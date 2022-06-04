News
Will Floor Is Lava Season 3 release on Netflix soon?
Introduction
A 2020 game show that was created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal, Floor is Lava is hosted by Rutledge Wood. It premiered on the 19th of June, in 2020.
Based on the children’s game of the same name, it consists of an obstacle course that the contestants navigate through while avoiding the bright red goop, that signifies lava, on the floor.
The show is directed by Brian Smith and is based in the US.
The first season consisted of a total of 10 episodes. The second season premiered on the 3rd of June, 2022, and is currently going on.
What’s it about?
With the challenges progressing in the form of team competitions, players are required to avoid the floor at all costs if they wish to win the competition and bag the prize money of 10 thousand US dollars.
The show is shot in an inactive IKEA in Burbank, California. The “Lava” used in the show is quite special as it is made specifically and keeping in mind the utter and absolute protection of the contestants.
The show has a rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and is quite an interesting one. Makes the audience believe a little more in their dreams and the contestants a chance of being the Tarzan and live out their dreams…or not.
The show is, anyway, quite fun to watch. It was also nominated for the MTV Movie and TV Award for Best Comedy or Game Show.
This has been such a hit due to the simplicity of its concept. The floor is Lava. No explanations are needed. Just the fact that the floor is lava. Lava is dangerous. Hence, avoid the lava.
Due to such simplicity of the concept, the audience does not need to use any of their neurons trying to figure out how the show works. Moreover, there is no drama involved. It is just plain playing of a game. No forming of alliances, backstabbing, breaking bonds, emotional rollercoasters, just merriment, excitement, and loads of fun.
The show is, in fact, a game show, and history is an example of how much people love game shows and prefer these over reality shows. Moreover, people from any age group can watch this show and have a fun time.
The thrill of witnessing the contestants actively jumping and hanging on to anything and everything available so as to avoid the “lava”, can be experienced by people from all age groups, ranging from tiny kids to old people.
When will Season 3 be released?
With the second season being super short, we have all been waiting to find out if there is a third season in the making.
Keeping in mind the short length of the second season, there is a possibility of the third season coming out later this year, probably in the winters, or in early 2023.
Where to stream it?
All seasons of the Floor is Lava are available for streaming on Netflix.
ASK IRA: Have Heat helped create a monster in Celtics?
Q: I think as a Heat fan, you want Boston to lose. A team gets more confidence when they win a title. Year after year of failing and the pressure can be overwhelming. We already have the Bucks with championship DNA, don’t need the Celtics to have rings, as well. – Dave.
A: A reasonable point. But there also is the flip side, of a team becoming sated. We certainly saw that after the Heat’s 2006 championship. And sometimes when players achieve their team goal they become more focused on individual success. So one title does not necessarily fuel additional hunger.
Q: Hello Western Conference and your smug fans. Welcome to the Eastern Conference, where games are tough, played through defense by a team that survived and won three very difficult playoff series. I liked it a lot. We, in the East, are not the weakest conference, as so many pundits bloviate about. – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: Which I believe has been evident throughout the playoffs, with the Warriors with a less challenging path than what the Celtics experienced. It also is why, when looking at next season in the East, it again could be a case of the Heat finishing anywhere from one through four, even at their best, when considering the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers and, yes, Nets. And that’s not even getting into other teams on the rise.
Q: Does Tyler Herro proclaiming that he wants and has earned the right to start spell chemistry problems for next season? This season, it seemed, everyone was all in accepting their role on the team. Assuming all of this year’s starters return, then whose place does he take? If it is Max Strus then who is the creator on the second unit? If Herro is going to be a disgruntled player, maybe it’s time to move him if the right deal can be made. – Joel.
A: There is nothing “disgruntled” about wanting to improve your personal lot. Every player should strive for more. It is when a player becomes satisfied that you should become concerned. And, yes, with the current mix, it could well be Max Strus moved to the second unit. But keep in mind that Erik Spoelstra staggers his substitutions, so it’s not as if Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler, as starters, all would have to be off the floor at the same time.
Will Elite Season 6 Be Released on Netflix soon
Introduction
With a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Elite series premiered first on Netflix on the 5th of October in 2018. Creator of this Spanish thriller and teen drama are Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona.
Occurring in two different timelines simultaneously, the series focuses on the melodramatic lives of teens, gradually progressing towards more realistic and bigger problems in their lives. The series also deals with a number of sexual themes.
So far, the series consists of 5 seasons and a total of 40 episodes, and the latest one premiered on the 8th of April in 2022.
The series has a rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb.
What’s it about?
SPOILER ALERT
Season 1: When fate lands three proletariat friends — Samuel, Nadia, and Christian — in an exclusive, private school, Las Encinas, on a scholarship, the trio gradually makes its place in the crowd of elites whilst facing a plethora of problems.
The first season delves into the characters’ relationships that eventually lead to Marina’s murder.
Season 2: After the murder case is out of the covers in the first season, the second season showcases the lead-up to the disappearance of Samuel. Simultaneously, three new students — Valerio, Rebeka, and Cayetana — join the school and carry each of their dark mysteries.
This season delves into the poor mental states of the characters while the police investigation goes on.
Season 3: The students begin their final semester at Las Encinas. This season shows how Polo and Cayetana become outcasts while Samuel and Guzman keep struggling to attain justice for Polo’s crime. His parents then tell the police that he confessed to Marina’s murder.
Season 4: New principal, new (his) kids, and a new mystery. Picking up at a new school term, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe . He comes in to get the institute “back on track.” Along with him, enter his three, rich and bratty kids, used to getting what they want.
Season 5: With the death of Armando at the hands of Guzman. Samuel and Rebeka kept Omar in the dark . Fast forward in time, Samuel’s body is discovered floating in a pool . Later the whole plot depicting how he ended up like this.
New, deadly relationships can also form.
When will Season 6 release?
Though there has been no announcement . You can expect the sixth season to come out in early 2023.
Cast
The show stars Maria Pedraza as Marina Nunier Osuna, Itzan Escamilla as Samuel Garcia Dominguez, Miguel Bernardeau as Guzman Nunier, Miguel Herran as Christian Exposito, Jamie Lorente as Fernando “Nano” Garcia Dominguez, Alvaro Rico as Leopoldo “Polo” Villada, Aron Piper as Ander Munoz, Mina El Hammani as Nadia Shanaa, Ester Exposito as Carla Roson Caleruega, Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa, and Danna Paola as Lucrecia “Lu” Montesinos Hendrich.
Where to stream it?
All seasons of the Elite are available for streaming on Netflix.
Dangerous Liaisons: What Should You Know About This July 8 Release On Netflix?
As we all are so hyped up about Dangerous Liaisons releasing on July 8, 2022, on Friday, we know it is going to make your weekend a little more dramatic. Here is everything we know about the movie.
Netflix announced its summer 2022 releases for its viewers in April 2022 and they have so many bewitching movies planned this year. These films include the topic of our today’s conversation, which is Dangerous Liaisons. This French movie is directed by Rachel Suissa and written by Suissa and Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun.
The movie is an adaption from the Dangerous Liaisons novel, published in 1782. The movie marks the beginning of the directorial debut of Rachel Suissa. The producers include Eleonore Dailly and Edouard de Lachomette.
The story revolves around a young idealistic woman named Célène. She is more concerned with reading than being on social media. She shifted to Biarritz after living in Paris for several years leaving her fiancé behind. Very soon she has to face the evil motives of the Instagram star Vanessa and a popular surfer named Tristan at her new school in Biarritz. We will see Célène falling for the surfer.
Little did she know that Instagram star and surfer bet on her. We have no idea how this movie is going to amuse you but one thing we know is for sure that it will fulfill all your craving for drama. This movie has the best drama and entertainment that will make you fall in love with this movie.
Dangerous Liaisons is the French version of 90 hit movie Cruel Intentions. The cast members include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. We know the creators of Dangerous Liaisons aimed a little bit higher to outshine Cruel Intentions. But the modern take might prove fruitful for the makers.
Dangerous Liaisons Cast Members
Paola Locatelli will be playing the character of Célène, Ella Pellegrini as Vanessa, and Simon Rérolle as Tristan. Aymeric Fougeron is playing Pierre, Alexis Michalik as Christophe, and Camille Léon-Fucien as Naya. Other cast members include Oscar Lesage, Jin Xuan Mao, Tristan Zanchi, Julien Lopez, Héloïse Janjaud, and Elsa Duchez.
Final Words On Dangerous Liaisons
Netflix watchers will undoubtedly cherish Dangerous Liaisons for their versatility and uniqueness. This movie will be nothing more than eye candy to all its audience because of the intriguing storyline presented by the creators. Unfortunately, we don’t have any trailer to give you an idea about what the movie is going to look like.
The trailer is sure to release in the coming days. The movie feels exciting because we can all trust Netflix which is famous to release one of the greatest masterpieces of all time. We are pretty sure this movie is not going to disappoint you.
