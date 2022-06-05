After bout of COVID-19, Gilberto Celestino returns to Twins as better Call of Duty player

TORONTO — Gilberto Celestino didn’t have the ability to do much in the way of baseball activities while he was home in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. But he did have a chance to practice one of his other favorite games: Call of Duty.

Did he get any better?

“Yeah, I did,” the outfielder said. “I practiced a lot.”

Celestino, who was placed on the COVID-19 IL on May 27, officially came off the list on Saturday. To make room on the roster, the Twins returned Chi Chi González, who started on Friday, back to Triple-A. Gonzalez will remain with the Twins on the taxi squad while in Toronto.

“It felt like it was longer than a week,” Celestino said. “It was difficult, especially with the way I was playing, but here we are.”

Celestino was hitting .324 when he contracted COVID-19, and he has looked like a completely different player than his rookie year a season ago when he debuted after being rushed to the major leagues out of necessity.

The 23-year-old said he dealt with body aches, congestion, heaviness and tiredness while out with COVID-19, but said he does not have any lingering symptoms. He came in late in the Twins’ 12-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday, collecting a hit in the eighth inning.

“The first day or two or three for a lot of guys, I think dealing with this — both our guys and other teams — it’s different,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who himself had COVID-19 last month. “You’re kind of getting your feet back under you and the game might feel a little different. Your body might feel a little different than it normally does. But ultimately, I think the time is now for him and he’s ready.”

Celestino is the first of three Twins who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 to return. Starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who tested positive before Celestino, and shortstop Carlos Correa, who tested positive after, still remain on the IL.

INJURY UPDATES

Gio Urshela and Kyle Garlick, both of whom left Friday night’s win over the Blue Jays with injuries, watched from the bench on Saturday.

Urshela sprained the mid-arch in his foot trying to avoid a pick off. While he initially stayed in the game, the third baseman said he felt it start to stiffen up shortly after and he eventually was pulled.

Baldelli said Urshela was “going to be fine,” and available for anything the Twins might need him for Saturday, though the Twins preferred to stay away from him, which they did.

Garlick, who has a left hamstring strain, was still feeling some tightness in his leg, Baldelli said. The Twins were hoping to get through the next couple days without starting him. That, coupled with an off day on Monday, would give them a little more time to make a decision on his status.

“I think I’ll wait and see before I really can comment one way or another,” said Baldelli when asked if Garlick might need a stint on the injured list. “It just happened. We don’t know exactly where he sits. He’s walking around. I don’t think he’s limping or anything like that. We’ll see what the coming days look like.”

WHO’S ON FIRST?

Trailing big on Saturday, Baldelli seized an opportunity to get a couple of his players off their feet. In the process, he also brought catcher Gary Sánchez in to pinch hit and eventually play first base, a position he has limited experience at.

Prior to Saturday, Sanchez had played just a combined three innings there in parts of two major league games — both coming in 2017 with the New York Yankees. Saturday, he appeared there in the ninth inning and made one play, fielding a ball and throwing it to reliever Juan Minaya.

“(He) might find himself at first base, so it’s not the worst thing on earth to get him over there for an inning or two just to get him in there,” Baldelli said.