Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system
By STEPHEN GROVES
A man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin on Friday and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Wisconsin’s attorney general said.
Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” They were found in a residence that a neighbor and public records said belonged to a retired county judge.
Investigators don’t believe any one else is at risk any longer, but an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing, Kaul said during a news conference.
“The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases,” Kaul said.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two shots were fired at a home in New Lisbon at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The caller had fled the home where the gunman had entered and made the call from another nearby home.
Donna Voss, a neighbor, told The Associated Press local police on Friday morning instructed her to stay in her home. She said she heard law enforcement on a loudspeaker telling the man to surrender and leave the home.
The Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that law enforcement officers outside tried to negotiate with the gunman, but after that failed they entered the home shortly after 10 a.m. The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team found the 68-year-old homeowner dead and a 56-year-old man in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a medical facility.
Kaul said the man is in critical condition.
For Voss, the shooting came as a shock in a usually quiet neighborhood where houses sit alongside farmland and wooded lots, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Madison.
“It’s unbelievable and really freaky,” she said.
Twins wallop Blue Jays with five home runs in series opener
TORONTO — Minutes after the Twins were shut out in their second straight game on Wednesday night, Kyle Garlick expressed faith things would turn around soon. Hitting comes and goes in waves, he said, and at that point, Garlick said the Twins were at the bottom of it.
Two nights later, on Friday, Garlick sure was riding high atop those waves. So, too, was teammate Jose Miranda. The duo each hit two home runs, and Byron Buxton added his first since May 15 in the Twins’ 9-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at the Rogers Centre.
Garlick, in the heart of the Twins lineup to mash a lefty — in this case Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi — did just that. The outfielder hit a two-run home run to give the Twins a first-inning jolt.
After Twins starter Chi Chi González, called up to fill in for Sonny Gray, who is on the injured list with a pectoral strain, gave that lead right back in the bottom of the first, rookie Jose Miranda planted a ball beyond the left field wall, giving the Twins the lead back for good.
An inning later, Garlick hit his second home run, and in the sixth, Miranda hit his second, too. Byron Buxton, who recorded his first multi-hit game since May 2, also contributed a two-run home run. Buxton finished a triple shy of the cycle.
While most of the Twins’ offense came via the longball, their seventh run couldn’t have come in a more different fashion — Nick Gordon was hit by a pitch, advanced on a balk, stole third and came around to score on a Luis Arraez infield hit that ticked off pitcher Andrew Vasquez’s glove.
Those nine runs, combined with a stellar collective effort out of the bullpen, was more than enough to snap the Blue Jays’ eight-game winning streak. With three members of the bullpen — Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill — on the restricted list, unable to join the Twins in Canada because of their vaccination status, a collection of relievers stepped up, delivering six scoreless innings in a game that was closer than the final score indicated for most of the way.
Jovani Moran followed González into the game, striking out the first three batters he faced. When he ran into trouble walking the first two batters of the fifth, Jharel Cotton came in and bailed him out by retiring the next three batters in order.
Cotton, added to the roster on Friday, twirled two scoreless innings. Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith and Griffin Jax each tossed a scoreless frame in the win.
Gerrit Cole flirts with perfection, Aaron Judge crushes another homer as Bombers blast the Tigers
In case you didn’t get the message on Thursday, Gerrit Cole went out and added emphasis to the point. The Yankees starting staff is the best in the American League and making a case for being the most dominant in baseball. For the second straight night, a Yankees starter took a perfect game into the late innings. Cole pitched seven scoreless, dominant innings as the Yankees routed the Tigers 13-0 at the Stadium.
The Yankees (37-15) have won four straight and it was the Bombers’ seventh shutout of the season. That snapped a three-game winning streak for the Tigers (21-31).
Aaron Judge had four hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs; Jose Trevino had two hits, including a homer and drove in three runs; Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in three; Matt Carpenter had two hits — including his fourth homer in seven games with the Yankees — and drove in two runs.
That gave Cole a lot of room to work.
He finished having allowed two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out nine over those seven innings. He threw 102 pitches, 73 for strikes. He got 17 swings and misses and 17 called strikes on the night, seven whiffs and 13 called strikes on the four-seam fastball.
It was quite a dramatic difference from the last time he saw the Tigers. On April 19 in Detroit, the Tigers chased him in the second inning after he walked five of the 11 batters he faced that day.
On a much warmer night in the Bronx, Cole kept the Yankees rotation rolling over the competition.
It was the fourth straight game that a Yankee starter went seven innings and allowed one earned run or less. Thursday, in both ends of the doubleheader, Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon dominated the Angels. The Bombers’ starters came into the game with the best ERA in the American League (2.67) through 51 games. With Cole’s night, the Bombers’ rotation has a combined ERA of 2.49, even better than the Dodgers’ staff, who entered Friday with a 2.56 mark.
For the second straight night, a Yankees starter flirted with history. A day after Taillon lost a perfect game in the eighth inning, Cole took his bid for perfection into the seventh inning. He retired 20 straight, with DJ LeMahieu making a terrific diving play to get Harold Castro out at first. The 21st batter he faced, Jonathan Schoop lined a ball into center, just past a diving LeMahieu to break up the perfect game.
Cole struck out the side in the second and sixth inning — the bottom three hitters in the lineup both times.
By the time that Schoop broke up the perfect game, the Yankees hitters had already decided the outcome of the game.
They hammered Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez for four homers and 10 runs. They scored seven runs in a fifth inning, which saw 11 Yankees batters come to the plate. Trevino hit his fourth home run of the season in his 86th at-bat of the year, one shy of his home run total for all of last season. Judge hit his major-league-leading 20th home run of the season in the third. Rizzo hit his 12th of the year and ninth at Yankee Stadium. Carpenter became just the third Yankee to have four homers in his first five hits with the Yankees.
Trevino also tripled on a fly ball that got past Tigers center fielder Willi Castro in the fourth. The Tigers walked the catcher in the fifth and struck out in the seventh. Trevino extended his hitting streak to three straight games.
Taillon lost his perfect game with no outs in the eighth inning on a ground ball Thursday night that went off the glove of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Taillon was pitching in a scoreless game when the Angels broke through in the eighth to score a run off him. The Yankees answered in the bottom of the inning to win the game. Cortes had outdueled Angels global superstar Shohei Ohtani in the first game of the doubleheader.
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
By JUAN A. LOZANO and ADRIAN SAINZ
HOUSTON (AP) — Residents of Centerville had become more vigilant over the past three weeks as authorities searched for a murderer who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels and who stabbed and injured the driver of a prison transport bus last month when he escaped custody not far from their small Texas town.
The search for Gonzalo Lopez, 46, ended late Thursday in a shootout about 220 miles (350 kilometers) away. He led officers on a brief chase in a stolen truck before he was gunned down.
Authorities believe while Lopez roamed free, he killed a man and his four grandsons, then stole an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol from their ranch near Centerville, as well as the truck he drove to Atascosa County, south of San Antonio, where he was fatally shot by officers.
“This is something that you can’t imagine ever to happen in a small community like this,” said Tuffy Loftin, 61, a pastor in Centerville who knew the family.
Centerville residents had been worried ever since May 12, when Lopez overpowered the officer who was driving him and 15 other prisoners near their community between Dallas and Houston. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is still investigating how Lopez broke free from his restraints and escaped a caged area of the bus where he had been held.
Following his escape, law enforcement vigorously patrolled Highway 7 and other roads in Centerville, escorting many of the city’s nearly 1,000 residents to their homes to ensure they felt safe.
Jean Davis, 70, who owns a feed and fertilizer store on the east side of town, said her husband wanted her to take a rifle and pistol to work, but she refused.
“The town has really been on edge, especially that first 10 days when he was out missing and nobody knew where he was,” said Davis, who lives about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away in Buffalo.
State troopers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officers, the U.S. Marshals service and sheriff’s deputies from Leon County — which includes Centerville — searched the area for Lopez for weeks with no luck.
Concerns over his whereabouts were justified: Lopez’s long criminal history included convictions for capital murder, attempted capital murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Authorities said he belonged to the Mexican Mafia, which is a prison gang, and was a contract killer for at least two drug cartels.
In a confession to authorities, Lopez said he had been on his way to Laredo to kill a restaurant and bar owner for the Mileno drug cartel from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, in 2004 when he became embroiled in a shootout with deputies who tried to stop his vehicle.
Lopez escaped to Mexico with the help of the Mexican Mafia.
In March 2005, Lopez said he was contracted by La Mana drug cartel from Tamaulipas, Mexico, to kidnap a man named Lupe Ramirez from Weslaco in South Texas because he owed the cartel $40,000, according to court records.
Lopez and another person kidnapped Ramirez and left him “hog tied in an outside room of my mom’s residence” as they went to pick up money and marijuana that Ramirez’s family had left for them, according to court records. Lopez later bludgeoned Ramirez’s head with a pickaxe and buried his body in a desert.
Lopez had been serving a life sentence for capital murder for Ramirez’s death and a life sentence for attempted capital murder for the 2004 shootout with deputies, when he escaped from the prison bus.
Authorities maintained nearly 40 roving patrols, believing he remained in the area around Centerville, possibly entering unoccupied structures to look for food, water and clothing, said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
At around 6 p.m. on Thursday, authorities went to a home near Centerville for a welfare check and discovered five bodies. In a statement, their family identified the dead as 66-year-old Mark Collins, and his four grandsons: Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson, Collins 11; and Bryson Collins, 11. Waylon, Carson and Hudson were brothers and Bryson was their cousin.
“These precious people who loved and were loved by so many, will never be forgotten,” the Collins family said in a statement. Steve Bezner, the family’s pastor, described the Houston area family as having “the greatest character, the deepest faith and unrelenting kindness and love.”
At a Friday afternoon news conference, Andy Kahan, the director of victim services and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston, called the family’s killing “absolutely one of the most gut-wrenching scenarios that I’ve dealt with and I’ve seen a lot and been through a lot.”
The Tomball school district in suburban Houston said Friday that the grandchildren were students in its district.
Loftin, a pastor at the Cowboy Church of Leon County, said he used to go to the family’s ranch, which also features a “beautiful fishing lake and a pier,” to help with cattle management. He called them “good, salt of the earth people.”
Authorities believe Lopez confronted the family on Thursday. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has not specified how they were killed.
Authorities say Lopez took several firearms from the home as well as the family’s white Chevy truck and fled. Law enforcement spotted him just before 10 p.m. in Atascosa County.
Officers with Jourdanton police used spike strips to flatten the truck’s tires, but Lopez kept driving, firing the rifle through a truck window before hitting two telephone poles and a fence, said Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.
Lopez “exited the stolen pickup truck armed with a rifle and handgun and reportedly fired at officers,” Soward said. Four officers returned fire, killing Lopez.
Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee. Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed this report.
Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at www.twitter.com/juanlozano70
