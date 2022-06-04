Will Elite Season 6 Be Released on Netflix soon

Share Pin 0 Shares



Introduction

With a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Elite series premiered first on Netflix on the 5th of October in 2018. Creator of this Spanish thriller and teen drama are Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona.

Occurring in two different timelines simultaneously, the series focuses on the melodramatic lives of teens, gradually progressing towards more realistic and bigger problems in their lives. The series also deals with a number of sexual themes.

So far, the series consists of 5 seasons and a total of 40 episodes, and the latest one premiered on the 8th of April in 2022.

The series has a rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb.

What’s it about?

SPOILER ALERT

Season 1 : When fate lands three proletariat friends ­­­­— Samuel, Nadia, and Christian — in an exclusive, private school, Las Encinas, on a scholarship, the trio gradually makes its place in the crowd of elites whilst facing a plethora of problems.

The first season delves into the characters’ relationships that eventually lead to Marina’s murder.

Season 2 : After the murder case is out of the covers in the first season, the second season showcases the lead-up to the disappearance of Samuel. Simultaneously, three new students — Valerio, Rebeka, and Cayetana — join the school and carry each of their dark mysteries.

This season delves into the poor mental states of the characters while the police investigation goes on.

Season 3 : The students begin their final semester at Las Encinas. This season shows how Polo and Cayetana become outcasts while Samuel and Guzman keep struggling to attain justice for Polo’s crime. His parents then tell the police that he confessed to Marina’s murder.

Season 4 : New principal, new (his) kids, and a new mystery. Picking up at a new school term, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe . He comes in to get the institute “back on track.” Along with him, enter his three, rich and bratty kids, used to getting what they want.

Season 5 : With the death of Armando at the hands of Guzman. Samuel and Rebeka kept Omar in the dark . Fast forward in time, Samuel’s body is discovered floating in a pool . Later the whole plot depicting how he ended up like this.

New, deadly relationships can also form.

When will Season 6 release?

Though there has been no announcement . You can expect the sixth season to come out in early 2023.

Cast

The show stars Maria Pedraza as Marina Nunier Osuna, Itzan Escamilla as Samuel Garcia Dominguez, Miguel Bernardeau as Guzman Nunier, Miguel Herran as Christian Exposito, Jamie Lorente as Fernando “Nano” Garcia Dominguez, Alvaro Rico as Leopoldo “Polo” Villada, Aron Piper as Ander Munoz, Mina El Hammani as Nadia Shanaa, Ester Exposito as Carla Roson Caleruega, Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa, and Danna Paola as Lucrecia “Lu” Montesinos Hendrich.

Where to stream it?

All seasons of the Elite are available for streaming on Netflix.

