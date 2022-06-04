News
You’ve Got Mail (1998): Where To Watch It Online? What Is The Storyline?
You’ve Got Mail is an American film falling under the genres of romance and comedy. It has been directed by Nora Ephron who is also its penman along with Delia Ephron. Based on Miklos Laslo’s Parfumerie, it has been jointly produced by Lauren Shuler Donner and Nora Ephron. It was a massive hit in those days. The film aired on 18th December 1998 and is 119 minutes.
You’ve Got Mail had a mere budget of $65 million but was able to have a box office collection of $250.8 million easily. The plot is highly interesting, all about online love, a topic with which people now can relate easily. Know every detail about it in this article.
Where To Watch It Online?
Are you yet to watch the film? It is an old film, yet is remembered till now. If you want to watch it, just stream it on Netflix or Tubi, and even on Prime Video. There are a lot of ott platforms available so start streaming it now.
What Is The Plot?
Online love is a very common thing nowadays but back in the 1990’s people thought it won’t work. The idea was a new one that was able to attract a lot of audiences and their attention. The story is of Kathleen Kelly, a boutique bookseller, and Joe Fox. The duo hates each other in real life but of course, do not know about their real identity of each other when they chat online.
Almost from every dimension, the duo fights in reality and there are ample scenes where it is clear that love between the two is never possible. However, the care, affection, and love they show towards each other are great. Will they be able to overcome the hate and fall in love in reality as well?
The Cast Of You’ve Got Mail
The stars featuring in this film are as follows, Tom Hanks as Joe Fox, Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly, parker Posey as Patricia Eden, Jean Stapleton as Birdie, Dave Chappelle as Kevin, Dabney Coleman as Nelson Fox, Greg Kinnear as Frank Navasky, Heather Burns as Christina, John Randolph as Schuyler Fox, Deborah Rush as Veronica Grant, Halleehirsh as Annabel, Sara Ramirez as Rose, Cara Seymour as Gillian Quinn, Jeffrey Scaperrotta as Matt, Kathryn Meisle as Cecilia Kelly and Reiko Aylesworth as a guest.
Is It Worth Streaming?
The topic might seem a very common one nowadays but during that time, online chat was new. This movie clearly shows how relationships did develop gradually on those online platforms however, the identity of one another never got revealed. It was a great topic during that day which made it a massive hit and worth watching.
It has got a rating of 6.7/10 from IMDb, 69% from Rotten Tomatoes, and 57% from Metacritic. If you want to see how things were back then or to know what ultimately happened to the couple, this film is a must-watch and is definitely worth watching. Stream it as soon as you can and share your thoughts with us.
News
Tokyo Vice Season 2: Will HBO Renew It For Another Season In 2022?
Tokyo Vice is the latest series that has been making headlines the past few days. It seems people love crime dramas for which abundant such series are made to cater to the taste of the audience. It has been fabricated by J. T. Rogers and draws its source from Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan by Jake Adelstein.
Its chief two producers are Ralph Winter and Satch Watanabe. Several production companies are associated with it which are, Gerson Saines Productions, Grisbi, SRO Productions, Boku Films, Forward Pass, Wowow, and Endeavor Content.
The series was released this month only, on 7th April 2022 and there is already the question arising, is there going to be season 2 soon?
Will HBO Renew It For Another Season in 2022?
One can assume that there is going to be another season of Tokyo Vice. But no such official statement is released by HBO Max. Quite a several people are already in love with the series. But the main thing is, the first season has not yet been streamed to everyone since the finale episode was released recently.
The second season will highly depend on the reviews as well as how the audience reacted to all the episodes of the first season, so since it has not yet ended, it is too early to ask for a second season from now.
We hope that fans will get the good news soon, but till then, follow us and get updates.
Tokyo Vice Season 1
The story of Tokyo Vice revolves around an investigative reporter who develops himself gradually to a great extent. He now works for the Yomiuri Shimbun which is the most famous as well as biggest newspaper. He covers all news about the evils going on in society and as he goes on, he uncovers the evil truth of one of the most powerful crime bosses.
Cast
Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein, Ken Watanabe as HirotoKatagiri, Rachel Keller as Samantha, ShoKasamatsu as Sato, Ella Rumpf as Polina, Rinko Kikuchi as Eimi, Shun Sugata as Ishida, Takaki Uda as Trendy, Kosuke Tanaka as Tin Tin, Nobushige as Gen, Hideaki Ito as Jin Miyamoto, Masato Hagiwara as Duke, Ayumi Tanida as Tozawa, Eugene Nomura as Kobayashi, Kazuya Tanabe as Yabuki, NoemieNakai as Luna, Eita Okuno as Yuta, Koshi Uehara as Taro and more.
Is It Worth Streaming?
Tokyo Vice is worth streaming and that is why the demand for an upcoming season has paved its way. It has got a rating of 8.3/10 from IMDb and 86% from Rotten Tomatoes. This is enough to say that this series has already started impacting the audience a lot.
Most of the reviews as of now are also positive. Have you streamed any episode yet? Jake Adelstein’s journey is going to be incredible as is already evident from a few episodes. His courage to highlight the evil aspects of society is worth watching. Start streaming it and share your views, whether you liked it or not.
News
How Rich Is Zayn Malik In 2022?
By 2022, Zayn Malik will have a net worth of about $65 million. English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik is from the city of Bradford. Malik tried out for the British music competition The X Factor in 2010 as a solo singer. He left the group in March 2015 and signed a contract with RCA Records to make music on his own.
Zayn Malik Early life
Zain Javadd Malik was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, in January 1993. His parents are Yaser Malik and Trisha Malik (née Brannan). He grew up in a working-class family in East Bowling, Bradford.
He also has three younger sisters: Duniya, the oldest, Waliyha, and Safaa, the youngest.
Malik was brought up in the Islamic religion, but he doesn’t follow it anymore. Malik went to both Lower Fields Primary School and Tong High School for his education.
Zayn took part in school plays, wrote raps, and sang in front of a crowd for the first time when singer Jay Sean came to visit his school.
Zayn Malik’s Net Worth And Career
Malik first got noticed when he tried out for the seventh season of The X Factor in 2010. Then, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell put him in a group with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, contestants.
In the end, they would become One Direction, a boy band. After the show was over, Digital Spy says that Cowell signed the group to a £2 million deal with Syco Records.
They would eventually sign a record deal with Columbia Records in North America.
Between 2011 and 2015, the band put out five albums. They sold more than 1 million copies in the United States, which is crazy. As of 2020, more than 70 million copies of One Direction’s music have been sold worldwide.
Thirty-seven million people follow the band on YouTube, and over 12.4 billion people have watched their videos.
Notably, Malik is the only person to have won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice, both with his band and as a solo artist.
Even as a solo artist, Malik has continued to do well. His first album, Mind of Mine, reached the top of the charts and sold a million copies. Then, his next album went gold, but fans didn’t like his most recent work as much.
Zayn Malik’s Social Life
Malik has 45 million Instagram followers, which is a lot of money. Along with that, he has 31 million people who follow him on Twitter. As of April 2022, 20.2 million people listen to him every month on Spotify alone.
Zayn Malik’s Personal Life
Zayn dated Geneva Lane, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephanie Davis for a short time early in his career. He then went out with English singer Perrie Edwards of the band Little Mix and even engaged her. But in August 2015, they broke up.
Zayn’s relationship with American model Gigi Hadid has been the one that has gotten the most attention.
They used to be together and had a daughter named Khai. In October 2021, Malik and Hadid broke up because Hadid’s mother said he had hit her. Later, Zayn pleaded “no contest” to four harassment charges and probation for 360 days.
Zayn Malik’s Net Worth
Zayn Malik has built up a net worth of $70 million in just over a decade. He made tens of millions of dollars from his work with One Direction. Then, he was able to get his solo career going.
News
Will There Be An Interceptor 2 On Netflix?
Interceptor is a 2022 action-drama film. It followed Captain JJ Collins and her adventures of outsmarting a former US military intelligence officer who has plans of taking over a nuclear missile interceptor base where JJ so happens to work. Matthew Reilly created the movie based on a screenplay with Stuart Beattie.
Interceptor, as it comes to a close, brings a rather fitting and concrete end to the main storyline. However, it does introduce a potential new plot that can be dealt with. Here is what we know and expect from Interceptor Season 2.
Will There Be A Season 2?
Netflix has not as of yet announced a sequel to the movie. Netflix has not even hinted whether they intend to work on a follow-up. But Elsa Pataky, however, seemed to be stoked working with the team. She would probably not mind poking herself back into the spotlight should there be a second season.
What Would The Potential Plot Be?
As the movie wraps itself into the ending, JJ is offered the role of a member of the President’s National Security Staff. The sequel will probably follow this new branch of her life. It might also tackle her fending off an attack directly at the president. There is a story to work with if Netflix wants to renew it.
Interceptor 1 Recap
Captain JJ Collins is stationed at one of the two interceptor bases created by the United States in the middle of the Pacific to prevent the entry of Russian missiles on American soil. We see a massacre on the Alaskan base, putting Collins and her team on the ground, the only defense between America and Russian armageddon missiles.
Around this time, a deranged former intelligence officer makes his way on board (by killing everyone in the form, of course), and he reveals that there are missiles headed for every major city in the USA. The rest of the story focuses more on Collin’s determined fight to lock herself in the room with the controls and hopefully save the whole of America. Spoiler ahead…. but Collins wins her way to keep the country.
Should I Watch Interceptor?
I highly recommend watching the movie. Pataky does have clunky dialogue, but she can act. And boy, was that a well-made movie. Everything about it keeps the thrill going. There’s visible enthusiasm throughout the film.
It’s a definite must-watch for everyone that loves a good action movie. Collin’s struggle against the man who could probably beat out some of the best of the best is a fantastic thriller. It gets the adrenaline flowing and pumps the blood.
Where To Watch Interceptor?
Interceptor is a Netflix movie, and so it is available to watch on Netflix. It was released on the 26th of May 2022 and has stayed up since then. Directed by Matthew Reilly, you can tell that there is much to expect from a director like him.
