Will Floor Is Lava Season 3 release on Netflix soon?

Introduction

A 2020 game show that was created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal, Floor is Lava is hosted by Rutledge Wood. It premiered on the 19th of June, in 2020.

Based on the children’s game of the same name, it consists of an obstacle course that the contestants navigate through while avoiding the bright red goop, that signifies lava, on the floor.

The show is directed by Brian Smith and is based in the US.

The first season consisted of a total of 10 episodes. The second season premiered on the 3rd of June, 2022, and is currently going on.

What’s it about?

With the challenges progressing in the form of team competitions, players are required to avoid the floor at all costs if they wish to win the competition and bag the prize money of 10 thousand US dollars.

The show is shot in an inactive IKEA in Burbank, California. The “Lava” used in the show is quite special as it is made specifically and keeping in mind the utter and absolute protection of the contestants.

The show has a rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and is quite an interesting one. Makes the audience believe a little more in their dreams and the contestants a chance of being the Tarzan and live out their dreams…or not.

The show is, anyway, quite fun to watch. It was also nominated for the MTV Movie and TV Award for Best Comedy or Game Show.

This has been such a hit due to the simplicity of its concept. The floor is Lava. No explanations are needed. Just the fact that the floor is lava. Lava is dangerous. Hence, avoid the lava.

Due to such simplicity of the concept, the audience does not need to use any of their neurons trying to figure out how the show works. Moreover, there is no drama involved. It is just plain playing of a game. No forming of alliances, backstabbing, breaking bonds, emotional rollercoasters, just merriment, excitement, and loads of fun.

The show is, in fact, a game show, and history is an example of how much people love game shows and prefer these over reality shows. Moreover, people from any age group can watch this show and have a fun time.

The thrill of witnessing the contestants actively jumping and hanging on to anything and everything available so as to avoid the “lava”, can be experienced by people from all age groups, ranging from tiny kids to old people.

When will Season 3 be released?

With the second season being super short, we have all been waiting to find out if there is a third season in the making.

Keeping in mind the short length of the second season, there is a possibility of the third season coming out later this year, probably in the winters, or in early 2023.

Where to stream it?

All seasons of the Floor is Lava are available for streaming on Netflix.

