After 15 years of trying, Minneapolis meteorologist finally competes on ‘Jeopardy’ episode airing Monday
After spending nearly half of his life applying to compete on “Jeopardy,” Eric Ahasic had finally made the cut. It was the morning of April 19 and he was sitting backstage at the game show’s set in Culver City, Calif., feeling more nervous than he’d ever been before. The show tapes five episodes a day and he had one wish.
“I remember thinking, ‘Just don’t let me be first. Let me watch a game or two and get comfortable,’ ” said the 32-year-old Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service since 2015. “And then I found out I was on the first show and it was, like, ‘Oh man, here we go.’ ”
Ahasic’s episode will air at 4:30 p.m. Monday on KARE 11. And he’s eager to relive the experience.
“I don’t remember much of that episode, to be honest, so it’ll be fun to watch,” he said. “During Final Jeopardy where you write down your wager, my hand was shaking. I hope it doesn’t look too obvious on TV.”
An Illinois native, Ahasic grew up loving trivia, whether he was playing at his grandmother’s house or competing in quiz bowl in high school. He fell hard for “Jeopardy” in 2004, during Ken Jennings’ record-breaking streak of 74 consecutive wins.
“That was right when I was starting high school,” he said. “I could answer some of the questions and thought I’d apply. I’ve been trying out since 2006. For the teen tournament, then the college tournament, then the regular show. It’s been a long process.”
Would-be contestants can apply once a year, starting with an online test. If you pass it, you take a second test that used to be held in person, but since the start of the pandemic, takes place in a zoom call. If you pass that, then you get an audition.
“After that, they say ‘we’ll call you,’ ” he said. “I’d made it to that stage three or four times, but never got that last call.”
In March 2021, he took the test for the 15th time, auditioned in July and finally got that call, back in March of this year.
How did he prepare for the show? “I hear people say there’s no way to study for ‘Jeopardy,’ but I feel there is. The best way is to watch it every day. They tend to ask the same kinds of questions and you get an idea of what they ask,” he said.
Ahasic also spent much of the winter reading Wikipedia and exploring a fan website that offers a searchable archive of every episode of the show’s history. “You don’t have to know everything,” he said. “You just have to know a little bit about everything.”
Producers don’t provide transportation or lodging but expect contestants to be available Monday for a COVID test and to be on set Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ahasic decided to make it a weeklong visit and spent the rest of his trip enjoying the California sun. But on the day of his taping, he found himself in a cold sweat.
“It’s a very high-stress environment, but the best part of the experience was that the staff is so good at what they do,” Ahasic said. “Everyone involved — the contestant coordinators, the cameramen, the host — help calm things down so we can have fun with it.”
As nervous as he was, Ahasic did get a quick rehearsal with a mock round of the game.
“When they said my name and I answered, it was a little calming,” he said. “OK, I can do this. I’m not totally going to choke.”
With that, the show began and zipped by at lightning speed.
“I had to just ride the wave,” he said. “Your brain doesn’t work the same way up there as it does when you’re at home, yelling answers at the screen. But it was such a fun, once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s going to be so much fun to watch it and relive some of the finer details because it went by in such a blur.”
The day Caleb Kilian has been waiting for turns into the ‘best day of my life’ for the 25-year-old Chicago Cubs pitcher
You always remember your first time at Wrigley Field.
Walking through the gates and through the darkened concourse. Seeing the green grass and ivy-covered bleacher walls as you enter the playing field. Glancing up at the old school scoreboard and watching the seats fill in during the hours before game time, anticipation growing until the first pitch.
Caleb Kilian experienced all of that Saturday afternoon — and then he got to make his major-league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals before 31,673 fans.
It was, he said afterward, “the greatest day of my life.”
Surely there will be many more great days for the 25-year-old rookie. The Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect has experienced success at every level of his career, from high school to Texas Tech to the minor leagues.
But this day was one that would linger, because you only get one shot at your first game.
Pitching at Triple-A Iowa, Kilian got the call from the Cubs on Thursday, which he called the ”best birthday present ever.” If it already sounds like he talks in superlatives, put yourself in his shoes.
The Cubs, being the Cubs, wouldn’t let on that Kilian would be making his debut, pretending it was a state secret that could be ruined by the media. But everyone knew, and by the time manager David Ross confirmed the obvious after Friday’s game, the news had already leaked on Twitter.
Kilian had a hard time sleeping Friday in his Chicago hotel room, thinking about what was in store.
“When I was trying to sleep, I could hear my heartbeat,” he said with a laugh. “I’m glad i was able to fall asleep and get some rest. Most of the nerves were (Friday).”
Kilian got to Wrigley early Saturday to get comfortable with his new surroundings and meet his teammates —some of whom he already knew — and the coaches and clubhouse staff.
“Coolest ballpark ever,” he said. “What a place to debut.”
Kilian’s parents, aunt and friends got enough notice to make it to Chicago. After getting his first round of applause from bleacher fans while stretching in the outfield, he came to the mound to Eric Church’s song ”The Outsiders:”
“Back to the wall/A band of brothers/Together, alone, the outsiders.”
Kilian started off by striking out Tommy Edman on three pitches, ending the at-bat with a 96 mph fastball. He fanned Nolan Gorman on a 1-2 curve, then broke Paul Goldschmidt’s bat while inducing the Cardinals star into a groundout at short.
“It helped build some confidence,” Kilian said, adding he was trying not to “let the moment get to me.”
He needed only 20 pitches in two innings to retire the first six hitters. And then he bookended a perfect third with strikeouts of Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa.
But then came the fourth. The first at-bat of the inning was briefly delayed by a ball that came onto the field in the right field bleachers, forcing Rafael Ortega to throw it back and resume play.
Kilian proceeded to walk Edman on four pitches, After a fly to left by Gorman, Goldschmidt sharply singled up the middle, making Kilian do a dance to avoid getting smoked. A walk to Nolan Arenado loaded the bases, and a breaking ball that bounced in the dirt got past catcher P.J. Higgins brought in the first run. Brendan Donovan’s double to left center brought in the other runners, and suddenly the Cardinals had a 3-1 lead.
“Two strikes, it hurts,” Kilian said. “I should be better than that, but it happens. Can’t take it back.”
When the inning ended after Harrison Bader was caught stealing second, Kilian had thrown 30 pitches in the frame. The Cubs have kept him under 80 pitches in all but one of his nine minor-league starts, but Ross sent Kilian back out for the fifth. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told him to relax and use his legs to get downhill on his delivery — and Kilian reverted to his early form. He gave up a two-out, infield hit to Sosa before striking out Edman to end his night.
“Just giving him a reset, right?” Ross said of sending Kilian out for the fifth. “The wheels didn’t fall off. He’s been a starter for a long time and they’re going to have an inning or two like that from time to time. Just get him back on that horse. He handled that really well, went out and threw a lot of strikes.”
It wasn’t a Rembrandt. No five-inning start can be considered a masterpiece. But it was a start, and Ross was pleased Kilian showed what he was all about in his dominant early innings and his ability to move on from the rocky fourth when he lost command.
“Mixed his pitches well, had that one rough inning obviously,” Ross said. “But pretty clean. It’s nice to get a look at somebody for the first time. I think he handled the moment really well. Came out firing bee-bees. His fastball seems real, his cutter, mixed and matched his pitches. He did a nice job.”
Ross had tried to downplay the significance of Kilian’s debut, perhaps to avoid the kind of media and fan scrutiny Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and the rest of the Cubs prospects from 2015-16 endured early in their careers. He didn’t want Kilian to be considered a “savior” of this rebuild or to put pressure on the kid to perform at a high level every time out.
But make no mistake. This is a big deal for the Cubs, and especially for president Jed Hoyer, who acquired Kilian last July from the San Francisco Giants in a deal that sent one of the team’s most popular players of the last three decades packing. Just as Bryant’s arrival in 2015 signaled the unofficial start of the new Cubs era under Theo Epstein, Kilian’s call-up means the Hoyer regime is now in full throttle.
It will be a while before the rest of the top prospects acquired from the summer sell-off of 2021 are in the majors since most were in the lower levels at the time of the trades. Fair or not, Kilian will be the player the Cubs showcase to convince fans they made the right call in dealing the stars of their championship team instead of signing them to extensions.
“I just think people come out here to watch the Cubs,” Kilian said, shrugging off the pressure of being looked at as a centerpiece of the rebuild.
The Cubs went on to lose in 10 innings in a game with a few twists and turns, including the Cardinals missing a chance to score the go-ahead run when Sosa missed third while rounding the base, forcing him to retreat. That will be a footnote to the story Kilian tells years from now about his first day in the majors, pitching in an iconic ballpark on a cool night in June.
“Best day ever,” he said. “It was the best day of my life. To be able to debut at Wrigley, Saturday night, it starts raining, tie game in the ninth … I don’t think I could ask for anything better.”
It was the first day of what the Cubs hope will be a long and successful run for Kilian and his new teammates.
Together, alone, the outsiders.
Real World Economics: Reports tackle Social Security state taxation issue
As COVID cases lessened, Minnesota found itself an enormous state budget surplus. That was an enviable position but raised perennial questions about what to do. Taxes could be reduced or spending increased. Paying down debt was another option, though more complicated than people understand.
After a long, contentious session, the Legislature hit a tentative deal combining some tax cuts with some spending increases.
On taxes, there are many choices on what should be cut and how. Ending application of Minnesota’s personal income tax to some Social Security benefits is a perennial proposal. It strikes most citizens as a good idea. But what exactly are the economics of doing this? Is it really as good a step as off-the-cuff reactions of the public might indicate?
We are fortunate to have public policy research institutions to explain such issues. Two — one deemed “conservative” politically and another deemed “progressive,” did such analysis and issued excellent reports. Both methodically explore issues that many people never thought about.
In evaluating any policy issue, economists start with two criteria. One is “efficiency.” How will changing how benefits are taxed change incentives for saving and investing, or any other factor that determines how many needs and wants of people we can satisfy with a given set of resources?
Then there is the incentive of “equity,” or fairness. Who benefits and who loses? How are higher-income people affected versus lower-income ones? Will our society become more just — or less?
The excellent report of the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence gets to the point in its lead paragraph, describing full exclusion of Social Security from taxation as “a lot more surprising and justifiably curious.” It then notes this one measure is by far the largest tax-reduction in the package, accounting for more than $500 million a year, and that it “is a tax break predominantly benefiting upper-middle and high-income retirees.” Hurray for insight and common sense!
The Center is not alone. The Minnesota Budget Project, an initiative of the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, also issued an excellent, but somewhat briefer, report. It is headlined: “Tax cuts from full Social Security exemption skewed to higher-income Minnesotans.”
The Center, originally organized as the Minnesota Taxpayers Association, generally favors low taxation and is seen as “conservative” in orientation. The “progressive” Budget Project focuses more on effective spending to reduce poverty and improve social justice. Yet the two agree on the efficiency and equity of this major tax change.
So, what is going on?
The answer is that both are aware of the foundational principle of economics: “opportunity cost.” If we adopt this measure, what must we give up?
For the Center, it means giving up other possible tax reductions that it sees as causing greater efficiency and greater fairness. For the Project, it means giving up additional spending on social needs that it sees as pressing. Yet both agree that excluding all Social Security benefits from taxation is a bad idea. Why?
Start with some history, which gets more attention in the longer Center report.
Why are Social Security benefits taxed at all? Because in the tax-cutting Reagan years of the 1980s, the federal government began running large budget deficits. Taxing Social Security benefits was one way to reduce the gap without an increase in tax rates. It was “broadening the base.”
But fairness and political considerations resulted in a partial measure. Only a portion of benefits would be taxed and then only for people with overall incomes above a certain threshold. The typical retiree with little income beyond their monthly Social Security check would pay nothing.
Minnesota had long been criticized for the complexity of its state income tax. In the days before Turbo Tax, filling out one’s state return required hours of effort. So the Legislature moved to make our state’s tax “conform” to federal provisions as much as possible. Agree or not with some specific detail of federal tax, we would keep things simple by just going along.
Why discard it now? Because many other states have done so. And states compete for revenue. Keeping it here, the argument goes, provides an incentive for high income people to move to those other states. Their moving would take their overall spending with them, harming the general level of economic activity here, leaving the rest of us worse off.
Why would “full exclusion” primarily benefit the wealthy? Because Social Security benefits themselves are skewed. For 2022, the highest monthly amount one could get is $3,345. The average is about $1,600 for retirement benefits. But the median, the amount that is the exact middle point, is even lower. Most recipients don’t pay taxes on their benefits under current law. In Minnesota, most of the taxes actually paid come from high income people who already are in the highest tax rate brackets and also get the very highest Social Security benefits. So a full exclusion would primarily benefit them.
Isn’t current taxation driving such people away? No, that is a myth. A concise paragraph in the Center’s report explains it well. These people have many sources of income already exposed to Minnesota taxes. Benefits are a small fraction of their total income. If high taxes are going to drive them away, full exemption of benefits won’t make an appreciable difference.
There are more details. Both reports are well-written and concise, just a few pages, including graphs, tables and citations. And be glad we have both institutions.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Sunday Bulletin Board: What does it take to get a new cellphone battery? And how much will it cost?
Life in the Service Economy
Highfalutin Division
ELVIS reports: “Subject: Life today.
” ELVIS was in a mid-sized city in Wisconsin, and his mother’s cellphone battery was dying. He offered to head to the cellphone store and just get a new phone, but Mom likes this one and knows how to use it.
” ELVIS looked up local cellphone-repair services, and found only one. Mom said it must have just opened, since she had not noticed it in the small strip mall next to her grocery store.
“Yesterday, ELVIS called them up and, instead of getting connected to the local store, discovered it is a franchise or chain, and ELVIS was connected to an operator with a foreign accent, who said yes, they could fix the phone, and with parts and labor it would be $30. We could either walk in (and, said the operator, possibly wait up to four hours) or book an appointment that would take about 45 minutes.
“Elvis called Mom back, and she agreed that an appointment the next day would be good. ELVIS went online and registered on the site, supplied the contact information, went through drop-down menus and clicked on the problem, and selected the model of the phone. He booked a 10 a.m. appointment for the next morning.
“Today, ELVIS had an email reminder about his upcoming appointment and a required step to respond and confirm he was coming in. The reply came right back, along with an estimated repair cost of $63. Mom showed up, and we headed to the store.
“We walked into the store under a big ‘NOW OPEN’ banner. The room was only a large wooden counter, with a computer screen. One wall had rows of phone cases and screen protectors; the other, monitors showing services performed. In the rear was a frosted glass wall, floor to ceiling. Lots of logos and names of the store. No other customers were in the store.
“Soon a person came out from the rear and asked us what we needed. We said we had a 10 a.m. appointment for this battery to be replaced. He walked back behind the wall, out of sight. We could hear him talking to someone else, but not what was being said. He returned and started working on the computer. After a few minutes, he excused himself and walked back behind the wall again.
“When he returned, he said: ‘We don’t have this battery in stock. It will take five to six days to get one here to the store. Would you like to come back?’ We must have looked a bit amazed that we had gotten this far and they didn’t have the battery. The store clerk said that if we needed it to be done immediately, we should go try Batteries Plus.
” ELVIS asked him to look up the price, since we had had the quote of $63, wondering if we should wait. The person said it would in fact be $30. ELVIS asked if the other store would know how to replace the battery. The person replied that these types were basically ‘plug and play.’ Elvis asked if we could order one online and just install it ourselves. There was a pause, and the person said: ‘In theory, yes.’
“ELVIS looked at his mom and asked what she wanted to do. She said we should try Batteries Plus. ELVIS asked both of them where that store was located, and the person said he didn’t know; he didn’t live here. ELVIS’s mom said she thought she knew where it was.
“Back in the car, ELVIS tried looking the battery store up and couldn’t locate one, but Mom said it was close. But an auto-parts store had moved into the location when we got to where it had been.
” ELVIS powered off Mom’s phone and was able to open the back case with his fingers. There was the battery, and indeed it appears that it would easily be removed and a new one inserted. We drove home, and ELVIS got online, and we will have overnight delivery drop the right battery off at Mom’s house for a total of $12.19 plus tax.
“Tomorrow we will see if this all works as planned, and it will probably take about five minutes. ELVIS is guessing that the new cellphone store in town probably won’t be in business long — or at the minimum they should figure out free overnight delivery when they don’t have a battery.”
Our birds, ourselves
DORIS G. of Randolph, Minnesota: “We have never seen this cute little bird at our feeders before. It did not stay very long, but we were happy to see it here.
“I’m not sure of which titmouse it is: the tufted titmouse or the black-crested titmouse.”
The vision thing
DENNIS FROM EAGAN reports: “Subject: A classic Vlasic!
“It was definitely a memorable Memorial Day luncheon this year. My burger was not going away without sporting a game-face that would hopefully change my mind on devouring it.”
Our “micro-trees,” ourselves
All Hail Division
GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “There are people who run outside after a hailstorm to gather up hailstones, photograph them, post the photos on social media, and then store the hailstones in their freezer. I’m not one of those people, at least not normally.
“However, on May 19th Dayton’s Bluff was the recipient of the largest hail I’ve ever seen in my neighborhood, so I did all the above — except for posting the photos, because too many other people had beaten me to it.
“After a couple of days, the novelty had worn off and I was about to toss the plastic cup full of hail that was taking up space in the freezer. But then I noticed something. When the frozen mass of hail was removed from the cup and inverted, it resembled, you guessed it, a small tree.
“With only a few modifications and the addition of an ice-cube star on the top, I hereby present my first, and I’m sure last, hail tree. For scale, the largest piece of hail is approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter. For reference, a golf ball is 1.68 inches in diameter.
“And in case anyone is wondering, yes, the photo was taken in the freezer — but that is a rather long and boring story.”
Our birds, ourselves (responsorial)
In reply to GREGORY OF THE NORTH’s story of a screen-bashing bird, here’s LEFTCOASTER: “Subject: I, too, have a bird that keeps trying to get into my house.
“Actually, in my situation, it’s a window that he continually pecks. I have a little hexagonal window near my front door, with camellia trees just outside for his convenience.
“What a racket he made the first time I heard him. It took me a few minutes to locate the noise and witness the excitement. He flies up to the window, pecks aggressively at it, drops down and then reappears to peck some more. If I stand by the window, he disappears into the camellia and then always flies off to the neighbor’s roof, perhaps to compose or congratulate himself. This has been happening for at least six weeks.
“My conclusion? He’s competing fiercely with that handsome male reflected in my window. Thank goodness it’s a sturdy little window.
“He’s either a California Scrub-Jay or a Steller’s Jay. Perhaps that says it all.”
LEFTCOASTER again, shortly thereafter: “Right after I sent that note to you, I heard the loud, staccato pecking on my window. I ran to try to figure out which kind of jay he was. I think it’s a Scrub, but that bugger comes up from below the window, smacks his beak a couple of times, then sinks down below the window again. He repeats it about three times, and then I can see him rustling the camellia leaves and, lickety split, he’s off to my neighbor’s house with a loud squawk of victory and vanquishment.”
The Permanent Fraternal Record
KH of White Bear Lake writes: “Subject: The Ultimate Search Engine.
“My brothers mow a lot of grass. One mows an 18-hole golf course. The other mows his own lot, and those of others, in an area where 5-acre lots are standard. The orchards and vineyard I mow with my walk-behind mower amount to only about 100 acres a year, so I’m not taken seriously when it comes to discussions about mowing.
“So this morning, when we awoke to these three guests in our backyard bed-and-breakfast (they help themselves to the raspberry foliage when they roll out of bed), I knew I needed help from the experts.
“I texted my brothers this photo and asked: ‘How am I supposed to mow my lawn?’
“One brother responded with something about venison. I was a little disappointed with his response. It’s not that I don’t like venison, but that it seemed more like a hunter’s reply than a mower’s reply. The other brother said: ‘I just mow around them, they don’t sleep in the same spot twice.’
“Over 40 years, they have never failed to provide answers to my questions. Notice I didn’t say good answers. I don’t recall either of them ever attending college, but they’ve both attained a B.S. degree in, well, B.S. If they both die before I do, I’ll have to relent and install Google on my phone. But for the time being, that seems superfluous.”
Come again?
Another episode of creative hearing, reported by RUSTY of St. Paul: “I do not hear well with competing noise.
“We were visiting our son in Upstate New York this past week. On a drive to one of the Finger Lakes for a vineyard visit, the direction lady on the phone said: ‘In 800 feet, turn left on Stupid Street.’ This is what I heard, but we had the AC cranked.
“I asked my wife in the back seat what she had heard. ‘Turn left on Stupid Street,’ she said.
“I then asked our much younger son, and he said: ‘Turn left on Steuben Street.’”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Reports CHERIE D of Inver Grove Heights: “On May 7th, I was talking on the phone with my friend Deb, who lives in Shorewood. She asked me what my favorite Italian restaurants were. The first that came to mind was, no surprise, Yarusso’s on Payne Avenue in St. Paul. I’ve been going there since I was a kid, and the food is always sooo good and the service is great.
“On May 8th, I saw the Star Tribune listed an obituary for a member of the Yarusso family. Friend Deb saw it, too, and called to tell me how it was so odd to hear the name Yarusso for the very first time and then see it again the next day.
“I told her she’d experienced a Baader-Meinhof. Since Deb doesn’t read the Pioneer Press, she needed an explanation. Deb was thrilled with the idea of having a name for such occurrences!”
Muse, amuse
THE DORYMAN of Prescott, Wisconsin: “The latest cartoon in my head:
“The drawing shows two longhorn steers at the head of the herd on a cattle drive. One says to the other: ‘These cowboys take such great care of us. I wonder what’s in it for them.’”
Band Name of the Day: Stupid Street
After 15 years of trying, Minneapolis meteorologist finally competes on 'Jeopardy' episode airing Monday
