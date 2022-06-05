News
A hometown kid at the helm: Q&A with new St. Paul Parks and Rec director Andy Rodriguez
As a kid, Andy Rodriguez spent most every available waking hour at St. Paul’s Linwood Recreation Center, so much so that rec center staff had little choice but to hire him to help out as a teen.
After graduating from Central High School in 2003, he worked his way up the Parks and Recreation ladder, climbing as high as he could go inside the department without further education. A few years in, fellow parks staff took him aside. It was time, they told him, to go to college.
“This department raised me,” said Rodriguez, who went on to graduate from Augsburg University in Minneapolis in 2012 with degrees in sociology and urban studies. “Both personally and professionally, it helped get me to where I wanted to be. It’s literally been embedded in my life.”
And where did Rodriguez want to be? Little did he realize at the time, but the answer was at the top. On May 18, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter appointed Rodriguez to lead the department of some 600 employees, one of the city’s most public-facing agencies. Rodriguez, 37, is thought to be among the youngest Parks and Rec directors in city history, if not the youngest, and likely the first Latino.
Rodriguez, who grew up in the Summit-University and Macalester-Groveland neighborhoods, now takes his three young children to karate at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Mackubin Street. Before being appointed director, he had served as the department’s recreation program supervisor from 2013 until 2019, overseeing nine rec centers, and then as rec services manager, overseeing all 26 rec centers.
The mayor’s 2022 budget expanded free youth sports offerings at 16 rec centers in areas of concentrated poverty, such as soccer and flag football for ages 10 and up. Fall registration has opened at StPaul.gov/parks.
The following interview with Rodriguez has been edited for length and clarity:
Around May 2019, you learned that the Grand Old Day celebration on Grand Avenue had been canceled and led an effort to revive it — “Grand Old Day Anyway.” That was the last Grand Old Day before the pandemic put things on hold. Was it mostly a lot of fundraising?
A lot of fundraising, but I’ll be honest, too. I was at a point within Parks. I’ve worked here my entire life. I’ve never seen my skill set applied outside of it. How would my skill set work outside of it? Walking into a room with a bunch of Grand Avenue business owners and trying to get them all on the same page was challenging. But that was a very special event for me. Me growing up always going to that event made it an even better experience for me.
Beginning in 2020, the pandemic shuttered a lot of Parks and Rec activities and forced stringent cuts. Early on, even water fountains were turned off. What’s opened, what’s closed this summer?
We’re all systems go this summer. Everything’s open. Great River Water Park at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center on Lexington Parkway is the exception. I think we closed that one during COVID and have maintained it that way to focus on our outdoor pools.
Isn’t there a national labor shortage, and especially a lifeguard shortage? Parks and Rec usually makes 40 to 55 summer hires for general parks operations such as mowing and trash pick-up. So far, they’ve hired about 14 workers.
The silver lining for lifeguards is St. Paul is in the best position possible. We have other cities calling us for lifeguards knowing how successful we are for recruitment. It’s a testament to the work culture. The young people want to work there. It’s a fun job. On a different front, the parks workers who open picnic shelters for permits, pick up trash, line ball fields — we’re short there. There continues to be vacancy there. We’re just going to continue to find creative ways to do that so programs can run, grass gets cut.
I think it will be a continuous hiring process for us. We always find creative ways to get things done and this isn’t any different.
Do you also have a volunteer shortage? My kid’s T-ball is still looking for volunteers.
Just collectively as a department, we always need volunteers, whether that’s T-ball or maintaining gardens. For an example like T-ball, we work through parents, guardians and then local colleges. The default would be sending in staff. We have a ton of volunteers who help maintain spaces like Mears Park, Rice Park. For volunteers, we’re pretty robust throughout our system when it comes to garden support.
Is the Great River Water Park usually closed for summer? That’s on Lexington Parkway, in a historically Black neighborhood. Have you gotten a lot of pushback on closing that for summer?
Since the pandemic started, we kept that closed. It was an initial budget reduction, looking at the cost-benefit of running that space. During the summer months, we see attendance gravitate toward the outdoor pools. That’s something we’ll look at in the future.
What’s the next big project on the agenda — a new North End community center on Rice Street?
There’s a lot of exciting projects, but that’s a huge one to cite — probably a late 2023 opening. Highland Bridge Gateway Park, the first public park to open at Highland Bridge, is probably going to open in the next couple weeks. The fence will come down, and those amenities will be available. It seems very quick. A bowl-like skate trail is the main feature. I know the skateboard community is super excited about that.
We’re building a river learning center down at Crosby Park. The engagement for that is going on right now. That’s part of the Great River Passage initiative. By September or October, we should have a finalized design and there’s some advocacy that will have to happen for fundraising.
The Arlington Hills Community Center is getting new soccer amenities. Doesn’t it already have soccer amenities?
That’s a huge project we’ve been working with Minnesota United and the Toro Foundation. That will be a brand-new natural grass field with irrigation. MN United and Toro brought volunteers on site to roll out the sod and put finishing touches on the field. It’s an improvement from what was there. The field was left an unfinished product when the building was built — uneven terrain, not the best product in terms of what we expect from our field. It wasn’t the most programmable space. We’re super happy to have those public-private partnerships.
St. Paul has a lot of rec centers, and Parks and Rec relies on partnerships with sports teams, nonprofits and corporations to staff, outfit and program them. Do you foresee that continuing or even expanding?
Programming partnerships are always going to be valuable. We do soccer camps with the Sanneh Foundation throughout the entire city in the summer months. We have Urban Tennis run our tennis program. There was a time in the rec world when everyone looked to us for everything, and that’s not the case. The sports teams in town, specifically, have been great — the Twins, the MN United, the Vikings, those are the three I can cite over the last few years who have been invested for contributing dollars to support programs and infrastructure. The Twins give us $100,000 every year to support the Twins RBI program, which is their baseball branding for youth activities. Some of that goes into infrastructure as well.
I know that St. Paul, like a lot of cities, has a parks maintenance backlog, but we’re consistently celebrated in the Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore index as having the first, second or third best parks in the nation, with the caveat being some disparities in parks access based on race and income. Frogtown is a lot less green overall than Highland Park.
Overall, using the general term of infrastructure renewal, that’s at the forefront of our discussions — how to add more green space, more lighting, more play area. We need to do a good job of maintaining what we have, as well, but that requires investment. Parks, it’s the city department that probably has the most building infrastructure. We’re fortunate to have groups like Como Friends and the St. Paul Parks Conservancy to help aid in those tasks and to bring those dollars to the table. Those disparities exist.
Sometimes within the city you can get complacent. Looking at things with a different lens is important to me. When people say athletics, people think of traditional sports. But everyone recreates differently. Even within our rec centers, kids are learning coding. We have ‘Mobile Jazz,’ a program operated out of a few of our rec centers, with a group of artists, musicians, folks that can teach young people the basics of music production. … Others do podcasts. There’s an element of mentoring.
Any other news on Highland Bridge? The University of St. Thomas has floated plans to build new athletic stadiums there, among other possible locations, which could maybe impact the public ball fields. I think the locals are worried about traffic impacts.
That’s a conversation that me starting in this role I will be jumping right into. I don’t think there’s anything solidified as of yet. There’s definitely some exploration happening there.
What else should I be asking you?
Right Track youth internships. Youth employment lives under Parks, and that is a huge initiative. If we can build leaders within our city, and groom them for future positions, and elevate them, that’s what we want. I know we had a record number of applicants the past two years. The more employers we can get to the table, the more we can hire. It’s a good opportunity. There’s huge payoff there.
News
The Great Battle of Onigashima: What Is So Special About It? What Is The Battle For?
One Piece is an adventure, action fiction anime that has been produced by Toei Animation this anime is based on the manga of the same name that has been created by Eiichiro Oda. The anime tells us about Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, who go on adventures on the Grand Line to find the One Piece to become the Pirate King.
The anime is entertaining and thrilling with beautiful narration, it is full of emotions and amazing anime fights, and the animation in those scenes is just a treat to the eyes. Even though it is too long but the number of episodes makes it more special than the other anime shows present out there.
What Is Special About It?
The Wano Country Arc is big deal for the fans, and the real impact of the Arc comes from years of planning and building that Oda has put into his beloved manga, about three of four arcs to be precise. The fans of the show know that this is something that happens once in several years.
The raid on Onigashima displays the redemption of the Battle of Marineford. The storyline created by Oda is that this raid is the reversal of the Marineford Battle. In Marineford, there was a clash among the titans of the show Whitebeard and Sengoku. But Marco stated that it is time for the rise of the new generation, that is, Luffy, Kidd, Law, and more.
Moreover, the Battle of Marineford was the biggest defeat for Luffy and it hurt him so bad that he screamed at the top of his lungs “I’m weak!” But fans of the show would agree that in that arc Luffy was not the main star, but here in this arc Luffy is the main protagonist, and the characters of the show are acknowledging his strength, and they are even urging him on the rooftop to the fight the big fishes.
And finally, in this arc, there is the beloved Luffy-Ace connection, and it is just a premonition from me that Oda is hinting that this arc will be the one where Luffy will be fulfilling the dreams of Ace, and he is going to succeed where Ace failed.
Purpose of the Raid
The sole purpose of the raid on Onigashima in the Wano Country Arc was during the Fire Festival. The raid is conducted by the alliance of Ninja, Mink, Pirate, and Samurai. The sole purpose of this raid is that the alliance intends to take down the Beasts Pirates that is led by Kaidou, one of the Four Emperors, and his allies including Kurozomi Orochi, the current Shogun, and the newest ally, Big Mom.
Release Date
The anime releases its episodes every week, and people who are wondering to start should start it because they need a lot of time to catch up and they have to invest a lot of time but it will be worth it, and either they start the anime or the manga, it will be worth it because of the impressive plot building and emotional build-up of the show makes this show more beautiful.
Where to Watch?
One Piece is available on Netflix in different regions of the US, and if you are a regular viewer of the show, then you can buy the membership of Crunchyroll, it is home to anime and it showcases over one thousand anime shows of different genres. It is a good investment if you are a regular viewer of anime, also the newest episodes of all the anime shows are available here only hours after it is released, and the OTT platform features shows in both Sub and Dub.
If you have a Netflix account, then you can wait because this anime is available on Netflix, and after some time the show might be available in different regions of the country.
The post The Great Battle of Onigashima: What Is So Special About It? What Is The Battle For? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
ASK IRA: Is it dangerous to set Heat sights too high on NBA personnel market?
Q: Names like Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal keep getting thrown out there as players the Heat should get this offseason. In the case of Mitchell, why would the Jazz take on a contract like Duncan Robinson’s and what else would we need to throw in there to entice them? In the case of Beal, he would be forgoing a lot of money to sign with us would he not? – Jake, Tallahassee.
A: Because you never know unless you try. And this is something where the Heat get caught when Pat Riley talks of harpooning a whale and they come up empty. It takes a lot of harpoons until you land your prey. For years, before the addition of Jimmy Butler, it largely had been about the ones that got away (although can you imagine if the Heat did land Gordon Hayward either of those two times?). So what you do is cast as wide a net as possible. Yes, most of the bigger fish will get away. But you never know until you at least set your line.
Q: We missed dearly a player like Precious Achiuwa against the Celtics. – Ben, Weston.
A: The Kyle Lowry trade, indeed, could prove to be one that draws second glances, and for more than the three-year, $85 million contract offered in the sign-and-trade with the Raptors. While Precious Achiuwa arguably was too raw to be part of the rotation of a team strong enough to advance to this season’s Eastern Conference finals, he certainly showed enough growth with the Raptors to have a solid future. And based on the emergence of his 3-point shooting, he could emerge as the very type of 3-and-D big man the Heat have come to covet. If the Heat do not make the NBA Finals during Kyle’s tenure, it could be a deal with different final grades.
Q: The NBA has changed drastically in the last 15 years, in that big men now must be able to shoot the three with consistency to stretch the floor. Bam Adebayo’s offensive game is limited. The Celtics bigs packed the paint throughout the series and dared Bam to shoot. Unless Bam develops a consistent outside game, which includes a semblance of a 3-point game he will continue to be a liability for the Heat in the future. – Jonathan, Plantation.
A: No, he has to develop a diversity of offense, and perhaps even more of an attack mode. But he does not need to be loitering at the 3-point line. That does not do anybody any good. Even great centers do not have every offensive tool. If he remains an A-level center, then offense at a B or, preferably, a B+ level will be just fine.
()
News
Is WeCrashed Season 2 Already Happening On Apple TV+?
Another limited series is available on Apple TV+. WeCrashed, which had been much anticipated, is now available for viewing. The new show recounts the true tale of WeWork, a business land arrangement. Several notable names are associated with the series.
WeWork’s prime partner, Adam Neumann, is played by Jared Leto. Anne Hathaway, who plays Neumann’s better half Rebekah, is the rule breaker. You may notice the science between the two entertainers as well as personas only by watching the trailer.
News About The Release Date For Wecrased Season 2?
Season 1 of ‘WeCrashed’ premiered on Apple TV+ on March 18, this year. The primary three episodes were delivered continuously and were trailed by piece-by-bit episodes. The presentation season consists of eight one-hour programs.
Regarding everything, the plot of ‘WeCrashed’ is plainly constrained in season 1. Because the program is set to be a miniseries, there will most likely be no more seasons. There is no shortage of material for another season, as fresh nuances emerge from time to time in reference to the genuine ordinary work area affiliation and its partner champion, Adam Neumann.
There have been a few follow-ups to the initial Wondery webcast, including an additional “friend advanced recording” and a focal’s cut design. ‘WeCrashed: The Director’s Cut’ is an 8-episode “enhanced” version of the underlying 6-episode Wondery updated recording that includes new exposures and nuances. Anyway, with the breadth of nuances addressed in the Apple TV+ show, it’s unlikely that another season will be developed to fill in additional data as it emerges.
Regardless of the making story and coming about subtleties revealed after the show’s movement, the basic bits of the record are shrouded in season 1. Considering everything, the hidden season consolidates about 10 years of occasions. At last, ‘WeCrashed’ is a related miniseries, and properly, it is amazingly farfetched that a ‘WeCrashed’ season 2 will whenever to be made.
When Are New Episodes Available For WeCrashed On Apple Tv+?
WeCrashed debut today, March 18. Apple TV+ dropped the hidden three episodes for watchers to appreciate. Going on, the episodes will be conveyed numerous weeks on Fridays until the season 1 finale on April 22.
New clients have the choice to survey the upgrade with seven-day accessible energy for testing. Assuming you accept that each of the eight episodes will emerge by April, you could without an entirely amazing stretch significant distance race watch the long episodes inexplicably soon. In any case, an Apple TV+ support is $5 every month.
Critic Ratings For WeCrased Series
Based on 31 watcher reviews, the series now has a 65 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In any event, the message has been delivered. This score is subject to change. People have been anticipating the series, and it has the potential to become one of the year’s most prominent shows.
Review for WeCrased Season 1
WeCrashed Season 1 got unbelievable audits from educated people. We expect that the second time of the series WeCrashed will get an exceptionally certain reaction from the gathering. We expect that the account of WeCrashed Season 1 will occur in WeCrashed Season 2. There is no power update about the tale of the second time of the series WeCrashed.
We have seen in the new episodes of the main period of the series WeCrashed that the creating WeWork bundle gets together on Rebekah’s family property. As a result, Rebekah is dealing with both a publicized blunder and terrible private news.
From that point on, with Adam’s position propelling WeWork to the top, Rebekah begins to feel marginalized and subsequently explores the decision to go after another affiliation. However, after massive speculation, WeWork is fiercely in the general relationship, and Adam is now prepared to zero in on his impediment, and Rebekah’s fellowship becomes involved. We need to figure out what’s going on straight away.
Tolerating that we get any update about the narrative of the second time of the series WeCrashed, we will add it here. Subsequently, promise you see this site consistently. We should see the movement date for the second time in the series WeCrashed.
Is There Any Trailer Revealed For Season 2?
The trailer of WeCrashed Season 2 has not been conveyed now. We should watch the trailer of the essential time of the series WeCrashed. It was conveyed by Apple TV on the second of March 2022. Watch it under.
The post Is WeCrashed Season 2 Already Happening On Apple TV+? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
