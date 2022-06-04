You’ve Got Mail (1998): Where To Watch It Online? What Is The Storyline?

Share Pin 0 Shares

You’ve Got Mail is an American film falling under the genres of romance and comedy. It has been directed by Nora Ephron who is also its penman along with Delia Ephron. Based on Miklos Laslo’s Parfumerie, it has been jointly produced by Lauren Shuler Donner and Nora Ephron. It was a massive hit in those days. The film aired on 18th December 1998 and is 119 minutes.

You’ve Got Mail had a mere budget of $65 million but was able to have a box office collection of $250.8 million easily. The plot is highly interesting, all about online love, a topic with which people now can relate easily. Know every detail about it in this article.

Where To Watch It Online?

Are you yet to watch the film? It is an old film, yet is remembered till now. If you want to watch it, just stream it on Netflix or Tubi, and even on Prime Video. There are a lot of ott platforms available so start streaming it now.

What Is The Plot?

Online love is a very common thing nowadays but back in the 1990’s people thought it won’t work. The idea was a new one that was able to attract a lot of audiences and their attention. The story is of Kathleen Kelly, a boutique bookseller, and Joe Fox. The duo hates each other in real life but of course, do not know about their real identity of each other when they chat online.

Almost from every dimension, the duo fights in reality and there are ample scenes where it is clear that love between the two is never possible. However, the care, affection, and love they show towards each other are great. Will they be able to overcome the hate and fall in love in reality as well?

The Cast Of You’ve Got Mail

The stars featuring in this film are as follows, Tom Hanks as Joe Fox, Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly, parker Posey as Patricia Eden, Jean Stapleton as Birdie, Dave Chappelle as Kevin, Dabney Coleman as Nelson Fox, Greg Kinnear as Frank Navasky, Heather Burns as Christina, John Randolph as Schuyler Fox, Deborah Rush as Veronica Grant, Halleehirsh as Annabel, Sara Ramirez as Rose, Cara Seymour as Gillian Quinn, Jeffrey Scaperrotta as Matt, Kathryn Meisle as Cecilia Kelly and Reiko Aylesworth as a guest.

Is It Worth Streaming?

The topic might seem a very common one nowadays but during that time, online chat was new. This movie clearly shows how relationships did develop gradually on those online platforms however, the identity of one another never got revealed. It was a great topic during that day which made it a massive hit and worth watching.

It has got a rating of 6.7/10 from IMDb, 69% from Rotten Tomatoes, and 57% from Metacritic. If you want to see how things were back then or to know what ultimately happened to the couple, this film is a must-watch and is definitely worth watching. Stream it as soon as you can and share your thoughts with us.

