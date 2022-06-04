Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing And Racism in Hollywood – Should You Stream Or Skip This Documentary Without Spoilers?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Documentaries are indeed special and worth watching. Unlike movies or series, they are not scripted, and if are, not fully. To telecast something online, a bit of exaggeration can be done but apart from it, documentaries are based on true events or persons which does provide a lot of knowledge; which has been unknown to most of us till now.

The Ott platforms are now letting the audience stream a number of documentaries, and one of them is Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood. The name itself is enough to tell what is it all about. Astonishingly, racism is still in practice, an ill practice to ridicule others.

Get to know everything about it in this article.

Should You Stream It Or Skip This Documentary Without Spoilers?

The theme of this documentary is true and based on the racism, a practice of ridiculing others on the basis of color and race mostly. Do you know why is there so much hype about this? It is because, the white people thought, that assigning an Asian is not a good idea and hence used makeup on white people, to make them look like an Asian origin human.

So, the simple question was, why not simply recruit an Asian? Producers believed that the white audience won’t be accepting the Asians all of a sudden in the lead roles and hence, recruited white people only who were almost painted yellow, to look like an Asian and that is what has been upholding in this documentary and is worth streaming.

Producers Associated With It

This documentary got released in the year 2019. The directors of Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood are Clara Kuperberg and Julia Kuperberg who are also its writers. It has been produced by Clara Kuperberg, Julia Kuperberg, and Martine Melloul.

What Is The Review Of This Documentary?

To be very honest, the point upheld in this documentary is very much true. Maybe no one thought that such an issue will be highlighted so much or bothered about much but it did eventually. An ample number of white actors did the role of being an Asian without thinking twice. What impact they are going to put upon the audience.

It is we, the people to know that such racism should never be supported. This documentary might be criticized a lot but in the end, it is all true hence no matter what reviews come, it is the audience, who watches it to decide, what he or she thinks about it.

Cast And Where Can You Watch It?

The cast of this documentary is, dan Akira, Joseph McBride, Tamlyn Tomita, and Nancy Wang Yuen. You can watch this documentary on DIRECTV and Roku. So, start streaming it if you are yet to watch it.

This is a very famous documentary that is raised to date. Such documentaries are hardly produced. A theme so alarming is to be talked about more so that such discrimination can be avoided in the future. For more such documentaries and news, keep following us.

