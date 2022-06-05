News
Aashram Season 3: The Fees Charged By The Actors From Bobby Deol To Esha Gupta Will Shock You
The shocking fees of the actors for Aashram 3!
The most anticipated series of the year is Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. The first and second seasons of the series have been loved by all and the third installment of Aashram was just released on June 3 on the OTT platform MX Player. The cast of the series includes Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Aaditi Pohankar, and Tridha Choudhury in important roles.
The series received critical acclaim and revolves around Guru Ji at an Aashram who is admired by the common as well as rich people of the region. The series brings forward how people are conned by the gurujis in the name of belief.
Here’s how much fees these actors charged for Aashram 3:
1. Esha Gupta
Miss India International title of 2007, Actress Esha Gupta starred in a number of Bollywood films including Jannat 2, Chakravyuh, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho, and Rustom. Esha has reportedly charged Rs. 25 lakhs-2 crores for her role in the series streaming on MX Player.
2. Tridha Choudhury
The Bengali Indian Actress Tridha Choudhury has reportedly charged Rs. 4 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs for her role in Aashram. She was also featured in the popular web series on Amazon Prime Bandish Bandits.
3. Chandan Roy Sanyal
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has apparently charged between Rs. 15 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs for playing the role of Nirala’s best friend in the series. He has garnered praise for his supporting roles in Rang de Basanti, and Kaminey.
4. Darshan Kumar
Actor Darshan Kumar made his debut with the film Mary Kom, as the main lead opposite Priyanka Chopra. He was also featured in the film Tere Naam with Salman Khan. Darshan Kumar reportedly charged Rs. 15 lakhs-Rs. 25 lakhs for his role in Aashram.
5. Tushar Pandey
Actor Tushar Pandey graduated from the National School of Drama, he played the role of Mummy in the film Chhichhore. He has reportedly charged Rs. Rs. 25 lakhs – Rs. 35 lakhs for the role in MX Player’s Aashram.
6. Aaditi Pohankar
Actress Aaditi Pohankar is best known for her roles in the Hindi web series She and Aashram. She plays the role of Pammi in the series and apparently took home Rs. 12 lakhs to Rs. 20 lakhs for playing the character.
7. Anupriya Goenka
Goenka starred in some of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time like Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Padmaavat (2018). She debuted with the web series Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and also appeared in a number of successful series like Abhay, Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Aashram, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. She reportedly charged Rs. 8 lakhs to Rs. 15 lakhs for her role in Aashram.
8. Bobby Deol
The Bollywood star who acted in several Bollywood movies including Barsaat, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Humraaz, Dostana, Race 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Class Of ’83, and many more. Actor Bobby Deol will play the role of Nirala in Aashram 3 for which he reportedly charged Rs. 1 crore – Rs. 4 crores for his character.
Check out the Trailer of Aashram Season 3:
Gwyneth Paltrow: What New Projects Is She Working On? When Can We See Her?
There is bad news for the admirer of Pepper Potts aka Gwyneth Paltrow. She might not be returning on-screen. Gwyneth Paltrow had her reasons to leave her acting career behind.
She has also stated that she got lucky with her career but it’s not what she expected from it. Gwyneth Paltrow is also a businesswoman and is currently fully focused on her website and brand Goop. Her husband Brad Falchuk is supportive of her and always encourages her to do the things she likes.
Who Is Gwyneth Paltrow?
Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar winner American-Jewish actress and businesswoman. She is known for playing the role of Pepper Potts in the MCU. Gwyneth Paltrow is also known for the movies like Shakespeare in Love (1998) for which she won an Oscar for best actress, Great Expectations (1998), Hush (1998), A Perfect Murder (1998), Love and Other Disasters (2016), etc.
She has also been seen in documentaries such as Virunga (2016), Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids (2016), Man in Red Bandana (2017), and Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018).
However, she has also been on television. She has done shows like Glee, The Politician, and The Goop Lab.
Not only this, she is a singer too. She had released her singles where she was the lead artist.
Her Last Project
Her last project was with Marvel only. She was last seen in the movie Avenger’s Endgame and would probably not be returning to the screen anytime soon. Although she did participate in the miniseries Love, Sex, and Goop in 2020.
Her Statement On Leaving Acting
In an interview in Sept 2019 during the release of the miniseries Love, Sex and Goop she has already given us a hint that she will not be returning to the screen.
Love, Sex and Goop is a 6-episode mini-series where they help couples who are having a hard time in their intimate times.
She said that her husband Brad talked her into the project “Love, Sex and Goop”. Gwyneth Paltrow also stated that she is not that passionate about acting now. She has had a lot of good luck and hard work in her acting career but that is not what she wanted.
She stated that it took a lot of time and convincing on her part of her and in the end, she said yes to the show. Her husband said that when he was writing, he was thinking that he was writing a part of Gwyneth.
Although she wanted to leave the acting and was not much interested in it, she had real fun on the project. She added that when you love and trust someone so much, things just work out and flow effortlessly. She had a nice experience as they both understood each other.
So, Will She Return To Screen?
Probably no. Her statement clears out that she has no interest in acting any further. She is a full-time businesswoman now. She has a website and brand-named Goop. The website is quite controversial because of its products and especially its product names.
Jim Carrey: What New Project Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?
Jim Carrey his full name James Eugene Carrey is a Canadian by birth and an American actor and comedian. He was born on January 17, 1962, in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. His mother’s name is Percy Carrey.
He is mainly famous for his slapstick performance and his energetic self.
He was a great fan of Monty Python from where he adopted the habit of making faces and no one could ever imagine that one day he would appear on Monty Python’s Best Bits in 2014.
His early career
His first stand-up comedy was in a Canadian club which made many doubt his entertainment skills. But decades later his name is taken by the best comedians.
His first step in Hollywood was in early 1983. He used to give regular performances at The Comedy Store.
His famous works
He got his breakthrough in the main role in The Duck Story by NBC with this he made a promotional appearance for the sitcom The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
Next, he was cast in a supporting role in the Finder Keepers of Warner Bros comedy production.
In his 20s he gave his best impressions—Charles Bronson, Elvis Presley, Leonid Brezhnev, Jack Nicholson, Charles Bronson Eastwood, Michael Landon, James Dean, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Charles Nelson Reilly, characters from My Three Sons, and Kermit the Frog & Miss Piggy.
Awards
Carry received his first award for Best Actor in 1999 followed by best Actor for the Man on the Moon in 2000. In 1995 He won Best Comedian performance, Best Kiss, and Best Male Performance, for Dumb and Dumber. However, in 1996 He won an award for Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls As Best Male Performance. In 1997 won an award for The Cable Guy as Best Comedic Performance following this he also won the award for The Cable Guy As Best Villain, Liar Liar Best Comedic Performance in 199,9 and The Truman Show Best Male Performance.
His Upcoming Projects
In recent interviews, he announced his retirement. Isn’t it a shocking announcement! But he makes this announcement in a very playful manner so that it won’t hurt any of his fans and followers.
When Can we see him?
It’s saddening the news for Carrey’s fans and followers that he was coming back on screen. In a recent interview, he made the declaration that it’s time for retirement. Though it’s awful news, buressive and comprehensive career he made us laugh for over decades.
Anthony Mackie: What New Project Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?
Anthony Mackie his full name is Anthony Dwane Mackie is an America-based actor.
He was born on 23 September 1978 in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. His father is Willie Mackie and his mama is Martha. He has a brother named Clavin Mackie.
His Career
He started his acting career in 2002 with the biographical film 8 Mile. All through his career, Anthony Mackie has had a great influence on his films and shows.
Though he has setbacks in his career like every other actor, he does not like to be remembered.
Mackie played several types of roles, some heroic, some impactful. Every role he played is with the same dedication and focus. It doesn’t matter if the role is a lead part or a side role.
He worked in Suzan-Lori Parks play as an understudy.
He acted in Carl Hancock Rux’s play Talk. His first lead role named Perry was in Independent Film Brother to Brother( 2003 ). He also made a guest appearance in Million Dollar Baby.
He also worked in Half Nelson and Crossover, and We Are Marshall.
In the following year, he was filmed in Jitney, Fences, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, these playwrights by August Wilson.
He also starred in Christopher Walken in A Behanding in Spokane in 2017.
In 2016 He played the role of great political leader Martin Luther King Jr. in the All The Way drama on HBO.
Like this, he played and did a variety of movies, series, plays, dramas, and TV shows and gave his best shots many times on many platforms. He received many awards, his first award in 2004 for his performance in Brother to Brother.
His upcoming projects
According to the sources, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie will soon be working on Captain America 4.
There is very little information about the film. But this film will be the first MCU film to star Mackie Wilson as the lead character.
There was much unsure news on this upcoming film. Sources were telling that Sharon Carter can be seen as a villain but in opposition, another piece of news came up that for some unrevealed reason Captain America 4 might introduce a new villain.
Presently it is not announced when America 4 will be released.
In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie stated that in the next few weeks the shooting of Captain America 4, his first solo MUC, will start. Though he didn’t mention any particular date or information there are many assuming reports surrounding his one statement. But the film is expected to be released in 2023 or 2024.
Apart from all this, Anthony Mackie’s fans and followers are eagerly waiting for his comeback on screen and now after his statement in the interview increases the excitement of his fan to the next level.
