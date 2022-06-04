News
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing And Racism in Hollywood – Should You Stream Or Skip This Documentary Without Spoilers?
Documentaries are indeed special and worth watching. Unlike movies or series, they are not scripted, and if are, not fully. To telecast something online, a bit of exaggeration can be done but apart from it, documentaries are based on true events or persons which does provide a lot of knowledge; which has been unknown to most of us till now.
The Ott platforms are now letting the audience stream a number of documentaries, and one of them is Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood. The name itself is enough to tell what is it all about. Astonishingly, racism is still in practice, an ill practice to ridicule others.
Get to know everything about it in this article.
Should You Stream It Or Skip This Documentary Without Spoilers?
The theme of this documentary is true and based on the racism, a practice of ridiculing others on the basis of color and race mostly. Do you know why is there so much hype about this? It is because, the white people thought, that assigning an Asian is not a good idea and hence used makeup on white people, to make them look like an Asian origin human.
So, the simple question was, why not simply recruit an Asian? Producers believed that the white audience won’t be accepting the Asians all of a sudden in the lead roles and hence, recruited white people only who were almost painted yellow, to look like an Asian and that is what has been upholding in this documentary and is worth streaming.
Producers Associated With It
This documentary got released in the year 2019. The directors of Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood are Clara Kuperberg and Julia Kuperberg who are also its writers. It has been produced by Clara Kuperberg, Julia Kuperberg, and Martine Melloul.
What Is The Review Of This Documentary?
To be very honest, the point upheld in this documentary is very much true. Maybe no one thought that such an issue will be highlighted so much or bothered about much but it did eventually. An ample number of white actors did the role of being an Asian without thinking twice. What impact they are going to put upon the audience.
It is we, the people to know that such racism should never be supported. This documentary might be criticized a lot but in the end, it is all true hence no matter what reviews come, it is the audience, who watches it to decide, what he or she thinks about it.
Cast And Where Can You Watch It?
The cast of this documentary is, dan Akira, Joseph McBride, Tamlyn Tomita, and Nancy Wang Yuen. You can watch this documentary on DIRECTV and Roku. So, start streaming it if you are yet to watch it.
This is a very famous documentary that is raised to date. Such documentaries are hardly produced. A theme so alarming is to be talked about more so that such discrimination can be avoided in the future. For more such documentaries and news, keep following us.
Sainted: She’d waited a year for that doll to come down
SAINTED
Last July 4 my granddaughter who was 5 at the time was so excited when we gave her a firework that held a small doll inside. We lit the firework and the doll shot up in the air, but as it parachuted down it became stuck in a very high tree branch — too high to reach. Every time she came over she would check on the doll. Even high winds didn’t bring the doll out of the tree.
The city came out recently and marked the tree diseased. The day the men came to cut the first of two trees down, I approached them and told them the story of the doll, and of course they chuckled. They cut the first tree down and left for the day. The next morning I could hear them working on the second tree, I looked out and saw the branch with the doll was gone. My daughter went outside and asked if they had saved the doll. They looked at her confused — and with a smile gave her the doll.
The parachute was shredded but the doll was in perfect condition.
When my granddaughter visited I told her I had a surprise for her. She closed her eyes and I placed the doll in her hand. She opened her eyes and exclaimed, “My doll that was up in the tree!” She was beyond happy.
She had waited almost a year for the doll to come down.
Thank you to the tree trimmers for being good sports and making a little girl’s day! Sometimes it’s the little things that matter.
April Oldewnburg, St. Paul
SAINTED
The City of Shoreview parks department has cut the funding for the Slice of Shoreview Parade. Funds have not been this low in over five years.
Sainted to Comprehensive Benefits of Shoreview for partnering with North Suburban Kiwanis Club (Malt Shop, Minnesota State Fair) for their financial donation to make a quality parade this year. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on July 23.
Todd Levig, Shoreview
SAINTED
Last Friday we put our 16-year-old friend and loyal companion, Lucy, to sleep. It was the right decision but a hard one. To us she was our best dog ever.
Dr. Jane Gehr consulted with us the day before, helping us understand that this was the right thing to do. The following day she met with my husband, grandson and myself, explaining each step as gently and compassionately as she could.
She allowed us as much time as we needed, had Kleenex ready and comforted us. I cannot begin to say how much we appreciated her compassion for us and our dog. Thank you also to her assistant Morgan.
Janet Worden, St. Paul
SAINTED
A much deserved sainted to the North and Tartan High Schools National Honor Society students for the 24th annual senior prom.
What a privilege it was to observe these exemplary students honor the senior citizens of our community.
My God bless all of you for being shining lights to our communities and to a world in need of light.
Jim Dickhausen, Oakdale
SAINTED
It would be sooooo easy to TAINT our Minnesota legislators for not getting their job done on time again this year, but I want to SAINT all of the staffers and employees who work for the legislators in the hallowed halls of the Capitol complex.
If it wasn’t for all their hard work and overtime efforts to prepare all the bills, do the financial analysis, and get all the documents ready, our legislators and the great folks of Minnesota would truly be at a loss.
Tom Barrett, Little Canada
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 – Are We Eyeing Towards End Of 2022 Release?
Power Book II: Ghost is an American drama that will broadcast on Starz. The series is a spin-off of power. Courtney A. Kemp created this broadcast. Season 3 of the series is on its way and the fans cannot wait for the release of the series.
The show has a lot of chances to release in 2022. This is good news for the fans and the audiences. Season 1 was premiered in the year 2020 during September and season 2 was released in the year 2021 during November. IMDb rating is 7.1.
Will There Be A Third Season?
Yes, Season 3 is on the way and it is great news for the fans of the series. Everyone is very much excited about the release of the star-studded sitcom.
The series has been very good so far and the story has been very much gripping and the fans liked it very much. The series is a favorite for a lot of people.
Are We Eyeing Towards End Of 2022 Release?
Yes, we are eyeing the end of the 2022 release as the previous seasons were amazing and everyone just loved it. Season 1 was released in the year 2020 in September. And season 2 premiered in the year 2021 November.
The dates are not confirmed for the release of Power Book II: Ghost. It has a chance to release in December 2022 but the dates are yet to confirm. The fans are very much excited for the series to release.
The Plot
The story revolves around Monet who will discover the murder of her husband Lorenzo Tejada. Tariq will try to leave the drug game and he will also serve as a new link to the city of Mecca which is no longer a very big factor.
Brayden on the other hand saved Tariq from imprisonment for life. Blanca is the detective who is the officer who will deal with the secret information of Mecca. This in turn will create a lot of problems for Tariq as Blanca will start an investigation into the case of Mecca’s shooting.
The Cast
The show revolves around Tariq St Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr, son of James ‘Ghost’ St Patrick and Tasha Green-St Patrick.
Mary J Blige will be playing the character of Monet, Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada Lovell, Adams-Gray as Dru Tajada Woody McClain as Cane Tejada LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada Gianni Paolo will play the character of Brayden Weston Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith as David Maclean Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe Redman as Theo Rollins. The whole cast is amazing and everything looks perfect with the cast.
Lincoln Lawyer Ending Explained
Lincoln Lawyer Ending Explained
Lincoln Lawyer has left their fans confused with their not-so-clear ending. Fans are already wondering if a second season will take place. Mickey Haller has made quite the recovery throughout the series, but you can’t change a person completely. Haller may win cases in the outside, but inside, everything in his life is a total mess. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has given yet another outstanding performance. The latest Netflix hit has got worldwide popularity, and is one of the most popular shows in Netflix in latest releases.
But what happened in the end?
What is Lincoln Lawyer about?
Lincoln Lawyer is the latest Netflix legal drama is based on the novel The Brass Verdict by Michael Connelly. It follows the life of a defense attorney, Mickey Haller, who works in a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Twon Car. Haller also happens to be a recovering addict. He has just completed his 18-month rehab, but things are difficult with the large gap in his resume. Luckily and unfortunately, a legal acquaintance of his is murdered and all the clients start coming in.
On the other hand, his personal life is a complete mess, as it should be for a guy who has divorced twice. Things become more complicated when his second ex-wife, Lorna, is his legal aide, and his first ex-wife, Maggie is a criminal prosecutor. Mickey and Maggie also have a daughter. Lorna will be moving to law school soon and go away with his boyfriend. Things are uncertain between Michael and Maggie with their on-and-off chemistry.
The main plot revolves around the mystery of a double-murder. The video game owner, Trevor Elliot, has been convicted for the murder of his wife Laura, and her boyfriend. The case went to Haller after the lawyer Jerry died and he was left the firm.
We surf along the humongous waves the story brings, with once thinking that Trevor’s college roommate, now a Russian mob head might be the killer.
What happened in the end?
In the3 finale, a lot of things happened. With the testimony of Laura’s friend, Haller realizes that Laura was the reason Trevor was making so much on money. He finally realizes that Trevor is indeed his wife’s and her lover’s killer. He planned the murder perfectly by disposing off his clothes by a drone. To bypass suspicion, he even involved the Russian mob so that they would take the hit. Even though Trevor was released, as fate would have it, he was killed soon enough by Carol Dubois.
We also see Maggie finally taking down the head of the human trafficking ring. The case was on the verge of being dismissed but she gained success with a state attorney.
Judge Mary Holder was arrested too for the murder of Jerry. She hired a goon named Sweeney to do the job, and had confessed to Mickey over the wire.
The finale brings us to the previously unsolved case of Haller. Apparently, the key witness had to back off for the police department. Her testimony finally revealed that Jesus is innocent, but the killer with the arm-tattoo is still out.
