YesJulz.
River was born with gastroschisis, a condition in which the baby’s intestines are outside the body, creating issues for digestion and requiring surgery. River spent her first month of life in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Before the birth, however, Riley and Goodard were posed with a difficult decision.
“Usually when people have [gastroschisis], you know beforehand it’s gonna happen, and some of the doctors here give you the option to abort the mission,” Riley said. “We didn’t.”
She’s fine now, home with her parents, whose difficult challenge these days is getting her sleep trained. Riley has drawn inspiration from the resiliency that River has shown in her two months of life.
“Honestly, one of the best things we could have done was fight through it and kept going.” Riley said. “I mean, she’s been through more stuff in her life than I feel like I have already. … She’s home. She’s beautiful. She’s everything I imagined.”
This is a new stage of fatherhood for Riley, who already had two sons.
He lit up as he explained what it was like to become a girl dad.
“I got two boys, and I just had my little girl, and she honestly changed my world,” he said. “I feel like home. I feel complete. My sons are everything to me. It’s a blessing. That’s all I ever wanted was boys, and it all changed when I had my little girl. She just does something different for me.
“It’s a blessing to have someone that I care for again more than myself.”
River’s birth isn’t Riley’s only motivation. He’s committed to making the Dolphins’ front office look wise for re-signing him this offseason, committing to pay the six-year veteran a one-year deal that could be worth $3 million if he plays every game in 2022.
As the team went on its seven-game win streak last season, Riley became a more prominent figure, a key piece in the linebacker rotation. One of his most significant performances came in the team’s Nov. 28 win over the Carolina Panthers, when he blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.
As a journeyman, the former LSU standout taken in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons knows how difficult it is to earn and keep an organization’s trust.
At the end of last season, Miami’s decision-makers told Riley they hoped to bring him back. When coach Brian Flores was fired, however, Riley wasn’t sure if that stance would change.
“[The decision to bring me back] was really important for me,” said Riley, who spent last year laying roots in Miami. “I‘ve been in this league long enough to know that sometimes people say things that they don’t really mean, and I didn’t want that to happen. They wanted to have me back, and I appreciate [general manager] Chris Grier and everybody making that happen, all the coaches and staff.
“I’m showing him how much I appreciate him everyday by coming out here, being a pro every single day from the moment I step in to the moment I leave, building a standard.”
During Thursday’s minicamp practice, Riley was leading the first team defense part of the time, , and during the first 11-on-11 series he delivered three impactful tackles.
One of the players who has witnessed Riley’s fire and professionalism up close is offensive lineman Connor Williams, a newcomer to the Dolphins, who is amazed by Riley’s motor.
“The biggest thing is energy. The man is full of energy,” Williams said. “He’s a great engine, a great motivation, and he comes out every day and works.”
With a fresh contract in hand and enough motivation to fuel a truck, Riley is excited about the next phase of his career and beyond.
Moving forward he hopes to stay true to himself and show his children that he lives his life and plays the game he loves the only way he knows how, to the fullest.
“When [River] gets older, she’s going to appreciate the fact that I’m her father, and I feel like that’s what I want to do is be a great father to my kids,” Riley said. “Every time I go out there and step on the field, that’s my edge as well, knowing that my kids one day are going to watch me play. They’re gonna say, ‘That’s my dad.’
“I want to show them the way that I play is I give effort, energy and I left it all out there.”
()
News
Jace Frederick: Andrew Wiggins’ success shows how much situation matters
Andrew Wiggins was never a bust. He has always been too productive of an NBA player to carry that harsh designation. Still, it was fair to consider his time in Minnesota with the Timberwolves to be a disappointment.
The were some highs, but also a fair number of lows. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was consistent in that he was almost always available, but the effort with which he played certainly fluctuated.
The Timberwolves reached the playoffs just once in Wiggins’ five-plus seasons in Minnesota — and that postseason appearance had far more to do with Jimmy Butler than anyone else.
Wiggins never proved to be the transcendent superstar Minnesota needed him to be to lift the franchise out of the mud. In that way, he came up short. But his current success in San Francisco — where the Golden State Warriors will play Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against Boston — displays ways in which the Timberwolves also didn’t deliver on their end of the bargain.
Wiggins has proved in these playoffs that he is indeed capable of contributing at a high level for a championship-tier team. He’s averaging 16 points and seven rebounds a game in this postseason run, including four double-doubles over Golden State’s past nine game. All while often guarding the other team’s top player.
This after the 27-year-old was named to his first all-star team during the regular season.
Detractors will attribute much of Wiggins’ success to the organization and talent around him. In their eyes, it’s all a product of the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr. Who can’t flourish when surrounded by that kind of cast?
But the opposite was so often true in Minnesota. Players like Wiggins were asked to elevate a downtrodden franchise without the proper support — from coaching to teammates to general organizational structure — to do so. Who could flourish when surrounded by that kind of cast?
From purely a roster perspective, it makes total sense that Wiggins would shine in a lineup flush with shooters, which allows him space to attack gaps and use his athleticism to crash the offensive glass.
Yet in his time in Minnesota, the Timberwolves used first-round draft picks on the likes of Kris Dunn, Justin Patton, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver. Not surprisingly, the lane was permanently clogged.
Players succeed when surrounded with legitimate talent. That’s been evident in the play of Karl-Anthony Towns, whose two best seasons to date have come when he’s been surrounded by his two best rosters. It’s held true for Wiggins, as well.
Sure, Wiggins didn’t always play with full force and effort — and that’s a legitimate gripe. But the reality is it’s a knock of many NBA players over the course of an 82-game season. Ideally, a team is good enough that it can overcome that. The Timberwolves were never that.
What matters more to competent franchises is can you bring it when needed most? Wiggins is answering that question with a resounding “Yes.” That’s why the Warriors are so happy with him at the moment, why they’re competing for a title and why they’ll be more than happy to pay the wing the $33.6 million he’s owed next season.
Because, as good organizations do, Golden State has taken a clearly talented, productive player, asked him only to play to his strengths and watched him flourish. That’s the formula for success not just for players, but franchises as a whole.
The stark contrast between who Wiggins was in Minnesota versus who he is in Golden State is a reminder of something to consider moving forward — players, and their performances, are often a product of their environment.
Is it Andrew Wiggins’ fault he didn’t deliver on his promise in Minnesota? Absolutely.
But the Timberwolves deserve their fair share of blame, too.
While headlines surround Tua through Dolphins’ minicamp, the run game could be just as vital
Jack Dorsey Owned Block Partners With Apple to Offer ‘Tap to Pay’
Prominent Exchange Crypto.com Receives Provisional Approval For Operation in Dubai
Brennen Davis — the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization — has back surgery
Top 3 Gainers in Solana Ecosystem in Last 24H: STEPN, GST and ICHI
Newborn daughter recovering from surgery, Dolphins’ Duke Riley energized by fatherhood and his new contract for a second season in Miami
Jace Frederick: Andrew Wiggins’ success shows how much situation matters
Bitcoin NUL Suggests More Downside To Come Before The Bottom
Fatherhood, trust from front office energizing Duke Riley in second season with Dolphins
Need a bike? 500 bicycles selling for charity June 18 in Apple Valley
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile