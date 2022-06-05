News
Aaron Judge blasts another, Luis Severino delivers a gem as Yankees beat Tigers, 3-0
Aaron Judge wasted no time on Saturday. The Yankees slugger took the first pitch he saw from Tigers rookie Beau Brieske and drove it deep into the right-center field seats. With another sterling pitching performance, that Judge blow was about all the Yankees needed for their 3-0 win over the Tigers at Yankee Stadium.
Behind yet another strong start — this time by Luis Severino — the Yankees (38-15) won their fifth straight game, maintained the best record in baseball and clinched another series. The Bombers have won or split 15 of their 17 completed series this season. They have now racked up eight shutout wins.
Severino pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 and permitting just one walk. The right-hander kept the Yankees rotation rolling in an impressive streak. Their starters have thrown at least six innings in nine straight starts and in 12 of their last 13 starts since May 22. It was the 13th time a Yankees starter has gone at least seven innings, the most in the majors.
Anthony Rizzo also homered, his 13th of the season, and his second in as many games. The first baseman is showing signs of heating up after a cold streak in the month of May.
Judge, however, has not seen a slump this season.
His 378-foot leadoff homer was his major-league leading 21st dinger of the season. The 30-year old is now on pace to hit 62 home runs over the course of the 162-game season.
“I mean with him anything’s possible,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the Yankees slugger. “That is obviously an enormous number to get to and we got a long way to go there, but I won’t put a cap on anything he could do.”
The last time a player hit 60 or more home runs in a season was 21 years ago when Barry Bonds hit 73.
Judge certainly has the motivation to have a historic season.
Before this season, Judge declined the contract offer the Yankees made to him for 2022 and also an extension offer that would have been worth over $230 million. The slugger bet on himself and so far he looks likely to cash in with a record-setting contract when he hits the free agent market this winter — if he continues to stay healthy for a second straight season.
Judge is already putting his name in the Yankees record books with some impressive names.
He had a season-high-tying four hits on Friday vs. Detroit, including his 20th homer of the season. He is the fifth player in Yankees history to hit at least 20 homers in the club’s first 52 games, joining Babe Ruth (23 in 1928, 21 in 1930 and 1926, and 20 in 1932 and 1927), Mickey Mantle (21 homers in 1956), Luke Voit (20 in 2020) and Tino Martinez (20 in 1997).
It was the second time in Judge’s career that he was the first player in the majors to reach 20 homers in a season, a feat he first accomplished in his rookie season in 2017 (when he finished with 57 homers). The only other players in Yankees history to be the first in baseball to hit 20 homers in a season twice were Ruth (seven times), Joe DiMaggio (twice) and Mantle (twice).
In Judge’s career, the Yankees have gone 118-41 when he homers. Since 2020, the Yankees are 46-12 when he homers. This year, the Bombers are 13-4 in games that include a Judge tank.
()
News
Aaron Judge blasts Yankees to another win, 3-0 over Tigers
Aaron Judge wasted no time on Saturday. The Yankees slugger took the first pitch he saw from Tigers rookie Beau Brieske and drove it deep into the right-center field seats. With another sterling pitching performance, that Judge blow was about all the Yankees needed for their 3-0 win over the Tigers at Yankee Stadium.
Behind yet another strong start — this time by Luis Severino — the Yankees (38-15) won their fifth straight game, maintained the best record in baseball and clinched another series. The Bombers have won or split 15 of their 17 completed series this season. They have now racked up eight shutout wins.
Severino pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 and permitting just one walk. The right-hander kept the Yankees rotation rolling in an impressive streak. Their starters have thrown at least six innings in nine straight starts and in 12 of their last 13 starts since May 22. It was the 13th time a Yankees starter has gone at least seven innings, the most in the majors.
Anthony Rizzo also homered, his 13th of the season, and his second in as many games. The first baseman is showing signs of heating up after a cold streak in the month of May.
Judge, however, has not seen a slump this season.
His 378-foot leadoff homer was his major-league leading 21st dinger of the season. The 30-year old is now on pace to hit 62 home runs over the course of the 162-game season.
“I mean with him anything’s possible,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the Yankees slugger. “That is obviously an enormous number to get to and we got a long way to go there, but I won’t put a cap on anything he could do.”
The last time a player hit 60 or more home runs in a season was 21 years ago when Barry Bonds hit 73.
Judge certainly has the motivation to have a historic season.
Before this season, Judge declined the contract offer the Yankees made to him for 2022 and also an extension offer that would have been worth over $230 million. The slugger bet on himself and so far he looks likely to cash in with a record-setting contract when he hits the free agent market this winter — if he continues to stay healthy for a second straight season.
Judge is already putting his name in the Yankees record books with some impressive names.
He had a season-high-tying four hits on Friday vs. Detroit, including his 20th homer of the season. He is the fifth player in Yankees history to hit at least 20 homers in the club’s first 52 games, joining Babe Ruth (23 in 1928, 21 in 1930 and 1926, and 20 in 1932 and 1927), Mickey Mantle (21 homers in 1956), Luke Voit (20 in 2020) and Tino Martinez (20 in 1997).
It was the second time in Judge’s career that he was the first player in the majors to reach 20 homers in a season, a feat he first accomplished in his rookie season in 2017 (when he finished with 57 homers). The only other players in Yankees history to be the first in baseball to hit 20 homers in a season twice were Ruth (seven times), Joe DiMaggio (twice) and Mantle (twice).
In Judge’s career, the Yankees have gone 118-41 when he homers. Since 2020, the Yankees are 46-12 when he homers. This year, the Bombers are 13-4 in games that include a Judge tank.
()
News
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer.
The February shutdown of the largest formula factory in the country led to the supply problems that have forced some parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices.
Abbott said it initially will prioritize production of its EleCare specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems who have few other options for nutrition. The company said it will take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins getting to consumers.
“We will ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements,” Abbott said in a statement.
The plant’s reopening is one of several federal actions that are expected to improve supplies in the weeks ahead. President Joe Biden’s administration has eased import rules for foreign manufacturers, airlifted formula from Europe and invoked federal emergency rules to prioritize U.S. production.
Abbott closed the Sturgis, Michigan, factory in February after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the babies died. The company continues to state that its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.
FDA inspectors eventually uncovered a host of violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof and lax safety protocols. The FDA has faced intense scrutiny for taking months to close the plant and then negotiate its reopening. Agency leaders recently told Congress they had to enter a legally binding agreement with Abbott to assure all the problems were fixed.
Abbott’s February recall of several leading brands, including Similac, squeezed supplies that had already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.
The shortage has been most dire for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas. The Abbott factory is the only source of many of those products, providing nutrition to about 5,000 U.S. babies, according to federal officials.
Abbott is one of just four companies that produce about 90% of U.S. formula. The company’s recalls and shutdown triggered a cascade of effects: Retailers have limited customer purchasing to conserve supplies and parents have been told to switch brands to whatever formula is in stock.
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf recently told lawmakers it could be about two months before formula supplies return to normal levels. The agency has waived many of its regulatory requirements to accept more formula from the United Kingdom, Australia and other nations.
U.S. manufacturers, including Reckitt and Gerber, have also stepped up production, running plants 24/7 and sourcing more formula from alternate facilities.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Despite Adley Rutschman’s slow start for the Orioles, Brandon Hyde isn’t worried: ‘He’s gonna be just fine’
In the official box score, Adley Rutschman finished without a hit Thursday and Friday for the Orioles, dropping his batting average to .149 after two weeks in the major leagues. But to manager Brandon Hyde, that official box score doesn’t tell the full story — and paying too much attention to it distracts from the process.
The line drive Rutschman hit in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday? It found a glove after being launched into the shift on the right side, a ball with a .960 expected batting average that turned into an out. The line drive down the left field line Friday night against Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber? Another out, yet another positive takeaway for Hyde.
“Those two balls fall, he’s not struggling, according to the box score,” Hyde said.
Both those knocks didn’t help raise Rutschman’s average. Nor did they take some of the weight off the shoulders of the top prospect in baseball who’s learning how to compete at the major league level.
It’s not an easy transition, no matter how highly touted the prospect might be.
“That’s why I was downplaying it so much when he got here, or at least was trying to,” Hyde said. “Because I know how hard it’s gonna be and how difficult it is, and he’s just going to kind of have to get over this early stage of being a major league player. It’s not easy.
“It’s such a small sample right now. You can’t worry about the results,” Hyde continued. “It’s a tough level to break into. And he’s gonna be just fine. We just need to be patient and stay positive and support him.”
When Rutschman joined the Orioles on May 21, Hyde tried to temper expectations — both publicly to fans and privately to the top overall pick in the 2019 draft. He told Rutschman to relax — or try to — and pretend this was just another high school baseball game. It wasn’t, of course, as Rutschman and Hyde both knew.
The spotlight has been fixated on Rutschman well before his debut, but it has hardly left him since. On Friday, before Bieber took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Rutschman and his teammates wore T-shirts welcoming the catcher to the big leagues. He’s the main attraction for many hoping to see the Orioles return to playoff contention, even as he scuffles to begin his career.
Rutschman opened his account with a triple. Since his debut, he’s hit one double and five singles while striking out 13 times in 11 games. He looks as if he’s pressing at the plate, Hyde said, and glancing up at the scoreboard to see his sub-.200 average won’t help.
“When I’m watching him swing the bat right now, I’m watching a guy that’s really trying,” Hyde said. “Instead of letting the game come to him a little bit. Trying to get the big hit.”
Hyde watched Rutschman’s batting practice session Friday, though, and came away encouraged. The swings were “the best I’ve seen” so far from Rutschman, who sat out Saturday afternoon’s game against Cleveland. And when Hyde walked into the clubhouse earlier this week, he noticed veteran catcher Robinson Chirinos and Rutschman studying together for an hour.
Learning each pitcher is a process, too. Right-hander Jordan Lyles shook off Rutschman plenty of times during his start Thursday, but that’s hardly unusual for the first time a battery is working together. After suffering a right tricep injury as major league spring training began, Rutschman missed out on time to learn the intricacies of the big league staff.
“He has a lot to learn with what I want to do personally, alongside everyone else in this clubhouse,” Lyles said. “It’s a work in progress. But he was great back there. I love how he frames pitches at the top of the zone.”
The season is long. Rutschman’s career won’t be defined by the first 241 pitches he’s seen as a major league player across 53 plate appearances. The early production from other recent top prospects to begin their careers this season didn’t jump off the page, either.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson hit .206 in his first 12 games. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit .136 in that time frame. Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. hit .159.
Rutschman isn’t alone. And like those players, the potential will likely shine through before long.
“He’s got 400 more at-bats to go this season,” Hyde said. “He’s talented enough that the numbers are going to be there at the end of the year.”
()
Aaron Judge blasts another, Luis Severino delivers a gem as Yankees beat Tigers, 3-0
Aaron Judge blasts Yankees to another win, 3-0 over Tigers
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Despite Adley Rutschman’s slow start for the Orioles, Brandon Hyde isn’t worried: ‘He’s gonna be just fine’
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge isn’t just the face of the Yankees, he’s the face of baseball right now
Grace and Frankie Season 8: Why Netflix Would Not Renew It For Season 8?
Old Enough Season 2: Will Netflix Renew It After Season 1 Success?
Orioles releasing Jahmai Jones is a reminder that nothing is given in a rebuild | ANALYSIS
Warner Bros Collaborates With Nifty to Launch Looney Tunes NFT Collection
is leslie uggams on new amsterdam?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile