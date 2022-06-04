Who Is Britney Spears Getting Married To For Third Time?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Oops!…she did it finally. American singer, songwriter, and dancer Britney Spears and American–Iranian model and actor Sam Asghariare finally got married after a long-term relationship that lasted for five years. It is going to be the 40-year-oldBritney’s third marriage and the 28-year-old model’s first one.

The long-lasted couple announced their wedding news on an Instagram, Britney showing off her big diamond ring given by her fiancé. The wedding news is going to be more exciting to the fans now the couple is expecting their first child together.

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari

The 40-year-old Hollywood pop star is getting married for the third time and is also pregnant for the third time. She was married to Jason AllenAlexander, her childhood friend in 2004, and Kevin Earl Federline from 2004 to 2007. She had two children 16-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline with her second husband Kevin Federline.

Sam Asghari is an American– Iranian model and actor. Sam and Britney first met on the set of her song ‘Slumber Party. And five months later exchanging their phone numbers, the American singer was the one who took the lead to call Sam, for the first time.

The couple had gone through hard times because of Britney’s controversial conservatorship cases. The couple announced their engagement in 2021 September soon after the conservatorship was ended in 2021.

Wedding Bells

Sam and Britney who got engaged in 2021 announced Britney’s pregnancy four weeks ago on her Instagram. Sam shared a story saying that their love story is like a fairy tale and he can’t believe it’s actually happening with a picture of a big round diamond ring on her finger. She also shared that her wedding gown will be prepared by one of her close friends Donatella Versace.

One day ago Britney presented her cat Wendy who was laying on her wedding veil. The couple is yet to announce the details about the wedding telling us that you will about it the day after.

Britney’s Thoughts About Wedding and Life After

Britney conveyed her thoughts on weddings and having children through her songs. She really wanted to have a normal life after her health issues worsened which made her father interfere in her life more than herself. This conservatorship ended in 2021 which paved a beautiful wedding aisle for her to walk down to the love of her life Sam Asghari. She waited over Five years to finally do it all by herself with her loved one’s support and care.

